Money is not the root of all evil. It is rather evil that is the root of all money.

It was in December of 2020 when a mortal puzzle presented itself to those few inquiring minds who bothered to perform a simple search query for “mRNA gene therapy”. The sloppy days of error prone, human-driven internet censorship had yet to give way to the efficiencies of artificial intelligence so the old science still snuck through the information clearance protocols. What those early searches delivered up was a wall of academic papers describing in detail the lethal animal cytology of one not so safe and effective mRNA clinical trial after another. Yet The Science™, working as part of the DoD led public-private partnership Operation Warp Speed, had just announced its plan to deliver hundreds of millions of mRNA “vaccine” doses to the American people. It was here at the depths of the Covid-19 lockdown fear and despair where those who possessed an impressionable mind were at their maximum readiness to roll up their sleeves and take one for Team America. It seemed that America’s savior had finally arrived in the form of a hypodermic needle and The Science™ were heroes. All would be well once everyone was all in it together, rolled up their sleeves in unison, and completely trusted The Science™. No one was safe until we were are all safe, Hope had returned, and it seemed the entirety of America pulled together to ensure that everyone was safe.

But something was off. The whole “pandemic” spectacle was just too much effort expended on preserving the well-being of a whole segment of American society that by its own government had been systematically beaten down in body and mind and spirit ever since the great 9/11 spectacle. And just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not after you. So what those inquiring minds had stumbled upon was a supreme contradiction to the non-stop propaganda engulfing the locked-down and captive American audience - society as a whole was being targeted for the same mortal fate as those condemned lab ferrets. If the basis of the old science was the ability to replicate clinical trial results – fatal results - then something did not compute within this strange newcomer called The Science™ with its pied-piper all-hands-on-deck mass propaganda campaign. Non-replicating viral vectors, modified adenovirus viral vectors, mRNA, recombinant spike protein nanoparticle with adjuvant. And then there were the luciferase oxidative enzymes and patent WO2020060606A1 thrown in – but never mind, just get in line, trust The Science™, roll up that sleeve, take your selfie, and enjoy your free doughnut. Make sure you sign and date the liability waivers first, no exceptions please. You can’t be safe until you sign the liability waivers.

This melding of supposedly logical and rational science with the conspicuously illogical and irrational media made no sense at first. It was this strange contradictory mix of desperation and hype with the carrot of Hope dangled before the captive television audience that led the inquiring minds, once they had reviewed the old science, to deduce that the American herd was being culled. At first it couldn’t be so, it was too horrifying and beyond the bounds of human cruelty. But then the inquiring minds began to ask, “Why”? The Science™ told America it was being saved. Everyone heard it on the television so it had to be true, right? The government wouldn’t allow someone to lie on the television.

What if it was not the American people who were being saved by the “vaccines”? What if all the chaos and despair and dying suddenly were all part of saving something much more vital to a small group of very important people? A group of people who could create any future they wished to conceive and had the power and means to manifest that future? What were the “vaccines” really immunizing America against?

What if The Killing Joke had been unleashed? And to what purpose did it serve? And to whose purpose did it serve?

August 14 th , 1971. The day before the plan to destroy America went operational.

The grandiose scale of the “vaccine” cull and its obvious coordination between the comedians who got up on stage to deliver their punch lines in lockstep within the absurdity of this televised spectacle also led the inquiring minds to deduce that the “pandemic” had much deeper origins than just a bad bowl of bat soup at a wet market. As the “pandemic” was rolled out, it appeared more and more not as a spontaneous event, but rather as a well-planned and coordinated reaction to an anticipated financial singularity event that could only be quelled using the most extreme form of monetary policy by other means. But what was this financial singularity? Why was it so threatening to the world order that the world had to be shut down and the American government start injecting its citizens with Ol’ Safe and Effective? How would the people live while the ferrets died?

The think tanks that had given the world the grand blueprint for the American fiat dollar had gone off their game and left numerous trails to follow. Each curated televised event these think tanks produced for mass consumption was an individual trail to follow, when once the mass populace were herded down each trail, the journey seemed to put it under some kind of magic spell. And the mass populace had been sent down three of these trails and put under three magic spells, each spell more powerful than the previous. And each magic spell seemed to hide the true destination of every new journey. But when the inquiring minds meticulously follow each meandering trail back to its trailhead, they all merged to meet up at the same point on that one fateful day - August 15th, 1971. It was the day that the plan to destroy America went operational.

It was no coincidence that the most affluent and influential productive class the world had ever produced began its steady and inexorable decline once Richard Milhous Nixon announced to the world he was closing the US Treasury gold window. UD dollars would no longer be exchanged on demand for the barbarous relic as dictated under the Bretton Woods agreement of 1944. King Dollar was dead – long live the pretended fiat king!

The United States on that day had pulled a crude street hustle switcheroo on the American people and the world. But everyone at home went along with the pretense that their money was still some abstraction of value because an American had just walked on the moon. What could go wrong? This was America, it had put a man on the moon and the country could now accomplish anything. And if something ever did go wrong, certainly those brilliant people who put a man on the moon can figure things out.

But what if those brilliant people who “put a man on the moon” were purposely figuring out how to make everything go wrong? And what if everything that went wrong for the American people was by some great inversion everything that went right for some hidden group manufacturing a future for their sole benefit?

After August 15th, 1971 the US Treasury would only exchange those hard earned dollars for paper IOUs in the form of bonds or bills. The risky and exhausting slog of producing real and useful stuff now terminated in the transfer of labor’s fruits into mere IOUs to be paid with the proceeds from future IOUs. Those future IOUs in turn were to be paid from the proceeds of even more future IOUs - to be paid from IOUs issued ad infinitum in a convoluting financial sleight of hand akin to the laws of entropy. And with this new magic came the wonders of inflation that ate away at the “value” of all those paper IOUs and fueled the financial entropy that kept the productive classes’ nose to the grindstone.

Wealth was now measured not in inventories nor how much useful stuff was made and consumed nor the collective well-being of society, but instead was measured by the height of a stack of magical paper backed by IOUs of future promises to print more magical paper. The sleight of hand had been performed crudely but it worked. Everyone went along with the joke, and no one noticed that the reality was that present wealth became measured by an accumulating mass of liabilities that promised to extract more and more of the productive energy and endeavor from future generations for the sake of this present “wealth”. The new king dollar would one day inevitably leave a socioeconomic desert and for the time being call that “wealth”. America had entered into the era of pure fiat money and its productive class was doomed by the magic of inflation and its evil sibling Endless War birthed by the evil sorcery of The Economic Science™.

American reality had to be deconstructed and replaced with the ideal vestige of an America that would no longer exist. It could not exist within reality if the fiat money was to work its magic.

But pure fiat money is a grand illusion that conjures its “value” only through the mass belief that it somehow does indeed possess intrinsic value in of itself and apart from other things. That is why the starving man, when confronted with a meal or a stack of money, will choose the stack of money and take his chances. He is under a powerful spell. And it is one of the great ironies of economic history that the Marxists of The Economic Science™ who control this false money have completely abandoned the Marxist tenets of the “abstraction of undifferentiated social labor” because as the Endless War proceeds and drives the inflation that eats away at the soul of a nation, while sustaining the corporate state, labor becomes less and less motivated to continue their race against this inflation. Thus, for an economy based upon fiat money to survive and not go down the same trail as the Soviet fiat system – a system based on pure fiat but with only production of real goods as its outlet – that economy must become more and more “financialized” as the inflation grows and accumulates. For an economy to survive this inflation, and for Endless War to continue unabated, that economy must divorce itself from real productive activities and jettison the people who produce and in return demand real things. And with all modern systems, the survival of the system becomes the primary objective of the modern corporate state, and the people within the system and their beloved nation state be damned. And to convince a people it is of inferior value relative to the system within which it is imprisoned, and to get that people to ignore the collective strength they possess as members of their nation state, a very powerful sorcery must be practice to convince them that they and their nation are irrelevant and that they have no course for redress.

The more financialized an economic system becomes, the more society depends upon the pretense of reality and becomes dependent upon the conjuring of sorcery rather than the production of real stuff. Financialization is necessary for the prosecution of Endless War, inflation is Endless War’s by-product, and the whole thing represents that transition where a real economy producing useful stuff is abandoned for an economic system generating nothing but magical money through the mechanism of financial profits. The trick becomes that of allowing a few to become “rich” as the many are eventually deemed irrelevant and jettisoned from productive activity and thus from society. And for this trick to work, fiat money must become a mania backed with a powerful sorcery whereby money’s acquisition and accumulation is elevated to the highest aspiration of a society. Fiat money must be the most important thing in the financialized economy or society will see it for what it is – a great evil joke that it fell for to elevate a few individuals yet destroy society for everyone else. The pursuit of money must become the supreme moral objective of the financialized society and “growth” in financial profits the greatest good – but not for the greatest number of people, or else there would be nothing to motivate what labor remains and drive the magic spell of “wealth” creation. There must be clearly defined winners and losers, but once that avenue to winning is garnered unto a privileged segment of society, the mass of that society can then be jettisoned and relegated into an irrelevance that it can never be allowed to comprehend.

The old real risks like spending years of hard labor only to end in loss and bankruptcy were replaced by the new keystroke “risk” of immediately losing one’s electronic balances held in trust at a distant server farm. And once under fiat money, the consequences of real risk to the nation started to evaporate and polite American civil society began to unravel.

To get the American people believing in those mere chits of paper backed by nothing other than “Full Faith and Credit”, a powerful sorcery had to be summoned by The Economic Science™ and passed on to the specialized wizards in the American mass media. Mass media was the key to making everything work, as it would create the requisite unreality necessary to keep a financialized society operating. The mass media had to get the entirety of the American people to exist within its carefully scripted ontology, each actor unknowingly playing a role and reciting lines verbatim for the great spell to grab and hold fast over the entire nation. Everyone had to be all in it together. And at first, all the nations of the world were green, they had seen the charts, it was a hell of a start that could be made into a monster, if we all pulled together as a team.

Only a few would understand the name of the game and ride the gravy train. And that gravy train was sorcery. But even financialization was just a bridge to an even more sinister future. Even the rich and ostensibly powerful would eventually be jettisoned as their usefulness expired.

The spell had to grow so strong that regardless how much entropy was produced, the pursuit and acquisition of mere chits of paper became the national pursuit above all other things, over and above the pursuit of producing real and useful stuff. Occasional choreographed shocks both good and bad had to be inserted into the collective ontology to get the American people to act in unison in ways detrimental to it and where the true objectives of those actions were never revealed. And when the fraud was called out by a foreign recalcitrant who refused to be mesmerized, some powerful bombs had to be dropped to bring them under the control of the wizards. And the system could brook no recalcitrant, so every nation on earth had to succumb to the wizardry or else face annihilation.

Fiat money America had special plans for productive black Americans. They were no longer needed to produce useful stuff and were slated to henceforth create only strife and instability.

But it is only after one turns off the television, puts down the newspaper, unplugs the internet, and quits talking to those who have not yet done so can one rationally discern the true American history they have lived through since August 15th, 1971. For the vast number of Americans, that history was birth, school, work, and (maybe) death. Some got caught up in Endless War and never got to work. A few accomplished or experienced truly unique and amazing things. But for most Americans, the significant drama in their quotidian lives was provided for them ready to consume by the televisions, newspapers, and (eventually) internet that permeated their psyches and saturated their collective unconscious. And should their minds be confused with what the programming delivered that evening, the gossip on the following morning provided the motivation to get with the programming because the wizards knew full well that it was through the subconscious emotions where the conscious mind becomes convinced.

And it is that interminable gossip with its emotional highs and lows gibbering away within a vacuum of authentic stimuli that the sorcerers used to sweep the captivated American audience up into the national currents that began in the late 1960s as white magic, but after the close of the millennium abruptly transitioned into the black magic. And that sharp magical transition was accomplished with the simple trick of a mere change in programming format. American history since August 15th, 1971 unfolded as a jarring series of reality TV shows starring both superheroes and supervillains alike with the unwitting American people stuck in the middle as a cast of unwitting extras. But this reality TV series from the beginning was written and produced not to uplift its American audience, but rather to obfuscate the processes taking place in plain view of it out there in the real world which sought rob this audience of its productive endeavors and negate its birthrights as American citizens via the careful and systematic destruction of their beloved nation state. And like the Soviet Union before it, America’s Achilles heel was its fiat money.

It all eventually has to be destroyed and de-industrialized to keep the fiat money “working” while keeping the American people from working.

The alarm went off warning of the eventual collapse of America on August 15th, 1971 but the sorcerers who controlled the mass media skillfully reset that alarm to snooze and put the American people back to sleep. America’s crowning achievement – its well-timed entry into WWII’s European theater to grab the seat at the head of the table to dictate terms of surrender to a continent lying in rubble – that achievement of the Bretton Woods Agreement forged the greatest weapon ever devised by mankind to wield over an increasingly interconnected global supply chain. But it was that same weapon controlled by the private interests that owned The Federal Reserve System that carefully forged that weapon to not only force the world into vassal status, but to also enslave the American people to the chains of Endless War and inflation. But by whom and for what ultimate purpose? Why destroy the most powerful economy the world had ever produced? The people who produced real and useful stuff would have to make way for the new rising aristocracy of financial and media conjurers. They would become the driving forces of the nation once that nation made nothing but Endless War and the evil money that funded it. Because in a nation devoid of Hope, the conjurers of false hope reign supreme.

Fiat money America eventually wouldn’t need anyone to produce any useful stuff anymore. The salient question was, what is one to do with all those superfluous consumption units demanding their stuff at the cusp of hyperinflation? Before the first rumors of an incurable mystery disease incubating in China began to seep into the internet for mass consumption, the strange calculus of financialization determined that more people acquiring more stuff no longer equated to more prosperity. And it wasn’t because of a resource scarce world. Any further “growth” meant the end of the occult plans that had been long in play. Those sinister equations developed to sustain Endless War while propping up the reign of the pretender fiat US dollar were now solved only by eliminating the demand for stuff demanded by the masses who had been continuously promised more stuff since those early naïve days of the white magic spell.

The expectation that every generation would possess more material stuff and more leisure time than that preceding it came to an abrupt end on that fateful day on August 15 th , 1971.

To balance the occult equations, the strongest black sorcery ever summoned had to be flawlessly executed in lockstep across every media format and directly aimed at those targeted for elimination. Like when answering a unexpected knock at the door and meeting the vampire, the intended victim must invited the vampire inside where he can then gain access to the blood he seeks. Those marked for elimination had to know not what they were doing and had to willingly invite the vampire inside. They all had to go hand in hand, laughing into the fire. They had to be all in it together, and the outcome had to be forever.

Why go and fix something that to the perception of most all Americans wasn’t broken? America was doing great on August 14th, 1971. But then came the day after and the fiat money. And that’s when the uninvited clowns began to show up with their endless prods and pokes to garner a laugh from the stupefied American people. And once everyone was laughing along with the jokes, the punch lines got less funny and the prods and pokes more vigorous. Soon the clowns became a nuisance but they wouldn’t stop prodding and poking. So eventually when the clowns showed up everyone pretended to laugh before the clowns even delivered a single punch line. Then the clowns demanded the laughs grow louder and sustained. And everyone laughed along to get along with the clowns. And that was everyone’s early fatal mistake – going along with the joke at its inception. But what kind of twisted and sick financial circus had rolled into town where the clowns got the American audience to perform the tricks within the three rings of fiat money, Endless War, and non-stop inflation?

But what does fiat money, reality TV, clowns, and magic spells have to do with the great “pandemic” of Covid-19? There are several long and winding trail that all lead to a single trailhead. And it is at this trailhead where one finds the invisible and all powerful Philosopher Kings.

Let us begin at the beginning where the linkages all began. Let us begin to unravel what has truly been nothing short of the greatest show on earth.