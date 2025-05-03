ICE-9’s Substack



Dav
3d

For the past few decades I’ve always thought something wasn’t right, this idea was stupid, that ideology is insane, the people will wake up soon, but could never articulate it in the way that you have so eloquently written. The cancerous minds imbedded within every essence of society will never be able to find the cure. The gullible can always be relied upon for the easiest solution to the detriment of others.

Jewell
3d

Thank you. A fascinating short book that provided great insight into the techniques of global enslavement, the staging of wars, and those behind the curtain is Red Symphony by Dr. Josif Maksimovitch Landowsky. It is a transcription of the questioning of the accused Christian Georgievitch Rakovsky (former Ambassador in France, an operative of the international bankers and one of the founders of Soviet Bolshevism) by Gavril Garvrilovitch Kus'min (NKVD) on 1/26/1938.

Red Symphony Landowsky 1968

https://dn721903.ca.archive.org/0/items/red-symphony-landowsky-1968-30pgs-pol.sml/Red_Symphony-Landowsky-1968-30pgs-POL.sml_.pdf

Below is the link to a video which covers some of this book "Christian Rakovsky and the International Bankers Behind Communism" by VisionLiberty

https://archive.org/details/youtube-svP-aLotn4k

