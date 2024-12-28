And then they went and pulled it.

Nobody noticed when China was quietly admitted into the World Trade Organization a mere sixty-one days after the Black Flag Band returned stateside for its first American headline gig and (allegedly) downed WTC Building 7. Nor did anyone remember the day before on 9/10 when Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld publicly acknowledged that his Department of Defense could not account for $2.3 trillion of known unknowns as well as an unknown amount of unknown unknowns. By 9/12 no one thought it other than a coincidence that a missile masquerading as American Airlines Flight 77 struck that one wing of the Pentagon, in the exact place, where accountants employed by Research Services Washington were poring over a store of hard copy original documents in their investigation to track down those missing $2.3 trillion known unknowns.

Within hours after WTC Towers 1 & 2 collapsed, America knew Osama bin Laden did it. Twenty-one minutes before WTC 7 collapsed, America knew Osama bin Laden did it.

In the aftermath of 9/11, Americans could not muster a single deliberate thought as they sat dumbfounded, day after day, all waking hours, transfixed to those hundreds of thousands of televisions hanging from the walls in the public spaces. Hanging from everywhere, interminably on, purposely loud, from sea to shining sea, from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande. Wherever Americans went, and whatever time of day, there was a glowing television staring them in the face, menacing and distressing them. And those same talking heads that just the day before had been nothing more than background ambience giggling and chortling about Britany Spears now sat erect and deadpan as the televisions broadcast the burning towers collapsing in an unceasing replay loop.

Over and over, 24/7, over and over again, on every channel, and then yet again for good measure. From 9/11 on, America woke up and was greeted every day by those collapsing towers. America went to bed but not before one last collapsing towers replay. And after every collapse, smoke and debris billowing and swirling, dust covered people scattering for safety. And then came the inevitable Emmanuel Goldstein moment – a big, brash, smirking Osama bin Laden taunting everybody, everywhere, at every moment, across every time zone.

Osama bin Laden had, in a single day, become the biggest television star the world had ever seen.

And everyone lost interest in knowing about those $2.3 trillion of known unknowns.

It took an awful lot of art to bring down those Twin Towers.

Americans had to do something, but nobody could think of anything. Not with all those television screens blasting from everywhere all the time. So America’s 107th Congress did the thinking for them. One week after 9/11, Congress allocated a general $40 billion to the amorphous fight against a nebulous and chimeric “terrorism” when all it had to do to reduce the national terror level was turn off all those televisions, and they could have done that for free. But that would have enable Americans to stop and think clearly again, and that wouldn’t contribute a dime to the super conjuring, and the super criminals who now ran America needed that super squandering to fund their global central banking nexus and their End of History.

So to purge the world of this fast developing peril of a global Al Qaeda terror network, with its supreme command of Yemenis and Saudis and Egyptians all ensconced together within an elaborate cave network, high up and deep within the impenetrable Hindu Kush – to eradicate the scourge of global terrorism residing in Afghanistan, Congress declared war on Iraq.

Another billion dollars of squandering was only wafer thin after 9/11.

Because Saddam Hussein had (allegedly) been at it again. This time he went and sold Iraqi oil and accepted freshly printed Euros as payment using a UN Oil for Food program as cover for his blasphemous financial transactions and the apostate IMF as his middleman. He hadn’t even gassed any more kindergartners nor had he recently thrown any newborn babies out of their incubators and into the streets. But he might do it, so he had to get a visit from “Freedom” and be forcibly deposed once and for all and for good. And there was the matter of all those Weapons of Mass Destruction lying about Iraq that Osama bin Laden could just wander down and pick up off the ground and use against America. Not to mention the Taliban had gone and eradicated opium from every arable Afghani hectare and dried up a major chunk the CIA’s black ops revenue.

But Congress wasn’t yet finished declaring wars. It had a limited window of opportunity before a few enquiring minds awoke from their trance, turned off their televisions, and starting asking seditious questions. Those subsequent weeks after 9/11 became a legislative race to impose Crushing Democracy at home, stop the sale of oil in Euros abroad, and get that Afghani opium back in the hands of the CIA and into the American inner cities, as well as garner up the last holdout central banks for the Philosopher Kings. As long as the televisions stayed on and the black magic terror spell held, the American people would never realize that with the passage of such gifts as the USA Patriot Act (2001) and the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, their 107th Congress had not so much declared a War on Terror, but had instead declared a war upon the constitutionally guaranteed liberties of the American people.

And the undisputed winner of that global War on Terror was - China.

A billion slaves when combined with an ingrained Confucian submissiveness can conjure up lots of really cheap stuff for export and keep the virtuous cycle running.

When the Founding Fathers made their circumspective and enlightened decision to prosecute war against King George III, their decision was inseparable from their realization that they had also committed the American colonists to deprivations and hardships. But should the fledgling American nation survive victorious, it would emerge both stronger and united in purpose. Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis also grappled with identical apprehensions and similar yet opposed hopes. The spoils of victory were liberty and unity shared among the citizenry, just as defeat shared the anguish and repressions that followed. But once the focus of America’s wars shifted offshore and the young productive men sent afar and forgotten, these men who otherwise would have been busy at home making useful stuff for themselves and their nation, they were simply replaced with immigrants holding no skin in the American game.

Over two world wars young American men left home hailed as “heroes” to fight European wars, to liberate and unify Europe and build the illuminated European super-state, only to maybe return home to chronic unemployment, idleness, and vagrancy laws while the immigrants who replaced them while they were gone reaped the harvest of these veterans’ deprivations and hardships overseas. Korea and Vietnam provided a similar blueprint. But with Iraq and Afghanistan, instead of building super-states here, the American soldiers were building regional chaos on a monumental scale out of a previous stable dictatorial order. And it all got wrapped up in the sacred word “Freedom”, so no one could argue otherwise or do anything about it.

After WWII the foreign wars had less and less impact on the supply of useful stuff at home. The enemies of America were of no major military significance and unable to disrupt global trade flows across either the Atlantic or Pacific – e.g., Vietnam did not have a Pacific fleet of U-boats. And the post-WWII domestic American manufacturing export surplus ensured there was no shortage of useful stuff at home.But that guaranteed surplus eroded during the 1960s as critical mass was achieved regarding the fraction of the American population that had left their homesteads, lost their self-reliance, and became suburbanized, domesticated, and increasingly dependent upon wage employment and a nice house full of nice stuff made more and more by foreign factories.All that affluence and comfort and leisure demanded more and more affluence and comfort and leisure, and these demands began to eat into that dwindling surplus of American manufactured goods.

Nobody noticed that thanks to NAFTA, Mexico placed second in the global War on Terror.

Just seven months after the first young men were mobilized at Da Nang back in March of 1965, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act to replace those 549,500 soldiers who wouldn’t be making any useful stuff during their deployments, and to backfill for those 58,220 who would never make any useful stuff. By 1968, nearly 3.5 million American men were not making any useful stuff and a major recession would have certainly followed but not for the cheap, undemanding, non-Western immigrants brought in to keep domestic production humming at higher profit margins. And by the summer of 2001, while 1.5 to 2.0 million young men were enlisted and sent to Afghanistan and Iraq where they didn’t make any useful stuff, more and more of the stuff America quit making got sourced from first Japan in the 1960s, then Taiwan in the 1970s, followed by Korea in the 1980s, Mexico in the 1990s, and eventually China post-9/11. And the American suburbs kept demanding more affluence and comfort and leisure, and no matter the war and death and destruction that rained down everywhere overseas, those material and leisure demands at home were met by the magic combination of conjuring up imported goods and unrelenting immigration and its cheap unskilled labor inputs.

By the summer of 2001, the hardships and deprivations of foreign wars had been erased on American home soil and wholly domiciled into those discrete individuals and their families who received a knock at their doors and were greeted by soldiers in dress uniforms bearing folded flags and signed letters from the President. America’s comfortable, effeminate, and increasingly overweight general populace had remained untouched by Endless War. The only contribution demanded of them boiled down to the spell that induced their compulsion to be seen by others as they mustered up their hyperbole and overtly thank you’d for your service those soldiers they happened across in public who were on home leave and just out and about trying to forget about that service for a few hours.

Those guilty overt thankyous thus absolved the home soil general populace from their doing and contributing absolutely nothing in the Endless War effort. And when the collective guilt of the non-combatants got really bad they got together and held a parade. Those near effortless thank you for your services propitiated the American public’s absence of hardship while the soldiers overseas toiled near burn pits and got IED’d. It kept the American public from feeling bad as they carried through at home on another 9 holes or downed another cold one in front of their wide screen television during the big game.

The thank you for your service was in a way the new American confessional.

Where there is no guidance, a nation falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety. But the question remains, “Whose safety is it?”

So without shared hardships on Homeland soil, Endless War was guaranteed after 9/11 – the general public faced no physical adversity other than mental terror, the money to pay for it was conjured out of thin air, and political support from the “International Community” was extorted through Nexus control over its central banks. And thus is the difference in the nature of war when declared by a nation, to that of war when declared by a corporate empire. Nations expect hardships and deprivations to follow their decisions, but should the nation prevail, it emerges stronger and more united than at the onset of conflict. Corporate empires however demand no hardships or deprivations on Homeland soil, their inhabitants are released from consequences and so view war as a televised sporting event. And regardless of outcome, the corporate empire emerges weaker and more divided at the end of conflict than it was when it entered into conflict.

Endless War is at its heart an endless mercenary venture. The plunder is never distributed among its victorious participants, but is rather assimilated by the corporate state and distributed among its Nexus components. Thus Endless War is just another spell where no one notices in the financialized world of socialism for the rich that the spoils go to the Chosen few. And in exchange for all those folded flags and that mounting pile of debt, everyone else who didn’t get a signed letter form the President gets a big bucket of “Freedom”.

And that is the point of the American Endless War.Indifference to war on the Homeland front will enervate the military to where it reaches the end of its usefulness to the Philosopher Kings. At that point, America no longer presents an international credible threat and its citizenry will be ordered to bow down before the Nexus so that the End of History can commence.Endless War is methodically bringing America to the identical place that Rome found itself just before Alaric plundered that affluent and comfortable and leisured city without resistance.The wealth, energy, and purpose of America are being drained away by wars, debt, and unceasing immigration – a socioeconomic engineered collapse commissioned to strengthen the power and control of the Nexus stranglehold over it.America is being fashioned in real time into the property and plaything of the Philosopher Kings and nobody is capable of noticing through all the affluence and diversions and spectacle.

The primary sociopolitical impact of 9/11 was it marked the moment where America stopped promising opportunity to its birthright citizens and in its place began conjuring promises up of “security”. Opportunity was reserved for the immigrants flooding in to replace those young men sent abroad to fight an “Axis of Evil” that was everywhere and nowhere at once in what would have been a Schrodinger absurdity if not for the tragedy of those who never returned. And “security” would have its price – birthright citizenry could demand nothing from their government and were relegated to timidly plead for recognition of their hopes and grievances under a Crushing Democracy. Long enshrined rights were transformed into privileges. Natural human actions, reactions, and pursuits were revoked, vouchsafed, or nullified by decree. Expectations dissolved into dreams. Mistakes and infractions incurred severe penalty. Even the sacred word “Freedom” became the aspiration that the power of the 9/11 televised nightmare would just stop at any cost.

The New World Order had a big new vision for the American productive class.

9/11 was the great big exclamation point declaring that partying like it was 1999 was officially over.

That big exclamation point also marked where Americans began to be ruled by intimidation and force rather than governed by laws and precedent, and the natural normalcy of civil society permanently changed. The trick here to squeezing obedience out of terror was to ensure the citizenry perceived that it was just safe enough, just comfortable enough, just entertained enough, and just “free” enough so that it went along to get along with all those gifts that the Patriot Act bestowed upon them. The nuance was to reduce each enough over time without anyone noticing to the point where a “Freedom” under terror became preferable to the terror of freedom. And everyone went along because the televisions stayed on, the nightmares persisted, and the black magic spell of 9/11 held fast.

The suburban comforts and lethargic affluence were allowed to fester, but only after the people “consented” to be surveilled, monitored, suspected, patrolled, detained, frisked, interrogated, demeaned, and strip searched. Normal civil society could return only after the militarized police, government overreach, FISA courts, Fusion centers, civil asset forfeiture, black sites, and FEMA camps were established and firmly in place. And there could be no questions as to just how all this contributed to the common national good. Only after every civil liberty had been squashed and due process eroded could freedom reemerged as “Freedom” under the new Crushing Democracy.

But the party was just getting started for a select group of Chosen initiates. It was in the aftermath of 9/11 where murky outlines began to emerge. Scattered, seemingly disconnected pieces, staring at everyone, daring to be assembled. Like when the daughter of a New World Order architect is suddenly thrust into the spotlight as a Ground Zero principal “reporter”. Or when a young, charismatic presidential aspirant has a maternal grandfather who is first cousin to a former president who also once directed the CIA. And like when a president’s uncle is a powerful leader of a Deep South crime syndicate that imports cocaine into America on behalf of an American three letter agency. Actors and film directors serving the Nexus start winning Academy Awards. Children of the politically connected, despite their total lack of foreign policy experience, find their way to membership on the Council of Foreign Relations. NGOs, DC lobby firms, academia, and the media-propaganda complex are all saturated with the high pedigree offspring of political and corporate titans. Every “leader” is an alumnus from the same handful of elite universities. The same surnames crop up time and again as the television, over and over, celebrates the foresight and brilliance of this unique American “leadership” cadre. An endless queue of “leaders”, void of accomplishment and in possession of only the veneer of substance, are conjured up in constant procession from that same Hollywood basement that brought America its Apollo 11 mission impossible.

It was almost like there were the beginnings of a hereditary ruling class taking form within the post-9/11 world. But that could never be because, you know, there was that big bucket of “Freedom” from sea to shining sea. It was all just crazy conspiracy theory.

And the greatest conspiracy theory of them all was that there were no conspiracies. And that proved that the black magic spell was smashingly working.

But that same clock ticking down towards the inevitable hyperinflation and societal disintegration arising from it also ate up the limited time allotted to erect what was forming as a hereditary conjuring structure of power that began to subliminally control the American people. The New World Order was slowly revealing itself as the stealth imposition of a financialized neo-feudal system grasping for absolute control over every aspect that made society function. Once that hyperinflation kicked in, each aspect could then be systematically ground down to obliteration through a combination of purposeful incompetence infiltrating all levels of “leadership”. And that “leadership” would be tasked with imposing an unnecessary bureaucratic complexity over all societal workings. And when nothing in society worked anymore, the “leadership” mission would be complete and the End of History could commence.

This combined incompetence and complexity would grind away at American society until a universal poverty of means, energy, and spirit descended over the nation. From the resulting frustration and lack of civic direction arising out of that day when absolutely nothing works anymore, the requisite 51% of the American people existing within a Crushing Democracy would cry out in unison for the solutions that the Nexus had long prepared to offer them. And the take-it-or-leave-it solutions would be the acceptance of a shovel ready End of History with its already entrenched hereditary ruling structure finally revealed to the American people. That ruling structure’s purpose would be to overtly execute the directives of the Philosopher Kings, and to transition American society from one reliant on conjuring to get things done to one exercising naked and unadorned brute force. With the End of History comes the end of conjuring, pretense is dispensed with, and America falls under the rule of force by a resurrected peerage practicing its prime directive to do as thou wilt.

And that Patriot Act wasn’t going to start shredding the Constitution just sitting there in the Federal Register.

So The Economic Science™ started reducing interest rates just after everybody lost everything in the dotcom crash and couldn’t get a margin loan to buy cheap stocks. The timing was fortuitous, almost prescient. Just before 9/11, and right when all those unemployed internet entrepreneurs couldn’t afford to borrow even cheap money. Money that, time and again, magically materializes at the most opportune moments that are so close yet so far for the average American. But the agents of the Philosopher Kings can always borrow lots of money, whenever they like, especially when money is at its cheapest yet no one else can seem to procure it.

As The Economic Science™ lowered interest rates from 6.0% in January of 2001 down to a mere 1.0% by June of 2003, those agents used their most opportune moment to acquire and consolidate the entirety of the American communications infrastructure and place it under the umbrage of a handful of illuminated Nexus investment firms. The dispersed, tightly held ownership structure over the same handful of “competitor” companies ensured no single company crossed the 70% market share threshold that kept anti-trust actions at bay, and the illusion of an information “Free Market” was maintained. Within this linked ownership structure, strategy formulation and delivery could proceed in lockstep without interruption. So within a matter of months, the Nexus controlled nearly every single transmitter, relay, repeater, receiver, fiber optic, and FCC licensed bandwidth moving every single byte of information into, across, and out of the United States of America.

Thus henceforth, that information superhighway that Al Gore invented had a toll booth at its entry point. And the toll to travel upon that superhighway was paid in the loss of privacy.

The panic and distractions following 9/11 were perfect covers for a slew of venture capital SBICs with ties to the likes of DARPA, MIT, and In-Q-Tel that were conjured up out of the dotcom ashes. These “incubator startups” put forth an affable parade of young, awkward, borderline Asperger “genius” CEO cut-outs fronting a host of deadly serious military-industrial complex enterprises run from the shadows by stolid old men.The true purpose of such enterprise and its miraculous rise to the top of “industrial” endeavor was aimed at convincing the American people to fill up that newly acquired communications infrastructure with an endless stream of exabytes exposing their most intimate, revealing, and compromising secrets.Database farms grew in concert with social media to hold the growing amount of virtual dossiers for the expanding numbers of trusting dumb fucks using the social media platforms.The algorithms and true raison d’être behind the social media digested each virtual dossier into an inner psyche that was stored under a small number of harvested personality profiles. And the data analytics – the omniscience behind the enterprise – gathered up these personality profiles from all the “competing” platforms and determined that each profile wasn’t very much different from the other.

Wait until they get a load of me.

In just a few short years, humanity had revealed its deepest secret. It had pointed directly to those few buttons that need be pressed to make it perform as the directors of the world wished. Everyone could now be turned on or off and into an actor with their script implanted by their immeasurable hours of social media immersion. All the world was now a stage in search of a play. And more and more actors would come to relish that they could be either famous or infamous for 15 minutes, depending upon the whims of the world directors, only to discover too late that the internet was forever.

And the revelation of these limited number of things that pushed society’s buttons towards any desired direction beget the rise of the subclass of social engineering conjurers. Their mission was to manipulate these discrete psychic entities into a disunited, anti-social entropy permeating every nation of the world. Thus digitally conjured armies of all sorts – from the diffusively dissatisfied to the ambiguously aggrieved to the ever angry Allahu Akbars – latent armies standing unconsciously ready for mobilization, to be unleashed upon whoever and whatever stood in the way of the Philosopher Kings and their End of History quest for the last central bank still standing.

So in the all-consuming War on Terror that followed 9/11, the long-planned and purposeful groundwork was laid and put to work creating an all pervasive and self-sustaining terror that would be digitally forever. The War on Terror would thus unleash the unrelenting power of nightmares.

And above everything else, and on top of everything else, and in spite of everything else, it was big time show time. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls - it was time for the season premiere of The Osama bin Laden Show.