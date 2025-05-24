ICE-9’s Substack

ICE-9’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TBW's avatar
TBW
6h

Kudos, Looking forward to the finale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
8h

I wondered what happened to you. I thought the Philosopher Kings may have locked you in the tower. Thanks for another episode of TKJ. I can sense the grand finale brewing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ICE-9
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture