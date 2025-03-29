Unlike the enduring poverty and perpetual dysfunction of negro society, American Antifa were a temporary AstroTurfed ersatz 501(c)(3) cut-out modeled after the successful incarnation of its post-WWI Weimar Republic prototype. That prototype was commissioned and released from within The City of London Corporation and given a mission to physically and violently stamp out whatever embers of Objectivity, Truth, and Ethical Life remained glowing within the defeated German Empire. Embers that risked igniting the resurrection of the powerful German welfare / warfare state to where it reasserted control over its central bank, kept to itself the industrial fruits of its collective endeavor, and reclaimed its independence to set its own direction in the course of history.

This German Antifa worked effectively from 1918 until 1933, playing a significant role within a wider psychological program to degenerate and humiliate all of German society to where it could no longer function effectively as a whole. And these resurrected communist Antifa now on Homeland soil were to play their assigned roles in overtly doing to polite American society what the HUD, HHS, USDA, and ED together covertly did to the American negro after The Great Society had declared war on them and degenerated and humiliated their society to where it could no longer function effectively as a whole.

But unlike the American negro, the German people had an innate natural revulsion to ugliness, degeneracy, and disorder and they eventually refused to go along with the joke played on them at Versailles. The Germans sent Antifa and all the fundamentally transformative communist agents packing to the labor camps, threw off that London banker controlled hierarchical class-based communism forced upon it, and replaced that London imposition with a German controlled nationalist hierarchal race-based socialism with its own ethnocentric interpretation of the End of History. The Germans then set out to fight and defeat the End of History imposed upon them so they could impose their own unique End of History upon a united Teutonic world free of banker influence and control.

And the rest, as they say, was history.

There really isn’t much new under the sun anymore in that End of History occult playbook.

The German uprising against the Philosopher Kings had managed to keep the End of History at bay for several decades. But the embers of the End of History remained glowing after WWII within the framework of the Bretton Woods agreement, where the American Masonic experiment in enlightened self-determination was finally conquered and subjugated to its larger illuminated role as a receptible for the London controlled world reserve currency. With King Dollar newly crowned, its coronation then set America and its people firmly upon the path towards Endless War, an inevitable battle with hyperinflation, and an unavoidable future reckoning with the End of History.

And that proxy quest for the End of History using young American bodies and taxpayer funded firepower kicked off with the assassination of JFK and elimination of his competing United States Notes. It ticked up an order of magnitude after the Nixon Shock forced the American vassal into Endless War in service to the global charade that mere chits of paper contain intrinsic value in themselves. An Endless War where the rest of the world was forced to go along with the fiat money joke, or else here comes the B-52s. And that End of History firmly set its sights upon the finish line with the production of The Osama bin Laden Show, and as the show went on, the End of History entered into its existential footrace with the hyperinflation emerging from the necessity to keep Endless War endlessly funded.

So as 2020 came to a close, either the endless Endless War would destroy America, or the hyperinflation would destroy it instead, unless America first entered into the End of History where it not only physically disappeared, but so too the concept of the nation state was erased from the collective minds of humanity. And thus it was that the developed world found itself here, at this point in a history that refused to end, face to face with the new degenerative and humiliating invention of wokeism.

Inspired by the deconstructive philosophy and revisionist history of the homosexual sadomasochist communist pederast Frenchman Paul-Michel Foucault, Black Lives Matter was just a limited time hangout during The Covid-19 Show.BLM was originally founded after Trayvon Martin met his maker but despite all the negro indignation and public anger aired over the televisions, the Magical Mulatto had everything going his way but it was not the right time to launch the American color revolution.BLM did however, after millions of dollars in Nexus contributions, manage to hold on long enough to hold together the freaks and misfits and weirdos to form an on-command crowd and create spontaneous havoc on American city streets during those long hot days of the 2020 summer lock downs.And both American pseudo-Antifa and its BLM 501(c)(3) cousin had been conjured up out of the black cycle of nightmares specifically for emergency use during a time like that which followed the SOFR spike.

The little push it took to generate the gravity of madness began right after Trayvon Martin’s death. It was as easy as paying a bevy of celebrities to use the power of pretense broadcast repetitively over anti-social media to pretend to dedicate themselves to the ideals of this re-hashed new wokeism and its primary cause célèbre - the red blood of the Black Martyrs. After a few years of edgy and hip underground marketing, the anti-social campaign had managed to elevate Foucault’s extreme skepticism of the social construct – a theory he developed to justify his own homosexual pederasty - into a race-based quasi-religion of hierarchal oppression. The well-funded messaging quickly spread across the internet just like the focus groups had predicted, finding hard core adherents among the perennially aggrieved and terminally incompetent. The new quasi-religion gave its adherents an excuse for everything, and every excuse was somebody else’s fault. And just before Saint George arrived on the scene, it had blossomed into a mass movement among the untalented, unintelligent, and hyperemotional that revolved around the worship of ugliness, the adulation of degeneracy, and the elevation of crudity. As the marketing campaign turned movement grew in scope and capture, it drew its inspiration from the irrational, the stupid, and all things that promoted social decay and disunity. But above all else, it was a quasi-religion dedicated to the apotheosis of victimization.

This woke movement gathered in all those young Americans who were incapable of building or creating or fixing or producing anything. Its adherents were utterly incapable of even conjuring up their daily bread and heroin and entirely ungrateful for every new TANF deposit into their capitalist bank accounts bestowed from a system that had forced them into their dependency. These woke adherents were not just useless eaters, they were utterly useless destroyers, born of their many years immersed within the American public “education” system from which they seemed incapable of escaping. But they were the absolute best at being the outright worst at everything.

And boy, could they deconstruct. They could de-colonialize. They could fight the patriarchy and recite verbatim all 72 genders. They could recite Marx verbatim but without context. But they couldn’t make or fix a damn thing that was real and solid. Their whole lives were a series of vapid ideas, a swirl of theoretical nonsense churning inside, cerebral gossamers of such generality that their fight could be molded into anything with just a little push from gravity.

And thus that was the real victimization that this wokeness inflicted upon those afflicted by gravity.They had been recruited to fight the stupid fight that offered not even a stupid prize.They were condemned to forever lose so the stupid fight would go on forever.They were just a stupid distraction called up by the Philosopher Kings to fill the streets as the Trump card got taken off the table.

Ugliness, degeneracy, and disorder were the new beauty according to the tenants of Wokeism.

But before the SOFR spiked, these woke had been kept preoccupied with low level anger and contained violence in a media spectacle Procession of the Martyrs to the cause. Travon Martin, Michael Brown, and Breonna Taylor came into and departed this world, and no matter how many times the woke said their names, there came yet another in their stead to fill up the anti-social media traffic. The construct was constructed that no matter how many martyrs came and went, the obdurate and privileged suburban hearts wouldn’t melt despite all those junior high school graduation photos splashed onto the televisions. And regardless of the circumstances surrounding how these martyrs departed this world, their avoidable deaths filled the urban streets with diffusive hated and the thirst for immediate retribution from anything within reach of the roving mobs.

And both pseudo-Antifa and BLM may or may not have had some inkling about hierarchical class-based anything, but what they did know, thanks to that sustained anti-social media campaign, was that every Caucasian was a racist, all cops were bastards, and everything was fascist and what did they want?Justice!And when did they want it?Now!

So the longer systemic Justice eluded these woke, out in the streets to topple that same system from which they demanded Justice and redress, the more it drove them to madness. And the longer they didn’t recognize the joke, the more insane they became. And the more insane they became, the more convincingly they played their supporting role in The Covid-19 Show. And it was that convincing supporting role As Seen On TV! that convinced the American people that it was not a good idea to venture outside to express their valid grievances with all the martial law masquerading as the Zero-Covid policy. A policy forced upon the entire nation from a single point of origin – the Coronavirus Response Coordinator – ensconced deep within the permanent bureaucracy of the federal .gov division of the Nexus.

And with that Zero-Covid policy in play, pseudo-Antifa and BLM came out to play to act as a diversion from the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics. Pseudo-Antifa and BLM were the diversion, but Zero-Covid was the abra cadabra that, thanks to those mail-in ballots, conjured up 154.6 million votes from only 133 million registered voters. Pseudo-Antifa and BLM were the classic choreographed dramatic build-up to the emotional release of getting the Trump card off the election table and getting to work to get back that $4.83 trillion of REPO money.

And once that Trump card got taken off the table and put back into the deck, the “cure” could be announced, so pseudo-Antifa and BLM had to get quickly put back into their bottles so the people could venture outside again and line up to take their selfies as they sat for their up close and personal IQ Tests.

83 million votes!

So this forever disgruntled coalition of negroes, pseudo-Antifa societal rejects, and BLM grifters sat coiled like a misanthropic spring watching Saint George Floyd die on the pavement over and over and over again in a death throe that was as absurd as his non sequitur of a life. And every time these woke watched that Saint George death video, they realized there was a Saint George lurking within each of them. The combined end product of an absent father’s seed and a .gov nurture. A graduate of the public school to prison pipeline. A perpetual victim devoid of Free Will, lacking all self-determination, and the maculate incarnation of systemic everything.

But in Saint George’s death, these woke saw the hard truth of how they had fallen for the joke. Because, what better way to demonstrate that the joke was on them than to end a frivolous and useless life in such a pointless absurdity? That video of Saint George brought to these woke the realization that they had never looked to the end of anything, nor how their jokes of a life would finally come out. And as these woke watched Saint George overdose and die, they understood that it would not come out well in the end for them either. The gods would show them no blessedness before overturning them utterly. The woke way of life had become their sword of Damocles, dangling overhead until that one day when their sudden and ignominious ends concluded their preposterous comic beings with a final mortal punch line.

And the fraudulent November 3rd 2020 election was the big punch line at the end of The Covid-19 Show. Most of the episodes following the “vote” were just filler for the letdown crowd – release the Kraken, two more weeks, it will be biblical, trust the plan we have it all. But the magic spell that made pseudo-Antifa and BLM suddenly evaporate was those unfiltered zany antics of the January 6th 2021 FBI agent provocateurs who gave the performance of their lives at the Capitol in front of a national television viewing audience. This diversionary switcheroo allowed pseudo-Antifa and BLM to get immediately removed from the Six O’clock Evening News, hustled off the streets, put back into their bottles, and the bottles put back up on the shelves, ready for some undefined future use. They had played out their cameo roles in the life and death reality TV struggles. They could come and go as easily as their 501(c)(3) funding came and went. They could come and go like a Joni Loves Chachi spin-off came and went from a broad spectrum Happy Days.

But the real tragedy of those long hot days of the 2020 summer lock downs was that slow-burn sitting at home watching millions of one’s fellow Americans, on all sides of the growing divides, utterly fall for the joke. It was this realization that the joke was permanent and on everyone that was so crushing. There, in real time, one sat and watched helplessly as Crushing Democracy made a mockery of the Republic for which it stands and, right in your face, it twisted and mutated the whole electoral process into the abominable joke they had the nerve to call Our Democracy.

And what was Our Democracy other than Crushing Democracy administered by a troupe of psychopathic and incompetent clowns?

The comic genius behind The Covid-19 Show was that it transformed a Crushing Democracy into the fraudulent and inescapable Our Democracy. And we were all in it together, forever…

But The Covid-19 Show could not go on forever - unlike Our Democracy - as the new clowns in the palace had to focus upon distributing and invigilating those 230 million IQ Tests. But just what was this insidious Our Democracy anyways that had surreptitiously crept into the American lexicon while the people were distracted and preoccupied with an invisible viral enemy? What sort of imposed new system was Our Democracy that had supplanted the American constitutional republic wholly outside of any democratic process?

Our Democracy was the silent color revolution coup d’état finale to The Covid-19 Show that dissolved the bonds between the “elected” American government and the people for whom it was supposed to represent. It was the salient exclamation point where there would be no more elections, just selections. Our Democracy was where the .gov branch of the Nexus no longer hid who it truly served, as it now ruled over the American people as viceroys on behalf of the Philosopher Kings. Our Democracy was an incremental analog to the Crushing Democracy which, without protest from nor consultation with the American people, had emerged out from The Osama bin Laden Show. Our Democracy was no different to those ICBMs and their nuclear capable warheads that the American people never asked for yet got anyways as part of The Apollo 11 Show. Our Democracy was that greater opportunity arising from a manufactured great crisis, a crisis designed to push America ever closer towards the End of History finish line. Our Democracy was that point in American history that guaranteed America and its people would either get pushed across that finish line, or be all in it together when the Philosopher Kings finally pulled the fiat money rug out from underneath the nation.

Our Democracy was that point where America’s entire political process became an utter joke played out simultaneously upon everyone at once, a great scripted stage performance with its fabricated dramas and predetermined outcomes. Our Democracy was that point where the overwhelming fraud in the American political process was legitimized and legalized and could henceforth never be extirpated as not one American citizen had standing within a court system that now had such a voluminous book of contradictory laws at its disposal that it could find in favor or against for almost anything, in any situation, for any reason. Our Democracy was that point where all of America’s “leaders” now had to follow the script. Politicians, corporate executives, boards of directors, NGOs, public servants, academics, priests, professionals, the media, celebrities, business owners, thought leaders – everyone in a position of influence within every institution had to not just follow the script, but had to do so convincingly or they were out and done and the Nexus would find another to replace them who actually believe the script.

Our Democracy now produced an entire stock-in-trade America leadership cadre that had all been paid off to say and do what they were told, a breed of leader that went along with anything to get along with everything. And Our Democracy produced a “special” kind of grass-roots leader tailored specifically for that final stretch towards the End of History. Those old school right-left dichotomous leaders who lacked acting skills found themselves replaced with a growing new generation of closet deviants with their extensive video dossiers to motivate them into delivering better performances than their predecessors. The weak and easily threatened found themselves suddenly thrust into the public spotlight to promise one thing one day to the American people, only to deliver another thing the next just as the Nexus had ordered. The slavishly subservient to whatever cause célèbre promoted their rising aspirations found themselves as the new champions of the people, attaching their crusades as amendments to Endless War funding bills, giving them no choice but to go along with Endless War in order to deliver what trivialities the AstroTurfed grass roots demanded.

And then there were the increasing number of dual citizen leaders with conflicted and blurry allegiances strategically placed into key positions everywhere within every American institution with a mission to assiduously work against every interest of an American people with whom they had absolutely no emotional nor historical connection.An inferior American people whom they were indoctrinated since birth to consider as mere cattle, a herd of disposable slaves born to serve their needs and fulfill their every desire.

Our Democracy meant the American experiment was approaching its final broadcast.

Our Democracy was the point at which America had become a grand illusion existing only as an abstraction of its past form and former ideal. Our Democracy was the point where the Theory of Forms haunted over a nation that robotically went through the motions of an American purpose yet did not understand why. Our Democracy was the point where those who did understand why finally gave up on ever getting those flying cars. Our Democracy was the point where America fundamentally transformed into a collection of actors performing before a pre-programmed live studio audience, sponsored by – the Philosopher Kings, makers of Fiat Money.

Our Democracy had turned America into a purpose without a purpose. It was now a giant pseudo-event that no longer thought of the bricks and mortar and people that physically populated the nation, but rather instead reacted to the emotive impulses generated by an endless series of images splashed across televisions, cell phones, and computer screens. A revolving series of images selected to eliminate thought entirely and maximize impulsive emotional response into the desired programmed direction.

And everywhere there were images of flags. Some flags were selected to evoke pride and tradition. Other flags were selected to arouse disgust and threat. Pride and tradition or disgust and threat were as interchangeable as which side of what flag one stood on. Our Democracy had devolved America into a battle between competing images of diametrically opposed flags, each flag attending with great sound and fury to crowd out the other flags from all those viewing screens. But this great American pseudo-event and grand illusion was no longer performed for the benefit of its live studio audience, but rather the show must go on for the sole sake of keeping the pretender king dollar reigning just long enough so that both America and its live studio audience could not only be destroyed together, but simultaneously banished from the collective memory of all future generations who just happen to be “lucky” enough to come to the future. And the future was now, as now those IQ Tests awaited that live studio audience.

So America did have an occult purpose after all – to build itself up to become the 20th century apex of nation states only to then turn and head straight down the road to that End of History and destroy itself and most everyone in it.Most of the American people would never discover what America’s true post-WWII repurpose was.They were too occupied living within its grand illusion, one day busy spelling competition, joining in the blind ambition, and getting themselves a brand new motor car.And then the next day they were afraid to come outside because of an invisible viral enemy, locked indoors wholly preoccupied staring at the competing flags on all those screens, and too worried about being branded a conspiracy theorist to speculate beyond the state sponsored disinformation fed to them every hour, on the hour.But the best part about being a conspiracy theorist was not having myocarditis and coming into the future and experiencing the epiphany that the entirety of America was at war with itself.

Dead people buy no things, and when there were enough dead people not buying anything anymore, that balanced out the hyperinflation and kept the End of History going a bit further.

For the first time since August of 1971, Endless War had washed up on and was prosecuted upon Homeland soil. The American people were unknowingly engaged in a 5th Generation conflict couched and hiding within the great SARS-CoV-2 manufactured crisis. And the American people didn’t recognize that conflict as more than 230 million of them prepared to line up and receive their kill shots. And that was what Our Democracy was all about. It was the point where Endless War and monetary policy seamlessly merged upon Homeland soil and the American people, with the demand driven hyperinflation it now fomented, became yet another enemy in the crosshairs of a long line of enemies standing in the way of the End of History.

And the secret ingredient behind Our Democracy was that there was no democracy.