It was the year 522 BC when the mad Persian King Cambyses II assassinated his half-brother Bardiya. Cambyses perceived Bardiya as a rival threat to the throne and his murder was successfully hidden from Bardiya’s family, harem, and royal court through an elaborate subterfuge enacted by loyal lieutenant-slaves. But Cambyses had produced no heir despite his many sister-wives before he embarked upon a disastrous military campaign in Egypt that culminated in his suicide. While Cambyses was preoccupied far away in Egypt, open rebellions swept across the Persian, Median, and Elamite heartlands where each uprising was put down by the Magi who had used one of their own – the pretender Smerdis – to pose and rule as regent under the name of the dead and now resurrected Bardiya.

The Magi were careful to prohibit harem and court access to the pretender Smerdis so the usurpation went unrecognized as they consolidated control over the levers of royal power. Thus, after Cambyses’ suicide, the Magi - using the pretender Smerdis - reigned unopposed for eight months until Darius – the Persian sceptic with no hereditary claim to the throne – led a counter-revolution to topple the Magi and establish the Achaemenid dynasty, forcing an end to the elaborate deception.

Darius did not wait for Ahura-Mazda to send a savior. He did not sit and pine for things to all work themselves out in the end. Darius got up, assembled his confederates in arms, and together they created history and ended the fraudulent rule forced upon them. And to the victors went the spoils and the spotlight of history. But the precedent had been set. Deception was firmly established as a legitimate – and often successful - means of ruling over a people.

And the more elaborate the deception, the more tyrannical the rule had to be to cover up what invariably became a blatant deception.

Ruse and deceit was employed throughout history to gain and wield tyrannical power so it is no surprise when such instances arise today. The hapless boy-king Tutankhamun was placed on the throne so the Egyptian deep state of scribes and priests could set about eradicating the memory of their heretic pharaoh Akhenaten. And when all the monuments to the sun god had been destroyed and Tutankhamun no longer needed, the priests murdered him and placed one of their own - the conservative Ay of no royal lineage - upon the throne. Alexander the Great’s retarded half-brother Philip III was elevated to king – and eventually executed - so the victorious Macedonian generals could plunder their newly acquired empire unhindered by royal interference. The gender-confused pervert boy-emperor Eglagabalus was elevated to Roman emperor by an army revolt fueled by false claims of ancestry conjured up and disseminated through the ranks by his power hungry grandmother. And for eight years, America endured the deception of an African posing as an American citizen masquerading as its lawful president together with the sick joke whereby insult was added to injury where a man was paraded before the American people as its first lady.

One only need point to the long historical precedence where pretenders reigned to counter the argument that such deceptions could never happen in an open and sophisticated democracy. But it is Crushing Democracy with its marriage to the mass media that enables these pretender reigns to arise to power as the magic spells they conjure eliminate the need to impose these reigns by force. The magic spells disseminated across the televisions and the anti-social media are enough to cement the deed, and rule by ruse and deception becomes the norm. And like in all pretender reigns of the past, America’s illegitimate rulers are put in place through fraud and subterfuge to plunder the nation unhindered until America’s grandchildren one day wake up homeless and bankrupt in the land that their forefathers conquered.

So it too was in January of 2022 when America found itself fully immersed within a fraud, hidden inside a lie, covered up by a magic spell. So here was the modern day pretender Smerdis and his eighty-three million votes conjured up by modern necromancy, surrounded by a controlling cabal of diverse and inclusive Magi who somehow failed to include a single male, Caucasian, Protestant heterosexual among their numbers. Americans were told to don their surgical masks as they went about hoping to remain essential as the masks placed upon the pretender literally came unglued during those few live television broadcasts the public were allowed to witness.

Smerdis in service to the Philosopher Kings. But then they all serve the Philosopher Kings, don’t they? If they didn’t they wouldn’t be allowed to be President.

But the Philosopher Kings had finally removed their masks. They had not only declared the majority of Americans non-essential – those multi-generational citizens whose ancestors built the nation - but had declared America itself obsolete. Only coordinated global solutions imposed and controlled from a world government would exorcise America from the grips of this deadly virus of the media saturated hive mind. And one could see from assessing the composition of the Magi surrounding the pretender Smerdis that the Philosopher Kings had set about to destroy America with The Covid-19 Show.

Those multi-generational Americans selected for elimination with the Safe and Effective mandates were monetary policy martyrs. Their sudden deaths in the aggregate would slowly squash demand for stuff, quell the hyperinflation, and keep the pretender king dollar on life support long enough so it could transition into a CBDC. The pretender king dollar could not afford an interregnum because Endless War had to keep churning so the last standing central bank could be garnered so the End of History could be achieved. And all the while as the fear and panic vomited from the televisions and anti-social media there was that Full Faith and Credit kept on life support by a daily Reverse REPO auction totaling in the hundreds of billions that had breached into the accumulated quadrillions that nobody ever noticed because they were preoccupied avoiding an invisible virus.

Lots and lots of people now had to die real deaths to save everything that was fake and counterfeit and a big joke that underpinned all of America’s perceived reality.

If fiat money was born of a fraudulent and deceptive financial joke backed up not by gold, but by the MADness of global nuclear Armageddon, then The Killing Joke was fiat money’s occult Savior. The Killing Joke would keep those ICBMs in their silos a little bit longer so that yet another central bank could be garnered up and the collective march towards the End of History progress a little bit further. And those ICBMs might stay quiet in their silos so long as the monetary magic spells held fast. The football would remain closed and the launch codes not yet entered (00000000 – not kidding) so long as everyone still believed that all those ICBM silos were built to protect them.

The nuclear family’s life or death now depended upon plugging liquidity holes with vaccine mandates. But a liquidity hole to far now meant instant vaporization and an even greater reset. The age of the macroeconomics of depopulation had begun.

The Killing Joke introduced America and the developed world to the age of ideologically pure monetary evil that had finally come out unashamed from the shadows into the illuminated open for all to behold. Because by now evil no longer feared being revealed as decades of “education” and never ending propaganda had performed their special magic to counteract the accumulated centuries of human instinct. All of society’s senses had been dulled into uselessness. Logical thought had been purged. Both instinct and logic had been replaced by spontaneous emotive reactions conjured up by the anti-social media, all generated and directed into predetermined behavioral outcomes. Most Americans wouldn’t see nor perceive this evil because what with those booming 401k accounts and generous welfare handouts on top of all the magic spells, living was still easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all that the 51% saw.

The western world had now been thoroughly domesticated. The ease of life and non-stop entertainment and ready access to welfare would be their demise. And the western world was fattened up and ready for the vaccine slaughterhouse.

But a few of that 49% would open their eyes and understand what they were seeing. Some would understand that by this point all that mattered was money. All that everyone cared about was money. The purpose of everything was to generate profit regardless of consequence. The consolidated annual corporate report and Russell 500 tracker had replaced the Bible and was gaining on the Koran. The pursuit of happiness had been subsumed into the acquisition of money and became one in the same. The only scripture that mattered now was to give unto Caesar what was Caesar’s.

And Caesar now wanted everything.

The days of pretense were over. The American people were lined up to give back everything unto Caesar. They had been carefully positioned to be culled because they were by now mostly irrelevant, expendable, and replaceable. They had lost all power over a government that had been formed to serve their interests. Their productive labors were no longer needed to generate profits in a purely conjured financialized world free of factories because AI was at the cusp of generating these profits. And a financialized world only needed server farms and micro-second telemetry to perform such calculations, effect the transactions, and store the account ledgers.

And the over-riding calculation that the AI came to time and again was that there was no more need for human beings in the purely financialized block-chained world.

Because, Americans and their insatiable craving for more and more stuff represented a hyperinflationary threat in a world devoured by debt. Pretty soon after interest payments there would be nothing left to buy anything by anybody. There would still be super yachts for the super-rich, but these infrequent orders could not sustain the economics of a world consisting of billions of useless eaters. Somehow there had to be a way to keep the monetary pretense going, the Endless War churning, and the End of History marching on track. And it is here where the AI could still hedge, trade, hypothecate, and re-hypothecate on an endless supply of conjured credit without a single fat finger upsetting the whole thing. Because The Science™ had figured out how to control both sides of an AI transaction to generate the endless profits necessary to keep Endless War going to achieve the finality of the End of History.

It was not rocket science here. The Science™ would simply “pit” one side of every AI transaction against all others in a simulated zero sum game of pass the parcel. One side of every trade was programmed to “win” and “grow” as the assets it acquired were bid up and inflated by all the other “competing” sides for those assets. Each side of the AI simulated “economy” would take turns as “winner” in this choreographed “growth” that would eventually eliminate all human trade in producing stuff. Downside risk was conquered and profits guaranteed for a shrinking pool of Chosen humanity who were still in on the joke.

Profits had to be guaranteed, and the only way now to guarantee profits in the purely financialized world was to eliminate all those consumption units not in on the joke. Everything about the “economy” had to be fake and fully programmable. Everything about everything had to be just a big pantomime where there were fewer and fewer people to convince otherwise. The only way to ensure unending profits for all of eternity was to implement the AI “economy” hand in glove with The Killing Joke.

Loss and bankruptcy and investment risk would all vanish for those Chosen who were not only in on the AI joke, but had conjured it up as the culmination of 2007’s manufactured Great Recession and their consolidation over the tech industry at pennies on the dollar. Their exclusive ownership and connection to this new “economy” ensured the “value” of their financial “assets” always “grew” through a controlled, sustained, and programmable inflation. So inflation could keep on masquerading as “growth” without any fear of deflation caused by that archaic real economy of manufactured stuff traded amongst actual human beings. And to ensure this transition into guarantee growth and endless profit streams, America was handed its resident Smerdis, installed to sit and do nothing about anything as the Magi around him plundered the nation on behalf of these Chosen paving the way for America’s Great Reset.

A manufactured climate crisis, linked to a not-so-intelligent programmable AI, issuing forth one false media spectacle pandemic after another, leading to the vaccine mandates targeted at specific groups - that was the Great Reset shielding The Killing Joke that secretly squashed the hyperinflation that couldn’t be contained any longer. It was the high tech version of the Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, and we all guessed as children how the Old Lady ended up in the end. Given the American people had been educated and propagandized and mercilessly shamed to the point where they would now swallow or inject anything, we can all guess as adults how most of America will end up in The Killing Joke.

It was these programmable profits flowing forth from the AI that would keep the Endless War going and lock in place the Philosopher Kings’ deification at the End of History. Inflation could be programmed to outpace the interest rates these Chosen paid to the companies they controlled to issue them risk free capital “invested” in one sure-thing “winning” trade after another. There would be no more trade in stuff between people, only exchanges of data enacted between algorithms eventually stored in server farms. But this could work if and only if the irrational and spontaneous risk appetite in that real economy’s human element - with its real supply and demand and eventual hyperinflation in a world of infinite credit – if and only if these human risks to “growth” could be permanently eliminated.

Bankruptcy will be the primary tool used in the transition from a real economy into the Great Reset and will be wielded with vengeance by a coopted judiciary to render asunder what remains of the American productive class. The productive class will be forced into economic irrelevance as hyperinflation rages within the real economy. The point will arrive where it no longer makes sense to produce things that no one can afford to buy. And bankruptcy will ensure the American productive class never again arises when it is permanently divorced from its traditional lines of credit as all new credit now goes only into the sure-thing winning trades in the AI “economy”.

The Great Reset is designed to Africanize the entire world. It is designed to create a world where there is tremendous demand for everything but no supply of anything. And when the entire world is Africanized, there is nowhere left to run to as no place will have any superfluity remaining, let alone any food or security.

But there will still be plenty of mRNA vaccines, contact tracing apps, illicit drugs, a FEMA camp near you, and a smattering of super-yachts berthed here and there within the sprawling private seaside playgrounds of the super-rich and their celebrity friends.

But hyperinflation in a purely financialized AI driven “economy” is like manna from heaven. This conjured manna will enable these illuminated Chosen to gobble up and demolish what remained of the real economy and eliminate all Keynesian risk to the AI driven virtual “economy”. And the easiest way to eliminate most human transactions is to envelop all of humanity within inescapable poverty. But then an inescapable poverty would foment the real revolution to end the AI virtual revolution. So that is where the Great Reset with its endless series of pandemics and forced mRNA vaccination mandates and FEMA camps come into play. The Covid-19 Show was the short term solution that led to the introduction of the AI virtual “economy” that has no need for real people. So when faced with the choice of profits or people, it is little wonder why the Philosopher Kings decided to hide behind their pandemics and programmable artificial intelligence to eliminate mankind.

That is why the pretender king dollar has to rule the entire world. That is why the last central bank has to be garnered up. That is why the Endless War has to go on and on and on ad nauseum. Because only when the entire world is conquered by a single currency can the entire world be destroyed all at once in one fail swoop without resorting to the ICBM option.

But humanity is resilient. It survived the Toba Event. It lived through innumerable bloodthirsty warlords. It built civilizations despite everything nature threw at it over the millennia. There would be holdouts and survivors to the vaccine mandates since the climate crisis killed very few. So a climate of insanity would be conjured up to deal with these holdouts and survivors. And that is where The Climate Crisis Show comes in – it is the long term solution to mop up the holdouts and survivors as what is left of humanity is marched into the End of History.

The Great Reset would mandate Americans to live by the syringe and to die by the syringe.

Refuse the vaccine and live, but lose one’s livelihood and live abjectly or at the temporary grace of others until that grace period expired when those others too lost their livelihoods. Accept the vaccine and maybe live, and continue to enjoy for another day (terms and conditions apply) the superfluous and frivolous stuff that fiat money bestows upon those who are obedient, fully vaccinated, and boosted.

Americans and their piles of debt proved during The Covid-19 Show that We the People would line up in droves to roll up our sleeves, accept the vaccine, and submit to Safe and Effective. The obedient had to keep the money coming in. Because, no matter how many times the anti-social media proclaimed we were all in it together, all that the obedient people really cared about was money. They didn’t so much fear the virus, but feared the financial consequences of non-compliance to the mandates and the edicts under color of law. So every night all the men would come around and lay their lives down and roll up their sleeve in yet another rigged game where the joke was on them - again.

Money once elevated America to the apex of the global consumption hierarchy. But now that same money was wielded as a weapon against the indebted, wage dependent, and tenuously employed American people bordering on the non-essential. Money no longer served the American people, it served the Philosopher Kings and their End of History project against the American people. Money had become the greatest invisible weapon ever devised for the prosecution of quiet wars.

The American people’s greatest enemy was now those who owned and controlled its money. Hyperinflation was inevitable, the Gordian Knot of supply chains could not be undone, and the American people and their demand for stuff had to be culled into a permanent solution because all that mattered was money. The real enemy was ensconced within, not hiding out in caves high up in the Hindu Kush like some Kublai Khan opium dream. America was stuck in the middle of a real battle between the Old and New Nexus for control over its money. And this battle was nothing more than a fight to the death to determine which side would become the American people’s greatest enemy.

The only way now to survive The Killing Joke was to turn the tables of the killing onto those who owned and controlled America’s greatest enemy - its money. The quiet and invisible war against America had to be turned into a noisy and overt rebellion to eradicate the Philosopher Kings and their agents.