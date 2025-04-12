Doctors were baffled all throughout 2021 as one by one, thousands of Americans suddenly fell for the fatal joke and its permanent punchline. These Americans had failed their IQ Tests and would not be coming in to the future. And while everyone who was still alive but had lined up and sat still for their IQ Test and was busy trying not to connect the mortal dots swirling within their bloodstream, no one ever bothered to ask just why did the Old Nexus revolt in the first place and kept all that REPO money all for themselves.

The Philosopher Kings approved REPO as part of the occult script underlying The Covid-19 Show. Nothing of such magnitude ever is, ever was, and ever will be an authentic and spontaneous reaction to the choreographed thesis-antithesis-synthesis trap that time and again gets laid and ensnares the American people. But the proviso was that Reverse REPO would follow soon afterwards to suck all that REPO money out of circulation once the lockdowns had created the necessary hyper-deflation to offset the hyperinflation. The Economic Science™ had assured the Philosopher Kings that this balance of extremes would cancel each other out. That would then allow interest rates to remain at near zero as a smaller economy of American produced real goods and services emerged from the lockdowns. And those near zero interest rates would allow Endless War to be funded near endlessly all around the world and all at once. The can of financial reckoning would finally get kicked across that End of History finish line and all would work out as planned so long as the occult script got followed in lockstep exactly as written.

So once demand for real stuff made by real people plummeted as the developed world went into lockdown, and all that conjured money flooded into the conjured “economy”, all the resulting inflation got directed into the only place left for it to go – into the speculative end of the stock market where an inside information loaded Nexus, now flush with trillions in REPO cash, could pounce and establish their early positions at rock bottom prices. Positions that were destined to rise spectacularly as more and more conjured money entered into the rigged game. The Covid-19 Show script had the Nexus taking its profits just as the long-term cure for the hyperinflation got rolled out and injected into to the American people. Only then could the inevitable downside risk on all those chronically negative P/E unicorns get transferred onto the greater fools “managing” the dumb and slow money loaded up into the immovable 401ks, lethargic pension funds, listless annuities, and ultimately on to the backs of the American rubes clamoring for their margin loans to get in on the next retail sure thing that was sure to collapse in a heap of crumbling Hope once the full force of Reverse REPO ensued.

But at some point during The Covid-19 Show planning phase, the Old Nexus figured out it would not be invited to come in to the future either. The digital transformation of the American “economy” was to be to the Old Nexus what the big beautiful “vaccine” was to be to the American productive class. That digital transformation was the great rug-pull out from under all the power, privilege, and status that had been vouchsafed to the Old Nexus over the previous century of conjuring up the old school graft and lies and corruption and financial tomfoolery. The Old Nexus was only needed around long enough now to keep the dwindling supply of consumption units doing what they had been “educated” to do as they sat and watched each other fall to the long-term effects of the “vaccine” joke.

And as the American people slowly died and there remained fewer to conjure to, those old school wizards and their tailored Brooks Brothers suits, flashing confidence inspiring grins just before lying right to your face, were scheduled to be replaced en masse by computer algorithms. By the end of 2021 those computer algorithms were at the cusp of running artificially intelligent. And once those artificially intelligent algorithms were migrated onto fully-functioning quantum computing systems, connected via hundreds of orbiting satellites, powered on the ground by a “green energy” infrastructure erected specifically to divert electricity production into these computing systems and away from productive industrial endeavors, the future of conjuring was all about deep fake AI and semi-sentient market analytics, and the emerging New Nexus didn’t need many people for that.

The conjuring would soon emanate from one big interconnected nodal network draining away America’s electricity to splash a single algorithm’s seductive outputs onto tens of millions of discrete display screens. Each message tailored and individually adapted to the specific user’s psychological profile and everything working in lockstep to prompt the identical behavioral outcomes from every recipient. And those outcomes were simple in theory and complex in delivery, and they amounted simply to the total submission of all the American people to the complete aggregation of power unto the Philosopher Kings.

It was not to be the Death of a Salesman, but was to be instead the death of all salesman and the end of all human produced conjuring.

The Philosopher Kings had grown tired of the long standing arrangement whereby the conceptualization, construction, and maintenance of the global power structure were all contracted out to the Nexus for delivery. The future needed a means of absolute control that would be just as permanent and immutable as the End of History. But the world of men, with their petty and selfish ambitions, shifting allegiances, hubris, self-doubt, sentimentality, and emotional irrationality could not be trusted to deliver on that permanence and immutability. So long as man had his finger on the button, the button may or may not get pressed when needed, and uncertainty like that presented an ever present risk that history would periodically re-emerge after the End of History crossed what was to be an immovable finish line. But with a re-emergent history, there really was no End of History and the last 250 years of illumination would have all been for naught.

Machines on the other hand were like the Philosopher Kings – cold, unfeeling, logical, without empathy or compassion or self-doubt. So long as the electricity stayed on, the regularly scheduled maintenance got performed, spare parts were plentiful, and the back-up systems stood operationally ready, machines could be trusted since they could not think beyond their programming. Men, on the other hand, because of their petty selfish ambitions, shifting allegiances, hubris, self-doubt, sentimentality, and emotional irrationality, can occasionally think beyond their programming, no matter how assiduous or arduous their “education” is.

As the “pandemic” raged across all forms of multimedia, influenza all but disappeared.

The Philosopher Kings had realized the potential for cutting out their global power structure’s middle man ever since the early 1970s when E. F. Codd introduced the world to the relational database schema. Back then though the computer hardware, software, telemetry infrastructure, and communication protocols were technically incapable of storing, processing, interpreting, and transmitting the tremendous volumes of data required to meet the Philosopher Kings’ aspirations for complete omniscience and total domination of peoples’ will. Like all empires before theirs, the Philosopher Kings had had to depend upon a Nexus of men to achieve the physical, mental, and spiritual break down and domination over the variegated peoples within their realm. Diversity was not the Philosopher Kings’ strength, and what they needed most was a uniform debasement and humiliation program perpetrated upon all of humanity to achieve their aims. And a Nexus of men could not reliably achieve that.

Since the apogee of their British Empire, that concept of “realm” had swollen to incorporate nothing less than the entirety of the world, and nothing less than that world entirely would satisfy the Philosopher Kings’ need for absolute power and total control over all the world’s people. So on December 23rd of 1913, they took their initial steps to subcontract these aspirations to the now incorporated and legally entrenched The UNITED STATES of AMERICA. The Philosopher Kings had to do this as they were preparing to launch Europe into yet another phase of its Endless War – a war that had begun with its 16th century religious wars but had yet to break the modern nation states that arose from these wars.

The Philosopher Kings had set about to once and for all devastate the people of Europe into physical, mental, and spiritual submission to the point where they could be pushed into yet another even bigger war that offered the final solution of the master synthesis to the thesis-antithesis on offer with no alternatives.And at this bigger war’s conclusion, the Philosopher Kings could then finally cobble up all of Europe’s variegated nation states all in it together into a single uniform, fully controlled, wholly subjugated, and inescapable European Union. A union whose existence stood upon the premise that so long as the union held, the Philosopher Kings who had started all the previous wars would not plunge the people of Europe into yet another war.The peoples of Europe were finally all in it together under the mutually assured financial destruction of this European Union’s totally not diverse yet fully inclusive single currency.And once that bigger WWII was complete, a devastated Europe would be in no shape to garner up those central banks around the world and the Philosopher Kings had no option but cede that task to The UNITED STATES of AMERICA and promote its Nexus to full partner in the quest for the End of History.

But in the second half of the 1970s, the Philosopher Kings also realized that a new form of “economy” had to be birthed if this technology-to-aspiration gap was ever to be closed. So its American contractor with its newly conjured fiat money was called to task. The technological potential for conjuring up world domination was as endless as the endless supply of conjured fiat money that paid for it all. And what more, America had just finished up watching the final Apollo 17 episode in The Apollo 11 Show. America collectively believed back then, almost to a man, that it was capable of collectively accomplishing anything while, almost to a man, never realizing that all its accomplishments arising out of that Hollywood basement were made on behalf of the End of History project.

What other outcome could there have been than Our Democracy when the entire purpose of the American “economy” was to improve and elevate the progression of technology while, all the while, ignoring to improve and elevate man himself? Efficiency gains, the wheels of progress, profit motive, shareholder value – that fifty five year technological march towards the End of History had no end of euphemisms, but it did have one end in purpose – the end of the world as we knew it through ending the lives of billions of its inhabitants.

The conceptualization was in place, the means were not, so the Americans and their conjured money got to work fixing and replacing everything that wasn’t broken, and breaking everything that stood in the way, until the data storage capabilities, CPU speeds and their heat dissipation problems, and transmission rates were at the cusp of what the End of History required. And what the End of History required was a fully interconnected world that could all at once be placed under a single ubiquitous spell that made The Covid-19 Show possible.

So instead of an Old Nexus of people using x86 computers to fleece the dwindling productive class of the fruits of its labors, there would emerge a New Nexus of super-computers using psychology and the internet to consolidate control over the world and its shrinking “economy” into ever fewer hands. And those fewer hands did not set out to merely fleece the world, they set out to fleece and depopulate it. The hyperinflation had to be tamed until the End of History could cross that finish line, so there would be few consumption units remaining who would be invited to come in to the future because the Philosopher Kings could not stop printing money now. The Philosopher Kings had to have that future where all economic inputs were owned by a single source so it could carefully control the amount and distribution of outputs on a global scale. The Philosopher Kings had to have that future where almost everything was made by autonomous machines fed from a supply chain controlled by omniscient semi-sentient macroeconomic algorithms running in real time. The Philosopher Kings needed machines that did not need to be instilled with fear, lifted by Hope, or constantly entertained and coddled to keep production humming.

Machines did not complain when 100% of the fruits of their labor were confiscated for the luxury and amusement of the elite conjurers. And just enough people would be kept around for the amusement and entertainment of the Philosopher Kings and their enforcers. There had to be some people left, they wouldn’t kill everyone because real people and their emotions and pain receptors were just too much fun to abuse, berate, tyrannize, rape, cheat, and exploit. And should the numbers of people ever get out of hand again, they were just ordered to mobilize and ship off to go die in some meaningless conjured war to keep the herd in obsequious balance and eliminated the strong, the courageous, and the potential revolutionary among them. Life would be an intolerable bore indeed in a future where the Philosopher Kings were left only to tend to their super-computers and their productive machines. One could even grow bored of celebrity friends cavorting on super-yachts because when there are no more people there is no more celebrity. After all, the Philosopher Kings were not machines, they were men of flesh and blood, were they not?

The fear of God had been subsumed by whatever was put online and the interconnected world told to fear. Sorcery had arisen once again to become man’s ultimate oppressor.

The future held no place for the Old Nexus. It didn’t need some archaic group vying for its place in a New World Order where there was none to be had under any circumstance. The End of History could not risk this unreliable finger on the button. The End of History could not risk the existence of a button. Two hundred and fifty years of power and privilege vouchsafed to the Old Nexus across Europe and America were coming to a close. The Old Nexus of men had served its purpose, and the time had come to eliminate these men along with most everyone else who had served their purpose on the farms and in the factories and in the artillery brigades and mechanized divisions. The Old Nexus would not be invited to come in to the future, and it would have none of that.

Unlike most of the American people, the Old Nexus passed its IQ Test and was positioning to advance into the next round of testing. So it resorted to the one weapon it had at its disposal – it kept the REPO money and unleashed the hyperinflation. And this hyperinflation dramatically accelerated the End of History timeline. The window was now closing fast on getting the world all in it together and across that End of History finish line. Decades became years. Years became months. Months became weeks. Weeks became days.

Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…

The Old Nexus had attacked the source of the Philosopher Kings’ power – it struck directly at the pretender king dollar, and at the right moment. The Philosopher Kings were not yet in a position to completely dispose of the Old Nexus as the New Nexus had not gone fully operational and had yet to undergo its full beta testing. This rebellion and the hyperinflationary predicament it created left the Philosopher Kings but one recourse - split the Old Nexus with promises of more power and privilege to those who remained loyal, get the two Old Nexus factions fighting each other, and provide unlimited “whatever it takes” to keep the whole tottering system afloat long enough for both of these Old Nexus factions to destroy one other. So while the End of History approached and destroyed everyone and everything else in its path, the New Nexus could quietly emerge and arise from the chaos created by the soon to be released The Climate Crisis Show.

This was the true color revolution brewing during that summer of 2020. The George Floyd nonsense, the Black Lives Matter idiocy, Antifa communists commanding the streets as police stood down and just stood there watching, wokeism and degeneracy front and center on every multimedia display screen. They were all just circus sideshows that had been planned in advance to hide The Mother of All Money Grabs, and that money grab went according to plan. But the plan was to only grind out a little profit in the stock markets, one trade at a time, and then return that REPO money during the ensuing Reverse REPO. But when the money didn’t get returned, there was no plan to deal with that.And that is why everything seemed even more amateurish and panicked and hurried in the palace when the doddering clown and his 83 million votes took over the circus.

This new clown’s administration, mostly absent of Catholics and Protestants but overflowing in one specific religion, was specifically installed to continue with Endless War and immediately prepare America for its final destruction with The Climate Crisis Show production. There was no plan in place to deal with any unknown unknowns, there was no plan in place for an accelerated hyperinflation timeline. The big beautiful “vaccine” was invented to deal with that timeline and was sold to the Philosopher Kings as a safe and effective cure for hyperinflation with no adverse side effects to the pretender king dollar’ health. But everybody panics when things don’t go according to plan, especially when the plan is horrifying. And panic set in amongst the Old Nexus loyalists serving on behalf of the Philosopher Kings who demanded results and did not tolerate failure of any degree.

And it was a hidden mortal blow to the pretender king dollar unrecognized by the entirety of the American people. That mere $4.83 trillion kept out of Reverse REPO for only 18 months triggered the pretender king’s secret death in March of 2021. The pretender king dollar’s choreographed demised was supposed to take place later, for all to see, during the tumult and disorder flowing out of The Climate Crisis Show. But the pretender king’s premature death denied his CBDC heir apparent its public coronation and accession to its pivotal role of synthesis arising out of that coming tumult and disorder. The global financial world was now facing a true monumental crisis – it was facing a global reserve currency interregnum. And in that conjured financial world where most everything was valued relative to this pretender king dollar fiat, when the king died most everything now in that same conjured financial world was technically worthless.

Reverse REPO was the greatest fiat money disappearing act that the world never heard about.

But the financial magic show had to go on at all costs, and those costs began to mount extraordinarily in the Reverse REPO market. Costs that had no recourse but to eventually get dumped onto the backs of what was left of the American productive class. A class now forever condemned first by taxation, next by regulation, and now by hyperinflation, beaten down until the day arrives when its children wake up homeless and bankrupt on the continent that their forefathers conquered. There could be no recognition of the pretender king’s interregnum no matter how high those costs mounted. The Philosopher Kings had gotten mankind to the point in history where the end of history was more important than mankind himself. There would be no turning back now and the assuredly mutual financial destruction had been activated. The only question now was, would the ICBMs be activated.

And the Americas people were the dying pretender king’s bag holders of last resort via the New York Fed pretending to represent their interests. The American people had to keep dreaming the American dream or the magic spell of fiat money would evaporate on the world stage. When the fiat money spell evaporated, the reign of the pretender king vanished along with those aspirations of an End of History. So the New York Fed had to keep force feeding financial junk food to a gorged and morbidly obese market. It had to force everything on offer down the market’s throat to keep the magic spell of fiat money going. And the American people had to keep believing in that fiat money and go through the motions to bring home the bacon until one day their job just evaporated. The American people had to keep up the semblance that everything was normal in a “new normal” where nothing was normal anymore. They had to pretend they didn’t notice their coworkers and neighbors succumb suddenly to hyperinflation’s cure. The American people had to be kept going through the motions no matter what because if they ever discovered that all their efforts from this point on were doomed to crumble in a pile of hyperinflation, they would all just give up in the rigged game and the spell would vanish.

The American people could never realize that the Philosopher Kings still needed them.

The Reverse REPO market was preparing to throw the American productive class under the proverbial bus. But this was not the 1970s where it could take a licking and just keep on ticking.

And what an extraordinary pile of Reverse REPO it was - $1.122 quadrillion and still counting with no intervening REPO. One thousand, one hundred and twenty two trillion. A million billion give or take a few hundred billion. Amounts of money beyond pure imagination.

The Philosopher Kings had summoned The Economic Science™ and commanded it to do “whatever it takes”, for as long as it took, and what it did was the unthinkable to hide this monetary interregnum from the world. Beginning in March of 2021, the Ashkenazi genius used the New York Fed’s Reverse REPO market to dump between one and two trillion dollars per day of junk financial paper no one wanted onto the financialized “economy” so to keep the hyperinflation at bay and keep the pretender king on life support. But despite all the king’s men playing this big game of financial hot potato, the pretender king dollar died every night, and was put back together again the following morning when he was resurrected with another trillion dollars of junk paper dumped yet again from Reverse REPO.

Endless War had to get funded and the End of History had to keep chugging along until The Climate Crisis Show could get up and running and mop up those remaining consumption units that managed to pass their first round of IQ Tests. Only then could the loose ends of humanity be finished off once and for all and a purified world, cleansed of its profane vermin, be deliver over to the Philosopher Kings.

The Old Nexus were merely a pantomime of the Philosopher Kings. They yearned for absolute power but were without an ultimate vision for the world beyond their own shallow aspirations.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the bank, and nobody was laughing all the way there. The interregnum could not hide from hyperinflation forever as fiscal years got squeezed into months, fiscal quarters squeezed into weeks, and so on. Both the amounts of conjured money outstanding and pledged in this Reverse REPO market remained identical, while there was no significant REPO activity to offset the extraordinary Reverse REPO conjured money pile. Global economic activity since the pretender king dollar’s unheralded death in March of 2021 generated about $97.6 trillion in world GDP annually. M3 money supply topped out at USD $20.6 trillion. So even with all the Yuan, Euros, GBPs, Yen et cetera figured in, where did the extra quadrillion dollars in obligations come from?

The joke wasn’t funny anymore. Everyone that was illuminated and knew just how banking really worked now knew that the entire world and everything in it had just been financialized. And not just the world of the mugs and dupes, but the world of the illuminated as well.There really was a man who sold the world, and he was determined to never lose control of it. He had come out into the open for the first time in over 250 years on that March day in 2021. And he became more exposed to the world with every trillion dollars dumped into the Reverse REPO obligations. And he now had no reason to fear the world he had just cashed out. He had no fear of the world now because this colossal reservoir of money was the financial weapon of mass destruction standing between humanity and the nuclear armed ICBMs should the man who sold the world ever lose control over it.

Global GDP over time. Something was not adding up in the Reverse Repo markets.

There were now three options available for the American people to get out of that corner they had been painted into and none of them were good.

Behind Door #1, the American people could continue to submit to Endless War with its eventual End of History outcome and the good life would continue for a shrinking number of its illuminated Nexus elite in a sort of lethal game of financial musical chairs. The rigged game and its dwindling contestant pool all depended upon how long the Reverse REPO music kept playing. This was the go along to get along choice that would persist until there were almost no more people left to get along with as the one pandemic after another rolled in to town, the End of History dawned, and the planet was gradually purified of its profane and uninitiated populations.

Behind Door #2, the American people could retain their Hope and resist the End of History through the captured systemic means. But then the Philosopher Kings merely need stop the music that kept that reservoir of conjured Reverse REPO obligations at bay and unleash hyperinflation via resumption of the REPO operation to teach the rabble a lesson. Money would then rush forth into the “economy” in such a torrent that it would drive the planet into a hyperinflationary economic depression the likes of which it could never imagine, yet alone ever recover. With demand dried up and global supply chains approaching non-existence, The Climate Crisis Show would appear from nowhere, with its Hotel FEMA fully stocked with food that beckoned the hungry yet could only be redeemed when you checked in but could never leave. Food that only a CBDC could procure, a digital currency that magically disappeared once one deviated from their mandated “vaccination” schedule.

But behind Door #3, the American people could rise up and fight the End of History with their 300+ million guns and those billions of rounds of ammunition. But then, after surviving the revenge of a resurrected REPO and just before they could claim victory and emancipation from the near-defeated Philosopher Kings, the ever patient arsenal of nuclear armed ICBMs would rain down upon them on Homeland soil and the spawn of The Apollo 11 Show would assure mutual defeat for everyone. The American people would then learn, just as the flash appeared and the searing inescapable heat began to warm the marrow, that the synthesis to the Philosopher Kings’ loss of control over everything was the annihilation of everything that could not be controlled.

Heads they win, tails you lose, and no third option other than hope and pray for the impossible odds that the coin lands and stands upright on its edge. The American people had truly been painted into a corner from which it dare not remove its self, but had no choice but remove itself if it ever stood a chance of surviving what the Philosopher Kings had in store for them next.

The solution to their predicament would become clear only after the American people realized that they were the virus that had to be eradicated. Otherwise, we are destined to do this forever.