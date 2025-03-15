In this brave new SARS-CoV-2 world, the path to riches conjured up beyond pure imagination would pass through the new wealth transfer invention called innovation.

Wake up! Time to buy!

And just what is “innovation” anyways? Innovation is everything for sale that is (allegedly) so technically complex no investor can possibly understand, but buys anyways. And just like with The Science™, no one dare question the innovation, for who could possibly grasp the infinite technical complexities of quantum computing, the rarefied workings of a neural network algorithm, or the fathomless potentialities of data mining? Never mind those mounting operating losses in the name of innovation, this was about the religion of the future. A future where absolutely nothing useful gets produced and thus drags everything down with it as those profitless innovations climb to ever higher and greater market capitalizations. And now there was nothing that could stop that future where everything was of tremendous value, but nothing was of any practical use.

The NASDAQ would have collapsed, and stayed there after March of 2020, had it not been for The Economic Science™ and its invention of “innovation” to unlock the greater opportunity.

So just how did the Nexus pull this one off on the American people this time? First, The Covid-19 Show provided the “fog of 5th Generation war” for this financial attack. No one under lockdown thought about future federal interest payments, the tax increases needed to fund those interest payments, or the coming impact of warp speed money printing on inflation. And how could anyone think about the future while there was an invisible deadly enemy lurking within every sneeze? So the lockdowns produced an unemployed captive audience bored out of their mind and worried sick about how to make ends meet. The Nexus had planned that one too, so they inserted rent and mortgage relief into the CARES Act. Now, with those immediate worries assuaged, the American people could hunker down behind their computer screens and get to scheming on how to make money out of those stimulus check bonanzas.

The Nexus now had their marks cornered so all it need do now was conjure up the hype around these newfound “innovations” using saturation coverage branding campaigns across every form of media whereby innovation was magically transformed into the somehow more-better digital innovation. And the Nexus could conjure at warp speed too. So the dumb money began to roll in to the likes of Moderna (2,465% market cap gain during Covid), Cloudflare (+1,380), Zoom (+831%), Docusign (+632%), Datadog (+526%), and Twilio (+506%).

The trap was now set because nothing breeds success like success and, after a few months of skyrocketing share price appreciations, the dumb money didn’t seem so dumb after all. Bigger marks began to play the game, like pension funds, 401ks, and the uninitiated wealthy who, despite all their money had never been illuminated and were not in on the joke. And with the return of that near-zero EFFR, margin loans made a roaring comeback. It was here, in the second half of 2020, where the Nexus unleashed its deluge of financial sewage into the global plumbing system that the September 2019 REPO was supposed to unclog in the first place. Cash burning over-the-rainbow IPOs like Airbnb, Snowflake, DoorDash, Peloton, and Rivian filled the financial headlines and were promptly gobbled down by a locked down society.

Once the color of law kicked in and the “nonessential” were prohibited from leaving their houses to make useful things to sell to people in search of useful stuff – you know, those basis of all civilization activities – once that color of law kicked in, the digital transformation of the American economy was officially under way. So now, a “digitally transformed” American economic juggernaut was open for business to such “innovations” as WeWork, the Reddit short squeeze, ETFs of ETFs, SPACs, $hitCoins, and finally, the most sublime investment in the intervening 384 years since the Dutch tulip – the Non-Fungible Token.

The financial plumbing got clogged even worse and America got covered in the monetary turds that overflowed from the piping as the SARS-CoV-2 cascade of greater fools progressed.

But all that investment sewage spilling forth was necessary to lift all boats in a sea of financial shit that were of real substance within that interlocking Venn Diagram of the digital transformation space. That SARS-CoV-2 financial sewage was the temporary stuff that was needed to build the permanent stuff that was needed. The New Nexus was rising, and what was needed at the center intersection of that Venn Diagram was the 24/7 surveillance, censorship, and mind control “digital transformation” of an American people that soon would make nothing, yet bought everything on credit. The likes of Amazon (+199%), Facebook (+227%), Google (+255%), Microsoft (213%), and Twitter (332%) – all birthed from their DARPA, In-Q-Tel, Project Bluebird, or some other MIC venture capital uterus – these big players saw their market capitalizations soar during The Covid-19 Show, but without the precipitous sell side price cliff attached like those inevitable divided they fall crashes connected to the hip of all that temporary stuff that was needed.

SARS-CoV-2 and that public / private partnership made the New Nexus rich beyond pure imagination. But it also forever impoverished the great bulk of the American people while America was being made great again, but just not for them. And what it was being made great into was a great joke that was always on the American productive class. It was all there in black and white. Clear as crystal. The American people got nothing. They lost. Good day sir.

The vast majority of the American people had however, during The Covid-19 Show, unknowingly been permanently branded as “non-essential”. The Philosopher Kings and their servants in pharmakeia were busy working overtime getting ready to deal with all of those non-essential consumption units. Which is why all those Americans had to be digitally transformed into continuous data streams ensuring that, for those few who did come in to the future, they would come quietly, without complaint or protest. The fiat money system had to continue, for as long as possible, at any and all costs, if there was ever to be any chance of salvaging the Endless War from hyperinflation and pushing humanity over the End of History finish line.

There are eras within history that produce the likes of great civilizations enabling mankind to express its full potential. Then there are eras within history that produce the likes of this.

And the Great Reset lurking around history’s corner was to be nothing more than the total and final victory of a small, in-bred, highly unified hereditary conjuring class over a mongrelized, discretized, and stupefied productive class that, through its generational exposure to never-ending sorcery, had finally been stamped and beaten and molded into a static and immutable caste. A caste consisting of a few hundred million “climate crisis” survivors who would be allowed to come in to the future. Survivors of the wizardry spun around an ignorance of the earth’s axial procession, they were an unfortunate necessity whose sole purpose would be to drudge and toil and spend the entirety of their miserable lives satisfying the fickle pleasures of their conjuring overlords. Society would freeze and history no longer exist, as there would be no further changes or events of import worth remembering. All fruits of life, every value added endeavor, each creative outcome, and the very joys of life itself were to be given over in totality into the grabbing and voracious hands of a never satiated conjuring aristocracy.

The Great Reset is just the End of History with a marketing team. It is the sorcerer’s creation of a global Gormenghast, the singularity point whereby human advancement freezes and the Philosopher Kings, once and forever, supplant the warriors and the builders and the artists to impose their universal reign of ugliness and anti-human degeneracy upon the entirety of the planet. The Great Reset is the final step in the inversion alchemy where the Ice-9 crystal is dropped into the sea of history, which is itself just mankind’s accounting ledger of all its trials and aspiration that have remained worthy of remembrance. But with mankind’s conquest through sorcery comes not only the end of war, but also the end to the fights against tyranny and slavery and oppression, the end to building and destroying and rebuilding, and the end of beauty from which all banality and ugliness is revealed. This conquest by sorcery is thus none other than the permanent defeat of human aspiration.

And so with the end of human aspiration comes the End of History. The Great Reset is that deliberate destruction of humanity’s one vanguard against the sorcery – the warrior spirit, that which drives man from within to assert his autonomy and fuel his refusal to live under the yoke of another. It is this warrior spirit that the Philosopher Kings are at war with, it is this spirit which they are attempting to eradicate, exterminate, and breed out of mankind forever. And when humanity has been “cured” of this spirit, so too comes the end to all wars of resistance, and all who remain standing are either Morlock or Eloi. And when that last shot is fired in that final war of resistance, universal passivity will descend, and this final war to end all wars will mark the final entry into mankind’s history ledger.

At the End of History there will be no more dreams, no more draems, and no more derams.

But at some point in the planning phase for the black cycle of nightmares, the old guard within the Nexus realized that, like those hundreds of millions of “non-essentials” around the world, they too would not be invited to come in to the future. The Economic Science™ figured out early that it could not survive without all those productive mugs and dupes to fleece. Fraud, crime, taxation, and regulation had been at the core of the American system of privilege. And without an expansive victim pool of ready-made marks, there could be no more fraud, crime, taxation, and regulation extorted from the productive class using the old methods of an aging Nexus. The profits derived from thereof would simply vanish along with the all the people, and the old system of privilege would subsequently disappear along with all those people. Thus, this Old Nexus would shortly find that it too had been branded as “non-essential”. There was a new type of spell brewing over the remaining population that no longer produced, and the digital transformation was working to accomplish that aspect of the plan.

And that digital transformation needed a New Nexus to rise out of the black cycle of nightmares. The New Nexus and its digital transformation would be invited to come in to the future.

Those sorcerers’ chants echoing within the hermetic walls of their subterranean chambers, and the mounting promises made to an expectant Tanit to assure her of her coming bounty, had permanently altered the Nexus zeitgeist. The neoconservatives were necessary and safe – for now - as that final war to end all wars had yet to be fought. But a single supercomputer wirelessly transmitting to an interlinked network of orbiting satellites now possessed nearly all the operational capability of the entire Old Nexus and its human apparatus. The transformation taking place meant there would be little further need for any human element to facilitate the activities of fraud, crime, taxation, and regulation save for hardware and software technicians. And these technicians were also kept very busy working out the bugs on fully automated and autonomous decision making warfare systems.

So in due time, there would be no more need for the bloodthirsty neoconservatives either, no matter how rabid their convictions. And the computer scientists, although they were not monsters, were just getting ahead of the curve and designing their own demise with semi-sentient, artificially intelligent, self-programming software and self-healing hardware systems connected to autonomous repair robots. And all that automated fraud, crime, taxation, regulation, and war would all be digitally facilitated at maximum extractive efficiency. So the digital transformation was not only going to facilitate the demise of hundreds of millions of “non-essential” consumption units, it would also transform the Old Nexus into permanent redundancy.

The Old Nexus had woken up – and it was not time to die. And if the party and the privilege were to continue, the Old Nexus needed history to continue. The Economic Science™ had come to the realization that it had only one weapon at its disposal against the Philosopher Kings – and that one weapon was hyperinflation. But their fight was not for the benefit of America, nor in the name of the American people, nor to Make America Great Again. America was already great – for them. The Old Nexus just wanted to stretch out that greatness for themselves. Their fight was for the very survival of the Old Nexus so it could continue its parasitic existence upon the productive class.

The Old Nexus had been all-in for the End of History until it understood the self-immolation that that End of History demanded from it. So it too had decided several years back that it wouldn’t work for a freak either. It went along to get along with the Philosopher Kings to keep its privilege until it played its Trump card and lit the fuse of hyperinflation. The Economic Science™ figured its chances were better riding out the subsequent social chaos that erupted from when the financial fascism imploded until the inevitable autocracy arrived and some form of stability returned. By then, there would be no more End of History, but instead a whole lot more history would ensue. Then the Old Nexus could get bailed out by taxpayers again to cover its losses and get back to making money, and lots of it, the old fashioned way – by stealing and extracting it from the productive class.

The Old Nexus didn’t need no stinking digital transformation to make money – they had bought the government and legal system decades ago to help them with that, and everything worked just fine for them. Why fix what isn’t broken for them? But it was during this digital transformation and the rise of this rival New Nexus when the Old Nexus realized it would not be invited to come in to the future. And that meant it would not be making any more money in that future.

So the Old Nexus took that $4.83 trillion it took from REPO and didn’t give it back. Instead, it took that REPO money and drove the stock markets up to all-time highs and made even more money. They went and partied like it was 1999 and they weren’t supposed to do that. They were supposed to just sit tight, fill their liquidity holes, take their IQ Tests, and sit back as the economy imploded along with their balance sheets. The lockdowns were supposed to last 10 years. It was supposed to cull the herd, and when the heard was just to the point of rising up against The Covid-19 Show, everything would smoothly transition into a “climate crisis” lockdown. And nobody would panic as the plan went according to plan, no matter how horrible that plan was. And once the herd of consumption units was diminished and didn’t buy anything anymore, then there would be no hyperinflation. Endless War would become the supreme function of government, and the march towards the End of History could continue unabated.

If everyone just ignored the crown of flames and got on board the “vaccine” ride, then there would be no hyperinflation and Endless War could proceed unabated.

It can never be accurately calculated just how much money got grabbed during those first two seasons of The Covid-19 Show. $30 trillion? $40 trillion? Who knows for sure? Whatever the amount, all that money got made at warp speed in less than two years. Without building a single factory. Without making any useful stuff. Without inventing a single thing other than digital innovation. With near zero labor input and practically no effort.

The greatest amount of money ever made, in the shortest amount of time ever, was made entirely with sorcery.

But a good indication that a lot of money got made is deduced from the rise in total market capitalization of all the American stock markets during the first two seasons of The Covid-19 Show. Before the lockdowns on December 31st, 2019, total American stock market capitalization stood at $33.91 trillion. But at the peak of season two on December 31st, 2021, total American stock market capitalization stood at $52.26 trillion. The American stock markets gained $18.35 trillion during a period when the country was locked down and most everyone was sheltering in place. During a period when 50% or more of working age Americans were not working. When not a single new oilfield got discovered, no new car brands were introduced, and not a single new acre of farmland got cultivated. No one produced a thing except for innovation, short-squeezes, SPACS, $hitCoins, NFTs, drone food delivery, and warp speed science.

The Covid-19 Show was the strongest sorcery that the world had ever experienced. The world wasn’t interconnected during The Apollo 11 Show, was getting interconnected during The Osama bin Laden Show, but was nearly interconnected during The Covid-19 Show through the sorcerers’ medium of a carefully guarded and meticulously cultivated internet. $11.238 trillion conjured up through REPO. $3.175 trillion conjured up in discretionary federal government spending aimed specifically at SARS-CoV-2. Another $2.3 trillion in additional near-zero interest rate loans conjured up through the Federal Reserve System. And $18.35 trillion of conjured stock market capital gains.

So the final bill coming due for the Mother of All Money Grabs - aka SARS-CoV-2 – stood on December 31st, 2021 at $35.06 trillion. It was a bill that America could never repay unless The Economic Science™ hyperinflated the debt away. But that hyperinflation would derail the End of History as it would collapse society and just maybe, this one time, the productive class would wake up, wise up, and rise up to overthrow the Philosopher Kings and end their reign of fiat money madness once and for all.

The Philosopher Kings couldn’t stop printing money now no matter what and had to keep up with both all that “wealth” creation and plebian consumption. The Science™, working at warp speed in conjunction with the digital transformation, could not fail with the formulation and delivery of its IQ Test. If they stopped printing money now, the spell broke, deflation descended, and both economic and political power returned to the productive class. The IQ Test had to work because the Philosopher Kings could not be left in the position where they had to both print money and raise interest rates at the same time. They had to quash the conjured “wealth” so they could moderate the printing and keep the interest rates near zero to fund the Endless War. The Trump card had to be removed from the deck at all cost if the plan was to go according to plan so that no one panicked. No matter how horrible that plan was. And if they couldn’t stop printing money, the hyperinflation would proceed and the End of History was – well, history.

And maybe – just maybe – for once, this time the joke was on the Philosopher Kings.