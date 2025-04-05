The Philosopher Kings had painted the world into a corner.

By the end of 2019, everyone had no choice but to go along with the pretender king dollar to get along – or else. Many had just gained too much comfort and standing in the rigged game of conjured prosperity to start asking any questions. Questions that might put those leisurely Sunday afternoon 18 holes and exotic holidays in the sun at unnecessary risk. Aspirants to all that conjured comfort and standing and leisure dare not start asking questions either because they might just start finding answers. And once in possession of the true answers, the Hope that they too one day (no promises) might figure out how the rigged game worked and share in all that conjured bounty would just drain away along with their entire raison d’être. But most times, one was just too preoccupied reacting to the other people around them who were reacting to the endless streams of emotionally charged programming constantly vomiting from the ubiquitous smartphones and televisions and computer screens. People reacting to a never ceasing psychotic parade of ciphers crafted to keep their recipients from ever reaching the cusp of asking any questions. No one could be allowed to reach the cusp of asking the great big, “How come?” Everything that happened in the real world had to just happen for no reason in the mind of the imaginary conjured world.

So society was now flooded with inane and immaterial questions that delivered their pre-formulated answers that were just as immaterial and inane as the questions that preceding them. The thesis-antithesis-synthesis of being had transformed into an asinine joke. As long as no one ever asked any relevant questions, the answer to that great big How Come was always, “Because, that’s why.” And as the final answer was always the same, the pretender king dollar ruled over the world, Endless War continued unabated, and inflation continued to conjure unimaginable and undeserved prosperity for those chosen few ad infinitum.

And society just kept going along with the twisted joke ad absurdum because it was collectively incapable of ever asking that great big, “How come?”

And it was not only the people who had been painted into that corner. When a nation state started asking “How come?, it got banished from the pretender king’s conjured reward and privilege system. When a nation state challenged the pretender king’s suzerainty, its leaders were suddenly deposed in yet another cut and paste CIA sponsored color revolution. When a nation state fought back against the pretender king’s misrule, up went the B-52s and down fell the bombs. And should the nation states of the world ever arrive at the cusp of answering that great big “How come?”, gravity’s rainbow would rise from the distant horizon bringing its ICBM devastation to everyone. And everyone would finally be all in it together and history would begin anew.

Do nothing about the pretender king dollar and eventually get destroyed by either hyperinflation or the End of History. Do something about it, and eventually get destroyed by the deflationary fight against hyperinflation and its crusade to preserve history. And ever correctly answer the great big “How come?” with its logical and unavoidable conclusion to ditch the pretender king forever, and get immediately destroyed by the ICBM protection racket that arose out of The Apollo 11 Show, a racket that stood patiently awaiting its fateful commands to protect the abominable conjured world of the sorcerers’ making against the forces of reality and its natural world that should exist.

It wasn’t those ICBMs that were mutually assured destruction. By the end of 2020 it had become the pretender king dollar and its reign of assuredly mutual destruction.

The developed world and its pretender king dollar trade flows were now firmly stuck in that painted corner. The SOFR spike brought it face to face with an either / or tautology of collapse now or collapse later. So the Philosopher Kings had to drag the entirety of the world into this financial collapse or else the entire world would not collapse. The collapse had to be total and irrevocable and immune to recovery. Everything had to be strictly relative now and there could be no avenue of escape. The Philosopher Kings could not allow the entire world to collapse until the entire world was all in it together and collapsed on their terms. Those terms were a permanent global collapse that only the End of History could usher forth, but now that End of History would have to be rushed to beat the hyperinflation to impose that permanent hereditary rule over a world incapable of rebuilding. The Philosopher Kings were pushed into preparing mankind for a return to a world where they ruled over humanity as Gods who would both giveth and taketh away life itself.

The Chinese counter-propaganda response was so pathetic it was as if they were telling the world, without exactly telling the world, that something else in this world was really afoot.

But in order to drag the rest of the world into that painted corner, shove the dense crowd all in it together, and paint in the remaining empty space, the Philosopher Kings had to first deal with the blowback from the September 17th, 2019 SOFR blowout. They had to get that $4.83 trillion REPO handout back because the hyperinflation was beginning to simmer and a drastic cure was required to keep it from reaching a rolling boil. Part of that cure meant bringing the Old Nexus back into line and back on the march towards the End of History. The other more insidious element of the cure was to get those hundreds of millions of the developed world’s consumption units to get in line and sit for their IQ Tests.

So it was time to release that great release and put an end to all the choreographed drama and televised street violence of the life and death reality TV struggles. A new clown had been installed in the palace, and his diverse and inclusive circus had taken up its residence. And the Philosopher Kings gave this circus three objectives – continue the Orange Ringmaster’s work and distribute the poisoned fruits of Operation Warp Speed, get the REPO money back, and beat the hyperinflation down so Endless War could continue unabated and unnoticed.

That $35.08 trillion conjured up during The Covid-19 Show had set the incrementalism rushing not towards the End of History, but into unmitigated hyperinflation. And hyperinflation meant no more Endless War. No more Endless War meant no more central banks garnered up and no End of History. But Endless War had to be funded, and there was only one equation from The Science™ that predicted hyperinflation could be beaten on Keynesian terms – reduce consumption at all social costs without destroying the economic means of conjuring up the overseas production that fueled the ever expanding amounts of credit that kept the sorcery going.

So on December 11th, 2020 - with the Orange Ringmaster all but deposed - the FDA announced it had approved the first round of Safe and Effective IQ Tests after only 108 days of human trials. An approval process that comprised of a perfunctory review of fraudulent, manipulated, and deceptive clinical trial data that completely ignored an intentionally tainted control population who were given the “vaccine” half-way through the trial.Efficacy, effectiveness, relative or absolute - who cared?This wasn’t your grandfather’s science, this was The Science™ operating at the speed of science.

Say, any of you guys know where a fella can get one of them Safe and Effective vaccines?

The big beautiful gene therapy masquerading as a “vaccine” had finally arrived as promised and at warp speed no less. America could finally get out and back to its football, hip hop concerts, and churches. The American people had reached the cusp of their patience and had to be released from all the old mandates piled up on top of one another and enforced by several colors of law. But the occult arrangement was that the people could only be released back into the football games and hip hop concerts and churches provided they comply with this one last teensy mandate to line up and sit for their IQ Tests. And sit not just once, but twice. And then sit for an unknown number of boosters for an unlimited variety of mutants, until sudden death do they part. Because, I think you and I are destined to do this forever.

And we are destined to do this forever because – science.

But three decades of clinical animal research with gene therapy had not gone well for The Science™. Science had stood in its way at every turn to prevent this “technology” from ever being applied in human trials. Nothing seemed to go right in the lab as The Science™ tried to cure disease-free animals with genes - addition, correction, silencing, reprogramming, cell elimination, somatic therapy, ex vivo, or in situ. No animal ever left a laboratory clinical gene therapy trial healthier than when it entered. The evidence against a generalized, all-purpose gene therapy cure for anything was overwhelming as the research plodded along at sub-warp speed. But over these same decades it became apparent in the aggregate, one failed animal trial after another, with every post-mortem cytology examination of every diseased mouse and ferret that gene “therapy” had great promise as a slow acting silent weapon. This realization was the great serendipity of the scientific inversion called The Science™. This occult epiphany had reimagined and repurposed the gene therapy failures as a “cure” specifically targeted at a secret economic disease and its true vector – the consumption units of the developed world.

The Science™ had stumbled upon the cure for the demand-side consumption fueling the hyperinflation after the Mother of All Money Grabs got pulled. And the vector it “cured” was the developed world’s consumption unit that bought up all the stuff and cavorted about the shopping malls and entertainment venues eroding away at the pretender king dollar’s systemic viability. With every needless purchase and each frivolous amusement, the collection of the developed world consumption units put the funding and prosecution of Endless War in jeopardy and they now risked in their aggregate derailing the End of History project.

That means that it’s working.

So at its core purpose, The Covid-19 Show and its IQ Test denouement were not about a deadly novel pathogen spreading uncontrolled across the planet, but rather it was about the hyperinflation that would spread uncontrolled across the planet should consumer life continue in the developed world as we knew it after September 17th, 2019. The Philosopher Kings knew this SOFR blowout would come one day – that was why the City of London Corporation devised the black cycle of nightmares - and they know there will be more monetary crises to come. And just like the SOFR spike, each new crisis to come will require a similar “cure” but for different reasons. And each successive secret monetary crisis will follow the same Modus operandi but with a new marketing concept designed to panic the public and push it in its aggregate into the “cure”. Over and over and over again to keep the hyperinflation damped down until the world gets pushed all in it together into the End of History. That is why we are destined to do this forever.

The occult reason everyone lined up and sat for their IQ Test was not to save grandma, and not because we were all in it together and had to stop the transmission, but to instead carry out macroeconomic monetary policy of the most extreme form. The lockdowns were the short-term immediate solution to certain hyperinflation – lock everybody down and they can’t go out and buy anything today. All those who died suddenly were a coincidence of the “new normal”. The “vaccines” were the long-term permanent solution to the demand side problem. All who died later from cancer and blood clots and a compromised immune system were just unconnected tragic circumstances. And everyone who died suddenly or died later couldn’t ever buy anything anymore. So the hyperinflation got dampened into just bad inflation, the Treasury bonds keep getting issued, Endless War got funded for another year, the last remaining central banks got garnered up, and the world was all in it together for its final push across that End of History finish line.

The Covid-19 Show was not a biology experiment, but rather a grand Keynesian economics experiment in the practice of the macroeconomics of depopulation.

So how did The Covid-19 Show land China for its starring role? The Chinese and their export dependent economy had the most to lose in a hyperinflation outcome. Financial conjuring could come and go - it had minimal capital infrastructure behind it screaming for an ROCE. But China Incorporated had lots of infrastructure behind it that had to perpetually churn out the ersatz junk that America had to buy to make the whole debt saturated Yuan Ponzi scheme work on Chinese soil. But when the day arrived when no one in America could afford to buy Chinese junk any longer, China had to start burning through its foreign currency reserves to import ever more expensive food and oil. And once those reserves were exhausted, several hundred million people faced certain starvation. That meant social collapse and an end to Communism 2.0 with its slave labor camps serving the American consumption unit who in turn formed the base of the entire conjured credit edifice. And when that slave labor disappeared, true price discovery for every needless plastic bauble was the outcome, and the pretender king dollar would appear naked before the Strategic Drawing Rights ensconced within the Tower of Babel at the Bank of International Settlements.

The Philosopher Kings were hunting us. All of us.

The whole purpose behind China’s accession into the WTO was to keep the cost of frivolous to quasi-useful goods suppressed so the America people could shrug off the inflation created by Endless War funding, waste, Wall Street crimes, and welfare to indulge their need to acquire more and more stuff. The American people had to feel they were sharing in the conjured “prosperity” that unmitigated money printing had bestowed upon their exceptional nation. They had to share in something so they would not notice just how crushing that Crushing Democracy really was. And the hunt to acquire stuff, combined with never ending “entertainment”, kept the American people diverted, distracted, and preoccupied until Our Democracy could emerge as a permanent solution to the problems of the constitutional democratic process.

But now with hyperinflation simmering and Our Democracy imposed without anyone ever asking for it, there was no longer any need to stand upon ceremony and share in any “prosperity” any longer as the final do-or-die leg of the End of History was locked into place. It would just be hyperinflation and Endless War from here on out for the American people, and with no money left to buy ersatz junk, that erased the entire raison d’être for the Chinese existence. China had no choice but play their role as scapegoat after the CBRNE teams released the pathogen during the World Military Games. But China still had to sell some junk to America so it could play for time as it looked for an escape that the BRICS and CIPS and SPFS might offer. The west had pulled the rug out from underneath the fattened Chinese pig. The Chinese had been duped into the End of History, and now 1.6 billion people faced hyperinflation and Endless War just like the 1.15 billion inhabitants of the developed western world.

An astonishing 230,637,348 Americans trusted The Science™, signed the liability waivers, whipped out their iPhones, and sat still for their IQ Tests. Some lucky participants even got a free donut. Others participants weren’t so lucky.

So why did Africa and its 1.36 billion useless eaters have not so much as a cameo role in The Covid-19 Show? Simple – Africans didn’t have any money and poverty was their salvation. Because Africans didn’t have any money, they couldn’t spend any money and therefore were of no consequence to the demand side problems of the hyperinflation equation. There was lots of demand all right, but no way to pay for those goods Africans demanded. Neither could Africa ever produce and contribute to the supply side of the hyperinflation equation other than as a side show. Africa was just a giant strip-mining operation owned by the developed world. It would always represent lots of demand and forever possess no means of satiating its demand. Africa was the penniless child standing on the city sidewalk longingly staring through the shop window of the global candy shop.

To get the most effectiveness out of a limited supply of “vaccines”, the cure for hyperinflation pretty much skipped Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia and went straight to those people who demanded stuff and had the money to pay for it. That’s why the cure especially targeted the well-paid professional and governmental classes of the developed world. Those conjuring professionals whose employment survived the lockdowns with the “work” from home expediency more easily than the professional producers who were forbidden from getting out and congregating together to produce useful stuff. That’s why the employer “vaccine” mandates were so crucial to the hyperinflation solution.

The Philosopher Kings knew well the psychology of the conjuring professional demographic and that “vaccine” uptake would be highest amongst them. Professionals who had spent years accruing credentials unto themselves specifically to impress their “vaccine” mandating employers, and these professionals were not about to risk all that assiduous career curation. So naturally such people were among the first to rush out and line up for their IQ Tests so they could be the first to splash their test results across the anti-social media. They were driven to outdo those colleagues they were competing against for those limited number of higher rungs on the corporate ladder. Because all they cared about was money. That is how Americans with a Master’s Degree or an MBA came to be the most heavily “vaccinated” demographic in the country. They are not only the most “educated”, but all those years absorbing that “education” turned them into not only the most compliant, but the people most ready to rail against the non-compliant so to gain an advantage over them.

New and improved Joker Products! With their new secret ingredients – mRNA, SV40, and graphene hydroxide. I know what you’re saying, “Where can I get these fine new items?” Well that’s the gag. Chances are, you’ve injected them already!

These professionals were the captains conjuring - there was little industry left to captain - whose inevitable fall would be the long-term solution to the hyperinflation equation as the supply chains they built up and managed began to disintegrate over time when one by one each fell to the effects of the cure. And when those supply chains broke, Africa the Middle East, and every impoverished painted in to a corner of the world would be dealt with accordingly as the food aid dried up and the developed world found itself engulfed in inescapable funding obligations to debt servicing in service to Endless War.

But how to get the time released bio-weapon into the host without risking the lives of those important to the objectives of the Philosopher Kings? This had to be an equal opportunity bio-weapon, it had to embraced diversity and equity and inclusion among the self-important and irrelevant alike. But it also had to be specific to those whom the joke was directed but was also easily averted by those who were let in on the joke. A digital “vaccine” passport? No way, an easily forged cardstock paper card was needed to give those in on the joke their avenue of escape. Let the dupes and the mugs who would never consider making a fake card sweat it out. The future didn’t need those self-important captains of conjuring anymore with their MBAs and their business plans and five year projections because “wealth” could now just be conjured up or conjured away at the whim of the Philosopher Kings. Why produce stuff anymore to make money when both the stuff that got produced and the expensive infrastructure behind it became a risk to ROCE? And the future didn’t need those irrelevant consumption units anymore filling up the shopping malls. Why sell stuff anymore to make money when the stuff that got sold became a risk to hyperinflation? Just create mass panics every few years, shut the country down, throw trillions in REPO money at the Nexus, drive up the tech stocks, and grab all the money one can just before the next round of depopulation gets going.

Lather-rinse-repeat.

The “economy” didn’t need consumers. The “economy” didn’t need stuff to consume. That old economy was all just quaint nostalgia by now kept on life support to keep the masses calm and quiet as their livelihoods vanished and they all got depopulated. Because the “economy” of the future – and the future was now – was one where only a select few would be invited in to, and that future only needed sorcery to make money beyond pure imagination.

The Philosopher Kings could have destroyed demand by destroying supply with any number of options at their disposal - foreign wars in major goods producing regions, cyber-attacks upon the IoT routers running the PLCs in manufacturing facilities, unreasonable trade sanctions and embargoes against major goods producing countries, or throwing major commodity producing countries out of the SWIFT system. Drive up the price of commodities and the goods made from them and there’s no money left to buy stuff so the demand for that stuff evaporates. But then there are still clever people left with unfulfilled demand lurking about, and in a spoiled and entitled population, that usually triggers improvisation around the “rules based system” or major political change to satisfy that unfulfilled demand. No, demand had to be eliminated at its very source – the consumption unit itself.

America fell for the joke during The Covid-19 Show just like it would fall for the The Climate Crisis Show lurking in the pre-production phase.

But when the FDA approval was announced for that big beautiful DNA splicing lipo-nanoparticle encased gene therapy breakthrough – at warp speed and self-assembling to boot - all the American people had to do back in those sloppy early days of internet “disinformation” cleansing was to perform a simple search query. “mRNA Gene Therapy” <enter>. That was it. That was all that was needed to live suddenly. One search query and all that detailed mortal histology performed on all those ferrets, rabbits, and mice were revealed to all. The heart inflammation, the blood clots, the auto-immune diseases, the immuno-deficiency disorders, the female sterilization, and ultimately the cancers. But America was all in this together and it all seemed no one had a choice in the matter if they wanted to save grandma in time to get to that non-refundable cruise ship junket bound for a three day port call in Cozumel.

So in their tens of millions, as 2021 limped into the “new normal”, the American people inhabiting the Land of the Free did as they were told to do by their employers, their universities, by the airlines, by the bars and restaurants, and by the entertainment venues. They lined up and sat still for their IQ Tests, although they were still technically free to ignore these orders emanating out of a coordinated color of law operation.A twenty-year corporate veteran was always free to not sit for his IQ Test and get terminated for cause. The single mother nurse with two children was always free to refuse the IQ Test and lose her mortgage.A third year university student was always free to not sit for his IQ Test and get expelled with no recourse for return.The highly driven sales manager on one side of the country was always free to not sit for his IQ Test and forget about flying to the other side of the country to deliver the handshake that clinched the big sale.And that football super-fan was always free to not sit for his IQ Test and stay home while his team played the big game in the big stadium while his expensive and non-refundable season tickets went to waste.

So many Americans readily fell for the joke because the joke was so cheap. In fact, it was absolutely free.

But those same Americans in their tens of millions could have opted out and made fake “vaccine” cards and liberally passed them out to their friends and family. The American people were handed an escape clause from the “vaccine” mandates but didn’t recognize it. And that was the real IQ Test. It was a test for a different kind of intelligence quotient where a passing grade declared one worthy to come in to the future and face the next round of testing. But most Americans couldn’t even fathom the idea of non-compliance even when cheating sudden death. Years of public “education”, employment in the Nexus, multimedia immersion, television viewing, and Crushing Democracy had destroyed their survival instincts and conditioned them to follow orders barked from anyone in a uniform and everything claiming authority over them.

And the IQ Test went both ways. It was also a test to establish an illogical and absurd baseline for the next round of testing with its even more ludicrous premise and ridiculous demands for a “solution”. Americans went along with the “pandemic” joke to get along just like they always did because psychologically there was no other option. Their minds had been painted into a corner. Americans faced the dichotomy offered to them – comply or be crushed - and took the easy and immediate way out yet again like they always did and always would. Americans chose the here and now expediency on offer. And America by and large will go along to get along during the next manufactured crisis as the next round of testing will not be so easy to discern even though it will be even more insane and extra-ludicrous. As will be the round of testing after that. And then the round following from that one. Ad infinitum, until the End of History is achieved, there is no more America, and there are no more Americans.

And just like that, the American people ignored those who died suddenly just like the Africans had done for centuries.

That is why we are destined to do this forever. It is just too easy for the Philosopher Kings to do it to us. It is just too profitable for the Nexus not to do again and again. It is just too funny to sit back and watch the joke unfold as the American people do nothing but fret and squirm under the mandates and the avalanche of absurdities piled upon them. The American people are just too ingrained with compliance and are too addicted to petty comfort and amusement to ever once refuse to go along with the joke to get along.