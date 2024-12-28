ICE-9’s Substack
The Killing Joke - Chapter 11 of 25
I told you, I'm a man of my word.
11 hrs ago
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 10 of 25
Not so crazy as you look.
Jan 4
•
ICE-9
December 2024
The Killing Joke - Chapter 9 of 25
Everything burns.
Dec 28, 2024
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 8 of 25
Wait, Joker man. What do you do with all your money?
Dec 21, 2024
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 7 of 25
This town deserves a better class of criminal.
Dec 14, 2024
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 6 of 25
All you care about is money.
Dec 7, 2024
•
ICE-9
November 2024
The Killing Joke - Chapter 5 of 25
And you know the thing they have in common? They're cheap.
Nov 30, 2024
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 4 of 25
I’m only burning your half.
Nov 23, 2024
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 3 of 25
Tell your men they work for me now.
Nov 16, 2024
•
ICE-9
The Killing Joke - Chapter 2 of 25
It's not about money. It's about sending a message.
Nov 9, 2024
•
ICE-9
October 2024
The Killing Joke: Chapter 1 of 25
You see, I'm not a monster. I'm just ahead of the curve.
Oct 28, 2024
•
ICE-9
June 2023
The False Prometheus - Part I
From Antiquity to the Great Famine
Jun 4, 2023
•
ICE-9
