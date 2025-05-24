There were just too many people now. Useless people, everyone everywhere conjuring, stealing, conniving, pleading, demanding, but very few producing. Every channel on the television presented dependency, idleness, depravity, and crass in your face shamelessness. The freeways would have been clogged with a mix of ambition and pointless endeavor if everything hadn’t been locked down. And it was only a media immersion of threats, fear, and lies that held everything together and somehow managed to keep most everyone believing that every failing piece of America still worked.

The Keynesian magical mystery tour had been way too effective at filling up those 20th century factories that the west hadn’t needed going on 45 years now. Every night the 3rd World arrived en masse late to the rigged game, with no money to lay down, but demanding their big slice of the infinite American pie. Safe and Effective was coursing through the veins of 230 million Americans who trusted The Science™. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock as the stochastic gene splice and edit worked its occluding spike protein ways. People began to realize they had been poisoned in both body and mind. But the 3rd World was safe from the effects of Safe and Effective because only the developed world had been targeted for elimination with vaccination. The Philosopher Kings played a long game where the sanctity of life and sacred democracy were retooled as weapons to destroy the uninitiated who produced and remain both autonomous and free of overwhelming debt servitude. So the unvaccinated 3rd World was invited to flood in during a declared global pandemic where there were no more factories left to fill but plenty of EBT and rent assistance opportunities awaiting those who arrived.

The fiat money spell couldn’t keep going much longer. The debt accumulation had exploded and the inevitable hyperinflation was lurking just below the surface of the happy propaganda. Nothing in the global financialized economy functioned anymore like the text books said it should. Long established economic equations were erased and replaced with pure conjured MMT wizardry. One had to be crazy to talk with sanity about things continuing as they were. Everyone was all in it together so long as collapse brought them all down together, but that rare solitary success was now reserved only for the Chosen initiates who were in on the joke. Money for nothin’ and checks for free had run its course for the native born multi-generational American who now had to stand in line and listen to the insults and demands from those who had arrived just yesterday. And for just enough of the remaining truly American people, living was too easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all that they saw.

So the native born multi-generational Americans all had to die. Someone had to stem the demand for stuff to quell the hyperinflation after the September 2019 SOFR blowout. The US dollar denominated debt had to keep accumulating. The Endless War had to keep churning and paid for by inflation. The last solitary central bank standing had to be garnered up. The End of History had to begin whatever the cost to humanity, including its end. The native born multi-generational Americans would finally be all in it together once they were either all dead or impoverished together.

Thank you for your service.

The magic spell had grown stronger with every manufactured shock to the system. But somehow the system had managed to sustain those superfluous people not only in America, but all over the world. Like the cockroach, these superfluous people adapted to the various poisons laid before them and proved difficult to eradicate. So the Philosopher Kings decided to quit trying to eradicate them and instead, weaponize them against the western world. They were more valuable now alive and poor than poor and dead. The Philosopher Kings thus saw to it that the Christian NGOs proliferated, spread throughout the world, and were well supplied to rain fiat money manna down upon the superfluous foreign downtrodden. And the foreign outstretched hands kept procreating more outstretched hands because they weren’t fully vaccinated and boosted. Soon the outstretched hands expected more manna to rain down with every passing day. And with the arrival of the ubiquitous internet and smartphone into their hopelessly impoverished nations devoid of any history of collective endeavor, those outstretched hand decided en masse during the pandemic to go directly to the source of all that manna and demand their rightful big slice of the American pie in person.

They were invited unvaccinated to replace those who died suddenly. Their mission was to retool democracy and destroy everything productive in the west built up over the centuries.

But the concept of Christian charity is wholly confined to European Christian peoples. To those non-Christian, non-European outstretched hands pouring over the western world’s borders, charity is but the will of their gods who use the naive Christian to provide succor to those undertaking Hijrah, surmounting the Darién Gap, or just simply wading across the shallow Rio Grande. The Christian and his sanctity of all life, with his peculiar motivation to share the good life with all humanity – no matter how diluted that good life gets or how inimical that humanity is to the Christian – it is the heathen gods alone who bring Christians with their charity to those non-Christians who remain faithful to their gods. The Christian among the non-Christian is the reward for heathen piety and is to be stripped bare of all his possession, societal standing, and pride. The Christian charity practitioner will never receive thanks for anything he does as all thanks are reserved to the gods who direct the Christian to the pious heathen. All self-effacing magnanimous actions by the Christian are dismissed as the manifestations of the will of the heathen gods to reward their followers at the expense of the Christian.

So the more charity the Christians dispense abroad upon the non-Christians and non-Europeans of the world, the more they assist the Philosopher Kings to destroy Christianity and European society. The globalization of charity has all but eliminated the axiom whereby “Charity Begins at Home”. Because the Promised Land extolled by a globalized charity and ubiquitous internet drive these non-Christian and non-European hoards to leave their chaotic home countries of mere subsistence living to seek the idle good life of surfeit provided by a fat and spellbound people and their government largesse. It is in the homes of the Christians living within their European society that the uninvited guests takes up residence and demands their hospitality. It is through this globalized charity, where everyone is a winner who merely shows up to the west, that the Christian dilutes his own kind and eventually reaches the point where he wakes up one day himself both kafir and heathen in the land that his Christian forefathers conquered.

Thus the western world with its Christian heritage, diverse Caucasian peoples, and economic success was erected by the heathen gods – of which every one despised the Christian – as a form of providence for the benefit of the non-Christian newcomers to the western promise. The post-SARS-CoV-2 western world was to become the Promised Land for everyone but the Christians who henceforth toiled to support and succor newcomers ready to exercise retributive democracy despite no prior skin in the western game. These heathen gods had decreed long ago that the Christians were to build up their nations only to hand over the fruits of their immense labors to the non-Christian and non-European throngs flooding across dissolving borders. The Christian ethos of discipline and sacrifice had become the just rewards for the non-Christian and non-European faithful. And it was the western susceptibility to emotionally charged propaganda – once melded to that Christian motivation to succor all humanity – broadcast over the anti-social media that built the west’s self-destruction mechanism constructed by those Chosen initiates who were still in on the sick Joke.

And the uninitiated Christian was none the wiser even after witnessing the destruction of his nation by the hoards he had helped to unleash within. Because, he was focused on his self-righteous endeavor expecting his eternal reward dispensed from Heaven. The globalized Christian’s nation state was the City of God above, the corporeal nation in which he temporarily resided was immaterial except to mete out the grace of God unto all of humanity who were all equal in His eyes. So all of humanity were equally entitled to feast upon his transient corporeal nation here on earth. The invaders, in turn, took their immediate reward from the Christians in the here and now. But the globalized Christian remained determined to do the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of people, no matter how much harm that greater good did to his country and his fellow citizens. Which meant after dispensing so much good to so many outsiders for so long there was no good left to give to the multi-generational citizens whose ancestors built their nation. So the birthrights of future Christian generations was diluted and stolen from them thus by the charitable acts of a fully globalized Christianity that recognized no borders and no differentiation between peoples.

*****

America’s conjured “prosperity” had created more and more easy living to the point where in the aggregate these easy livers had become not just an expectant and ungrateful nuisance, but a systemic threat. Petty hubris, crass entitlement, and just plain stupid were in your face everywhere at all times and for no reason. The technology hadn’t advanced fast enough to do away with these people and their entitled easy living and the Philosopher Kings still needed them – but not all of them. The wizards had performed their assignments too well, for too long, and something had to be done immediately. Because the text books said all those people, by their very existence and insatiable appetites for more and more stuff made hyperinflation inevitable and ultimately unstoppable.

Unless the wizards did away with pretense and the black magic revealed to those people with their easy living and their eyes closed. Then things might “work” for a little longer – i.e., the Endless War would continue and the last standing central bank garnered unto the Philosopher Kings. But then the Philosopher Kings would have to deal with those who opened their eyes and saw that the pretense had vanished and what stood before them was unvarnished evil. And then things would only work until enough people opened their eyes and then suddenly saw that things never actually work.

But whether things worked or not didn’t matter if that Endless War could get that End of History over the finish line before the center couldn’t hold and things fell apart. Because a people with open eyes put Endless War in jeopardy. Without the Strawberry Fields of eternal ignorance, the last central banks could not be garnered unto the Philosopher Kings. Without every central bank garnered up, there could be no End of History. And without the End of History, the Philosopher Kings could never attain deification - they would never become gods worshiped by those unfortunate people who somehow managed to come in to the future to serve in those Strawberry Fields forever.

Two pale hands were now expected to feed many outstretched brown hands.

America had reached the point where the purpose for everything in its original form couldn’t go on as it was. Its social history match had deviated so far from the original model that it had become, through innumerable tweaks and adjustments to inputs, a whole new form of society unrecognizable from its time zero construct. The fiat money spell was breaking and the conjured “prosperity” had run its course. There were too few Chosen initiates left to experience prosperity beyond imagination and far too many ineducable invaders flooding in to seek that public largesse fortune they were each entitled to. And the multi-generational Christian Americans were left stuck in the middle of it all and fleeced from both sides.

And yet there they sat in front of their televisions, every night, doing nothing about everything they couldn’t bear to acknowledge.

The monetary magic had worked assiduously to squash the revolutions of the masses by equally distributing property among them. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA loans - everybody got a near zero-down opportunity to pay county and school district property taxes. But this equal distribution of property within America only created a new of revolutionaries who could no longer bear the equality of political office imposed over them by Crushing Democracy. And the monetary magic had made its beneficiaries physically weak, mentally unstable, morally corrupt, and spiritually debased. The productive class had begun to open their eyes and stray from their strawberry fields that imprisoned them. There had been no real hardship in America for too long to re-balance the scales of logic and sanity. Control over the spell had to be retained as the magic subsided. But the only way to end the magic was to end that part of humanity benefiting from it. So the Philosopher Kings, devoid of empathy and ruling entirely by logic, had come to the conclusion that the majority of humanity must die. It was the only logical solution because the only way to end the magic was to begin getting rid of all the people with The Killing Joke.

There had been too few world wars conjured up on a big enough scale. There hadn’t been a Black Death for a long time. Only Ethiopians starved to death anymore. The global cooling hadn’t wiped out the crops as promised back in the 1970s. So they switched to global warming in the 1990s and that hadn’t wipe out the crops either. Too much surplus was moving about using too cheap energy to sustain too many unproductive people all demanding their most extravagant desires be immediately fulfilled. The world was awash in meaningless activity that created nothing of consequence and left swaths of waste and negative cash flow in their wakes. Ol’ Safe and Effective hadn’t killed enough people and the ones it did kill weren’t dying suddenly enough. Lebensraum was running out of room along with the fresh water and clean air. And those entropic elements of society, with their negative net contributions, were growing exponentially more uppity and expectant with every passing day.

All the successful elements in the magic’s formulation had begun to align and play out against one another. A success here led to a failure there. Tamping down on a brewing problem there meant the rise in a new problem here. Ruling the globalized world had turned into a great big game of Whack-A-Mole.

There was too much debt and entrenched incompetence to fix anything anymore. There was too much voracious needless demand for a limited supply of useless stuff hammering away at fiat money’s purchasing power. True price discovery was on the horizon and it was gaining fast on the End of History. The Reverse Repo dam couldn’t hold much longer those quadrillions in bond repurchase obligations. The formerly improbable quadrillion had verged into a possible quintillion. Every fiat denomination had been devalued in unison so to stem the capital outflows to nowhere and keep the first financial domino from falling. Interest rates had been pushed below zero to keep the insolvent banks running on financial life support. Hyperinflation lay quietly compressed and coiled like a patient spring, boding its time and ready for released. And against this race against hyperinflation, the End of History was running out of breath.

The disease was spreading fast across a locked down developed world and was taking its toll on a soft and entitled population. And the SARS-CoV-2 was spreading too.

So it was in this environment of inevitable financial collapse that the Philosopher Kings discovered they just couldn’t keep the world locked down forever. The loss of drugs, the sexual abstinence, and the evaporation of frivolous amusement would drive the developed world into the revolutionary hands of whoever promised to restore such things. The demand side of the Keynesian equation had to be eliminated to offset the hyperinflation so the developed world would never discover that the true value of its fiat money and turn upon those wizards who controlled and manipulated it. Most everyone had to die before anyone realized that the true value of fiat money was $0. And in a world that knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing, deprived of this measure, most everything in the world would then revert into worthlessness.

Thus America and the financialized world were headed down the Road to Zero. The road leading to zero value of everything – including humanity itself.

Systemic control over the wizardry had to be retained at all costs, up to and including the ICBM option with all its unmitigated global warming. What remained of the real economy could wither away and die so long as systemic control over the wizardry was retained. Because the wizards could always conjure up a Tyranny of the 51% into believing that a systemic collapse was the fault of the 49%. Everything could be fixed given both enough time and conjured money if and only if that 49% could be permanently “fixed”.

Because - they were descended from kings and invented mathematics. And the disease continued to spread…

But the only way to maintain systemic control while the rigged game collapses under the accumulating weight of fraud, corruption, and lies was to gain control over the manifestations of collapse. Once control over the manifestations was achieved, The Science™ could isolate each element of collapse and effectively direct blame for every element onto either someone else or some unrelated circumstance. As long as every element of the systemic collapse was isolated and presented as discrete and unrelated to the totality, futile ameliorating measures could be taken here and there, one after another, with great media bravado. The tweaks and adjustments, all doomed to failure, assured the American people for a while that succor was on its way. And when that “for a while” expired and the promised succor never arrived, that someone else or unrelated circumstance got blamed in a mass media fury for the failures of the tweaks and adjustments that everyone had not long ago been assured of their inevitable success.

But precious time had been bought with those promises, so it mattered not when failure followed every tweak and adjustment. The people always just sat and waited for the promised succor to arrive. In fact, failure was the desired outcome as a series of futile measures could follow one after another and buy even more time to fix was is essentially permanently broken. Because the people always just sit and wait. And then they sit and waited some more. And with enough time a new crop of smiling faces arrived on the television to promise new and improved tweaks and adjustment that this time are certain to succeed. So the people sit and wait again. And then again.

So long as a Tyranny of the 51% rules over everything unimportant and irrelevant in a society under Crushing Democracy, the people just sit and wait. Except where boys dress like girls and go into the girl’s bathrooms. Then the American people are allowed to take a stand and fight it out with their antagonists. The Philosopher Kings have to give the American people something to fight over with great passion and fury and eventually win. Like degenerate books in elementary school libraries, storytelling fairies and perverts in the preschools, and rainbow flags. The American people need a Quisp and Quake to fight over like a big and little brother back in the better days of the 1970s. That way they retain some glimmer of Hope that things will all work out in the end. And this way they don’t get up and fight about things like monetary policy, foreign wars, abuse of power, and political corruption. The television every night tells them over and over and over that things will all work out in the end. So there they sit every night in front of their televisions and wait. So long as everyone is all in it together, the totality of systemic collapse remains an occult occupation, hidden from those growing ranks who directly suffer under its immediate and purposeful effects.

The disease spreading around the world was not viral, it was mental.

The most effective way to deflect the blame of systemic collapse and keep all those unrelated circumstances unrelated is to vilify someone else and direct blame entirely upon them. And as 2020 drew to a close that someone else was the American productive class.

The American productive class couldn’t just sit and wait. They had to get out and earn a living or lose everything they had built up over a lifetime. So 2020’s extended lockdowns got blamed on them because they refused to stay home, sit and wait, and accept two doses of Safe and Effective into their lives. Global warming got blamed on them because they would not embrace the energy transition nor reduce their carbon footprints with those same two Safe and Effective doses. Systemic racism got conjured up to hysterics and blamed on them because they would not kneel in shame before the unproductive disgruntled negro. And every conceivable injustice got blamed on them because they balked at paying reparation over what some probable distant ancestor may or may have not done. And mostly, they got blamed because they clung to what remained of their “wealth” that inflation, taxation, and regulation had yet to extract.

Every unrelated circumstance that had nothing to do with anything following the SOFR blowout got blamed on the American productive class. So the productive class had to be “fixed” by destroying their livelihoods and exterminating their will to produce stuff. Their businesses got forcibly shut down never to reopen. They were deemed “non-essential” and their lines of credit evaporated. Bank accounts mysteriously froze, insurance policies cancelled, and loyal customers vanished after only a single tweet brought forth an avalanche of anonymous anti-social media hatred that branded them racists, xenophobes, transphobes, and homophobes.

Long-time childhood friendships disappeared over vaccination status. Families splintered along political ideological lines. The neighbor whose name you couldn’t remember stopped waving hello from a distance. And that unshakeable Hope in America finally began to evaporate.

Trust The Science™ they said. Safe and Effective they said. We’re all in it together they said.

The American productive class had to be “fixed”. There could be no more demand for their Made in America stuff. The conjuring up of limitless debt however could continue unabated. And besides, the semi-sentient AI was carefully being programmed and trained and prepared to assume all the wizardry related to conjuring up the American people into doing whatever the Philosopher Kings input into it. But every produced real tangible thing now had to be outsourced onto foreign shores because only stuff that translated into foreign exchange earnings put to work buying US Treasury debt could keep the Endless War churning and the End of History in sight in this interconnected, financialized, and globalized world of US dollar suzerainty.

The full weight of the American Nexus and it’s .gov division was now armed with a fully controlled mass media. The Covid-19 wizardry was now aimed at destroying everything tangible thing produced upon Homeland soil. Everything from automobiles to craft beer to machine parts – everything was non-essential until the government said it wasn’t and it wasn’t non-essential only if it was made overseas and sold on credit from a big box corporate mega-store. The hyperinflation had to be tamed and the last central bank garnering up to the Philosopher Kings. And now only the Reverse Repo shell game kept the rigged game going where there were fewer and fewer men to come around and lay their money down. Only the essentials that kept the “virtuous cycle” on life support were allowed to continue. Only wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare could go on as before. Nothing else in life could be allowed continue as it was.

It was the beginning of the Great Reset.

Because living was easy with eyes closed, there was nothing to get hung about so no one actually saw what they were seeing during The Covid-19 Show .

And while the global debt generation system tottered on collapse, and the Chosen super-rich got super richer while everything else got shut down, that Tyranny of the 51% continued to pour out into the American streets. The freaks came out to relish unopposed in all the glories of that cultural Marxism conjured up from the incessant and uncensored calls to violence emanating from anti-social media. The criminals came out in droves every evening with their gasoline cans to brave the deadly virus and impose their fiery form of retributive justice. And every night the American people sat there in front of their televisions watching the spectacle unfold before them in real time. Every deviant and weirdo pitched in to aid the Nexus in “fixing” what remained of the inner city productive class. They were contractors assigned to put a permanent end to all those petty bourgeoisie with their shops and bodegas who dared to nibble even a tiny bit into the mega-corporation cash flow. The perennially aggrieved ran amok to loot and burn entire city blocks in this unique form of urban renewal across every American city that possessed a 15 minute city master plan, a Soros funded District Attorney, and a Federal Reserve district headquarters.

The police just stood around and watched it all burn down. On the odd occasion they did spring into action and mistakenly arrest some arsonist or vandal, the suspects were assumed innocent and blameless and immediately released on a no bail ROR by District Attorneys put in place by a combination of Nexus 501(c)(3) campaign funding and thousands of deceased inner city voters. And the looting and the burning and the lockdowns and the televisions all ground everyone down until they were drained of spirit and all in it together. American society was degenerating into an amorphous mass of inclusive and undifferentiated equality and wholly unnatural equity. The social entropy that had been building was being released into the system.

That is why Marxism was invented. To grind down the productive class with violence and disruption and chaos until a formerly cohesive and productive society does not function properly and is no longer self-sufficient. Because when a formerly productive society transitions into dependence, the collective real assets that it has spent decades constructing – like the bonds that held society together and guarantee its members mutual livelihoods, a modicum of living standard, and a great deal of liberty – these real assets can then be stripped away without resistance using mere chits of paper in a grand re-enactment of the old magic bag of beans for the family cow trick. That is why fiat money is Marxism. It is the destroyer of societies and the collection of all real property into the hands of the Chosen few who control that fiat money. So the Marxist is not so much exclaiming that property is theft, but is rather decrying that the self-sufficiency of society denies him his total ownership over all the real property of an entire people.

And that has been the modus operandi of the conjuring class for millennia. They get their money for nothin’ and checks for free by destroying societies and placing them in a state of dependence. And it works time and again because the productive class always goes along with the Joke. The productive class is just too busy producing and it wants to keep busy producing, so it goes along to get along. The productive class tells itself maybe after a while of going along to get along the conjurers will all go away. But instead, the Joke just intensifies, transitions from mere abuse to actual harm, and eventually reaches the point where it is nigh impossible to extricate oneself from the Joke without a fight. And even after the productive class decides to extricate itself, it does so using “approved” methods erected and controlled by the conjurers – court battles, public relation campaigns, ballot initiatives, appeals to reason and decency. Such controlled measures are allowed in the “fight” without actually coming to blows because these futile efforts gain the conjurers time to intensify their grip over the productive class and break all natural inclinations to resist.

So the conjurers employ magic spells to ensure the productive class never realizes that not only is the Joke on them, but that there is even a Joke being played on them in the first place. That is why one is immediately branded a “conspiracy theorist” once they express their realization that something untoward is afoot on a grand scale. The ridicule and condemnation intensifies as this realization becomes clearer. The conjurers get others to laugh at you before they get others to fight you, but when they fight you, you win because there are so few of them and their spell is so tenuous and illogical. But alas, the recipients of the Joke almost never fight back in force. So the Joke rolls on, rolling over everyone until it consumes the entirety of a society where there is nobody left but Jokers and Dupes.

That is why these conjurers employ their mental weapons. The Philosopher Kings cannot allow any situation to get to the actual fighting stage, because once the real fighting starts, the Philosopher Kings lose. They will lose because a society ruled by wizards is the unnatural human condition contrary to what the magic spells have convinced everyone of. Because a society of dependents is a society of slaves and the natural human condition is one of liberty.

Pomp, ceremony, contrived foundation myths, endless vacuous streams of entertainment, compulsory “education”, and a continuous projection of strength and authority that do not exist are the wizards’ primary mental weapons. When projections begin to wane and questions of legitimacy arise, the wizards engineer traumatic shocks to the social system that get the productive class in line and marching down a different road to a new set of orders. For a while, everyone is all in it together and all questions of legitimacy forgotten. And once the marching starts, even more money for nothin’ and checks for free begin to flow into the bank accounts of the conjurers. But all roads marched down still lead everyone all in it together a bit further towards the End of History finish line and its universal equality awaiting everyone in the ultimate equity of slavery and death in the end.

Yet through it all the wizards remain standing, growing more powerful with every new comedy routine disguised as a traumatic shock to the social system. That is because the Joke is crafted and delivered as the normal human social condition. The Joke is crafted so that all societal disorder and chaos is either imposed from without or the fault of the dupe. And everything on the inside will be nice and sparkling clean again so long as the dupe gets with the program and goes along with the Joke to get along.

The Joke inverts the recipient dupe’s psychic workings so that he accepts with eyes closed this most fundamental of humiliations – his slavery to a magic spell. The dupe has been convinced that he resides in a modern and progressive society constructed and maintained for his well-being and such an anachronisms like a magic spell could not possibly exist today. That is why living must be easy with eyes closed for the dupe, and there can be nothing to get hung about save for one’s favorite sports team losing the big game. The dupe must toil in the Strawberry Fields of his servitude forever unaware he is even in the Strawberry Field.

But then comes the hyperinflation and the end of easy living with eyes closed. Those who misunderstand what they are seeing and continue to acquiesce to the Joke will perish in that Strawberry Field. Those who open their eyes as their living becomes not easy, and they see the wizards living easy as throngs of others toil in that Strawberry Field of misunderstanding for the sole benefit of the wizard – those with open eyes have a chance to regain their self-respect and autonomy. But they can only regain this self-respect if they ignore the laughter directed at them and take a real fight to the Philosopher Kings. Because once the laughter stops and the fight starts, the productive class will win because the Philosopher Kings are wholly dependent upon others. As hyperinflation erodes the magic spell, fewer and fewer of these others will be willing to engage in this proxy fight against those opposed to the Philosopher Kings and the control levers over society become open for the taking. And it is not the easy living that one will win in this fight - one will win a not easy life lived in liberty, free from the magic spells and the humiliation of slavery to a small group of Chosen Jokers who despise everyone who was gullible enough to fall for their magic spells.

The Philosopher Kings are not Marxists as they have no ideology beyond themselves and their positions at the apex of the social hierarchy – they are wizards and thieves, skilled in the delivery and management of grandiose magic spells that drain entire societies of their collective assets.

But first humanity had to be herded into the cusp of total financial and socio-political collapse where the End of History finish line came into view. America first and foremost had to be herded up before it could start and win the real fight with the Philosopher Kings. America’s narrow window of opportunity to begin the real fight had to be shut tight forever. It was at this point where the Philosopher Kings would reveal their grand “solutions” to the problems they had intentionally crated so that their “solutions” could then become humanity’s greatest problems. It was here where the wizards could reveal humanity’s “escape” from a fictitious SARS_CoV-2 virus into The Killing Joke.

And The Killing Joke was on everyone. Again. Same as it ever was.