The Osama bin Laden Show had been a masterpiece of psychological warfare conjured up from the televisions upon an unexpecting American people. It produced the pervasive and permanent fear among the soft and pliable citizenry that hardened them into a unanimous support for the Endless War that they never asked for. The partying like it was 1999 had to eventually come to an end if America was ever to get up and go and get achieving its true occult purpose. So after watching those Twin Towers minus Building 7 implode and free-fall over and over again on all those television screens that just materialized everywhere before 9/10, what patriotic minded citizen could possibly comprehend the irrationality of a war in Iraq with Saddam Hussein because of what Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan did to them? War had overnight been transformed into a great big Buy 1, Get 1 Free marketing blitz that no patriotic minded shopper could possibly resist. The televised sorcery had worked beyond the wildest of expectations and the Philosopher Kings got 2 multi-trillion dollar wars for the price of 3 doubly insured demolished buildings. And the dazed and confused American citizenry had shut up, questioned nothing, got in line, and began its march in unison towards the moral, spiritual, and physical depletion that awaited it at the End of History.

That soft and pliable American citizenry quit partying like it was 1999 on a dime and got to marching as it was told, in the direction it was told, believing what it was told and did not notice the critical mass of entropy building within America’s borders working to disorder the existing social order into something no longer resembling America. The American corporate state got so busy defending its borders from phantoms existing without that the American people ignored the growing enemy gathering within.

The End of History does not concern itself with time so long as the financial sorcery is strong and the hyperinflation kept in check. So once entropy is admitted into the ordered American system, rebranded as diversity, and confetti rained upon it, the End of History always wins out in the long game. Because what is left of the productive class on Homeland soil is just too busy producing to stem the growing disorder within. Because once the productive class downs tools and stops producing to stem the disorder, the rate of disorder increases due to the collapse in productivity. Go back to producing to stem the productivity collapse and the rate of social disorder grows more powerful. What remains of the productive Americans is left with the choice of downing tools to deal with the disorder and get collapse now, or keep producing and get collapse later. Either choice ends in the same inevitable collapse. That is what makes diversity the greatest weapon ever devised. Because once it reaches its critical mass the collapse is inevitable regardless if one fights it or not.

But what the American productive class fails to comprehend is that it is better to fight and be victorious in that collapse than to do nothing and be defeated in that same collapse. Victory provides the opportunity to rebuild on one’s terms, where defeat ensures nothing is rebuilt as the world is enveloped by the End of History. Given such a choice, the productive class will fight to keep their own private productive endeavor viable at the expense of the national productive endeavor. That is what happens to a society where all it cares about is money. As long as one is the last man standing holding onto his money, all is well until the day arrives where the better class of criminal shows up. That is why money is not the root of all evil, but rather evil is the root of all money. Because what better way is there to drown a society in evil than to flood it with money? Because that flood of money produces a society where one aspires to be the last man standing holding his money, and a society where only one man remains standing is not a society, but is instead a hell ruled over by the likes of Lucifer himself.

The ultimate end of entropy is total system disorder from which there is no recovery. Its magic ingredient is time. Using the laws of social thermodynamics, an army need not invade all at once, nor even fire a single shot. An army need only slowly trickle in one third world drip at a time, build to a critical mass of unproductive dependence, and slowly release its entropy into the ordered social system where time does the rest. Because, there is no escaping from the laws of social thermodynamics.

The Hope and Change Show had provided yet more distraction following on from The Osama bin Laden Show. That critical mass of entropy dripping into America continued to gestate and congeal into the enemy within ready to disorder and dissolve America into purely unrecoverable energy inputs. And every lost BTU would be dissipated with the full assistance from that same .gov division of the Nexus that was sworn to represent the ordered interests of its long established citizenry.

Through all the television drama and fear no one noticed that with 9/11 the Philosopher Kings had, in fact, declared war not upon some far away enemy from without, but upon the American people within. The American people were engaged in fighting an invisible war they did not comprehend using imperceptible silent weapons trained upon them. And these silent weapons were the true weapons of mass destruction specially designed not to bring down nations and their corporate legal frameworks, but were instead manufactured through sorcery to destroy entire peoples residing within those frameworks.

These true weapons of mass destruction were the psychological neutron bombs whereby entire peoples vanished but the corporate frameworks in which they resided remained intact, ready to be filled by whomever the Philosopher Kings determined best served their ends.

But The Covid-19 Show was specially crafted to disband what remained of this unified established American citizenry so it could never rise and organize into a force harnessed to oppose the End of History. Because as the End of History neared, the established American citizenry would get its first glimpse of what awaited it on the other side of the finish line – Net Zero and The Killing Joke. And what was Net Zero other than net zero people? And what could The Killing Joke be other than the death of billions for such ridiculous reasons that it could be nothing more but than a great big evil joke?

The Philosopher Kings could not allow the shock of Net Zero and The Killing Joke to awaken the established America citizenry and the dormant innate spirit passed to them from their forefathers who conquered the continent. Crushing Democracy had gotten the whole evil rotten plan this far, and so far nobody panicked because everything had gone according to plan. But diversity, once combined with Our Democracy, would get the whole evil and rotten plan across the End of History finish line by replacing the established American citizenry with a brand new “citizenry”. These new “citizens” did not possess the innate threat of a collective history of conquest over the continent their forefathers conquered. These replacements would instead be an exercise in reverse colonialism unleashed to regain what the Philosopher Kings had lost in the late 18th century to the nascent American people.The Philosopher Kings needed to replace Americans with a fabricated collection of assorted rabble amenable to the increasingly onerous terms on offer from an increasingly rapacious corporate state that was fixated only upon prosecuting Endless War and garnering up that last central bank. The Philosopher Kings needed an American corporate state filled with disunited and disparate peoples with low expectations who did not notice that increasing decline and decay as the End of History approached, but rather saw participation prizes and showers of confetti and dependable UBI as the Net Zero demise of everyone drew near.

Mention that the American birthright citizens were being replaced by a flood of diversity, and polite beltway society branded you a crazy conspiracy theorist.

So the Philosopher Kings raised this army of diversity and unleashed it within America to spiritually break it and erode that unshakeable collective Hope that America once engendered. Diversity was the tip of the spear needed to pierce the old spell of American exceptionalism and reveal the truth behind the façade of unrepayable debt. Because what America was really exceptional at was conjuring false “prosperity” at home and very real Endless War abroad. Hyperinflation however would reveal these truths to the established citizenry, one diversity driven failure after another. But it will only be at the cusp of the End of History when the epiphany comes where everything done under the sun since August of 1971 was just a grand television production to anesthetize the established citizenry and marshal them up so to garner up by force and treachery all the central banks of the world unto the Philosopher Kings. And the closer the Philosopher Kings came to completing their collection of central banks, the less they needed the old functioning America and its principled, homogeneous, and established European citizenry. Verily, the Philosopher Kings needed to ensure the established American citizenry never again assembled to collectively accomplish anything – especially the overthrow of the Philosopher Kings, the dissolution of the corporate state, the untangling of its laws, and the reclamation of their birthrights. The Philosopher Kings needed the established American citizenry up to August of 1971, but as the End of History approached, they would cast them out like a leper.

This Apollo 11 Frankenstein of belief in American exceptionalism had to be permanently decommissioned if the End of History was to ever come to fruition. The hyperinflation might be outrun, but this belief had to be forever undone and its foundation myth permanently put to rest. But the only way to undo this belief was to guarantee that America could collectively and forever accomplish nothing. So what better way to spiritually break the established American citizenry’s belief in American than to hand the batons of American leadership over to a chronically inept diversity that would then mandate and threaten and coerce the established citizenry into injecting itself with a Safe and Effective antidote to that unshakeable belief in America? What better cure for this belief in America than to have the omnipresent Made in America question marks of life or sudden death coursing through one’s veins?

Where Nazi German engineering combined with that Jewish Hollywood basement to deliver up the fictional Apollo 11 triumph of American exceptionalism, The Covid-19 Show would administer America’s greatest collective failure disguised as a great bigly warp speed victory. Who could ever be unshakably hopeful afterwards as one quietly waited for Safe and Effective to work its mod-RNA magic and finally answer the big question of whether or not one was going to be allowed another second of sudden life?

And then after one second elapsed, the big question arose anew.And then it arose again. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…

America would never be the same again after those who believed in American exceptionalism and trusted The Science™ accepted Safe and Effective into their lives.

The Philosopher Kings abandoned pretense now and summoned up The Covid-19 Show to once and for all shatter this unshakeable Hope in American exceptionalism. They conjured a new evil wizardry to bludgeon into nonexistence the natural optimism of America’s long established citizenry and it went to work fashioning a new ideal American mindset – collectively demoralized, incapable of unified action, but individually expectant. There could be no Hope for a better day for everyone as the joke entered into its deadly concluding phase and the diverse comedians onstage readied themselves to deliver the fatal punch line.

And so America got rebranded into the antithesis of everything it was never supposed to be. Everything of meaning to the established American citizenry got disassembled right before their eyes and reconstructed into something unrecognizable, illogical, and vacuous.Links to history were severed and once meaningful things just existed for no reason. The connections between government and people dissolved, leaving the act of governing nothing but a televised soap opera. The brutality and corruption of the rigged game got revealed with every unapologetic CPI print and each unpunished Wall Street financial crime. Depravity, degeneracy, and blasphemy took primacy over tradition and decorum, poisoning, defiling, and desecrating all solemn rituals and serious affairs of state.

America put up a brave face in the face of all that diversity lest it be immediately replaced by that diversity for not believing in the false dilemma that diversity was somehow its strength.

This American rebranding into its antithesis was dependent upon Our Democracy squashing natural human reactions like disgust and revulsion so to form a new compliant and submissive “citizen” of the corporate state who was always all in it together and tolerated every indecency parading around it. Thus Our Democracy got to work and socially rebranded those natural reactions as “intolerance”, while legally redefining them as “hate”. Depravity, ineptitude, and incompetence tolerate no criticism, so all “intolerance” got banned by Nexus institutions with passive-aggressive threats pretending to be “Our Values”. And “hate” was codified and criminalized and harshly sentenced at every opportunity by those who sat in judgement of others they despised only by the grace of their external diversity within which a uniform thinking resided.

So as Our Democracy beat the American people into submission, tolerance joined in and pounded into the American peoples’ heads that they had better tolerate the beatings and get with the program or else, because tolerance was now the highest American ideal. There were even museums by now in every major American city devoted exclusively to the worship of this highest national aspiration because the only thing that tolerance can’t tolerate is intolerance to itself. All is permitted except intolerance, and do as thou wilt is the whole of the law except for you. Because, the great secret of tolerance is that it cannot tolerate you.

And that tolerance during The Covid-19 Show tested the American people to the extreme from sea to shining sea. But those endless appeals to tolerance hiding behind veiled threats and open hatred were in reality public exhortations to the hidden diversity to come out of the closets and to not only openly exhibit even more depravity, ineptitude, and incompetence, but to glory in them all. Tolerance was to push the limits of the American people to just stand there and do nothing. And they stood there doing nothing because they were mentally broke over their collective realization that they were just standing there tolerating what was unbearable. Our Democracy had frozen them to the point of near permanent inaction because they knew the second they did something, the anti-social media would pounce and a 20 year curated business or carefully crafted career went up in smoke overnight. “Our Values” and “Community Values” would crush them instantly, so most of America were resigned to have no values in the midst of such values in the vindictive and intolerant hands of diversity.

More tolerance ultimately begets more frustration because no one will naturally tolerate the intolerable, and that is the whole idea behind tolerance – to bring those out into the open who will no longer tolerate the intolerable so they can be expunged. And more frustration eventually reaches the point where it evolves into “hate” because of the eventual realization that one is just standing there doing nothing in the face of all the intolerable things dancing before him. More “hate” ensures that diversity throws The Book of Law arbitrarily at more of those newly minted criminals who can no longer tolerate what America has fundamentally transformed into. And those executive statements of “Our Values” that are suddenly thrust upon one without consultation nor escape ensures that those who can no longer tolerate the intolerable get forever banished from the institutions of society and are readily replaced by freaks, degenerates, and incompetents.

These freaks, degenerates, and incompetents had aligned with diversity, were subsumed and protected by the Nexus, and the whole protected amalgamation were the only people now allowed to possess an unshakeable collective Hope in America. So the freaks and degenerates and incompetent joined hands with diversity to dance and cavort through the confetti filled streets against a long established American citizenry that was the prime audience for these debauched parades, all the while daring this citizenry to do something about it knowing full well they could do nothing about it without inviting professional or social ruin.

And that was the true essence of the new inverted “Freedom”. To do as thou wilt while others were not free to do something about it.

All of America’s institutions got drafted into this national rebranding campaign. Entertainment was mutated into disheartenment and the dissemination of degeneracy. Education was reconstructed into discouragement, victimization, and the condemnation of the long established American citizenry. Laws were refashioned into politics. Obedience and submission to tolerance were reformulated into patriotism. Health care was revamped into managed chronic illness.

And the language to express the long established citizenry’s disgust and revulsion to what they observed closing in on them from their televisions and smartphones was regurgitated to rewire the American collective conscious. Incompetence became celebrated as diversity. Truth became reviled as racism. Sodomy became love. Nationalism became totalitarian fascism although the Nexus was already fascism. And the established American citizenry became the greatest viable threat to Our Democracy. America was in the midst of its great inversion whereby that which was formerly occult now operated in the open, performing its sinister sorcery unashamed and exposed for all to witness.

The American collective consciousness was being hollowed out as the joke played out on everyone.

Feminists, non-Christians, homosexuals, transsexuals, disgruntled negroes, and assorted cultural Marxists were called up to play the leading public roles in America’s great inversion.

But the Philosopher Kings couldn’t completely destroy America just yet. They needed the pretender king dollar to its dying breath and the American military funded ad infinitum to finish the job of garnering up those last central banks before the hyperinflation kicked in. However, the Philosopher Kings could grind America down on Homeland soil into social, political, and economic dysfunction using diversity and degeneracy as weapons of social entropy. The Philosopher Kings needed to conjure up a broken America that could never be fixed so all traces of it and for which it stands could get permanently erased at the End of History. And once America and its spirit were permanently erased, the Philosopher Kings could go after God Himself. The Philosopher Kings would then perform the greatest of inversions and become gods themselves, to do as thou wilt upon the purposeless remains of a wholly inverted world.

The constant social strife created by this grotesque alliance between diversity with degeneracy means that not only nothing gets done, but everything that got done in the past gets undone in the present. And as everything gets undone and the hyperinflation kicks in, the vying for terms between diverse and degenerate groups of homogeneity aligned against the long established American citizenry intensifies, and the social strife reaches a point where American society can no longer function at even a rudimentary level except where the prosecution of Endless War is concerned. America then naturally splits into mutually opposed camps and fights it out to a stalemate until either the hyperinflation singularity arrives or the End of History finish line gets crossed. And that internal fight is what will buy the Philosopher Kings more time in the hyperinflation scenario as it is the excuse to impose the martial law and do as thou wilt until that last central bank is garnered up.

Diversity and degeneracy possess no inherent creativity, intelligence, inspiration, nor innovation and are instead the great inversions of American exceptionalism. Because an exceptional nation would never willingly be pushed into the social entropy and hyperinflation required to push it into the End of History. This is entirely a diversity of incompetence and degeneracy forced upon America rather than a naturally grown diversity of substance and ability. Because there are many diverse ways of getting something wrong but only a single uniform way of getting these same things right.

So as diversity and degeneracy are installed to take their holds over the leadership of America, these diverse leaders knows full well what they do not possess and are fully aware they are incapable of accomplishing anything other than to create more diversity. So creativity, intelligence, inspiration, and innovation are pushed aside and replaced with procedures, rules, mandates, policies, and guidelines. And as those without the qualities required to get things done produce these procedures, rules, mandates, policies, and guidelines, the ability of the nation to function normally erodes into a morass of contradictory and illogical aims and meaningless pursuits to the point where nothing can ever get done. There are many inputs and no outputs, and that is the nature of entropy.

Diversity and degeneracy are installed to ensure that the hands of the nation are effectively bound as they push America laughing and giggling into the End of History. That was the bargain the Philosopher Kings made with diversity and degeneracy - that their combined rule would destroyed American as the parades of confetti showered down upon them.

This coalition of diversity and degeneracy is the great big Going Out of Business sign placed in the American shop window. After 50 years of unceasing debt accumulation, America had finally arrived at an unstable node of equiprobable divergence on its fake money “prosperity” timeline. It could follow the New Nexus on the path to ever increasing social strife and cultural absurdity with no purpose beyond Endless War and the latest tech gadget unveiling until it got pushed across the End of History finish line and vanished from collective memory. It could unite under the Old Nexus and devour itself with more Endless War, waste, Wall Street, and welfare only to buy a few more years of false “prosperity” until it collapsed into unmitigated hyperinflation and a socio-economic chaos from which there was no escape save the ICBMs.

Or, somehow the American productive class could shake off the fog of conjuring enveloping them at every turn and in some way rediscover the original America’s mission - where liberty is not the unfettered pursuit of conjured money, but is instead the condition of existence where the state has no claim upon the fruits of one’s productive endeavors. Only in that outcome where the productive class rises up and breaks the spell can it recognize that it exists within a state of velvet glove slavery to their Nexus masters and its conjuring army of elite wizards. Because a people can never see their hidden slavery once they exchange the wealth of liberty for the “riches” of magically conjured money. That magic money always ends up selectively diverted into entitled grabbing hands. That is what ultimately happens when the productive class falls for the joke, because the joke is always on them. That is what happens when the productive class plays the rigged game, it is perpetually faced with a “heads you win, tails I lose” outcome.

When the American promise is forsaken for the American Dream, one must forcibly awaken the dreamer from his intoxicated slumber. Hyperinflation is the end of that intoxicated slumber where the productive class wakes up and has lost everything and realizes it cannot produce anything anymore. Everyone suddenly wakes up and has nothing, but a Chosen few have ended up having everything. The productive class must end their culture war to make way for the coming hyperinflationary class war if their slavery to the unproductive is to ever stop. Only when the magic spell of fiat money is broken can the true and natural societal class ordering be reverted where the illusion of conjured “riches” backed by force are no longer, and the skills, abilities, and productive determinations of the people are once again the American nation’s true wealth freely bestowed upon all who wish to constructively participate. And the greatest component of that spell to be smashed forever is that which convinced the productive class that those who conjure or cannot or will not participate constructively are somehow entitled to their “fair share” of the fat of the land.

For those “lucky” few who manage to come into the future, the New Nexus promises a Great Reset of technological wonderment driven by an artificially intelligent human obsolescence. The New Nexus would conjure up their New World Order from a programmable digital fiat currency that held the power to ostracize and eliminate anyone who stood in the way of their progressive march towards diversity, degeneracy, and the End of History. The Old Nexus stood in opposition to this and vowed to fight for the old order and use their old school monetary wizardry to resurrect that old unshakeable Hope in America. The Old Nexus would replay the old script starting from August 16th of 1971 and old style “prosperity” rain down once again upon the American people.

But both sides of the Nexus were inescapably conjoined to a fiat money addiction to conjuring that had worked to build up the American socio-economic behemoth in that pursuit of the End of History, but had never been proven to fix anything when faced with the existential threat of hyperinflation. The conjuring had reached the point where the cure was the disease, and the productive class was condemned to hyperinflation whether it made America great again or just gave up and followed the Siren song of the Great Reset. There was no escaping the sorcery of fiat money leading the nation to its inevitable ruin. Things were boiling down to simply a matter of form in the coming fiat disaster – it was coming down to the mere question of digital or paper.

But the Philosopher Kings had one financial Final Solution up their sleeve...