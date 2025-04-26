ICE-9’s Substack

Navyo Ericsen
5d

You've hit the nail on the head so many times, I've lost count. When you add them up I think those nails are building and then sealing shut the coffin of Democracy. Although I've been laughing, I'm still waiting for the punchline, but I don't think we've reached it yet. I first thought the 'vaccines' were the deadly punchline but I think there's a bigger one waiting for us. Another Wall Street Crash, another hyperinflated Great Depression, another World War - it's all possible as we race toward the End of History.

Paving the Way
5d

I would think it is time for a new nation.

