But Classical Man – a man who reveled in Nature and ruled by it within the here and now – he would have none of Plato’s Justice.

It was 388 BC when Plato made his first trip to Syracuse in his initial attempt to conjure up a Philosopher King from within the here and now. He calculated that the Greek city-states of eastern Sicily were fertile ground for a cold and rational ruler void of empathy and sentiment, as the history there had been one of never ending wars fought between brutal competing tyrants. So Plato headed to this outpost of Hellas that had remained free from the corrupting influence of democracy and its ritualized injustice - choreographed from an ecclesia packed to overflowing with rabble and riffraff. But there just wasn’t anything in Plato’s Justice for the tyrant Dionysius I who ruled over Syracuse and its environs that he already didn’t have - or couldn’t get through deeds of his own doing. He found Plato’s repeated entreaties so intolerable - and Justice so repulsive - that he had Plato imprisoned and sold into slavery.

But just like the Justice of today’s western Metropolitans, failure was no deterrent for Plato in his quest to get a Philosopher King in his lifetime to protect his beloved Olympian Gods from the thunderbolt of Ahura Mazda. So twenty years after his ransom, Plato again set off for Syracuse, this time to mold the successor tyrant Dionysius II into this primordial Philosopher King who would usher in the End of History and cement the Olympian pantheon’s place in Europa for eternity. But that failed too due to palace intrigues and the exile of his longtime local benefactor. Once again, Plato found himself imprisoned at Syracuse – but this time he managed to escape back to Athens and plot his return anew.

Still undeterred by the failure of Justice to gain traction with those to whom it served no purpose, five years later Plato again set off for Syracuse - this time at the invitation of that same Dionysius II who had imprisoned him during his last visit. And just like his last visit, Plato and his Justice managed only to annoy and enraged his host to the point he was imprisoned again - this time requiring a expeditionary force to free him from house arrest and bring him safely back to Athens.

There would be no Justice in Plato’s lifetime. Not because there was something inherently lacking within - or wrong with - Classical Man, but rather because there was no such thing as Justice within that Nature by which Classical Man lived. The world-view then was not one conducive to willingly handing one’s prerogatives over to some higher abstract cause. Classical Man’s world-view of time was coalesced into a point wholly within the here and now, confined to the space of the polis and its immediate environs. And everyone ate dust in the end, so the world-view back then would not admit some greater good that could only be redeemed at some distant tomorrow. The Classical Man of iron blood wanted power and status and he wanted to wield it then and there in the real world of Nature. He would without scruple ride the backs of whoever allowed him to do so to get whatever he wanted. And when he died, Classical Man’s legacy was carried on not by the state of Justice, but by his heirs exercising their prerogatives within the state of Nature.

What Plato failed to see in his lifetime that the Neo-Platonists to come saw clearly was that Justice was not for the man who by Nature reveled in ruling over others. Justice was instead better suited for those who by Nature were ruled over by others. The Gods could never be preserved unless the sorcerer could conjure up a false world of Justice within the minds of lesser men, a false world built from one non sequitur after another to produce an illogical psychological edifice that coexisted within the real world of Nature. A magical dualism was needed whereby the gods turned their backs on the injustice that flourished unabated in the real world of today, but would certainly serve up Justice with a vengeance in the false world of tomorrow that came with death.

Thus, the western man would finally have his answer to that age old question, “What was it all for in the end?” And that answer was revenge. The bitter dish best served up cold at life’s denouement, the one thing that could turn those remaining men of metal into obedient docile slaves, patiently waiting out their time in the real world for the moment that made all their punishment and humiliation and suffering tolerable within the limited time allotted them by Nature.

What was needed was a shift in Classical Man’s world-view of time, some thunderbolt that would break him out of this coalesced point within the here and now so he would put aside his today to focused upon everyone’s tomorrow. Classical Man needed to be transformed into something that was no longer Classical Man. He had to further devolve from his Natural state. His blood had to be further drained of the iron that remained as testament to a former and glorious Golden Age. Nature had to be radically inverted, because the further Classical Man was removed from his Gods, the more he would yearn to rejoin them – in any form - and accept the price demanded that he relinquish his today for the chance of reunification tomorrow.

But this would not be yet another occurrence of the eternal exchange of fire for all things, nor that exchange of all things for fire as in the Golden Age of prehistory. Nor was this the great thunderbolt from the far north that came south to break the stasis, infuse the bloodline, and refresh the species. Like the Zoroastrianism from which ekpyrosis was borrowed – adapted by not so creative adepts - it was a final exchange of all things for the permanent stasis not of truth nor light, but of Justice. A final revenge by divine proxy, the stasis imposed to end all stases, to end the eternal recurrence of the same old Nature once and for all. S stasis whereby the rules of admission into Paradise were set by the inversion of Nature, when upon death the obedient and docile devotee no longer ate dust in the end, but got to cut into the front of the line leading towards his eternity of bliss. Justice was just that divine imposition of the End of History - the permanent stasis of an inverted Nature that existed within the false world of men’s minds, to preserve in the real world whatever gods the sorcerer found convenient to conjure into the minds of those by which life itself had disenfranchised.

The End of History was the simultaneous terminus for all world-views held everywhere at the same time and their coalescence into a one and only Justice for all in the end. World views of Number, Space, and Time – all wiped away forever, their concepts vanished, leaving behind a blank slate which in the state of Nature would take men millennia to once again fill with scribbles. And left to their own devices, men would begin anew to scribble upon this slate which had been wiped clean many times before, each cataclysm impalpable and collectively forgotten long ago as that is what the End of History does. But there are some things that cannot be erased – the clan’s will to survive, a mother’s love and devotion to her children, the agonizing grief that befalls at the loss of a son. These survive because they are Nature. These are the things that get man through one cataclysm after the next. They are those things that should be and always will. The ziggurats and monuments and foundation myth Heroes can come and go with each cataclysm to again be reconstructed and retold – the same things but in different forms. But Nature remains forever throughout all time.

But in the hands of the sorcerer in an inverted state of Nature, the slate can be left blank forever - and not only can all connections to man’s past be permanently severed, but so too can all bonds between men be cut. And when there is no past and no meaning in the present, the future can be anything from which every day, one after the next, is sacrificed. The sorcerer’s trick therefore was to start with the false world of Justice and get it to reside within the minds of men, and then slowly over centuries, migrate this false world out of the mind and into the real world of Nature. But Nature is that by which all abominations are crushed, so the sorcerer’s only chance of success was to achieve the End of History through a total inversion of Nature with the application of universal Justice. And thus, this was how the Olympian Gods would be preserved and Plato’s ambitions fulfilled - forever.

And at the cusp of the Hellenistic age, turning to Aristotle was of no help either. Aristotle’s eudaimonia had nothing in it for the Classical Man of iron blood who by Nature ruled over others – including other men of iron blood. Because, what satisfaction was there in ruling over only those who by Nature were mere obedient docile slaves – the organa automata? So epieikeia was out of the question as well, and Tyche was fast gaining traction in a Classical world driven into the ground by the stochastics of relentless warfare. The slave and his labor was that by which the Classical Man of iron blood found the time and produced the means to rule over the other men – so he had no motivation to invert a Nature that served him well and fed his insatiable needs. And such men had no time to learn the theory behind ruling over others because they were too busy practicing and imposing it over others.

Aristotle’s conservative version of justice was just a set piece idle world of landed gentry and recreational pederasty that had already been sanctified by the likes of Themis, Dike, and Nike in divine succession. So what man of iron blood needed theory or philosophy to justify his rule? What use was theory in the Classical world of Machtpolitik to anyone other than the aging philosopher vying to convince the young fresh boy to come visit him at the Lyceum?

Nobody wanted Justice for all in any shape or form wrapped up in a dry and tedious logical framework of scribbles. The rich and powerful wanted their ambitions fulfilled then and there. The poor wanted their revenge then and there upon the rich and powerful. The man who was not poor but neither was rich nor powerful wanted nothing of it from either side, but was going to get it from both directions anyways. It seemed that, as the third millennia BC came into focus, both Plato and Aristotle with their competing theories of justice were destined to be tossed into the dustbin of history.

But one form of Justice would get pulled out of the dustbin and brushed off to survive within the occult. And it was the sorcerer of all men who would grant a reprieve from extinction to Plato’s beloved Olympian Gods.

The sorcerer needed a theory from which to construct his black grimoire of this false world of inverted Nature summoned up within the minds of men. These sorcerers - though weak in body and few in number - were nevertheless strong of will, patient to the extreme, and highly adept at craft. Plato would serve as this basis for the stasis to descend over Classical Man using his own Gods as justification for the incongruent dualism that provided the illogical cover for the irrational existence of not only the rule over the strong by the weak, but the deference to weakness. The sorcerers needed to drain the remaining metal from the iron race so they could pick up where relentless war left off and finished off once and for all the men of metal not with the sword, but from within their minds. And once the mind was conquered, the body followed suite and the obedient docile organa automata was spawned as crowning abomination within the sorcerer’s world of inverted Nature.

But the patient Hellenistic sorcerer would have to bide his time and wait his turn because there was a greater sorcery afoot that for the last few centuries had been gobbling up one civilization after another. An autochthonous, omnipotent, ex nihilo magic that spread like plague where once the rats arrived, there was no getting rid of the fleas left behind. It was a form of sorcery that no sorcerer could gain control over - at that time.

It was out of control and took full possession of men’s minds to make them lie, rob, and cheat. People did not care who they hurt or beat. It was a sinister black magic that could transform the weak into the powerful. It could bring great respect unto the stupid and degenerate. It could raise one army for the most heinous unprovoked butchery, then stand another down at the brink of noble victory. It could put a man into the high palace on the hill and then throw him down into the dusty streets below. It filled a man’s thoughts throughout his waking day, then took full possession of his dreams at night. It made a man forget everything except this one thing for which he would forsake all other things.

It was the quiet thunderbolt that nobody noticed. The creeping, slow-grinding inversion of Nature by which no previous civilization had ever had to deal. Where one great city after another lay helpless in its stead once it arrived and the old civic bonds held together by centuries of socioeconomic glue began to dissolve. It came as easily as it was lost. It crowned the winners and absolutely crushed the losers without a single blow exchanged. It prompted the exchange of countless blows from which there was nothing gained. It rewarded those people who lied, aided the men who robbed, and honored the degenerate who cheated. It was irrational, illogical, and all-consuming everywhere it infested. It was that one thing that could invert everything that existed within the world of Nature.

It was the greatest magic spell ever cast. It was the magic spell of money.

One did not possess money - it possessed him. A mere thing derived from Nature, purified and fashioned by mortals into that which brought the power of demigods unto those whom it possessed. And the longer a man gazed into his polished golden coin, the more magnificent and aggrandized his possibilities became, gazing back from his reflection into him.

Thus man began his fight with the monster of money.

Money was that which never corroded even when gripped tightly within the most corrupting of hands. It piled high inside the secret rooms, waiting for the day the raiders came to carry it off to a new land to begin anew its destructive process there. The man with no metal within could instead fill from without his purse with gold, electrum, and silver to claim title to the new man of metal. And with his overflowing purse, the ordinary in every way man became powerful, respected, and with many purses could command whole armies to prosecute ridiculous missions for insane objectives. The rich man had overtaken the adept sorcerer. The Olympian Gods had begun to fade within the glorious presence of an all-powerful Tyche.

Money. Most people assume it has existed forever. They have no idea that complex civilizations flourished for millennia before the first stater was ever minted. It never existed in either of the Pre-Columbian Americas. Pre-colonial Australia, New Guinea, and Polynesia never saw it, and sub-Saharan Africa didn’t get it or the wheel until the Arabs arrived. First coined in the late 7th century BC from the alluvial electrum gathered up along the banks of the Pactolus River flowing through Lydia’s capital city of Sardis. It spawned the myths of King Midas and the realities of King Croesus, the richest man in the world until he became the unwilling banker to Cyrus I, his Persian conqueror whereby even the light of Ahura Mazda could not outshine the reflective brilliance of a polished silver tetradrachm.

Money, so they say, is the root of all evil today. But they are wrong. It is not money that is the root of all evil. It is rather evil that is the root of all money.

War, Conquest, Famine, and Death. They all come looking for the money in the end. The smoking charred olive groves, the bodies piled outside the doorway of the burning house, the lamentations of the women left behind who were too old for slavery. Everything a heap of rubble and charcoal except the undiscovered money left behind underneath the smoldering debris. Money was both the energy and entropy thrown into civilization, the Shiva who creates for centuries and then destroys in an instant once the inversion of Nature that money brings with it grows too far and too fast and just begs for a divine reversion to the mean.

With this coming of money, man was no longer the measure of all things. Money measured the man and gave him his worth. A new world-view was spreading outwards from the Eurasian core by which the Classical ontology was irrevocably altered and from which it would never escape. Number, Space, and Time all got subsumed within this new over-riding world-view of Value. A common oarsman became one silver drachma a day, not the indispensable means of utility by which to get the trireme to the distant port. Some Number of amphora filled with the finest wine became only some quantity of silver exchanged at the distant port. Space became the Time by which to get the trireme laden with wine into the distant port and back home again with the silver. All things became a calculation of gain or loss of Value measured in money, not measured by the things in themselves. If something could not be measured in money, then that thing had no Value. The dualism was spreading by which the world was being divided not into the light and the darkness, not into justice and injustice, but instead into things which possessed Value and things that were worthless when placed upon the scales and measured up by the monster of money.

Money was fast crowning itself the supreme Classical world-view. The flourish of civilization was becoming subservient to the flows of money. War - which had once been the father of all things - now spawned its bastards engaged in a perpetual quest for the gold coins of others. Value had replaced utility, happiness was nowhere in civilization’s social equation, and everything of need transformed into a conduit for that one thing of Value that mattered most at the dawn of this monstrous world-view.

Money had extinguished the exchange of fire for all things, and of all things for fire because only the exchange of gold for wares, and wares for gold mattered. The Golden Age had been vanquished by the golden coin.

But in the hands of the master sorcerer, even Value could be inverted. Justice would have to wait its turn for the sorcerer to make this connection and exploit the spreading dualism whereby man became valuable or valueless based upon his measure not by the metal in his blood, but by the money in his purse. The sorcerer would have to wait until most men were rendered valueless by such measure and reduce to existence as an organa automata. Time was needed for the sorcerer to tame this monster called money.

Up next: The Thunderbolt of Money