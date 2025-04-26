The joke wasn’t funny anymore because the joke had fundamentally transformed into The Killing Joke. And only the true psychopaths laughed and celebrated as The Killing Joke delivered its punch line. The joke was never really funny come to think of it. It was mostly just tolerable at best. Most everyone went along and pretended to laugh along with every punch line to the gut to get along in that Crushing Democracy. Only a lucky few laughed all the way to the bank because it was almost impossible to laugh all the way to the food bank. But eventually, no one laughed anymore as The Killing Joke ground down everyone and got them all in it together. It had to grind down everyone. It had to soften up America for the delivery of its final punch line to the heart. And the longer the sorcery held, the more Americans got ground down as the comedians on stage stood firm at their microphones and dared the captive American audience to man up and throw them offstage.

Most who got ground down had put up with the joke to the bitter end in a blind hope that some of that conjured “prosperity” might finally fall their way. Everything would be fine once they had figured out how the rigged game worked.Others plodded along furtively in a desperate hope that so long as they remained quiet and invisible, the stochastics of inevitability would somehow pass them over unscathed. And just because you were paranoid didn’t mean that the joke wasn’t after you, because everyone would eventually be all in it together until they cast everyone out all together like a leper.

The End of History was getting close. You could sense it in your bones.

The rules of the rigged game meant everyone got ground down in the end. Only the Philosopher Kings, their central banks, and their most trusted enforcers would remain standing. Without everyone ground down in the end and all in it together, where everyone shared in an equity of deprivation and an equality of hopelessness, only then could there be any hope of getting over that End of History finish line. Because a robust and hopeful American people would never allow themselves to arrive at the cusp of their own self-annihilation. Only when the sorcery had everyone under the spell of Crushing Democracy could America destroy its self and everyone all join in and push themselves into the End of History. Because once everyone was sitting in the theater all in it together, no one dared disturb the show and get out of their seat and throw the psychopathic comedian offstage.

Unless the entirety of the American people woke up bankrupt and homeless in the land that their forefathers conquered, they would never accept the insane synthesis handed to them as the solution to their purposely inflicted demise. It was Hope that kept the American people from hurtling towards that unavoidable, irreversible, and predetermined date with destiny. It was the original sorcery of The Apollo 11 Show that had infused the American people with its unshakeable conviction that things would always work out in the end. Because, an American had walked on the moon – ergo, Americans can come together and do anything they put their collective minds to. But this conjured Hope had grown into a Frankenstein of the Philosopher Kings’ own making. It was meant to be just a temporary abomination to get those ICBM launch systems in place without anybody noticing. But that Frankenstein had escaped the castle, marched down the mountain, and infected every village in the surrounding countryside. It was this Hope in America that kicked-off the End of History project but now stood directly in its way.

And there was that race against hyperinflation to deal with on top of all that implacable Hope.

This Hope in America run amok had to be captured, subdued, marched back up the mountain, tied down to the lab table, and permanently deactivated. The pervasive Hope that subconsciously bound together the American people into a single, cohesive unit had to be shattered into millions of discrete fragments. The Philosopher Kings could tolerate a cohesive American people and the unified Hope they held in America no longer. But little separate pieces of Hope, scattered and sparkling about the nation, maintained an unconnected belief in America and was still of benefit to the End of History. A shattered Hope kept the whole unfunny comedy show going long enough so the comedians could deliver their final punch line. The American spirit and psyche had to be permanently broken to the point where it could never be repaired.

And if the comedians couldn’t break the American people, the Philosopher Kings would just replace them.

The Philosopher Kings couldn’t break the American people, so they eliminated them with vaccines and diluted them with immigration and created a new American people devoid of everything American.

The Covid-19 Show served a dual purpose. It was first and foremost the underlying preparation to immediately quell the hyperinflation following from the coordinated SOFR spike and the preplanned Mother of All Money Grabs. But this pandemic production As Seen on TV! was more than just an immediate “fix” to the universal doom ushered forth by a cold virus. The Covid-19 Show was secondarily a longer-term undertaking to, once and for all, crush this unshakeable Hope in American exceptionalism and permanently deactivate the latent cohesiveness of the American people. It gave the Philosopher Kings the opportunity to smash the big multifaceted American diamond into a million jagged shards and hand them all over to an amorphous rabble of newly arrived others wholly incapable of ever forming a cohesive unit of anything other than a street gang peddling dope and prostitutes. The Covid-19 Show was the enterprise to turn America from a nation of unified citizens into a collection of random people.

So the Philosopher Kings ordered its Nexus to embrace the strength of diversity and wield it like a bludgeon to attack and break America’s unshakeable Hope in America.America would finally get its fundamental transformation. It would transform from a cohesive nation of citizens possessing an esprit de corps that instinctively believed America could do anything, into an assemblage of assorted non-citizens and dependents that expected America to just give them everything.These new “Americans” need only show up to claim their winnings, and they showed up by the millions demanding immediate prizes. The Hope once embodied in a collective doing eroded and degraded into the hope of an individual getting what all thought was their due. Because a diverse and fragmented society not only shatters the Hope in American exceptionalism, but splinters American society to a point where it can collectively accomplish nothing.

The worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal.

An America infected with diversity throughout its institutions quickly becomes debilitated and unable to collectively accomplish anything other than gathering up even more diversity. Diversity becomes the new end as the old ends and their antiquated success metrics are jettisoned. Means are celebrated as opposed to outcomes and the ethical mandate of means foisted upon institutions insist that failures in outcome be overlooked so long as means are accomplished. Failure in the means becomes a failure of the ends, but a failure of the ends is success if there is success in the means. Logic is yet again upended in another great societal inversion.

An America that celebrates means as its highest value reaches the point where it can accomplish nothing because it is not focused on traditional outcomes. Second place is no longer the first loser.And as the confetti rains down upon an America that celebrates 5th and 6th place, it can then never discover it is unwittingly being paraded towards its eventual demise. As a failing America is progressively rendered hapless with increasing diversity and overwhelming inclusion, it will double down on more of what is failing as America’s demise is the intention of diversity and inclusion. Thus, diversity and inclusion ensures America will never pull itself out of the downward spiral of debt accumulation from which there is no escape because America’s failure is the necessary precondition to keep it irreversibly marching all in it together through that glorious shower of confetti towards the End of History finish line. Diversity is the punchline to the joke whereby America’s failure becomes its most celebrated outcome.

America’s all-consuming race to diversity assures it will break no more world records. The End of History assures that no one will remember there were such a thing as world records.

A society flooded with diversity is a false society that exists only in appearance. It is more akin to a grouping of tenants living in their separate apartments contained within the same building, each holding their own rental contract with the corporate state landlord. The tenants may occasionally acknowledge one another as they stand before the closed elevator doors, fidgeting uncomfortable, avoiding direct eye contact, impatiently waiting for the car to descend. They might know a few of their fellow tenants on a first name basis and perfunctorily greet each other as they briefly pass in the halls to disappear for the rest of the night behind always locked doors. But generally, the tenants share no connection with one another outside the common building in which they reside. So long as the rent gets paid every month and the social pretense follows the talking points, diversity is heralded as a triumph of tolerance and inclusivity.

Such an arrangement ensures each tenant remains individually subject to the whims of the landlord as each separate rental contract comes up for renewal. When a long established tenant not agree with the revised terms on offer, the landlord simply replaces him with a tenant more amenable to these new terms. Diversity supplies the corporate state landlord with a limitless queue of prospective tenants waiting outside the building who are more amenable to the revised terms on offer. It is this endless queue of hopeful tenants that keeps the long established residents agreeable to the increasingly onerous contractual demands of their corporate state landlord.

An established and functioning society’s continuous dilution is what will fundamentally transform it from a cohesive nation of citizens into a disparate collection of tenants. Diversity was the secret ingredient added to the Immigration Act of 1965, where its original mission was to increase America’s un- and semi-skilled cheap labor supply to replace those 2.7 million young men who produced nothing useful because they were sent off to go fight in Vietnam. That abundant cheap labor supply drove down Joe Six Pack’s real wages. Those declining real wages ate away at the lower echelons of the productive class and dissolved away the unions that held it together. The dissolution of its unions eroded Joe Six Pack’s political influence. And with little political influence remaining, Joe Six Pack and the rest of the productive class lower echelons were powerless to prevent America’s de-industrialization and their muster into the trailer parks for a life of methamphetamine and subsistence employment. Just like the American Indians before them herded into the reservations, the productive class lower echelon was being herded into the trailer parks and prepared to wake up one day homeless in the land that their forefathers conquered and ready for their Trail of Tears forced march into the End of History.

But after Crushing Democracy had all but politically neutered the American productive class, and their nation’s fundamental transformation reached its critical mass, diversity became the logical solution on hand to “fix” those important pieces of society still standing that were not yet wholly broken.

The forces of discrimination once gave new arrivals to America no choice but learn the American Way and assimilate to the nation’s established norms and expectations so to support themselves in a world without welfare. The fat of the land went into storage larder for use during times of want.Fiat money did not exist to prop up a liberal welfare state ad infinitum. This push into conformity led to the homogenization of society and was to a great extent what allowed it to function effectively on most levels. Within a homogeneous society, its members can get to the business of getting things done, not waste time on the multifaceted cultural interpretations of what constitutes getting things done. Discrimination created social integration, the social integration facilitated societal function, and societal function demanded a general level of competency and a good deal of effort.

No matter how it is marketed, Diversity is just another mechanism whereby the corporate state takes from the productive to give to the non-productive.

But the push for diversity allows disparate unintegrated peoples to pool together into uniform groups where they vie for the most advantageous terms from the corporate welfare state in opposition to the established productive citizenry. The corporate state, with its fiat money conjured ad infinitum bankrolling generous welfare handouts, encourages these groups of disparate peoples to remain apart as societal integration is no longer necessary for these welfare dependents to support themselves as this is now achieved through negotiated “benefits” and “human rights” as part of the political process of a Crushing Democracy. It is these segregated pools of uniformity that in reality constitute “diversity” – not the many shades of brown all in it together unreality that is celebrated by the multimedia propaganda nexus.

Diversity – how it started.

Diversity is not a strength, it is a process to weaken the political power of the established American citizenry. And the more ways a cohesive established citizenry can be dissected into a socially engineered taxonomy of subgroups, the more intense this competitive vying for terms from the corporate state becomes. This continuous atomization splits naturally along lines of uniformity based upon every conceivable characteristic other than heterogeneity – except where the established citizenry is concerned. The established citizenry must be atomized down to the individual so it can turn to no group for support against the cohesive homogeneous pools of newcomers and newly invented subgroups. Diversity serves to erase the established citizenry while agglomerating those rejected by it into a societal and political opposition. Eventually, a point is reached where there is no established citizenry to oppose Endless War and the national march towards the End of History because at that point no one can see beyond their next EBT credit.

Diversity – where they’re taking it.

So during the Orange Ringmaster’s tenure, as America was mired in its reality TV dread and confusion, the comedians climbed onstage and unleashed diversity’s “fix” into all America’s institutions, all the while glowering down at their distracted audience daring it to come up onstage and do something about it. No one met the challenge, so every successive institutional failure henceforth has not been met with remorseful pledges to remedy the underlying preventable causes, but were instead followed with gasps of shock and derisory scolding directed at those who audaciously intimated that diversity might in the slightest constitute a contributing factor to those failures.

The script was followed to the letter, failure after failure, because those institutions charged with remedy are themselves infected with diversity, so the root cause of incompetence and incapability remain in place to pursue a revised institutional mission.And once the root cause of institutional failure is entrenched, systemic failure is guaranteed as the system becomes incapable of neither leadership nor solution formulation, let alone repair.

Diversity arrives uninvited and without bringing flowers or wine to the American feast yet demands its seat at the banquet table.

This triumph of means over ends was necessary to invert America’s original institutional missions. America’s “fundamental transformation” ensures its institutions no longer serve its established citizenry, but instead get repurposed to demoralize them by demonstrating to the world that America and its people are no longer capable of producing successful outcomes. There is no greater force to degenerate a winning team filled with hubris than to hire a new coach that forces a string of avoidable losses upon it. Diversity is by design that string of avoidable losses whereby the root cause of failure is sent into the game time and again to miss the 30 yard winning field goal. And after every predictable shank, the root cause stands there on the field smiling and waving before the howling fans, glorying in the hail of angry derisory catcalls. The diversity joke is what ensures that the fans never get another winning season, while the root cause of the losing streak is showered by executive management with confetti celebrating the triumph of means over outcomes. The losses pile up, the fans quit showing up to the game, and the confetti rains down even harder, and that unshakeable Hope in American exceptionalism dies a bit more with every Made in America failure. A dejected Team America sits on the bench watching the game clock run down, their heads hung in shame and impotent disbelief. No one yells Hi mom, we’re #1 from the sideline anymore as the game comes to an end, another avoidable loss gets tallied, and the End of History wins the division.

As the revised terms on offer from the corporate state become more and more onerous, these disparate pools of diversity eventually start to fight the established citizenry for the privilege of gaining the best of the bad terms.But bad terms for the established citizenry are good terms from where the diversity originates.All that the corporate state need do is fill its borders with a never-ending flood of disparate people from dysfunctional societies to extract even more onerous terms from the established citizenry.It is this competitive vying for, and the granting of, separate terms among uniform pools of diverse peoples that creates a perpetual underlying strife in the diverse America.And when the need arises, this strife can be elevated using anti-social media into coordinated violence directed at that established citizenry who refuse to accept their revised terms of tenancy.Thus, this strife and coordinated violence grinds down all group in the end as the continually revised terms of tenancy become more and more onerous with each contract round yet the confetti continues to rain down upon the root cause of American society’s division.

The uninvited banquet guests do sometimes arrive bearing gifts of cultural enrichment.

This all-consuming strife purposely imported into America, when added to de-industrialization and the disappearance of economic upward mobility, ensures that those whose forefathers conquered the continent are diluted, disenfranchised, demoralized, and discarded to the point where they wake up one day and have completely forgotten that it is they who comprise the American nation in which they inhabit. The American nation is not a legal abstraction, it is composed of the hard reality of its birthright citizens sleeping in their cars, figuring out how to stretch that last $200 bucks over the next two weeks, or playing financial triage with the pile of “PAST DUE” notices scattered across their kitchen tables. Despite the ever onerous terms forced upon the American birthright citizenry, the corporate welfare state largesse grows more generous every passing year with regards to those ranks of that newly arrived diversity who show up to immediately claim their winning prize. Because one day those disparate pools of diversity will be mobilized into a single pool and unleashed upon what remains of the American birthright citizenry in the great mop up operation that finally pushes a wholly bankrupt America over that End of History finish line.

The everyday ubiquitous strife is the sorcerers’ sleight of hand that diverts attention away from those who erect and control the corporate state and to whom a final accountability must be reckoned. The corporate state is the mechanism to alienate a nation’s established citizenry as it destroys its founding ideology and suborns its people to laws rather than principles. This constant strife ensures the established citizenry forgets that America was not founded as a collection of random people ruled by punitive laws, but was founded to build a cohesive citizenry vested with principles operating under common ideals. But a birthright citizenry pleading for terms from a corporate state landlord is tantamount to surrender, and diversity, combined with de-industrialization, are the means by which political power is diluted and the surrender of an entire people obtained. Diversity completes the transition from a state comprised of principles to one consisting of rules and laws and mandates serving no purpose other than to drain more and more of the fruits of endeavor from the productive class into the hands of the conjuring class and their reserve army of diverse welfare dependents.

Diversity is the social entropy baked into the American Pie that makes Our Democracy so effective. Because a diverse unprincipled society that votes, underpinned by illogical abusive laws, is one that goes nowhere, can accomplish nothing of significance as a whole, and is the easiest to control.