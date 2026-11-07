ICE-9’s Substack

ICE-9’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
6d

Looking at the struggles of today, the theater of the absurd Left-Right politics, from the perspective of the root, as you do in this series, makes it all come into sharp terrifying focus. The play of the world with its entrances and exits, now barred, and the brick wall behind the back curtain in full view, at least to some of us, makes the tragedy comedy. It seems it has always been so. When Money hit the paragraph it was like a gut punch. Somehow I wasn't expecting it. Share it fairly but don't take a slice of my pie. The threads of Justice, Money and Value you are weaving make an awful and enthralling tapestry.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 ICE-9 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.