If fractional reserve money could elevate America to the apex of the world consumption pyramid, then fiat money would crush that pyramid into rubble and level every unilluminated Americans to the global consumption base.

And the purely financialized and virtual AI “economy” was being furiously programmed to funnel all benefits of economic activity into the grabbing hands a few Chosen beneficiaries. Pretty soon humanity would be obsolete. They just weren’t profitable enough anymore to justify keeping up the pretense.

Financialization was eating away at the need for consumption to drive a real economy because a fake and wholly controlled virtual “economy” could be conjured up now and sustained so long as the magic spells held fast until humanity was dealt with. A pure electronic trading “economy” was at the cusp of generating all corporate profits in a virtual world where interest rates and inflation were coordinated under a single point of programmable control at The Science™. And the programmers were directing their AI to funnel those conjured profits more and more into the hands of fewer and fewer of the initiated and illuminated who chose themselves to be AI’s sole beneficiaries.

So as The Covid-19 Show dragged on and on and transitioned into The Climate Crisis Show, the AI would eventually be programmed to generate profits for only a few of those few Chosen individuals who would then take their profits and buy up everything. It was the super super-rich version of a global game of musical chairs, and when the music stopped humanity lost. When only a few owned everything, and everyone else owned nothing, there would be no more need for corporations and their tall buildings, their mission statements, and a big city to put them all in. When nobody had any money to buy anything there would be no more supply and demand, so there would be no more need for these corporations to supply that demand. And when there was no more need for these corporations, there would be no more need for employees and the world could move into the 4th Industrial Revolution, which like all revolutions before it was a revolution to destroy the billions of humanity by destroying the means by which they were supplied of their demand.

But profits could still be generated through non-stop nanosecond virtual electronic trading using quantum computers. Those tall buildings full of busy ambition preprogrammed with “education” to care only about money would over time become non-essential by the millions. Then by the tens of millions. As more and more millions became non-essential, they would aggregate into trillions of dollars that weren’t being spent on stuff. So as consumption died its slow death of a thousand cuts every day, day in and day out, in the real economy, the hyperinflation could be kept in check to keep the virtual “economy” of non-stop purely financialized trading humming along just fine.

Nobody would notice the slow grind downwards until they themselves became non-essential, so for the most part the spell would hold fast until it didn’t and the next choreographed shock was delivered to the social system and got everyone all in it together again. And once everyone was all in it together again, the spell could keep going a bit further until a new “new normal” was achieved, and everyone could be ground down together even further. Thus The Covid-19 Show was just the prequel to The Killing Joke. Because a purely financialized AI driven virtual “economy” could never survive the revolutions to come unless everyone was all in it together and died.

Control over the AI was now the great battle looming within America. And it was shaping up as a battle between the Old Nexus and the New Nexus in a fight to determine which side would control America’s money and become its greatest enemy within. And regardless of which side won, everyone else still had to die to make it work.

Evil never sleeps. So The Covid-19 Show went to air, the lockdowns got mandated, and Safe and Effective punctured many lives as the short-term occult cure for consumer driven hyperinflation. The SOFR blowout had to be contained. Because, it is not money that is the root of all evil, but it is rather evil that is the root of all money. When all a nation and its people care about is money, it is easy to normalize evil because in reality all that that nation and its people care about is controlled and disbursed from evil. And the purpose of evil is to perpetrate and perpetuate more evil until all that is done under the sun and all that exists everywhere is evil.

Money is that fundamentally transformative medium ensuring everything in society gets inverted into what it was never supposed to be. It makes the focus of society something external to itself. Money ensures nobody notices that fundamental transformation taking place right before their eyes because people are so busy chasing money. And they have to chase money because somebody might grab it before they can lay their hands on it. People are so happy when they finally manage to capture some of that money all for themselves. How could anyone notice evil with all that money to be grabbed raining down around them?

Evil cannot sit idly by realizing there are no wars being fought somewhere where young men die grisly deaths for no reason. Evil cannot tolerate that there is not some population starving some place. Evil cannot accept when there are no children whose purpose is to toil day in and day out sewing together the pentagrams that comprise a soccer ball. Evil cannot accept a half-empty labor camp or a prison full of hardened criminals. Evil is driven mad with rage when there are happy people going about who are not addicted to drugs or perversions. And it was in May of 2020 with the announcement of Operation Warp Speed when evil discovered it could not bear to witness all empty hospital beds. Because, a patient cured is a customer lost, and evil is just so much more profitable than its absence.

A people build a nation and then go to work living - the infrastructure stands there serving generation after generation and profits flow to the people after the construction is complete. But when evil and its money show up – the chaos descends, the maintenance stops, and all is left to crumble as the shiny new football stadium rises from the taxpayer funded eminent domain. Evil arrives to divert the benefit flows from the people into the profits of its Nexus. And for those profits to flow limitless, inflation must be ignited and continue at a controlled rate of increase - forever.

So when a nation’s sole pursuit becomes the accumulation of conjured money, it is in reality evil that has become its sole pursuit. Most American’s will never acknowledge this. In God We Trust is written in unrecognized blasphemy across their money for God’s sake. They raise their Bibles to defend money and proclaim that it is rather the love of money that is evil. Money is just fine, it is benign and impartial as to whom it bestows its benefits. And the lack of money can only be attributed to some moral character defect because money rains down upon everyone for the taking. It is never the rigged game’s fault because such people have been well “educated” at school and church to place all the blame upon the hapless dupes who every night comes around and lay their money down. And there is no limit to what evil will do to maintain control over the magic spell that keeps the evils of money invisible, possible, and profitable.

By the summer of 2022, that Nexus consolidation over technology that drove the occult goal of the 2008 Great Recession had reached the point where the ultimate monetary evil could finally be unleashed – the programmable digital Carbon Dollar. The block chain, the server farms, the ubiquitous smartphones, and the telemetry networks were all in place, and the 5g with its divalent oxygen exciting frequency bandwidth was standing ready to go operational. All that was needed now was for the American people to add their acquiescence to a universal digital ID and End of History here we come.

The digital ID Trojan horse slated for entry into American during the fear and confusion of The Covid-19 Show was the vaccine passport on a smartphone. But the Nexus illuminated and initiated cohorts needed a way out of the vaccine mandates because not everyone in on the joke played golf with a doctor who could see to it that their digital vaccine status was in order. So to provide these Nexus assets with a Get Out of Death Free Card, the CDC resorted to an easily forged low tech cardstock proof of vaccination measure without a national vaccination data base despite this advanced digital technology being ready and in place. Warp Speed had sped things up so fast that not all of the details could be properly seen to. There had been so much focus on printing up and throwing money about that the larger yet not immediate goal was forsaken for the immediacy of grabbing that money. And that failure to implement the vaccine passport and its universal digital ID guaranteed that a greater and truly deadly crisis would emerge to herd the unvaccinated masses into accepting the long-term solutions to hyperinflation mandated upon them.

So the wizards got to work expediting the next great crisis needed to introduce those long-term solutions that ushered in the universal digital ID – anthropogenic climate change. This new contrived problem was slated to become humanity’s ultimate crisis – ubiquitous, inescapable, everybody’s fault, everyone all in it together, forever, and no counter-measure could ever be successful in ameliorating its severity. Because consumption had to be squashed at all costs (super-yachts and Martha’s Vineyard beachfront mansions exempted). The hyperinflation had to be dampened so the AI could generate those profits that kept the Endless War going so that last central bank got garnered up and the whole world shoved all in it together across the End of History finish line.

Not only would no one be allowed to laugh all the way to the bank anymore, but with the digital ID activated there would be no more banks and no one would be allowed to laugh all the way to anywhere anymore. The emerging 15 minute city would be humanity’s free-range prison. Fighting climate change was a serious endeavor, and a new dispirit had to descend over humanity to get it down for the task. So instead of laughter, humanity would be allowed to barely muddle along on minimal rations, possessing no stuff, all in it together in a subsistence existence, absent of Hope, wholly dependent upon government and thankful for the most basic intermittent necessity vouchsafed them from their UBI accounts. Humanity would be trapped in what they were told was a fight against the climate when in reality they were pawns in a fight against hyperinflation and locked down within the Philosopher Kings’ “whatever it takes” effort to retain control over the magic spell of fiat money.

Same as it ever was, but with a programmable block chain.

The genius of The Climate Crisis Show is that with every day a new emergency arises.

Anthropogenic climate change would herd a befuddled and fearful humanity into the grave by the hundreds of millions via the false fights against the “pandemics” arising out of the rising temperatures. New enemies would spawn that could not be directly struck down and vanquished but instead forever lurked just beyond the next sunrise and could only be kept at bay by mass obedience and extreme collective sacrifice. Victory would be measured in vaccine doses and quarter fractions of degrees Celsius. But victory could only be achieved with an ever increasing body count, which demanded even harsher preemptive mitigating actions taken over decades, only for humanity to be told at the end of those decades that yet another decade was needed to claim final victory.

The programmable digital Carbon Dollar is the transition money that manages the switch from one hundred years of the old Nexus and its basket of Keynesian excuses to the new basket of excuses proffered up by The Science™. The Philosopher Kings knew full well back in August of 1971 that when they crowned king dollar as pretender to the true sovereignty of gold, the false king would one day die of devaluation in a global pandemic of hyperinflation. But these prescient Philosopher Kings then faced a new quandary once the pretender king died as expected, as they could not crown a similar successor operating under the theatrics of an old and tired Federal Reserve System. By then, all systemic trust in fiat money would have run its course as the original spells of easy riches and American exceptionalism evaporated a bit more with every burning sunrise.

A new system of money was needed whereby all pretense to the barbarous relic and its old disintegrating rules were discarded. A New Nexus would rise from the ashes of the coming hyperinflationary world that could not operate under the old supply and demand, inflation and deflation, liquidity and illiquidity, nor the art of the deal. Everything the world of the Old Nexus knew and took for granted had to be eliminated if the Philosopher Kings were to retain control throughout the chaotic transition into the End of History. Every aspect of human economic behavior had to be fully manipulated and micromanaged by The Science™ and their AI server farms if control was to be retained during the global mass misery of this world reserve currency reset.

The Economic Science™ had reached its useful end. The wizards who had kept the dying pretender king dollar alive on life support had lost their magic touch. There wasn’t enough gold or silver in the world to run a Keynesian fractional reserve economy of eight billion plus people. Barter was not an option as most everyone had forgotten how to make useful stuff to barter with. And a global economy of eight plus billion people could not run on drugs, gambling, prostitution, and welfare alone. Supply chains were contrived from labor arbitrage and dependent upon both manipulated foreign exchange rates and elastic credit lines issued in times of normal inflation. Most everything people needed came from far away. The center of the real economy could no longer hold under the weight of the accumulated hundreds of trillions in debt. The Reverse REPO charade could not sustain another quadrillion dollars in real economic activity without something breaking badly.

But a purely financialized virtual global economy of eight plus billion people could run on only Endless War, regularly scheduled pandemics, and an AI driven trading platform. To solve the problems that hyperinflationary economics presented, the Philosopher Kings’ logical solution was to just get rid of the real economy.

What the Philosopher Kings needed was an artificially intelligent merger of vaccination with bank transaction services. This merger would be effected with the new spell of anthropogenic climate change using an omniscient algorithm ruling as regent, autonomously deciding such minutiae as who gets another booster shot and dies suddenly, who is spared and lives precariously until the next mRNA lottery loser is drawn, who gets to eat the bugs and who gets to eat nothing, and who’s anti-social media comment is worthy of a stay at the local FEMA camp near you.

Life and death get decided by logic alone, wholly devoid of empathy, compassion, and sentiment. Everyone gets boiled down all in it together within a great big final solution digital NPV equation. Human life gets decided by an AI completely devoid of humanity. The Philosopher Kings needed a regent that could not be questioned nor bargained with because The Mother of All Money Grabs had painted the world into a hyperinflationary corner with all those nuclear armed ICBMs at the ready should this programmable digital ID Final Solution prove to be no solution.

And the Philosopher Kings had their solution to retain power throughout the hyperinflation until humanity got pushed across that End of History finish line. They would cast a new spell to herd a fully vaccinated, mostly boosted, graphene hydroxide saturated stupefied and penniless American people into a where few survived. Not everyone would be invited to come in to the future, because it was a future that no longer promised Hope but now only held out the probability of life with an ever declining quality. This is why the American people had to finally be drained of Hope and the legacy of The Apollo 11 Show put to an end once and for all. No one could be left that believed everything would work out in the end. The American people had to yearn for solutions and get herded all in it together through the coming hyperinflationary hellscape of The Great Reset.

And that Great Reset was a conjured new religion attached to a fraudulent virtual AI driven “economy”, devoid of both religion and economics, masquerading as equity and inclusion and restorative justice. All Hope would henceforth reside within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals where in the language of the Great Inversion, the Philosopher Kings were fundamentally transforming the world into one where they sustainably did as thou wilt.

You had better get that global warming thing up and going, sirrah, and get it going fast before they all figure out they’re being depopulated.

The Great Reset is the great basket of new excuses that The Science™ has prepared for when hyperinflationary chaos engulfs the world and the fiat money fails to work beyond its Keynesian textbooks. To get this Great Reset up and going, The Climate Crisis Show was taken out of pre-production and sent straight to emergency broadcast as time was of the essence given the Mother of All Money Grabs. The world had to seem to get hotter, and get hotter faster, every passing month and everywhere all at once. The world had to seem to get drier. The glaciers had to appear to melt and the forests had to burn in everyone’s minds at all times. Catastrophic climate doom had to permeate everything and be right around the corner. Every day of bad weather at every point on the globe had to be blamed on humans and their carbon emitting behaviors.

The act of living itself had to be fundamentally transformed into nothing less than collective iniquity. Shame and guilt had to saturate the people at every moment in everything they did as humanity had to be responsible for its own pending demise. The world had to continually fail to do enough to stem the coming disaster that was always over the horizon. When that horizon was reached and the world didn’t burn, there had to be a new horizon of mortal danger rising up after that. And so on and so forth, ad infinitum, until humanity was pushed all in it together over that End of History finish line.

Up to now, the Philosopher Kings had needed an ever growing global supply of free will consumption units to fill up the shopping malls, fill out the credit card applications, and demand their God given rights to an ever expanding kaleidoscope of stuff. More was better, even more was even more better. That ever expanding supply of more stuff, bought with more and more credit – credit that was paid back in conjured inflated fiat money – that ever expanding mountain of fake money grew the power and reach of these Philosopher Kings to heights never before attained in history. So it was little wonder that these Philosopher Kings would want to permanently lock in their gains by bringing forth the End of History.

Almost everything now done under the sun was enabled by the conjured fiat money these Philosopher Kings controlled almost entirely. But it was this almost that threw sand into the gears of their logical calculus since the End of History could never be achieved with only almost. The Philosopher Kings had to have everything to complete their equation of total and perpetual dominance.

It was this anachronistic ingredient of an ever expanding demand for stuff, with its requirement for an infinitely elastic credit line that fueled the inflation masquerading as economic “growth” that had to be put to an end. Inflation could stay - it would fund the Endless War in that AI driven virtual “economy” - but real “growth” had to be squashed to prevent inflation from wandering into hyperinflation. Economic “growth” made everybody happy, so everybody went along with all the jokes that came with it like ICBMs and Endless War and vaccine mandates. So long as people were entertained, amused, and felt they were “progressing” towards an accumulation of more stuff, they could within the propaganda of Our Democracy continue to vote for their eventual demise and keep the whole fiat money sorcery working. But after the SOFR blowout and The Mother of All Money Grabs, the old magic suddenly stopped working and the true situation revealed - there were just too many people now and too much debt to effectively navigate out of the financial quandary using the old solutions. There had to be a long-term permanent solution.

There had to be The Killing Joke.

Their goals were sustainable so long as the Philosopher Kings were deified and ruled over a humanity maintained under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

The Philosopher Kings could never retain power over a world engulfed by hyperinflation using the Old Nexus paradigms of supply and demand and elastic credit. The old magic spells were breaking, and as long as there was a demand for stuff, there could be no control over hyperinflation and no transition into a wholly controlled and contrived AI driven virtual “economy”. And without control over hyperinflation, there could be no contrivance erected to extract wealth from the world’s eight billion people and continue their march into the End of History. And without that End of History, the world would never prostrate itself before the Philosopher Kings in worship. If the hyperinflation could not be controlled, the Philosopher Kings’ 250 year mission to obtain permanent and divine absolute rule over the entire world was doomed to failure.

So the Philosopher Kings set out to cleanse the world of most everyone not in on the joke. A few billion here and there eradicated would increase the odds of a successful march for whoever was left into the End of History.

And the Philosopher Kings jettisoned everything Keynesian and Marxist and humane about economics in their Great Reset to bring about this coming age of the absence of economics. They ordered the wizards at both The Economic Science™ and The Science™ to merge and conjure up one final thesis – that if enough people were killed, their deaths could eliminate the demand for stuff and solve the demand driven side of hyperinflation. With hyperinflation deferred, that provided enough time to get that AI driven virtual “economy” up and running and keep the Endless War funded. With the Endless War going, that last central bank standing could get garnered up and get that End of History over the finish line.

And all the ensuing chaos and misery and decline brought upon a humanity in its final stage of social evolution would get blamed on the trace gas carbon dioxide.

But carbon dioxide is plant food and somebody might notice. So plain old carbon-12 had to be rebranded and re-marketed as the greatest enemy of humanity. It was yet another in a long line of invisible enemies that had to be vanquished at all costs. A carbon based humanity had to be destroyed to protect it from carbon and no one noticed the absurdity. And it was only within the Great Inversion of “education” and an anti-social media where carbon-12, the building block of life, could become a carbon based humanity’s enemy that hid within the true enemy – money and controllers and enablers. But everything got blamed now on those excess selfish billions and their incessant demand for more and more stuff who got squarely placed in the vaccine crosshairs.

So a global proxy war was declared upon carbon-12 and that war conscripted everyone on the planet without their consent. So much danger contained within six protons, six electrons, and six neutrons – 666. The Great Reset was but this Great Inversion now out in the open for all to see, and it dared anyone to stand in its way as it prepared to harvest its human crop of tares.

This is what they really mean when they talk about maintaining humanity in perpetual balance with nature.

The experts were paid well to give this war against humanity its contrived philosophical and moral basis. They were assembled into many of the 501(c)(3) think tanks and “elite” universities to publicly proclaim their “consensus” that the world had to get to net zero by 2030 or climate calamity undoubtedly awaited. They were showered with research grants to settle the science and fabricate a new frightening lexicon full of guilt-ridden neoisms like “Anthropocene” and “Carbon Footprint”. They created phony academic disciplines with lofty titles and promoted those “scholars” who had no compunction against manufacturing or manipulating sparse data into impending doom. They filled their ranks with political activists and saturated their fields with a diversity and equity and inclusion that ensured enquiring minds never asked why the manufactured and manipulated data time and again always came to the same conclusion that humanity must be the carbon slated for elimination. Any real scholar who reminded everyone that the scholars back in the 1970s had told America that the world was in the grips of a global cooling cycle that could in theory be cured by spewing more carbon dioxide was called a racist and a homophobe and lost their tenure.

Thus it was from the ranks of such academic “experts” that the .gov division of the Nexus drew its “advice” in formulating the Great Reset – the occult fight against hyperinflation - and destroy America’s productive class once and for all.

In the age of the Anthropocene, everyone just forgot about plain old pollution.

But as the safety and effectiveness of Safe and Effective took effect and ate away at the global supply chains, the food aid would eventually dry up and Africans would get to Net Zero much faster just starving to death if they didn’t get to Europe first. Once in Europe their diverse and culturally enriching ranks would still find some food to steal, kuffar women to rape, drug addled young women to pimp out, and foreign tourists to rob.

That is why only the developed world got targeted to sit for the IQ Test. The developed world’s extensive and complex “health care” system provided an efficient vector delivery mechanism because it was not only in place and extensive, but the people it “cared” for trusted it absolutely. But what those who sat for the IQ Tests actually received was an inoculation against the transmission of the economic disease hyperinflation. That is why the third world was spared The Covid-19 Show. Because in the final logical calculus of The Science™, the vaccines were just monetary policy by other means. Safe and Effective was just the initial selective kill shot within The Killing Joke’s wider 5th generation warfare platform targeting the entirety of humanity.

To get to net zero (people) and salvage the End of History, that persistent anachronism called the American Dream - that aspiration embodied in the disciplined and focused pursuit of money to gain societal status and privilege - had to be remolded into a self-destructive ethos for a new “educated” generation addicted to anti-social media. On the other side of the Atlantic, that same remarketing campaign targeted Western Europe’s cradle to grave welfare system and its social stability expectations using entrenched center-left political apathy machinery. The Great Reset was packaged with a promise to save the west from climate doom in exchange for socioeconomic ossification.

To give cover for this gradual disappearance of these societal pillars once the hyperinflation fired up – pillars taken for granted by successive generations who came of age after WWII – a new spell was conjured up aimed at the impressionable and social media addicted younger generation inculcated into their coming of age with a form of exalted martyrdom centered upon the self-immolation of an ever declining personal carbon footprint.

Once Safe and Effective took care of most of the older generation, and as Our Democracy flooded with new “Americans” and fraudulent votes, it would be a simple matter of tying this new demoralizing ethic to an individual’s digital Carbon Dollar block chain accessed via a smartphone behavioral interface.

Net Zero promised a utopian age of innovation linked to zero carbon emissions. But those who fell under this new spell did not realize that they were the carbon to ultimately be cast away.

Convenience, security (for the state), and adherence to a higher moral ethic will drive this new climate martyrdom. The new dogma will demand that those selfish prior generations and their American Dreams be held in utter contempt and eliminated entirely. Those prior generations who nearly destroyed the planet with their carbon spewing industrialization and insatiable appetite for stuff. That is the moral hard sell in The Climate Crisis Show great sales pitch brought to you by Pfizer because the world has to get to the universal digital ID and the digital Carbon Dollar released the unavoidable hyperinflation begins to rage.

This new form of “money” will appear as the synthesis to that raging global hyperinflationary hellscape. Because the world will finally be all in it together. The introduction of this universal digital ID that will be rolled out to combat “terrorism” marks the beginning of a new terrorism that heralds the final make-or-break stretch into the End of History. And at this point in the hyperinflationary trajectory, either the demands of climate self-immolation will break humanity or the ICBMs will. Because, the world must get to Net Zero by any means necessary if the Philosopher Kings are to retain control over everything.

And the Tyranny of the 51% that makes Our Democracy possible and all social improbability likely will impulsively agree to the lengthy and indecipherable EULAs glowing from their smartphone screens which “disclose” through obfuscation a lifetime of digital Carbon Dollar obligations. Because it’s hip, cool, and so quick and easy to enslave oneself given a simple behavioral interface that never leaves one alone yet one never discards. Color of law will bind these converts to a permanent abandonment of cash, checks, and credit cards in exchange for the introductory discounts and promotions doled out as enticements. Enticements like that free donut some lucky people received to seek out and sit their IQ Test. And once the hyperinflationary trajectory hits, people will need those enticements to free up the dwindling amounts of real fake money they possess to pay for their smartphone enslavement that they will never grasp the irony of.

The digital Carbon Dollar is all benign and trendy until one day it is mandated to receive .gov benefits - SSDI, TANF, SNAP, free school lunch, Section-8 housing, Medicaid. The poor and their Obamaphones are the universal Digital ID tip of the spear thrust into the gut of the 49% who are ruled over by an Our Democracy of unproductive idiots. That is why poor people get free smartphones. Poor people are programmed to do whatever it takes to get free stuff and keep that free stuff flowing unabated. They are the ground troops that will effect America’s “fundamental transformation” from fake paper money into fake digital money. The poor and their free Obamaphones are the true digital soldiers.

Inner city liquor stores, urban fried chicken outlets, petty street corner drug dealers, and Netflix are then left no choice but to digitally fall in line and convert to the new even faker money. Then one day the IRS announces all tax payments and refunds will be processed in the new digital fake money. Corporate payroll systems quickly adapt to meet these revised W-4 withholding requirements. Every corporation in America transitions into this digital journey where employees now receive pay via smartphone and stakeholders are transparently informed with virtual town halls how the corporations have no choice what with competitive synergy and sustainability at stake.

Social Security payments and Medicare reimbursements soon follow because of equity and fairness and whatnot. Sallie Mae and Freddie Mac relentlessly buy up all the old fake money home mortgages and revert them into programmable digital Carbon Dollars. The digital currency eventually devolves down to property taxes, government fines, city assessments, utility bills, and local licensing fees. Banks start charging “convenience fees” to hold, deposit, and withdraw the old fake cash. These fees eat away at the old money balances like termites, forcing cash out of circulation just like those United States Notes and those Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. Coins disappear as every old money transaction gets banker rounded up to the nearest dollar to incentivize the digital switch. Slowly at first, and then suddenly all at once - the programmable digital Carbon Dollar swallows everyone in its inescapable virtual prison.

And so on and so forth The Climate Crisis Show plays out, one episode after another in a never-ending series of imagined calamities.

One day one has never heard of a FedCoin. The next day, the Indian clerk standing at the convenience store counter rudely demands one download an app and sign the forever binding EULA to digitally purchase a 12-pack of beer. And it’s a hot day and one is really thirsty. So one does not evaluate his circumstance and its ramifications and acts impulsively because he is really thirsty and has spent a lifetime “educated” to trust systems whose workings are beyond his comprehension. So one signs up, signs away the life he once knew, and downs some beer on the way home. And for a while one can ignore his permanent loss of financial anonymity and autonomy.

One day it is beer, the next day it is gasoline, the day after that it is food. The digital ID will slowly envelope everything one needs to stay viable in a purely financialized society that only cares about money.

And just like that, the universal digital ID turned everyone into an errand boy, ordered by grocery clerks to pay the digital food bills.

That is what makes a society that only cares about money so malleable, programmable, and susceptible under duress. People will do anything to get money. They are so focused on money that they ignore the moral hazard of doing whatever it takes to get that money. The engineer, the craftsman, the artist, and the technician – each is only as good as the monetary value of his creations and all serve only the corporate bottom line.

Eventually society pushes the moral hazard to the point where there is no more morality. There remains nothing but hazard because money is the only end in itself. So once there is no more morality, society is “fundamentally transformed”. Society has been inverted and is no longer a society – it is now a corporation. All good is abolished other than the bottom line. And once only the bottom line matters, the corporate society is ready to enter into the divine reign of pure evil awaiting it in the End of History.

And all corporations get financialized in the end as their owners nibble away at the last remaining bits of gristle clinging to the rotting carcass. The corporate society in the end is no longer capable of producing its existence. It sits and waits and Hopes for the next round of stimulus. It plans for the next big GameStop short-squeeze. And those who grow impatient with the wait every night come around and lay their borrowed money down in the rigged game they now will never win.

Less and less gets made. More and becomes is impermanent. Everyone sits and waits for the next big conjuring. Everything is primed to grab all it can in the shortest period of time allotted.

The wizards were conjuring up so much money so it would destroy America and take the world down with it. And they had well positioned the world to be destroyed with money. Every skeptic and conspiracy theorist was watching the vaccines when they should have been paying attention to the money. The western world had been conjured into so much dependence, so much comfort, so much diversity, and so much entitlement that it had to be destroyed. It was, in the inverted absence of morality, the only logical solution.

It was the Great Reset.

A Great Reset where utility and beauty have no place. Only money and the bottom line have meaning. Harm, ugliness, and uselessness are preferred because their profit margins are so much higher that their opposites. And conjuring is that pathway to the highest profit margin with the lowest associated risk.

But people had now become the greatest risk to those conjured profit margins. What was an AI driven algorithm to do with all that risk wandering about the planet?