ICE-9’s Substack

ICE-9’s Substack

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Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
Oct 26

Phew... I mean, honestly, I never saw Justice in this light. But now you expound it and its origins it makes Western governments and their devious trickery even more devious. Add that to the odious social justice movement and the entirety of justice is never meant to, cannot be fulfilled. But poor Metropolitan man and his rural associates seem never to grasp they are mere pawns in a game for their own destruction, beaten as they pull the cart of progress.

Excellent piece, and series.

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Louis J Poppert's avatar
Louis J Poppert
Nov 1

Beware the "killer B's,

Belief and Belonging"

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