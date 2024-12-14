And the CIA was gonna to give it to ‘em.

The Philosopher Kings devolved simple tasks like union busting and the urban distribution of Golden Triangle heroin down to the rank and file caporegime who generally viewed their success as something of their own making. “Made Man”, they would tell themselves every morning staring into the bathroom mirror with that street-level swagger and bare knuckle hubris. But after busting all those unions and creating all those heroin customers, the Made Man seldom acknowledged all his recent success was due to that de-industrialization forced upon the United States by those who even the most powerful Godfather feared.

And so too it was with the Yuppie. He was now the kingpin of commodity price fixing. He claimed the mastery of undetected stock price manipulation. He bragged he was the lord of market segment consolidation. But like the Made Man, the Yuppie never once considered the recent bounty that inflation had bestowed upon him as he threw about those Managing Director business cards like confetti at some parade held in honor of his awesomeness. He never pondered once the squandering that made his success possible as he took off his Gucci loafers at the end of a hard day deciding which Rust Belt factory to shut down next. No, the Yuppie relished in his pseudo-refined elitist snobbery inculcated during his beer soaked time at America’s most expensive universities and exclusive secret societies. He could ignore inflation’s due credit for his unexpected rise in status and privilege because the Yuppie did not consider himself as a financial conjurer, but rather as a Titan of Financialization. And like the Made Man, that was all fine as the devil did not begrudge his due so long as all the lust, gluttony, sloth, envy, wrath, and pride came together to contribute to the over-riding national mission – the continuous and never-ending accumulation of debt through the unhindered practice of usury. Because the Philosopher Kings and their rarefied tastes wanted to craft a central banking Nexus omelet – of which the United States was the chef de cuisine – so they had to break a few nation state eggs along the way to get to their state controlled central banking yolks.

America possessed an abundance of untapped talent that could be readily harnessed by the Philosopher Kings and put to work overseas to create a ubiquitous and omnipotent central bank.

And to get at those state controlled central banks, the Philosopher Kings would have to begin their Endless War. The Philosopher Kings would have to officially begin the American march to the End of History.

And this banking recipe required a specialized chef with a unique skill set and singular disposition. The skills could be taught later if the disposition was innate. And that disposition included such qualities as the absence of empathy, a disregard for the human condition, dedication to the global mission, an unquestioned and flawless execution of orders, a natural knack for improvising, a cool head under extreme pressure, and above all else - absolute and unflinching loyalty to the Philosopher Kings. Such men were seldom born and bred of natural circumstance, so after Bretton Woods it was necessary to manufacture a class of soulless beings who, given the right vicissitudes of history, would become that better class of criminal. And that better class of criminal came to constitute the American Enforcer class, those chefs who directed the cooks during the long preparation of that Nexus central banking omelet.

Born as a WWII intelligence gathering agency, the Office of Strategic Services was never disbanded at the war’s end. It was instead, by Presidential directive of January 22nd 1946, temporarily ensconced and protected within the National Intelligence Authority and merely rebranded as the Central Intelligence Group. A permanent solution for this American covert army came soon afterwards with the National Security Act of July 26th 1947 establishing both the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Council as bureaucracies in search of a mission.

The ostensible purpose for both of these taxpayer funded agencies was to counter a growing Soviet influence across Eurasia – an influence fresh off its victory over a National Socialism that had earlier broken free from the chains of the old world European banking nexus. But WWII didn’t get the outcome the Philosopher Kings had worked decades to achieve as the communists and National Socialists didn’t annihilated one another completely as the Germans hadn’t developed the atomic bomb and V-3 rocket according to the war’s approved timeline. But the remaining German command after the war either melted into the post-war European leadership where it re-emerged ensconced within the European Union, or fled to the United States under Operation Paperclip to be employed in American aerospace and sending a message. The German empire was crushed and under the leash of European Unity. But a battered Soviet Union was still left standing and had even made significant inroads into that very same western European banking nexus that some 85 million people over two world wars had perished to preserve the power and glory of the world’s financial capital – the City of London Corporation.

But the City of London Corporation’s partial WWII victory was a Pyrrhic one. Its 251 year old reliable milch cow – the Bank of England – was left so bloated and exposed to unrecoverable war debts that in 1946 the Philosopher Kings nationalize it and fobbed off the losses onto the jolly ol’ British subjects. And in fact, that British populace did not make its final Lend-Lease payment until December 29th, 2006. The Philosopher Kings did however possess one particularly promising recent acquisition across The Pond – the Federal Reserve System - and they intended to use it to regain control over an empire where the sun never set. But this time it would not be Britain first at Heaven’s command arising from out the azure main. The re-conquest of the world would instead contract an American proxy army fighting under the banner of “Freedom” to re-connect and grow the City of London Corporation’s central banking nexus into every corner of the world.

The Philosopher Kings would create a world that only cared about money because a world that only cared about money was a world that was discretized, selfish, and easy to control.

To create this world that only cared about money, The Philosopher Kings divided it into a “Free World” where they owned and / or controlled the private central banks of each “sovereign” nation within this sphere, and another world deemed an Evil Empire, where they possessed neither equity in, nor full control over, each sovereign nation’s state controlled central bank. This was how the true nature of the Cold War was diametrically set. It was not the good fight over a benevolent ideology or the rights of an enlightened man to self-determination, but was instead just another eternal struggle for absolute power. That struggle used political ideology and the promise of human rights embodied in materialism and democracy - as interpreted by opposing sides of Philosopher Kings - in a global Darwinian competition to devour the opposition’s currency empire, collapse its trading block, and sweep up and rule over the ashes.

Most “sovereign” states of the post-WWII world complied and ceded their central banks to the Philosopher Kings without incident. This was the swap that followed much of the 1960s “de-colonialism” – the people got a new flag and hyperinflation and endless organic coup d’état but the Philosopher Kings kept a tight grip over their banana republic central banks and thus maintained control over all the natural resources of the former colonies. These basket case states were easily controlled with bribes, foreign aid, interest rate manipulations, currency exchange manipulation, trade favors or sanctions, and the occasional inorganic coup d’état. It was a true efficiency gain in the realm of political science as The Economic Science™ still had to deal with gold reserves under Bretton Woods, so invasion and occupation were expensive selective decisions. De-colonialism was a much cheaper option than outright military occupation.

The Cold War needed a better class of criminal to fight the other better class of criminal.

And a Cold War needed a cold warrior with his singular disposition and so the CIA got its global mission. It was free to do as thou wilt in its commission so long as no one became aware of such commission, and it became the banking equivalent of the Jesuits with a mission to convert the world or else. So the international media corps like Reuters and the Associated Press was infiltrated by the CIA to ensure the fog of hidden war always permeated the Six O’clock Evening News. This precursor to Endless War had to be all about God, country, and apple pie. All the war had to be all about keeping the world safe for democracy. And no one could ever ask why the world had to be kept safe for democracy, because no one could ever discover that the true occult purpose of democracy was to create that global central banking omelet.

And once that central banking nexus was firmly in place, no one could ever know the great secret that there would henceforth be no more need for democracy.

The CIA’s underlying purpose was to ensure that every “sovereign” nation of the world sold its exported useful stuff into controlled global markets priced exclusively in the pretender king dollar. It cared not who made each sovereign’s laws. But it did care a great deal about who issued each sovereign’s currency. It cared who set that currency’s price via setting its official interest rate. And it was very engaged with who controlled the sovereign’s monetary policy framework and its currency’s “value” relative to the pretender king. So for the first 44 years after the end of WWII, the so called Cold War was a mission to keep control over the currency empire status quo pitting dollars against roubles. And the CIA had a busy global workload - Costa Rica (1948), Greece (1949), Syria I (1949), Egypt (1952), Guatemala I (1952), Iran (1953), Guatemala II (1954), Syria II (1957), Indonesia I (1959), Iraq I (1959), Cambodia I (1959), Congo I (1960), Laos (1960), Dominican Republic (1961), Iraq II (1963), United States I (1963), South Vietnam (1963), Congo II (1965), Indonesia II (1967), Cambodia II (1970), Bolivia (1971), Chile (1973), Ethiopia (1974), East Timor (1975), Argentina (1976), Afghanistan (1979), United States II (1981), and Chad (1982).

The CIA was the secret army of the Federal Reserve System which in turn was the primary investment vehicle for the Philosopher Kings. And no one ever noticed because their mission was on a scale that transcended any theoretical dissertation proffered up by The Economic Science™. The City of London Corporation was the capital of the world where the autonomous and untouchable power of the Philosopher Kings resided. Where they once ruled the seas plying the trades of slavery and opium, they would now turn their talents to the global imposition of usury in a single currency under the sole control of a privately owned central banking nexus.

And then those right vicissitudes of history began on November 9th, 1989.

The American fiat money empire. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

The Soviet Union could not have unwound soon enough. Nothing got resolved after Black Monday and a pall of vincibility hung over both the American “economy” and its DJIA that had yet to claw back to 2,700 before the Berlin Wall fell. Stagnant inflation in the stock market equated to mere drips falling from the capital gains spigot but the end of the Soviet Union currency empire threat infused the American nation with an optimism not experienced since One Small Step for Man. The USA had won the Cold War despite The Ronald Reagan Show descending into senility. Hi Mom, We’re #1 was proven beyond any doubt and America was now the only bully left standing on the streets of globalism. Such ebullience produced fertile ground for massive debt growth and The Economic Science™ did not miss their opportunity to plant a new crop of investment deception to keep the fires of inflation burning. Enter Silicon Valley and www to salvage inflation by introducing the world to unadulterated investment P/E excrement. Enter the High Tech industry.

The likes of Union Carbide, Sears Roebuck, US Steel, and Kodak had in the aggregate ceased to generate the levels of debt required to keep a hungry virtuous cycle devouring up the world. So after Reaganomics had split the new American “economy” - aka stock market - into producer and conjurer segments, the conjuring segment was cleaved into two more paths. One path created consumer debt the old fashioned way by summoning up from the lowly people visions of elitist grandeur and the “status” they could attain through the acquisition of material goods of a quantity and quality exceeding those of the credit limits of others.

The most important path on this new economic cleavage followed a High Tech “industry” that burned through billions in new debt issuance through a media sensationalized and frenzied Wall Street IPO cycle. Much of these new stock listings, with retail shares purchased on margin, created nothing more than fantastic dreams of extravagant “wealth”. But once these dreamers woke up they were drowned in the tears of yet another stock dilution with the bag holders left to fight in bankruptcy courts over lines of C code pretending to be tangible assets.

But the Philosopher Kings considered this new High Tech “industry” crucial to their ultimate aims – the dehumanization and enslavement of humanity - so they elevated it to a level above all other investment pursuits save Endless War itself. Because High Tech was destined to become a different generation of warfare but as the 1990s rolled in it was struggling to break free of its third generation straitjacket. Thus most new High Tech investment was destined to fail, but each failure laid another brick in the edifice of digital know-how leading to the great ambition – the artificial intelligence that would subsume humanity. So investment in real domestic industry ground to an even slower pace, the American de-industrialization accelerated, and making useful stuff got replaced by speculative squander in an endless buffet of ephemeral High Tech ventures.

America now had four economic pathways operating concurrently. The first was a shrinking traditional real economy that made useful stuff, did not benefit from inflation, and was populated by a diminishing productive class. The second was the now dominant false economy that created debt, benefited from inflation, and was administered by a fast growing conjuring class. The third pathway followed this new and booming virtual economy that generated the lines of code that enabled the efficiency gains that created the white collar unemployment, benefited from Wall Street squandering, and was filled with the ranks of a destructive class of the type of people that got regularly beat up in high school. And the last there was a burgeoning welfare economy that patiently collected up and concealed away all the de-industrialized blue collar workers, the Great Societied negros, and those efficiency gained white collar workers who when combined all together contradicted the exuberant narrative beaming every night from the televisions and their Six O’clock Evening News.

The crumbling Soviet Union fiat empire had opened up a wide swath of the world’s central banks to hostile takeover by the Philosopher Kings. But the old Cold War tit-for-tat covert arms smuggling, assassination, and coup d’état would not suffice given both the scale of this task and its narrow window of opportunity. What was needed was more than just a mission. The Philosopher Kings needed the amalgamation of a righteous philosophy with the fanaticism of a crusade to produce an even better class of criminal to weave the completion of the global banking nexus. But the Philosopher Kings still needed history in order to end it, so the time had arrived for the rise of the master class of criminal – and that master class of criminal was the neoconservative.

The neoconservatives had existed in academia’s shadow recesses since the 1940s as a fringe element of the American foreign policy machine. But they did not come of age until the quagmire of the Vietnam War proved that a liberal society running on Full Faith and Credit needed a ruthlessly illiberal foreign policy to pay its bills. Born out of the Rockefeller funded University of Chicago, neoconservatism was part political science and part messianic prophecy whose End of History picked up where both Plato’s Republic and the Hegelian origins of Marxism left off. And it was a movement that had gained favor during the 1980s under a more pliable bullet riddled President Reagan. However, the sheer inhumanity of the coming neoconservative crusade had forced it to infiltrate the National Security Council and repurpose the CIA for a new clandestine mission – destroy the Soviet Union fiat empire, envelop the world within a dollar denominated banking nexus, and prosecute the End of History.

So the 1980s Cold War transitioned in the 1990s from keeping the “Free World” tottering dominoes upright into crushing every part of the planet that did not accept Federal Reserve Note hegemony over global trade. It was a win-win proposition where the neoconservatives got to have a go at their End of History and the Philosopher Kings shaved several decades off getting their global banking nexus. And the neoconservative weapon of choice was democracy itself, leaving the American public no choice but go along with the insane ride no matter how violent and expensive the cause. Because what red blooded American could say no to more democracy?

Most of the early 1990s Eastern Europe was lured by the Siren song of “democracy” and their central banks quickly fell for the joke and into the hands of the Philosopher Kings. All it took was a few months of slick marketing and a catchy jingo played over and over on the televisions. Poland, Hungary, East Germany, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, and Romania. The Philosopher Kings got the central banks and the people got hamburgers and rock ‘n roll and professional soccer leagues and massive inflation. Why wouldn’t they fall to “democracy” - the Soviets had forgotten the prime directive of modern rule - amuse and entertain the proletariat. Even Mother Russia’s central bank succumbed to “democracy” when the drunkard Boris Yeltsin was installed in 1991. And with control over the Russian central bank the Philosopher Kings gained surrogate control over its ICBM system. The world now possessed only one viable nuclear armed threat – the central banking nexus proxy army of the United States. And led by its neoconservative prophets, America was set to do as thou wilt – and it wilt war.

America had been fundamentally transformed into a bank with a standing army.

The Soviet Union collapsed so the America debt and war machines got dialed up to 11.

And what greater squandering exists than war? Every war dollar spent is guaranteed to create no useful stuff. Useful stuff that would have, in turn, got used to create more useful stuff. The days of overt plunder and tribute ended with the end of colonialism in the 1960s, but today’s modern war is the central banks’ guarantor that the national net present value never exceeds zero - a necessary condition for a permanent victory over deflation and the unmitigated defeat of the productive class before they are ushered into the End of History.

The aspect of history’s great inflection point on August 15th, 1971 that can never be revealed is that despite the ubiquitous never ending chorus screaming “Freedom”, that fateful day marked the singularity where the Philosopher Kings declared war upon America. They funded their war using the plunder and tribute garnered through fraud, taxation, and inflation to place the nation under Thucydides’ playbook where it would eventually defeat its self through endless debt and unmitigated and unnecessary war. The Philosopher Kings would conjure defeat from the jaws of “success” by creating a selfish, apathetic, weak, and disunited American people who were over fed, excessively amused, and obsessed with acquiring the latest status trinket. And who could have noticed through all that success and the easy living and the high fives that flowed from it? It progressed so imperceptibly, in such small enervating increments, there was so much great stuff, fun and frivolity abounded, and every time the citizenry sensed something was off they blasted the “Freedom” even louder during the Six O’clock Evening News.

But to what end was war declared upon the American productive class? It was not about money – the Philosopher Kings could just print more of that. They had already sent a message. No, it was about power. Occult power, ancient, visceral, and absolute. And to get absolute power, that would require conjuring up the defeat of the nation’s true economic juggernaut and put an end to the useful things it produced for society. Victory and absolute power would come when the productive class had reached the point where debt, regulation, taxation, and the absence of profit left it no choice but stop producing useful things. And when society had no useful things but did have unbridled “democracy”, the Philosopher Kings could step in with their “equity” and “fairness” based “solutions”. It is only once society is divorced from the means of production and its mode of self-sustainment is lost forever can the End of History begin. And a successful End of History will not sustain a large population of useful idiots and useless eaters as there will be no further need to conjure anything once the Philosopher Kings obtain absolute power. Dictates, mandates, and routine physical brutality will become the new “democracy”, and future politics will boil down to a choice between two equal and competing punishments. There will only be enough people needed to produce stuff to satisfy the fickle needs and unusual tastes of the Philosopher Kings, with just enough extra useful stuff left over to keep their Enforcer class loyal and obedient.

Thus the End of History will be the end of pretense. When the pretense begins to end, the End of History has begun.

War spending acts to usher in the End of History as it prevents the aggregate national creation of positive net present value. Endless war spending on Endless War ensures there will never be deflation. War is the economic fail safe that keeps both Full Faith and Credit and the international virtuous cycle operating. War is used to destroy the stuff in other countries that makes useful stuff. Such destruction accelerates the global de-industrialization process and forces these countries to accumulate debt in the pretender king dollar so to buy the useful stuff that they used to make for themselves before war came to visit. War kills many of the young fighting fit men, ensuring that few remain to oppose the corruption and poverty imposed from without upon their weary return from the battlefields. And when countries are ground into dust to the point where they can neither make useful stuff, nor afford to buy it from abroad, such countries produce streams of refugees that flood into the very same country that destroyed them where they are welcomed into the ranks of the inner city welfare dependent voting blocks.

All of which drives the inflation that grows the asset price base that creates the new collateral that conjures up the credit that fuels the squandering that drives the inflation that grows the asset price base…

Ad infinitum.

Only when what appears to be absurd and insane is viewed with the indifferent and cold logic of a Philosopher King can one deduce that the end of the Soviet Union did not “fix” the world as everyone had been told. Rather, it unleashed infinite debt and unchallenged Endless War upon the world stage in a final mad sprint towards the End of History finish line. The neoconservatives were commissioned to light the fuse of constructive destruction that could not be unlit. But this point of no return had a limited window of opportunity to get that ubiquitous and omnipotent central banking nexus into place before hyperinflation destroyed the primary weapon for world conquest – the pretender king dollar. So what was celebrated back in 1989 on the Six O’clock Evening News as a triumph for western civilization and an unequivocal demonstration of “Free World” superiority, also set into irrevocable motion the “Free World’s” eventual collapse. And that collapse would come not from an invasion from abroad, but through a hyperinflation within that transitioned all that American Hi Mom, We’re #1 into poverty, chaos, and the tyranny required to control the ranks of westerners ruined by the triumph of western civilization.

The fruits of 1971 would ripen during the 1990s and henceforth it was a question of whether Ordo ab Chao would produce a global banking nexus ruling over a docile smoldering pile of ashes, or whether hyperinflation would finally awaken America from the spell conjured over it by the promise of easy riches accrued with little risk through the acquisition of mere chits of paper.

So through Ordo ab Chao, the neoconservatives began their march through the central banks of the world to bring it to the brink of moral, spiritual, social, physical, and financial exhaustion so that from out of humanity’s universal despair, desperation, and utter poverty the New World Order would emerge. And this New World Order was nothing more than that day at the cups of the End of History when the Philosopher Kings owned everything in the world, and controlled everybody in it, through the imposition of their global central banking nexus linked to the fruits of their High Tech “industry”. But this new unipolar world order would not be ruled by America and its moral imperative as oft quoted on the Six O’clock Evening News. Americans were just the errand boys, sent by clerks to collect the central banks.

And there could be no missing links in that global central banking nexus. And there was only a limited amount of time to forge those missing links before the hyperinflation began. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…

So through the global central banking nexus the Philosophers Kings would financialize the entire world. When the world was entirely financialized, it would have zero net present value. A world with zero net present value is a world with no values, and in a world with no values there is no point in pursuing higher human endeavors.

And history would end by hook or by crook - either through an illuminated global banking nexus or in an illuminating flash brighter than a thousand suns.