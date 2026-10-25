But there was a new type of sorcery brewing in the west as the boundaries of time’s world-view settled in and solidified into the competing camps of Occident versus orient.

The sack of Athens by Xerxes I in 480 BC, combined with the ensconced Persian thunderbolt lurking across the Aegean, had revealed the inherent weakness within a people who existed without collective purpose. There were no magic spells in the Occident at that point in time to break Classical Man out of his confinement within time’s single point – a point attached fast to the right there and right then. Only the immediate threat of defeat by an approaching enemy army or the promise of easy mercenary riches could mobilize the polis into collective action, but with only a selfish and transitory purpose. And there was no guarantee that some turncoat from within would unlock the city gates to invite the enemy inside for the price of a silver talent. Unlike the oriental Persian, Classical Man had no good thoughts, just plenty of good words bought with silver and spoken in the ecclesia, where the polis was routinely urged into misguided deeds of no purpose other than to enrich those who had paid for their advocacy.

Same as it ever was.

Plato the Athenian saw clearly that Classical Man was inexorably stuck in his here and now and that this ontological quagmire dangerously exposed the polis to oriental conquest and the imposition of not only slavery, but the overthrow of the Olympian Gods to whom he was so devoted. Plato had witnessed first-hand the state ordered execution of that other man Socrates who, like Zoroaster long before him, had stopped to ask, “What was it all for in the end?” Plato lived through the corruption and depravity that arose from the rise of a tribute sucking empire. An Athenian empire bought with blood and silver of no purpose other than to further the ephemeral amusements and selfish enrichment of an arrogant nouveau riche upstart merchant class who most benefited from empire. And it mattered not whether empire was imposed by Athens upon others, or imposed by others upon Athens - the flows of blood were cheap and of no material concern when compared to the profits which arose from the flows of goods and silver.

Plato comprehended how a swollen public coffer had been repurposed to bribe the poor and despicable among the hoi polloi so to give the bad deeds of state their false stamp of legitimacy. He saw impoverished and despicable men drained of their metal herded every day into the assembly, an unprincipled mob cobbled together to steer the affairs of state into the worst of deeds which flowed from the most beautiful of words. Men of the hoi polloi who would never fill the ranks of hoplites, who skirted every call to serve as peltast in those same wars they had approved themselves, ever immune from blame under the magic spell of a majority vote emanating from a sacred democracy.

It was just before the Athenian’s crushing naval defeat at the Battle of Aegospotami in 405 BC where – through prolonged attrition of the men of metal by endless war – that these men drained of metal filled the ranks of democracy and received their misthos in exchange for standing up and cheering on the declaration of yet another unprovoked tribute seeking adventure. Such men without qualm sniggered and pocketed their obols while they scratched the names of their fellows onto the ostraca for yet another round of vindictive exile. They joked with one another while they jangled their day’s wage in their worn leather purses for reassurance just before they dropped the black pebbles into the clay jar to condemn yet another man who had the misfortune of being declared that week’s enemy of the rich.

Plato had correctly ascertained that injustice had been commoditized. It was so easily purchased by the rich and then imposed upon everyone for the mere price of that day’s ration of barley corn and wine. War had been transformed from the father of all things into the mother of all misery and mercenary profit where once glory followed the trireme, now commerce claimed victory in its wake. And every day’s bad deeds at the ecclesia got forgotten as the sun disappeared over a horizon for which there was no common purpose, when the induced sleep of that day’s sunshine mixed with that evening’s unmixed wine overtook these hoi polloi who stayed behind, safe within their city walls, to outlast the men of metal sent off in droves for no purpose beyond that to make the rich even richer.

Only sorcery could save Hellas, its Gods, and the Titans from the lurking thunderbolt of Ahura Mazda. And to save the Gods and preserve the Heroes, a purely occidental stasis had to be imposed that suspended time like magic in a way it had existed under the sorceress queen during civilization’s pre-history. But the unending lies and bad deeds flowing forth from the battle between oligarch and democrat - with the man of metal stuck in the middle - had blinded Hellas once again to this dire threat poised to strike from across the Aegean.

A new type of sorcery was Plato’s legacy. To save his beloved Olympian Gods, he would introduce Classical Man to a novel invention and give him his new collective purpose called Justice. And in doing so, Plato would enslave western man for centuries to come in pursuit of this slippery protean ideal as it was wrought and refashioned and finally quenched into one new iteration after another after every generational failure to deliver upon its promises. Failures piling up unheeded, one after the next, littering the roadside heading into the horizon of misguided collective purpose at the civilizational terminus awaiting everyone at the End of History.

And in the end, those Olympian Gods to whom Plato was so devoted were ultimately relegated to exist only as statues in museums, their marble gazes staring down menacingly yet frozen forever in stony impotence. Quaint footnotes in history, the processions of school girls shuffling past giggling and embarrassed at the sight of exposed genitalia, an abject fate worse than an eternity in Tartarus. Yet western man remained obsessed with this never ending quest for an ever elusive Justice as he failed throughout history to recognize that Justice long ago failed its primary mission - to save the Olympian Gods from this very fate which today they suffer. The ends failed, yet the means remained behind to torment western man, like Sisyphus in Tartarus, condemned to never ending failure for all eternity, never to be released by an interceding Hero, forever forgotten and left to his anguish within hell’s deepest recess.

Thus Justice became the heavy stone with which western man was condemned to carry up the impossible hill, never to reach its summit, never to end the futility of his absurd labors. Justice is the pill which every generation has swallowed that poisoned its history and created a western civilizational world-view whereby the means justify the ends no matter how spectacular the impending failures that are beyond certainty to follow. It is the great excuse for all failures, for all great squandering and dissipation and wastes of time and material and lives. Justice is the rationale by which failure is repackaged and repurposed for yet another round of failure. It is the means by which to create an extractive, tribute seeking empire not from the defeat of territories from without, but through the conquest of the minds of men from within.

But at its core, what exactly is Justice?

At its core, Justice is just anything the sorcerer declares it to be. The power and pull of Justice that western man feels today is not some divine calling, but simply a function of the strength and refined skill of the sorcery from which it is conjured. Because what things other than sorcery or insanity can transform those who would live normal quiet lives into enraged zealots ready for absurd missions of certain martyrdom for ridiculous ends? Justice is not something that needs a logical systemic framework constructed by philosophers, but requires a master chef to write down the recipes of possession into the cookbook of black grimoire. And the fanaticism and adherence to the going ideal of the day and the rising body count left in the wake of the last great idea do not add up to proof that Justice is sempiternal and immutable, something un-created that western man is obliged to pursue to the most insane of ends.

Through this great power of sorcery, the Metropolitan has been molded to accept that Justice is western civilization’s highest aspiration, but it is in reality a potent self-destruct mechanism. Generations of careful cultivation of the Metropolitan mind have prepared it to the point where it is saturated by an obsession with Justice for all. And with the advent of modern mass communication combined with population density within festering mega-cities, western civilization became ready for the sorcerer to intentionally unleash injustice into this created ideal and begin the process of tearing western civilization apart from within.

It is this purposeful injection of injustice into everything everywhere all the time that is driving the western Metropolitan mad because he cannot see that Justice is yet another tool in the arsenal of sorcery that will lead to his destruction at the End of History. What Plato long ago constructed on papyrus to build the immutable state and save his precious Olympian Gods was hijacked and repurposed into the playbook and practice by which the functioning state is first poisoned, then debilitated, and finally destroyed – brought to a state whereby not the state (for it is a mere container) but all the people contained within can finally be broken and shepherded into the End of History.

Has any Metropolitan of today ever come across a big steaming pile of Justice brazenly deposited and left there upon the sidewalk? No – such indignation that wells up from within is strictly the product of this Metropolitan mind, because he sees the steaming pile yet thinks first about the injustice of what he sees and smells right there before him, not of the thing in itself. The thing in itself gets transformed through this phenomenology of Justice into a much greater thing that it is not and should never be. Because all the refined sorcery in the world cannot conjure up Justice just lying there brazenly upon the sidewalk until man’s mind believes that what is inside his head is injustice. And that is key – western man’s sense of Justice is not activated until he believes he sees or experiences its opposite. The quest for Justice cannot begin until injustice abounds. The quest for the thing requires that its opposite exist before that thing can be obtained.

The Metropolitan of today does not walk down the sidewalk free of steaming piles and think satisfied to himself, “Now this is Justice.” He must first step into the steaming pile before he can become enraged and thirst for Justice. Thus western civilization has been condemned by Plato to never be free from injustice within a state controlled by sorcery as Justice has become the means by which the sorcerer maintains control over the state.

So through this unnatural phenomenological epiphany through sorcery, man can be molded to believe that Justice is whatever he is told it is at any moment because his collective history long ago was poisoned by it and history can always be rewritten. Because once a belief is inserted that is not derived from the direct experience of Nature, injustice can arise from the manipulation and abuse of sorcery. The sorcerer need only conjure the belief in man’s mind that Justice is more real than what Nature tells him it is and from there on, injustice can become anything at any time experienced by any group for any reason.

However, Justice does contain an immutable component at its innermost hidden core known only to the initiated – at its core lies an expedient fable used to hold back the flux, maintain the stasis, and retain the extreme scarcity of civilizational hard power entirely within the hands of the sorcerers who conjure it up out of nothing from nowhere. Justice is whatever shields the sorcerer and keeps the Metropolitans either fighting on behalf of the sorcerer, or fighting among themselves, but never joining together to fight against the sorcerer. And this pull of Justice is so strong among these Metropolitans of today that even a minor wizard can reliably summon up a mob to fight those accused of aiding and abetting any injustice, and the mob is forever unaware of how it is animated into forceful collective action, never realizing how easily it is compelled to stand down and fade back into the shadows of hapless anonymity.

The prosecution of Justice then becomes a mere stagecraft in directing the theater lights onto that which the playwright wishes the audience to focus its attentions.

This is why what constitutes Justice at various moments in history may be so diametrically opposed when viewed through a refractive lens of moral judgement. Because the true purpose of Justice at its innermost hidden core remains a fixed expediency and unmovable while its shifting volatile outer components readily alter and swirl about depending upon the means by which the sorcerer deem best to achieve his ends. What exactly comprises Justice matters not. What matters is that the people believe that what is swirling about at that given moment comprises a Justice that must be served.

But the fable of Justice must appear to have something in it for those under its magic spell. So rather than fight for hard power and the control over destiny that such power entails, the Metropolitans are entranced into fighting for Justice - for all. Because when a man has no power and finally realizes he never will control his destiny, he can always fight to impose Justice upon others on behalf of others in some pathetic and twisted Will to Power. So Justice becomes his purpose, he fights his fellows and shields the sorcerer, and when enough men are under the same magic spell, they can become a formidable army at beck and call to the sorcerer to achieve his occult ends. Because Justice is not blind to those accused of injustice – it is blind to the sorcery from which it is conjured.

And with this inversion through sorcery, Justice always gets confused with Nature.

So how does Justice relate to Nature? It is Nature that stands directly in opposition to Justice – like Zoroaster’s light in continual conflict with the darkness and its lies. Justice is merely that which man believes it is at any given moment. Nature just is, and is that to which all things including Justice revert to in the end, despite all efforts man may undertake to hinder its inevitable grinding victory. Nature is the flux by which all things are exchanged for fire, and fire for all things in the endless cycles of an indifferent kosmos. Thus, Justice becomes the futility by which man tries to hold back the flux of all-powerful Nature, and it is not failure and injustice that are the sources of man’s spiritual agony, but the failure to realize that Nature will always win out over Justice given enough time in the end.

Because given enough time, the survival rate for Justice eventually approaches zero. So a new Justice must be conjured up again and again for a new crop of beliefs planted within the fertile minds of a new generation of Metropolitans.

Nature is simply that which should be. The strong rule the weak. The cunning outwit the stupid. The sickly die off, the lazy go hungry, the timid get ignored, and the freak gets cast out of the village. Nature is ontological purity. But the Magi learned well from the sorceress who once ruled over the global south using only magic as her weapon. She conjured up the strong to do her fighting. She enticed the stupid to do her bidding. And she enchanted the great mass of the diffident to simply mill about the agora so to be in the way of those who would dare ambush her, buying valuable time to once again conjure up the strong to thwart yet another civil war that should have been.

Thus sorcery becomes that practice whereby time is bought to hold Nature at bay. And sorcery has no sharper and straighter arrow in its quiver today than Justice.

But what exactly did Plato mean by Justice when he introduced Classical Man to this new collective purpose? Was his original definition similar to that of today’s Metropolitan with his inverted sense of Nature? A Metropolitan sense of Nature whereby the strong defer to the weak and the cunning deal fairly with the stupid? Was Plato’s Justice one whereby the sickly are cultivated, the lazy overfed, and the village freak gets paraded out in front of the Bacchanal held each year as the crowning in-your-face homo-erotic triumph of degeneracy over Nature? Did Plato’s Justice exalt to no bound the great mass of the timid and housebroken? Did he glorify those overweight milquetoast quasi-men, milling about life with no purpose or direction, who held on tenaciously to their allotted days as each follows the next without event, only to expire at sundown in yet another day of inactivity and indecision?

Did Plato imply that the welfare of the weak, stupid, sickly, lazy, timid, and all variegated inconsequentials was to become western civilization’s highest aspiration? Because in Plato’s Republic, all of these sorts were expunged so to further refine the gold infused polis bloodline. Justice was that where all things worked in concert to strengthen and perpetuate the state. Some great inversion has been achieved, as all great inversions against Nature can only arise through either sorcery or insanity. And Plato was not insane, ergo…

No aspiring academic dare whisper the secret answer to what Plato really meant by Justice. The hallowed halls of scholarship have been hollowed out of all integrity, and they are prone to echoes that resonate down into the sumptuous office of the department chair, just past that that academic dividing line where the bare steel Bauhaus ends and the wooden furniture and woolen carpets begin. That line of intellectual no return where once the echoes drift past, all Hope of tenure gets squashed forever.

Because the secret answer is that it matters not what comprises Plato’s Justice because justice is in fact purposely mutable. The eugenics program, the segregation of men by metal in their blood, the abolition of private property, and absolute rule by a battle hardened cohort of cold and logical philosopher kings – all were just specific means, very interesting in themselves, each filling many peer-reviewed learned volumes that when taken together, comprise an entire dogma with columns of library shelves. What mattered was that the means remained as ends to the sorcery at play behind this quest for Plato’s justice - his failed quest to save his beloved Olympian Gods from the abject fate of the giggling girls.

But the great secret that the oriental Darius knew – that man of metal where the light of Ahura Mazda shone down upon him – was that Justice was and always has been whatever one takes for himself through deeds of his own doing. Justice cannot be vouchsafed unto one, nor parceled out onto others - Justice can only be taken once the Magi and their black sorcery of lies are conquered with sword and spear and afterwards put to work on behalf of Nature.

And Plato did not imply by any stretch of the logical imagination that any of these Metropolitan beliefs of today constitute Justice. Such inversions of Nature were left for later, to be formulated by Neo-Platonists, adopted by a new crop of sorcerers who would conjure up a new great spell to impose a new stasis using a novel god, introduced to those that Plato had expunged from his Republic in a failed quest to save his Gods.

That cursed template left behind inside the immutable innermost core of Justice became that mechanism whereby the fruit of western man’s endeavors were purloined by a state that knew full well the secret that Darius knew. The state became both supreme arbiter of Justice and western man’s purpose, a purpose there on the distant horizon, and as a bonded citizen, his only role became that to march in unison with his like bonded peers down the linear road laid before him without detour.

And through this Justice that could be anything at any moment for anybody, so too could the state be anything at any moment for all trapped within. By rejecting the light of Ahura Mazda, western man lost his true free will – that granted him by Nature but requiring courage and perseverance to wield - to become the subject of the lies spoken on behalf this new king Justice. Plato traded slavery to the Persian kings for slavery to the city-state, and it was a deal he was willing to live with so long as it kept the thunderbolt of Ahura Mazda at bay and off the shores of Hellas. But in the end the Olympian Gods were relegated to the museums anyways, yet the innermost core of Plato’s Justice outlived them all to poison the history of western civilization for centuries to come.

Henceforth, those centuries to come became the battle between Nature and sorcery, that dark practice whereby those initiated in its grimoire took full control of the state – one man’s mind at a time - through the magic spells of belief. Nature had to be permanently inverted for the sorcerer to become all powerful. Somehow the strong had to be induced to sheath the sword and bow to the weak. The stupid had to fill the ranks so no man would ever question what they were told that Justice was all for in the end. The freaks of ecstatic belief had to somehow gain center stage in western civilization’s great celebratory parade of inversion over Nature. And once the sorcerer gained control of the state through deception and lies, the sorcerer became the state, and all of western civilization’s endeavors came to benefit him to the detriment of all despite all that Justice the parceled out by the sorcerer. And the bigger the state and the more converts it swallowed up in this eternal quest for a Justice that can never be satiated, the more powerful the sorcerer becomes until his sorcery metastasizes into crusade.

Thus, the sorcerer transformed himself into the most powerful form of man to ever exist who would himself never wield the sword. He would become the embodiment of injustice standing in direct opposition to Nature. Where pre-history had its all-powerful sorceress queen, history would acquire its all-consuming and all-destructive Philosopher King.

And just like the promises made by the sorceress queen of pre-history, the promises of the state are never meant to be fulfilled. But the revolutionary difference here lies in that whereby the promises of the sorceress were made to keep the global south’s world-view of time forever stationary and going nowhere, the promises made by the state get made to get western man’s world-view of time going somewhere at an ever accelerating rate. And that acceleration into time is accomplished through the purposeful failure of every promise - because it will all work out next time with an even greater waste of time, material, and lives.

Ad infinitum.

What Justice had prepared western man for was his eventual great acceleration into time, and Plato was this hyperstition singularity. But in the age of Classical Man just after the dawn of history, technology was lacking, the pace of life fettered by Nature, and things could only go as fast as the donkey would pull the cart no matter the beatings inflicted. Progress in the modern world-view sense for Classical Man was simply out of the question. His world-view of time had been collected up from its pre-historic diffusion that went nowhere, into a coalesced point that came from somewhere but couldn’t seem to get anywhere.

But the sorcerer’s template handed down by Plato lay there, dormant and ready to be picked up and brushed off so to get western man somewhere. And that somewhere would be the coming great revolution of Justice for all by any means necessary. Classical Man had reached the point in his world-view of time where he needed a new god that would push him into pulling the cart of Progress no matter the beatings inflicted.

Next up: The Greatest Magic Spell Ever Cast