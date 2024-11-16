By ICE-9

By August of 1971, it didn’t matter much if you believed they put a man on the moon. Everyone had seen it with their own eyes, and all at the same time on The Apollo 11 Show so it had to be true. America was blinded by science, enthralled with engineering, and bursting with vicarious national pride over all that American ingenuity.

America had accomplishment the impossible, and no one was in the frame of mind to consider that the impossible was – well, impossible. The Van Allen belt mattered not, and never mind a former National Socialist was NASA’s engineering program manager. Americans sporting crew cuts, dressed in their finest short sleeved white shirts and skinny black ties had carried the day. Everyone just ignored questions like, “If that first footprint was one giant leap for mankind, then whose two feet were already planted filming one small step for man?” No one thought much about how exactly did NASA figure out heat transfer in the LEM cooling system on a lunar surface that (allegedly) reaches 250 °F in daylight and there is no atmosphere to effect convection. Maybe there was a top secret ice machine onboard.

Never mind, what mattered most was that the world believed they had put a man on the moon. And so long as America believed in its accomplishment, then it would ignore that invincible ICBM nuclear delivery system menacing the world like Apollo himself, ready to rain down arrows of retribution from on high, at will, and unopposed upon a defenseless humanity in its state of constant and pervasive fear.

The Apollo 11 Show convinced America that all those ICBMs were there to protect them.

Hi mom, we’re #1. The space program true mission was accomplished.

And with Fort Knox nearly depleted while a pesky French warship feigned aggression off the coast of NYC demanding gold in exchange for its cargo of paper dollars, President Nixon closed the US Treasury’s Gold Window. That one unilateral act on August 15th, 1971 tore up the Bretton Woods Agreement and relieved the US Treasury of its global obligation to maintain gold reserves. It also demarcated King Dollar’s official move into pure Full Faith and Credit. Nixon even ordered the remaining Apollo missions 16 and 17 scrapped, but was eventually overruled by his superiors as the show must go on.

King Dollar was dead. Long live king dollar, the pure fiat pretender.

The white magic of The Apollo 11 Show had served its dark occult purpose. Now the ad infinitum Treasury bond issuance could begin indefinitely and it would work - until it didn’t - by conjuring up the black monetary magic of inflation.

Historic gold prices (one Troy Oz.) - spot the ad infiniti points.

We all know the supposed mechanism. Credit is granted somewhere and an equivalent amount of bonds and bills are issued someplace and - voila! Wealth is created. Thus no need to get behind the plow anymore and work that mule into the ground. We all get rich instantly. No one breeds mules anymore. And those remaining mules scattered about here and there no longer produce anything.

We are taught in school the most sacred law of The Economic Science™ - the law of supply and demand. That unquestioned dogma whereby when we demand stuff that is scarce, the price of that stuff goes up. And when we demand lots of different stuff all at once and all that different stuff is in short supply, then we get inflation. Thus it is beaten into every American’s head at an early age that inflation is all their fault. It can be no other way since it is every American’s patriotic duty to not only buy stuff, but to buy lots and lots of stuff. Ad infinitum. Only a dirty communist would not embrace the American Way and buy lots of stuff. It is the zeitgeist of what we collectively are.

And the monetary system is all perfect, benign, neutral, and infallible. But the monetary system is never explained. It is almost never mentioned except to discourage those few inquiring minds from inquiring about it. And those who persist in their inquiries are met with an academic edifice of lofty erudition explaining how a perfect monetary system dutifully serves an imperfect economic system. A tweak here, a regulation there every now and then should put that occasionally imperfect economic system back in check. The monetary system is as secret as its owners who pay no tax on profits and by law can never be audited nor revealed. We are told to just trust The Economic Science™ as that field is the sole and sublime provenance of the highest level of Ashkenazim genius.

What we are never taught in school is that the true purpose of our monetary system is to perpetually create inflation. We are never told that, after August 15th of 1971, supply and demand became the symptoms, not the causes of inflation. The amount of stuff in circulation is now a reaction to price, not its determinant. Old fashioned Adam Smith supply and demand work now only on a local scale for the likes of Beanie Babies and street level heroin. Inflation is the great irreversible trap that we all find ourselves locked within. Inflation, however, is all enveloping, inescapable, and the product of the continual and purposeful devaluation of the pretender king dollar.

And it is all by design. To reverse inflation is akin to financial suicide in the financialized economic system. But why conjure up inflation? To what purpose does it serve? Cui bono?

As the pretender king dollar devalues, asset prices rise. This passive increase in equity arising out of money printing is used by those who possess these assets to borrow money at fixed rates set at or below the real rate of inflation. This borrowed money is used to buy more assets, and these new assets appreciate as more money is printed and new inflation is piled on to the old inflation. This new conjured passive incremental equity is used to borrow even more money to buy even more assets and so on and so forth ad infinitum. Inflation is, therefore, the means by which an ever expanding pool of collateral is conjured up out of thin air so that those who possess real stuff of utility - and have inside access to the cheapest credit - eventually end up possessing all the real stuff of utility. And they end up owning all the real stuff of utility in exchange for mere chits of borrowed paper.

That’s the way they do it - money for nothin’ and checks for free.

So unlike communism where after some glorious revolution ownership of everything is immediately vested into state hands, through the conjured inflation of financialized “capitalism”, the ownership of everything is gradually and imperceptibly concentrated into the hands of a few corporations. The end product of both communism and financialized “capitalism” is monopoly ownership of everything. The primary difference is merely a matter of the pace that everything is acquired. The legal powers inherent within monopoly ownership of everything facilitate the eventual transfer of state control into the hands of these few corporations. And corporate control over the financialized state with its inherent legal powers, by default, alters the purpose of the state from that which possesses its power granted by the grace of its citizens to govern the people, into a state that is repurposed to then wield power on behalf of the owners of everything to deprive the people of their rights and control them so to keep the monopoly ownership corporate structure in place.

The purpose of the financialized state becomes the struggle to keep its people from ever owning anything outright. Everything that the people “own” must be acquired through usury in this corporate controlled financialized state. Inflation is thus the vehicle by which public government gradually transitions into private dictatorship. Inflation’s end product, inevitably, is centralized ownership and control over everything, both property and people - it is communism by other means. It is the means by which a people one day wake up both bankrupt and homeless in the land that their forefathers conquered.

And to keep this inflation working towards that centralized ownership of everything, the greatest sorcery the world has ever produced must be conjured up over the American people to prevent them from ever perceiving that they are living within the midst of a most glorious revolution swirling about them. The black sorcery must conceal that the Philosopher Kings are fighting to deprive not only the American people of everything, but are using the American people to foreclose on the entire world and take full possession of it for themselves.

So if supply and demand aren’t the primary causes of inflation, how do the sorcerers summon inflation?

Inflation is summoned through the monetary black magic of financialization. This is more than the mere devaluation of money and is the true power behind the ICBMs. Financialization is the process whereby private monetary losses and deficit government spending are publicly socialized through inflation via this continuous creation of new money that in itself creates no new utility. Wars, government waste, speculative investment losses, expansive welfare programs that uplift no one – such are not “negative money” in the financialized system. They are all deliberate squanders that accumulate and drive the pretender king dollar’s continuous devaluation, which fuels the inflation that drives the ad infinitum appreciation in asset prices necessary for the eventual centralized ownership and control of the American nation and the world. One group eventually gets all the real stuff, and a much larger group gets the financial entropy and the people get the bills via the combination of inflation and taxation. Thus it is a perfect monetary system that dutifully serves the conjuring class at the expense of the productive class – it is the equivalent of socialism for the super-rich.

The Economic Science™ is in reality the inversion of economics, as a true economy in practice would seek to serve the needs of a free nation’s citizenry rather than exist to enslave them through the practice of usury, laws, regulations, and propaganda. That is why a powerful sorcery must be summoned to keep the citizenry in line as this financialized “economy” extracts not just the fruits of their productive labors, but also sucks out their time, energy, and spirit until none remains to drain. Thus the Economic Science™ is the occult theory that hides the practice whereby America’s soul is extracted one interest payment, CPI print, and tax day at a time.

The march to communism by other means.

So what at first appears to be illogical and reckless fiduciary behavior practiced by the trustees of civic institutions in The United States of America, becomes, after rational and logical analysis, the deliberate and focused attempt to place The UNITED STATES of AMERICA under a permanent new management.

But there is an extra secretive aspect to this continual conjuring up of inflation. Inflation is also the means by which the unsustainable liabilities of the rich are collateralized, hypothecated, and dumped onto the bulk of society. Big private losses and the gargantuan public waste that is purposely generated to produce private profits all have to be paid by somebody somewhere and somehow. Bankruptcy for the rich is a cruel joke played upon society, what with the vast majority of their financial assets shelter within disconnected labyrinthine corporate structures or held in untouchable overseas tax havens. But the Piper of Financialization doesn’t accept mere chits of paper as payment – he demands his pound of flesh from society as a whole.

So losses and waste and wars and whatnot are all covered by the productive class who bear the brunt of this socialized inflation. When faced with ever declining purchasing power, they have no choice but produce even more utility – i.e., work harder and longer for less just to “make ends meet”. And that more expensive stuff that they must continue to buy to live just translates into record corporate revenues and another big round of annual executive bonuses. For those who own their business, they must produce more utility more efficiently and that means adopt labor saving methods and technology. That translates into the elimination of productive workers, which is in itself is another form of inflation driven liability transfer. But at the bottom of the liability transfer hierarchy are the productive laborers who are by and large enthralled with debt and mortgage, do not own their means of production, and can never quit the game without permanently falling off the hierarchy.

So the benefits of this inflation driven efficiency are directly transferred to the higher rungs in a financialized economy. It is not property that is theft, it is inflation. And that inflation is a feature of the king dollar pretender, not a bug. When productive laborers finally fall off the bottom rung, they almost never climb back as the adoption of that efficient technology needed to outrun inflation, and the complexity and training required to keep it operating, are unforgiving. Once one lets go of that bottom rung, the inflationary race is lost and the formerly productive laborer has no choice but either tune in and drop out or join the swelling ranks of the chronically unemployed dependent class.

Inflation is theoretically like outer space. It can go to infinity and beyond.

Thus it is through inflation spurred by the adoption of fiat money where the majority of productive Americans will eventually wake up homeless and bankrupt in the land that their forefathers conquered. That is why the Philosopher Kings adopted a federal income tax through passage of the Federal Reserve Act (1913) – it was cover for the inflation that would engulf the American nation. The annual ritual of income taxes was a powerful yet unsophisticated form of black financial magic that put the onus of the public ire and frustration over their personal finances onto the tax mechanism. In times of crisis when public outrage begins to boil, income taxes are ameliorated and a grateful productive class goes back to its productive endeavors. In times of surfeit, these same income taxes are increased with nary a public protest raised. And all the while the productive class blames its predicament on income taxes yet never recognizes the systemic origins of that inflation which is their real nemesis.

The increasing amounts of debt absorbed by society at large means an increasing amount of credit is granted somewhere and an equivalent amount of bonds are issued someplace. The pretended king dollar gets devalued, inflation is sustained, asset prices rise, and even more money gets conjured up from the passive rise in that increased asset equity. Most of this new money is squandered, king dollar devalues further, more inflation is unleashed, and the productive class must work even harder and longer and more efficiently. Then the government raises taxes. More debt is absorbed, and an increasing amount of credit is granted somewhere and an equivalent amount of bonds are issued someplace, and asset prices rise even further. Ad infinitum.

Thus the great secret of the pretended king dollar is that its success lies in its unmitigated failure to serve nearly every citizen of The UNITED STATES of AMERICA. This is why inflation will never stop. This is why our government will never operate under a balanced budget. This is why we will always have wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare. Because the worse inflation gets, the richer and more powerful the conjuring class becomes. And there can never under any circumstance be deflation, as that would reset the clock on the End of History.

And soon the pretended king dollar would be an unmitigated purposeful failure for the entire world.