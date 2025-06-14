When enough of the developed world switches over to the digital Carbon Dollar, The Killing Joke can begin in earnest.

The programmable digital Carbon Dollar is humanity’s Rubicon. It provides the ultimate inescapable form of coercion tied to a personal vaccination record, carbon footprint allocation, and social credit score. Each feature of this digital prison is imposed not to ameliorate the climate, but to fix the bugs of hyperinflation.

And humanity here is the insect to be eradicated.

Every sentence uttered and printed about the “climate crisis” is an excuse to squash the demand driven side of real economics before the pretender king dollar dies his slow death from debt issuance devaluation. None of the insanity at this point is about saving the planet from a trace gas that forms the basis of photosynthesis. The climate insanity is conjured up to preserve the wizardry over money. It is just another in a long line of magic spells conjured up so the Philosopher Kings can retain the power they have accumulated through 250 years of financial sorcery. But once these Philosopher Kings possess a programmable digital Carbon Dollar - made possible by the Trojan horse universal digital ID loaded into a smartphone – everyone’s money can be controlled by an omniscient AI. That all-seeing AI that will be programmed to select the losers in a vaccine extermination program. And those who refuse to go along with the vaccination schedule joke will find that all their digital money has vanished like magic and they will not die suddenly, but slowly through deprivation and starvation.

The vaccine schedules demanded by the programmable digital Carbon Dollar will destroy demand for stuff, keep hyperinflation at bay, and see the End of History to fruition.

Once Our Democracy has locked in its Tyranny of the 51% - that coalition of dead voters, welfare dependents, illegal aliens, radical leftists, government employees, assorted deviants, beltway elites, and climate crisis true believer lunatics – it will be a simple matter of using legislative prerogative to get the remaining holdouts marching in lockstep into the new AI driven depopulation system. Because – that’s democracy. Everyone goes down with the ship of state all in it together.

When “the American people” now speak, they will demand the 49% be forced to use the digital money that the 51% have no choice but use because - equity. Paper money by now will all but disappear out of circulation due to hoarding, a situation no different from how freshly printed $2 bills vanish. Paper money becomes the domain of the black markets and their unregulated carbon emissions. So noncompliance becomes the premise upon which paper money is criminalized. Those who continue to release unregulated carbon outside their allotted footprints are associated with “Eco-terrorism”, reclassified within the Book of Law as “sponsors of terrorism”, and sentenced by the hundreds of thousands to hefty “climate re-education” programs meted out by punitive environmental courts. No independent behavior is tolerated outside of what the programmable digital carbon dollar allows. Because – everyone under the burning sun is all in this together. Forever.

Until a vaccine and sudden death do us part.

The New Normal will normalize the chronic illnesses and sudden deaths brought on by the Safe and Effective cure for hyperinflation.

Enforcement of this self-immolating climate ethic through one’s ever declining personal carbon footprint will be easy. The all-seeing AI allocates everyone under the sun a monthly fixed amount of “carbon credits” and no more, because – equality and such. But certain super-rich, super-important people and their celebrity friend who have Chosen themselves to control the AI can apply to that same AI for a carbon exemption covering private jets and super-yachts. And “historically disadvantaged” groups are more equal than others in this Great Reset, so they are granted a few extra credits depending upon the algorithmically calculated quantity of systemic oppression their ancestors suffered under the codified public health emergency of structural racism.

The Science™ will be heavily involved in the carbon credit allocation scheme. Its variegated panels of esteemed academics – including numerous panels focused on restorative justice - determine the carbon value attached to every possible thing that can be consumed. These carbon values are a tally of the estimated full-lifecycle carbon emitting inputs needed to produce and distribute some unit of stuff. It is the supply chain equivalent of the abstraction of undifferentiated social labor, but where carbon outputs replace labor inputs. Things that The Science™ are told to motivate humanity towards, like cricket protein and virtual reality, are determined to have low carbon outputs. In contrast, things that The Science™ are told to motivate humanity away from, like meat and electricity, are determined to have high carbon outputs. And that high carbon output stuff will cost more carbon credits, so societal behaviors migrate away from what was once a low cost activity in the paper money world, to those remaining low cost activities in the brave new world of the programmable digital Carbon Dollar.

It’s all totally above board they will swear because – we must trust The Science™.

The climate crisis will only end once everyone is safe and effectively six feet under and all in it together.

Member of groups officially deemed by the AI as “historically privileged” – a single element set comprised of male, Caucasian, Christian, cisgender, heterosexuals devoid of physical or mental defects – this one group is strongly encouraged to transfer some of their monthly allocated carbon credits into a general equity pool periodically distributed to random members residing within the extensive official list of “historically disadvantaged” peoples. In return for these voluntary contributions, these altruists receive praise on official social media channels and the AI will recommend that the “historically disadvantaged” leave them in peace for now until the equity pool drops below some predefined level.

The programmable digital Carbon Dollar will come with a use-it-or-lose-it expiry date where redemptions are limited over a specified period of time. It is a perpetual “limited time offer” so where those who do not act quickly and impulsively will see many of their credits vanish without redemption. Thus, “wealth” can never again be accumulated, nor will ostentatious consumption pursued, so an equality of unfulfilled desires will descend over all of society save for the super-rich who control the carbon credit allocation AI.

Work becomes futile once the ambition of accumulating wealth is crushed. The supply of goods dries up when the ambition to produce evaporates. So with ambition gone and no stuff anywhere to acquire, hyperinflation gets brought under control and the Endless War can continue funded by extraction from the wholly controlled AI virtual “economy”. But bonus carbon credits can be earned for officially sanctioned activities, like decommissioning one’s functioning automobile, reporting illegal outdoor barbecues to the local climate authorities, and receiving medically induced sterilization. Crime becomes the only avenue to fulfill ambition, desire, and compulsion but there is hardly anything to steal other than the dignity of others. So crime becomes the domain of the psychopath and lunatic, and they come to eventually rue the real world unopposed.

Everything that breaks lies perpetually in disrepair.Soon all that is broken begins to decay.Weeds sprout from the widening cracks that run through the asphalt parking lots of crumbling strip malls.The forced return to nature begins as everyone is forced to die.

…And if the band you’re in starts playing different tunes, I’ll see you on the dark side of the moon.

Because the digital Carbon Dollar can’t be all rainbows and unicorns. There is still a humanity out there to equitably depopulate before the hyperinflation sets in. So one morning after a particularly bad CPI print, America wakes up and is informed via official anti-social media channels that The Science™ has discovered our 4.543 billion year old earth’s average surface temperature has increased 0.25° Celsius over the trend established during the last 150 years where records exist. It is, yet again, truthfully the hottest year on record.

The Science™ will say yet again that they have formed another consensus and the science is settled that unless drastic collective action is immediately taken, within 5 years humanity faces certain and unavoidable extinction. Therefore, the esteemed academic panels have determined, based upon the latest climate simulation models – models that combine creative history matching to suspect data – the esteemed academics have determined that a further 10% reduction in global carbon emission is the only sustainable solution to humanity’s survival. The world must yet again accelerate into Net Zero balance and only that may possibly save mankind from carbon spewing mass suicide.

And the operative word is always “possibly”. These same climate simulation models, now coupled to cutting-edge pandemic predictive Python script extensibilities, reliably conclude that a newly mutated viral variant will appear due to the increased global temperature. Scientific unanimity leaves The Science™ no choice but mandate all Americans not only reduce their personal carbon footprint (again), but also receive a newly formulated dose of Safe and Effective produced and distributed at ultra-warp speed specifically tailored to the genome of a “historically privileged” group that the AI has slated to die suddenly. And the people will still line up for another round of IQ Test Russian Roulette played with syringes since every participant receives his choice of either a free 3-ounce bag of mealworm protein or 1-hour of free smartphone pornography with every vaccine dose.

There will be a dearth of everything in the New Normal of Net Zero, but vaccines will be plentiful and always available.

And so it goes, year after year, one never ending vaccine after another in a never ending climate crisis in the relentless struggle against hyperinflation. A world continually on the brink between environmental and financial calamities. One hot summer and there goes 10% of one’s programmable digital Carbon Dollars and it’s suddenly food versus electricity decision time (again). A breezy mild summer, and there goes 5% because the esteemed academic panels at The Science™ have determined through their assiduous analysis of data that the tepid weather is indisputable proof that all those carbon emission reductions are working.

Heads they win, tails you lose. Same as it ever was.

Oh yeah! Net Zero here, stealin’ your fun, Net Zero’s got, carbon on the run…

In this programmable digital Carbon Dollar hellscape, hyperinflation gets hidden within a broad and all-encompassing range of “environmental surcharges” and “atmospheric remediation taxes”. Carbon emitting activity becomes humanity’s ultimate sin and gets endlessly vilified across all official anti-social media channels. Normal and common behaviors are ostracized and taxed and penalized to the point where they are pushed underground and practiced away from the forest of carbon compliance sensor arrays. Value Added Taxes relentlessly increase but become morally justified when transformed into Carbon Added Taxes. People do without electricity so they can afford to buy earthworm cakes or meat grown in a vat from the immortal cellular progeny of Henrietta Lacks. Privately owned cars litter the roadsides once they reach their monthly mileage allotments and their mandated GPS disables them mid-journey. The promised lithium carbonate supply chain gets commandeered to power up the autonomous battlefield robots and swarms of aerial suicide drones, so as gasoline gets phased out no one can travel anywhere of significant distance. All that lithium gets commandeered for the Endless War and what with the lack of batteries for electric cars, the promised Energy Transformation never materializes. And because no one has any energy due to forced malnutrition, the 15 Minute City becomes a reality because 15 minutes is about as long as one can sustain walking.

Society finally gives up on those flying electric cars they were promised. There is nothing inexpensive to do anymore. People just sit and stare at their smartphones absorbing official propaganda and pornography. Everything screams about how great everything is because there are finally enough meal worms to go around. The collective vigor of the nation drains away as its nutritive quality and calorie intake decline. There is no point in ambition anymore. UBI gets rolled out and the permanent poverty rolls in. The 60% unemployment rate gets hidden by statistical juggling, seasonal adjustments, and a birth-death ratio heavily skewed towards death. The Endless War rages far afield unnoticed. And all the while Safe and Effective quietly does its work to effect a permanent solution to the pandemic of hyperinflation.

They told everyone those lithium ion battery factories were for electric cars. But how was Endless War supposed to continue given a depopulated and enervated pool of soldiers?

No one can afford to raise children so abortion becomes the rule rather than the exception. Population replacement begins to collapse, exacerbated by young men who cannot earn a living and resign themselves to conscription into the front lines of Endless War. And when these young men reach these front lines, they are quickly mowed down by the AI driven autonomous battlefield robots before their military mandated vaccines can take effect, only to be replaced by the next mass of conscripts.

But the “historically disadvantaged” are granted exemptions from military service because – systemic racism and all that jive. With most of the “historically privileged” eliminated, those people who manage to come into the future devolve into a haphazard amalgam of uncategorized mulattoes devoid of historical and cultural connections to anything. All connections to blood and soil get erased. The new “Americans” become a blank slate to be programmed into anything via anti-social media with its 30 second video feeds. The population collapse justifies importing more “workers” who immediately get handed smartphones, conscripted into UBI, and fully enrolled into Our Democracy. And these imported “workers” have one job – to form the voting block that ensures Endless War is perpetually sanctioned by the “American” people and they do that job very well so long as the UBI keeps flowing out and new “workers” keep flooding in.

Endless War ensures the hyperinflation rages on. Hyperinflation ensures the AI virtual “economy” becomes virtual reality. The AI virtual reality ensures the universal digital ID is imposed upon everyone. And the universal digital ID ensures a Great Reset of humanity. And it can all only work in unison until the End of History is achieved if it is all placed together under the big black umbrella of The Killing Joke.

The hyperinflation set to a permanent simmer keeps the never ending climate crisis boiling. And, this never ending climate crisis on a running boil keeps a dying pretender king dollar barely alive long enough so the End of History can remain in sight for yet another day. Day in, and day out, until the day arrives when there is no collective recollection of why the world is as it is. The chaos, strife, oppression, and deprivations all seem normal by this time. The slate of history gets wiped clean, and like the ancient Egyptians, what remains of humanity cannot remember a day when it did not bow down to worship the Philosopher Kings as gods among men.

In the world of the programmable digital Carbon Dollar linked to UBI, only criminals and the Chosen operating outside of this monetary system will be well fed, vigorous, and free.

One’s carbon credits will only be retained through compliant behaviors linked to a social credit score. “Freedom” now demands consistent and unwavering obedience to the latest “suggestions” and “nudges” from panels of esteemed “experts” spewing consensus on every possible subject. Everyone is assigned to a local “Carbon Team” - small locally contiguous “micro-communities” whose collective retention of their carbon credits depends upon team adherence to assigned de-carbonization metrics. To bolster team performance, diversity is sprinkled throughout every Carbon Team and the home address of non-compliant member made available to this enriching element.

So long as one does not stray from the approved social behaviors and goes above and beyond to reduce their personal carbon footprint, one stands a chance (no promises) of retaining most of their carbon credits provided that the earth’s surface temperature stops increasing. Society become fixated with monitoring its carbon credit allotment, and it curates its social credit scores like former generations did when it pored over their 401k portfolios. Society’s all-pervasive anti-social media gossip revolves around the latest set of published climate data and world temperature trends.

The election process degenerates into competitions between celebrity-endorsed, diametrically opposed, AI generated candidates that with every election cycle more and more resemble cartoon characters. Social media behavioral influence algorithms ensure all newly arrived and quickly naturalized “Americans” vote for the “recommended” virtual candidates using the election app on their .gov provided smartphones. Voting for all the “recommended” candidates automatically takes these new “American” voters to another .gov smartphone app where they can easily enroll in UBI and find Section-8 housing. Our Democracy with its continuous surveillance tied to digital carbon credits progresses to where “voting” is a broader exercise in weeding out the incorrigible among the remaining “historically privileged” native born citizenry who have somehow managed to not only stay out of the FEMA camps, but also not be beaten to death by crazed mobs of diversity.

If by this point one doesn’t get that the joke is on him, he never will.

Before The Covid-19 Show emergency broadcast went to air, America was rapidly fragmenting into diverse pools of have-nots ruled over by a rarefied bloodline that effortlessly accumulated massive sums of conjured money unto themselves. Then The Climate Crisis Show went to air to accelerate this fragmentation and money accumulation with the increasing power that that fragmented America and accumulating money accumulated. This final media production’s purpose was to complete the disintegration of the American people into discrete single-point have-nothings who spent their nasty, brutish, and short drug-fueled lives jealously curating and guarding their anti-social media lives. But someone had to survive Safe and Effective, they couldn’t completely cleanse the earth of the unilluminated. Because without anyone waking up bankrupt and homeless in the land that their forefathers conquered, there could be no system to oppress those ruled over. There can be no king without a kingdom, and without the pretense to prop up the king, rule is futile. There had to still be some people left because oppressing a society of robot machines cannot generate the emotional satisfaction that oppressing a society of real people brings to the oppressors.

And that is the whole purpose behind The Climate Crisis Show – to drive those who survive Ol’ Safe and Effective into the digital ID and its accompanying programmable “money” and social credit score. With the digital ID, the bloodline can then bankrupt and make homeless everyone with a single block of code fed into their AI algorithms. The ultimate prize is the creation of a form of “money” that is totally divorced from its traditional links to supply, demand, and inputs. With a form of “money” divorced from economics, it can then exist entirely by manipulation and there is no need to keep the spell going because there is no technical escape from money’s digital form. The people could theoretically barter, but everyone has forgotten how to produce those things which they need so the peripheral economy devolves into and revolves around crime, drugs, and prostitution. “Money” can be algorithmically given to some and taken away from others within milliseconds. The algorithm can determine that a pound of hamburger should cost a week’s UBI credits but a pound of mealworm costs mere pennies even though each are produced with equivalent inputs. The algorithm can instantaneously detect when one texts wrong-think on his government run anti-social media account and therefore goodbye to next month’s UBI allotment and hello homelessness and hunger.

Digital “money” transcends economics and becomes pure political force exercised at the most discrete single-point delivery level. Digital “money” is the ultimate form of coercion and control and is the Kobayashi Maru of The Economic Science™. For when Keynesian demand-side dampening forces are merged with vaccination schedules, the Philosopher Kings have a fighting chance at winning their race against hyperinflation and improve their odds at not only getting their End of History, but ascending to the ranks of gods. And as this merger is the final remaining economic solution save the ICBMs, it is also the productive class’ node of equiprobable outcome where there are no good outcomes save one – to rise up and violently overthrow the system of controls thrust upon it. Freedom can only be obtained with the complete obliteration of the Philosopher Kings and their bloodline enforcers, where each is hunted down to extermination with the same scientific lack of compassion and humanity that they practice in their systematic elimination of humanity.

Once trust in The Science™ was proven absolute during The Covid-19 Show, there was no going back because science could, henceforth, be anything the bloodlines controlling it decided it was.All that need be done from that point forward was program the AI to fabricate the data that conjures up a consensus from the esteemed “experts and then devolve that consensus down to the wizardry of anti-social media. Before everyone realizes it, they own nothing yet are still not happy because they can still see those bloodline billionaires who seem to own everything cavorting about on their super-yachts with their celebrity friends. That is because the AI hasn’t been perfected, it still gets poisoned with misinformation from the masses, and the reality of the situation bleeds through America’s great firewall every now and then.The increasing anti-social media calls for even further individual sacrifice to achieve a Net Zero future get juxtaposed to influencer videos giggling over the latest purchase of a south pacific island by yet another bloodline member.

The practice of Net Zero is no different to the religious practice of the Aztecs.

So that is why The Climate Crisis Show must metamorphose into a religion – to justify the martyrdom, self-immolation, and extreme sacrifice by the many as the very few reap the extreme benefits of all the suffering and misery. Before The Osama bin Laden Show, they promised everyone prosperity. Then the Twin Towers fell in a controlled demolition and they promised everyone security because they had decided to pull the rug out from underneath prosperity. Now with hyperinflation on the simmer, the very basics of security like food and shelter are precarious, so now they promise climate salvation. Everyone will be saved if and only if Net Zero is achieved. Everyone is all in it together again. Everything under the sun must transcend logic and reason, and logic itself must become the enemy of the people if the world is to be saved and the End of History achieved.

And every new religion needs its well remunerated priestly bloodline to gather in the proselytes and shepherd the true believers into their new manifestation of Hope. A hope divorced from the self in that this new extreme asceticism demanded by the climate priests will finally see Mother Earth’s mean surface temperature drop by 0.25 °C. And when that goal is eventually achieved through the natural vicissitudes of the weather, the priests will then demand that the crisis continue until Mother Earth’s median surface temperature drops. Next the mode of temperatures is too high, and then the temperatures are out of the specified range determined by The Science™ necessary to declare the climate crisis over. Then another five years of sacrifice are added just for good measure. Then another five years for no reason.

And so on and so forth because there must always be a crisis that demands self-sacrifice. The demand-side push on hyperinflation has to be quelled at all costs. The earth has to seem to get hotter and there has to be more vaccine doses injected. So the end purpose of this new religion is that what it seeks is never realized, and collective Hope gradually evaporates because it is only in the complete absence of Hope can humanity enter into the End of History.

The goal for most Americans before The Covid-19 Show went to air was to win. Hi mom, we’re #1.

One could always hold out the old fashioned Hope that with their nose to the grindstone following the rules, money would descend from the heavens and status and privilege follow. But in this bleak Net Zero future, every American’s goal will be simply not to lose because all the benefits of every human endeavor go straight to the bloodlines. The shift in psychology is profound as it signals the end of the era of ambition and the beginning of the age of decay. Nothing of complexity serving general society can hold together afterwards and collapse is baked into the fast shrinking American pie.

The old system of the old Nexus allowed a few to rise above. But in the Net Zero system ruled over by the New Nexus bloodline, everyone is dragged down all in it together and the fight is to be the last man standing at the bottom of the pit as it collapses in around him.

We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives. And remember my friend, future events such as these, will affect you in the future. And now for the first time, we are bringing to you the full story. The incidents, the places - my friend we cannot keep this a secret any longer. Let us punish the guilty. Let us reward the innocent.

And the future is now. It is one great big joke that is on you.

The future is The Killing Joke.