The Old Nexus were not heroes. Their vision to make America great again was to ditch the Philosopher Kings before the Philosopher Kings ditched them. They sought to retain the old system of reward and privilege bestowed upon an entrenched hereditary conjuring class. They were not fighting to eradicate the sorcery, but were instead fighting to gain control over it and conjure up a new spell over the American people.

This was not the good fight on behalf of the America but was rather a fight for survival. The Old Nexus refused to be replaced by a digital artificial intelligence and would not cede their analog roles as arbiters of who would and would not get that fiat money at rock bottom prices and become “wealthy” beyond pure imagination. The Old Nexus needed history to continue even if history was all just a big noble monetary lie that could not go on much longer. They touted themselves as “conservatives”, but they only wanted to conserve the old means and ways of America’s bondage to a conjured financial system. They wanted to continue with the debt based fake prosperity where the more America “succeeded”, the more spectacular was its unavoidable economic collapse into valuation reality.

The Old Nexus promised the productive class it would deliver a bit less taxation, nibble at the edges of regulation, and tinker with The Economic Science™ to tamp down on inflation. But taxation, regulation, and inflation are all systemic features of the conjured American “economy” - they are not bugs that can be “fixed”. The Ashkenazi genius could not excise inflation just as a surgeon could not remove a liver and expect the patient to survive. Root out one feature of a conjured “economy” and the whole conjured system collapses. The Old Nexus were not proposing revolution, they were just the old bosses passing themselves off as the new bosses.

And they figured correctly we’d all get fooled again.

Theatricality and deception are powerful agents to the uninitiated. So it is that by way of deception thou shalt do war.

The Old Nexus promised the American people they would pause Endless War and stop the collective march towards the End of History. But the Old Nexus did this only because the End of History threatened their status, entitlement, and social preeminence conjured up along with trillions in fake money since that fateful day on August 15th, 1971. More war meant more technology, and it was technology that would inevitably wrest control of finance from the Old Nexus and push it out of preeminence and into the “vaccine” lines of the profane world. The Old Nexus would be algorithmed and automated out of existence if it couldn’t conquer technology, and the key to controlling technology was to slow down the pace of Endless War. That is why they promised only to reset the financial clock back as far as August 14th of 1971, because the conjured “economy” had been extremely good to them. The Old Nexus only need convince what remained of the American productive class that all the past conjuring that had de-industrialized and nearly destroyed them was now ready and willing to resurrect them from the brink of an outsourced annihilation.

The Old Nexus sought to use the American people to endorse its retention of all the features of the fraudulent fiat money system. And that meant keeping the original spell cast over the American people going strong. The Old Nexus would never reveal the secrets behind The Apollo 11 Show as they too needed the myth of American exceptionalism to retain their exceptional license over the fruits of the conjured American “economy”. They would never reveal the subterfuge behind The Osama bin Laden Show lest their complicity and profiteering be divulged. And they would never reveal the occult motivations behind The Covid-19 Show and their leading roles within it or the American people would round them up at warp speed and hang them by their necks until they died suddenly. The Old Nexus could never reveal anything behind the magic because the magic was what drove the greatest show on earth, and the show had to go on. Because that show had to go on rewarding the Old Nexus at the expense of the American productive class. That is how the conjuring works. And that was in reality the biggest secret that could never be revealed to the productive people who believed they were about to be saved once America was made great again.

The old system of fraudulent financial exploitation would not change an iota under the continued rule of the Old Nexus. Merely, the productive class would be allowed to retain a bit more of the fruits of its labor and the conjuring would continue unabated. The productive class would be given its Richter-like reprieve, and the great spell would merely reverse polarity and start demonizing some other group. American flags would fly again with pride to replace that degenerate Pride. And in exchange for these trifling magnanimities, the Old Nexus had cast itself as heroes in a rival B-grade reality TV series of its own production.

But this Old Nexus brazenness to bring the people to its side guaranteed that for the first time, Endless War in all its earnest would wash up onto the shores of Homeland soil. That was the great irony of the Old Nexus coup d’état. By making American great again, it condemned America to Endless War within its own borders in a big final push to get everyone all in it together and over the End of History finish line. And that final push would be by way of deception and the quiet weapons waging an invisible war within everyone’s mind.

The Old Nexus had sprung forward the financial doomsday clock like some deadly daylight savings time. The Philosopher Kings were losing the people to a competing spell, and they would not hesitate to destroy the world with their ICBMs should they ever lost control over it. And the Old Nexus stood ready to destroy the End of History with those quadrillions conjured up in Reverse REPO obligations should they ever lose their power and privilege and preeminence. And stuck in the middle of this financial Mexican standoff were the productive American people, clowns to the left of them and jokers to the right.

But the clowns were now the pegs upon which the circus was hung. And what a circus it was about to become.

The Old Nexus would ultimately do nothing more than continue the old ways of wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare because – well, there was really nothing else they could do. They had been doing it for decades. Those were the pillars upon which America had been reconstructed since WWII and its New World Order. Knock down one pillar, and that brings down the rest of America with it. It was America’s mutually assured destruction by yet another means.

So the Old Nexus just put up a great big “Under New Management” sign in the American shop window and the American productive class loved it. They loved the Old Nexus because it promised to win the rigged game on behalf the American people.And everybody loves a hard fought game. But the productive class never reflected that in a rigged game, the objective can never be to win. In the rigged game, the objective is simply not to lose.So how could any savior win the hard fought rigged game on behalf of the American people when that game is specifically designed for the productive class to lose in the end? The true Promethean savior would overturn the tables on which the rigged game was played and smash the game board into pieces so it could never be played again. The only way not to lose in every deceptive iteration and permutation of the rigged game is not to play the rigged game.But the American people were getting sucked into the hard fought rigged game yet again.They did not turn away and join together to invent their own game, with its own rules, and their own moves. They yet again did not start a new game in which they all are the primary winners.

The Old Nexus promised a better deal for the American people without ever promising to dismantle the fiat money system that cheated them every single day of every single year.

But the American people are conditioned and readied from birth to eagerly enter into the rigged game by an upbringing and “education” brimming with Hope of achieving that win for oneself alone. It is Hope, fenced off by ambition from one’s others, that ensures every night all the men would come around and lay their money down, if only to invariably choose the empty shell in the big American shell game of opportunity. And the rules of the rigged game, concocted by gypsies, tramps, and thieves holding law degrees and PhDs in finance, state that when one voluntarily enters the rigged game and chooses the empty shell, one has lost the game and has no recourse but go home, accept the outcome, and count his losses. Every game has to have its rules to clearly define its winners and losers. And it is the American people themselves who most loudly insist upon these rules as each individual has been conditioned to only envision himself as that potential winner-take-all (terms and conditions apply). It is the American Way to have clearly defined winners and losers with no exception. Hi Mom, we’re #1, can only be claimed - by one.

The American people have to have lots of rules. They insist upon this not to keep the game from being rigged. They instead insist upon lots of rules to shield themselves for when that day comes and they inevitably choose the empty shell in the rigged game of opportunity. And when that day comes, there they stand time and again, catatonic before the other expectant players, speechless and doing nothing about their being cheated. So the rules are erected to hide the cowardice of the loser and his inaction and give the cheated the opportunity to quietly slink away from the rigged game, ensuring other hopeful men will come around and lay their money down. The layers of rules allow those cheated men to claim in the end, “Well, those were the rules.” The layers of rules allow the cheated men to take the easy way out no matter their mental gymnastics and still allow them to proclaim to the other players that at least they played by the rules. These layers of rules allow the cheated men to turn their public defeats into private moral victories. Without these layers of rules, men get just plain cheated in an obviously rigged game and are plain seen by everyone to just stand there and do nothing about it.

And most importantly, these layers of rules are piled upon one another to prevent all those men who know damn well they have been cheated in the rigged game from ever banding together to do something about it. That then becomes the whole purpose of a corrupted government and its excessive rules and Byzantine legal system - to keep the cheated men separated from one another so they discretely suffer their personal indignities in private. This is the litmus test proving a government is corrupted, when that government exists to keep the rigged game up and going without challenge. That is the litmus test proving the Old Nexus is not the new boss. That is why the Republic for which it stands has mutated into Our Democracy – to continuously cheat the American people unchallenged until the End of History arrives and every child wakes up every morning homeless and bankrupt in the continent that their forefathers conquered.

But the rigged game the Philosopher Kings erected back in August of 1971 was just an expedient necessity. They needed the spell of fiat money and the temporary “prosperity” it conjured up to get the American people to placidly go along with all the Endless War and endless corruption so they could eventually gain control over all the world’s central banks. That is why during the last 50 years America’s greatest “enemies” were not nations that had physically attacked its territory with armies and tanks and aircraft, but were instead merely nations in possession of a central bank not under the direct control of the Philosopher Kings.And as the CIA and American military violently garnered control over the world’s central banks on behalf of these Philosopher Kings, the Philosopher Kings gradually gained control over all the world’s governments.

Every man entered the rigged game with high hopes of grabbing his big piece of the American Dream all for himself that he would share with nobody.

With total control over the world’s central banks nearing fruition, the Philosopher Kings need now only alter the value of a nation’s conjured money relative to that of the conjured denominations of other captured nations in order to extract fortunes in “wealth” for themselves extracted from the people of these nations. Should a captured nation protest and brook insubordination, the “prosperity” spigot got turned off and the price that nation paid to borrow its own conjured money got raised. So through the dual mechanisms of currency exchange manipulation and interest rates, compliance and submission always reverted to the mean and a universal peace descended upon the Nexus controlled nations of the world. And of course, those nations that had not been captured experienced Endless War to no end until they fell and submitted to the extractive rules of the really big rigged game. The game had been rigged on a global scale, and the corruption now devolved down from the ministries of finance and the Nexus controlled central banks to the street level hustlers and conjurers of every nation trapped within the net of the Nexus central banking weave.

The Nexus had given the global town its better class of criminal. It had created a world in which all one cared about was money. And in a world that only cared about money, the bombs and death and misery can rain down everywhere unabated so long as it didn’t happen to the people who only cared about money. The slavery and submission can readily be purchased because the printing press always stands ready to be fired up to disburse its magical “prosperity”, but at a very steep price. The price demanded was the soul of a nation and the hearts of its people. And people willingly paid that price because the sorcery of money and its “prosperity” were so strong. The sorcery had discretized everyone from what was once everybody into single point entities. Those who formerly could still think on a long horizon now only thought in terms of themselves and the next quarter. Those who could not think and only feel transitory base emotions only felt the kaleidoscope of desires in terms of themselves and the fuse of satiation lit by every sunrise.

They had created a world where money had begun to suck the humanity out of mankind. Because money is not the root of all evil, it is rather evil that is the root of all money.

But then came the revolt of the Old Nexus before all the world’s central banks had been garnered under the control of the Philosopher Kings. That revolt set the hyperinflation in motion, and hyperinflation means that the continuation of Endless War was prematurely coming to an end. With hyperinflation unleashed, the amounts of government spending needed to keep the conjured “prosperity” going and the spell in place triggers the interest rate rises necessary to counter that hyperinflation. And when The Economic Science™ fails to counter that hyperinflation with those interest rate rises, more and more of government expenditure goes to servicing interest obligations on an exponentially mounting pile of public debt. Those increasing interest obligations mean less money available for Endless War, unless more money is conjured up out of thin air to pay for it which means The Economic Science™ has no choice but raise interest rates even higher.

Ad infinitum.

The spell began as a slick marketing tool for those who hadn’t quite grabbed their big piece of the American Dream but wanted it and its Corinthian Leather now. So financing was available.

Even though inflation can go to infinity and beyond, a functioning conjured “economy” under hyperinflation cannot as it takes more and more conjured fiat money from a stagnant wage base to procure the mere necessities of life. No institution will buy long-term US Treasury bonds in a hyperinflationary “economy” as they rightly anticipate that interest rates will quickly spiral ever higher. So the End of History timeline gets accelerated and squeezed as 30 year bonds get rolled into 7 year notes, 7 year notes redeemed into 2 year bills, and 2 year bills stuffed into 30 day Reverse REPO money market obligations. The road runs out to kick the can down, and that dead end leaves .gov with no alternative but tax and regulate the American productive class even more ferociously to keep the Endless War and its End of History objective viable. The conjured elements of the American “economy” collapse as wasteful discretionary spending evaporates. The welfare dries up and the inner cities begin to burn. Wall Street is left with no recourse but steal from each other. What remains of the “economy” becomes wholly dependent upon ever more expensive .gov debt procurement in a market where there are fewer and fewer real buyers for its conjured debt. And when all money in a debt-dependent “economy” goes to debt service and looking for the bare necessities of life, the traditional Keynesian means to keep the spell going during collapse – i.e., a great big 3rd generation world war - is no longer available to The Economic Science™ to “fix” everything.

The Economic Science™ can no longer “fix” the fix, so the fix is out. So it is time to call in The Science™ from the shadows and their special occult type of economic “fix”.

Thus, a more cost-effective means of “economic stimulus” is needed to keep the sorcery of a dying fiat money alive long enough to garner those last recalcitrant central banks unto the Philosopher Kings. As that conjured money that was once squandered on Endless War dries up as hyperinflation marches on, The Economic Science™ is forced to find a cheaper and occult alternative for prosecuting war. When combined with the sorcery of the internet, that cheaper alternative becomes the merger of 5th and 6th generation warfare to divide the American people over immaterial issues, into opposing bloodthirsty camps, squared up and ready to fight the dumb fight over trivialities within the easily controlled confines of Homeland soil. The ensuing war provides the excuse for the deteriorating standard of living experienced by an entitled everyone since the real reasons for that deterioration - the collapse of the conjured element of the “economy” and the outsourced labor arbitrage of the productive economy - remain invisible to the combatants. As America devolves into chaos at home, the only certainty is that Endless War overseas remains funded and continues until either the last central bank is garnered up or the ICBMs get launched.

So the Philosopher Kings declared war on the American productive class and brought Endless War to Homeland soil after the September 17th 2019 SOFR spike.No one suspected anything with the non-contact, highly accurate, and relatively inexpensive 6th generation kill shot because the most effect form of war is one where no one realizes it is raging around them.The hyperinflation was locked in.Demand for stuff had to be squashed to deal with the hyperinflation.There were still central banks out there the Philosopher Kings did not yet control.And the Philosopher Kings needed an enemy within to keep the sorcery going as the conjured money for all the overseas wars dried up and the transition to a cheaper warfare ensued.They needed those American people left standing after they refused to sit for their IQ Tests to fight each other for free because there was only one shot left at achieving that End of History before things fell apart and the ICBM alternative became the logical solution.So long as the American people were fighting each other, they were under control and not fighting the Philosopher Kings and its Nexus.

The spell held fast and the American Dream continued strong so long as financing was always available from the likes of a Cal Worthington and his dog Spot.

In a world of conjured finance slated to be run by artificial intelligence, the productive class like the Old Nexus had become immaterial to the continued function of the American corporate state. But with the productive class demand for stuff in a hyperinflation “economy”, the productive class stood in the way of, and represented a direct threat to, the End of History. Wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare all have to continue in synchronicity if the original spell was to hold fast and keep the End of History progressing. America is the End of History lynchpin – lose America and the Philosopher Kings lose their global proxy army and can kiss those remaining central banks goodbye. But the surest way for the Philosopher Kings to lose that proxy army is for America to be sucked dry with hyperinflation. So the only way to keep America viable when it shouldn’t be viable is to ignite the fires of war and the passions of its people to fight that war against each other. Thus, The Covid-19 Show was the initial 5th generation warfare fusillade in the Endless War disguised as a pandemic on Homeland soil prosecuted against the American people by their own captured government institutions.

The Philosopher Kings had gained control over enough of the world’s central banks, and enough of the world’s commerce was ensnared within the Nexus, that they were released from any obligation to conjure any more “prosperity” to gain compliance from those governments they controlled. They had enough control over most of the world to start acting like they had total control over it. So the sorcery changed dramatically with the premiere of The Covid-19 Show and the Philosopher Kings no longer had to stand on pretense. The successive line of spells had transitioned from “prosperity” to “security” to “survival” as more of the sorcerer’s energy was focused on the Endless War. And so the discretized people of the world who only cared about money were abandoned to fight it out for survival among themselves.

But for a big chunk of the Nexus, the rigged game had become the final objective and end in itself. The End of History would put an end to that rigged game along with all the power, privilege, and status allotted to the Old Nexus. The Old Nexus knew there would be very few winners in the final outcome of the rigged game because they knew the world had been painted into a corner from which there was no escape. So the game had to go on, the show had to go on, and history had to keep chugging along because if the rigged game ended, so too did the Old Nexus.

The spell began to unravel and the American Dream fade away once financing was not always available.

The world had been cornered with conjured money into a sick demented joke from which there was no escaping the societal and economic collapse punch line. While the world blindly pursued money while Endless War raged without concern, it had been unknowingly corralled into The Killing Joke. The punch line could now come at any time in many forms from several directions. The punchline could come from the End of History where those few who managed to come in to the future would not remember the joke because they lived in a world of abject slavery where legend had it the world had always been and always will be as it was. The punchline could come from the hyperinflation that followed the Old Nexus into power where those quadrillion dollars released from Reverse REPO unleashed a global economic depression and civilization collapse unseen since the end of the eastern Mediterranean Bronze Age. Or, the audience could rise out of their seats and throw the comedians off the stage and the punch line never get delivered.

Or the Philosopher Kings could just retreat to their lavish bunkers with provisions and entertainments to last 100 years as the ICBMs exited the launch silos and be done with it all.

But then if the audience rose up and threw the comedians off stage it would be left to deal with the end of the spell. The American people are too filled with Hope, too enervated with comforts, and too preoccupied with trivialities spewing forth from their gadgets to ever truly rise up and violently extirpate those working diligently to destroy them. The people are just too easily overcome by the spell.They instead put their Hope into their “saviors”, the new false Prometheus of the Old Nexus who will never give up the rigged game but will continue to entice men to come around and lay their money down and feel good about their inevitably losses in that rigged game. Thus, we are destined to do this forever.

And when the financing was no longer available, not only would the spell unravel, but so too would evaporate the America Dream.

And only with the antithesis of that coming universal homelessness and bankruptcy juxtaposed to the thesis of America’s past glories will the American people ever willingly accept the synthesis of the End of History forced upon them.

The stakes in that rigged game were about to get ratcheted up several orders of magnitude. It was no longer the life and death reality TV struggles of the summer of 2020. No, the rigged game was about to become The Killing Joke.

And the only sensible way to live one’s life in The Killing Joke is without rules. Because the game was going to seriously change. The falconer was going to lose his falcon - forever. Things were about to fall apart. Mere anarchy was ready to be loosed upon the world.

So for those skeptics who refused to recognize that America was engulfed in an invisible war, riddle me this Batman. Why was it that in what was supposed to be peacetime on the Homeland soil that so many fathers were burying their sons?

But if the situation were hopeless, then their censorship and propaganda would be unnecessary.