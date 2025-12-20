It is the American productive class and it alone who can stop the world from descending into the End of History - if and only if it can ever come together again under God and be indivisible. However, this time around it must be Liberty and Justice for themselves, because everyone by now knows how liberty and justice for all plays out in the end. But the American productive class has been too long immersed all in it together within the magic spells that drove it apart and into listless apathy, unwilling to rejoin and reclaim its autonomy and God given birthrights. It has been kept apart by the sorcery of fiat money and ancillary entitlements to individual comfort and atomized affluence – I’m all right Jack, keep your hands off my stack. It once stood firm in a nation of plenty, but falls divided in a world of surfeit and excess.

So now the American productive class occasionally comes together to be mass entertained by the black mass spectacles produced by the wizards. It only unites temporarily to worship a false prince of peace re-imagined by the sorcerers into a prince of weakness who demands humiliation through docility and obedience to lies. A pretender prince who threatens to withhold the kingdom of heaven for those who refuse to believe the lies and will not remain indifferent when faced with unvarnished evil standing right before them, laughing at them to their face, daring them to do something about it and thus guarantee their special place in hell.

The American productive class continues to play the rube rituals instead of standing up and enacting just demands for redress. It continues to Hope while it apprehensively watches its numbers dwindle and its influence wane. It sits and watches the endless flood of newcomers who rejoice in their pursuit of happiness that their gods bestow upon them and them alone.

Until the American productive class shakes off its apathy and fear of loss, and comes together to bring the fight to the Philosopher Kings, the global flames of engineered chaos will continue to fan across their nation and consume it entirely.

They continue to watch things fall apart, to sit idly by as the falconer shouts at his falcon to return but never does. They go all in it together, into the widening gyre, all slouching towards Bethlehem.

It is the sorcery that keeps the American productive class standing apart, neither criminal nor faithful to their God. They can pray for deliverance and pine for a savior, but in the end Heaven hears them not. Heaven refuses to lessen its grandeur and now casts them down into a hell that will never receive them as one by one they fall for the joke, over and over and over again. Because, even the wicked who inhabit hell’s eternal abyss cannot glory in those who lived without infamy or praise, and refused to rebel. Yet there are those wicked who walk upon the earth who will receive them and torment them to the end of their craven lives. Those who stand apart in times of great moral crisis are now welcomed into the hell on earth that the Philosopher Kings have prepared for them at the End of History.

The American productive class can no longer stand apart as the workings of their society get contracted out to a credentialed class of “experts”. Because the engineers of chaos have breached the American perimeter and are now dug in everywhere, despoiling every institution that once functioned effectively for the American people. Sovereignty is under attack by a thousand cuts which no one noticed until the rainbow flags of conquest ejaculated into the streets during the SARS-CoV-2 lockdowns. No one wants to notice that the old America that worked for their forefathers has been scheduled for obsolescence. Everyone grabs at those final straws of Hope poking out through the desperation, waiting for someone to somehow come from somewhere to fix everything up for them.

And the Philosopher Kings are counting on nobody doing anything about everything. Because doing something about evil has become a sin within this inverted world heading pell-mell into the End of History. Because once one stands up, Jack gets his hands on that stack that made oneself alright. It’s a zero sum game, man.

But no one ever comes from anywhere to fix anything as the saviors too stand apart. The hopeful expectantly wait, and wait some more, and while all the waiting the End of History gets another year closer. And it comes to pass while one sits and waits that there are even more clowns to the left of us, more jokers to the right. So here we are, stuck in the middle of all those who just want to see the world burn.

We are stuck in the middle of The Killing Joke, unable to extricate ourselves because we stand apart and wait for everything to work out in the end.

You’re gonna do what to me exactly?

So now the American productive class is stuck in the middle of no choice but to down tools and stop producing and start fighting if it ever expects to pick those tools back up again. It must rediscover the flame deep inside that once united it and led it to courageously face its enemies, fight for victory, and dictate crushing terms of surrender. It must finally dispense Justice by itself, for itself, and justice for the world be damned. To the victors go the spoils. To the gallows go the comedians, the Nexus, the sorcerers, and the Philosopher Kings.

Unless America’s productive class casts off the magic spell of fiat money enveloping it – that imaginary “wealth” that now falls like manna into only god’s chosen hands – those who remain will eventually be forced to mortgage their tools, then lose them to bankruptcy. It is then they will wake up one day homeless in the land that their forefathers conquered, never to produce again. Because things have been planned that way – the American productive class have been slated for decommissioning as the age of the AI driven financial profits approaches. It is when these nodes of quantum computers get plugged in that the American productive class will finally wake up on a hard piece of cardboard laying on a cold city sidewalk. Some may even wise up as they ponder how they stood apart and did nothing. But how many will rise up out of the disunity? Who will admit that things are not alright and step aside from their stack knowing full well Jack will immediately get his hands on it?

That is the perfect conundrum construct of fiat money. The Philosopher Kings can always just print more to keep just enough people sticking next to their stack fending of Jack, while all around the world burns. Because, someone has got to put their nose to the grindstone so that another may smell the truffle infusion emanating from the foie gras.

Unless the American productive class rediscovers that true wealth lies in liberty, united as a people tied to blood and soil, the Philosopher Kings will just continue to do as thou wilt. The Philosopher Kings will continue to kindle their global fires and watch the world burn because - they are allowed to do so. The sorcerers will continue to produce their block buster grand illusions. The marks and dupes will continue every night to come around and lay their money down to gain admission into the Theater of the Absurd. The comedians will continue to go onstage every night and spew bile and contempt at their paying audience. And that paying audience just yuks it up throughout the really big show, where at its conclusion, everyone exits the theater all in it together, hand in hand laughing into the fire.

The American productive class is the only thing standing between the End of History and those people who just want to see the world burn. And those people who set the world aflame cannot be ignored any longer. The Philosopher Kings know the American productive class is realizing this – they have notice that everyone is noticing, and the magic spells are fading as fast as the hyperinflation builds. But there can be no more noticing, so the American productive class must be brought down and destroyed in toto with haste, never to arise again.

The American productive class must be replaced with a pliable, unprincipled, and undisciplined amorphous and disunited horde before the AI driven economy is unleashed. A new “American” population must emerge from the former order and discipline and competence, a new population forever indebted, always dependent, emotionally immature, and always with a built in expiry date from being fully vaccinated and boosted. Until that new population too outlives its usefulness and gets a vaccine too far into the grave, where those unlucky enough to remain get pushed all in it together through the open door of the End of History.

In the end, this is humanity’s ultimate replacement.

And once through that open door, it quickly closes behind them, and they and everyone before them and those before them too are forever forgotten. America, western civilization, God the Redeemer – none of that will ever have mattered or happened. There will only be the Philosopher King gods and their omniscient technologies smiting randomly from the skies. There will only matter these Philosopher King gods who have always walked the earth among mortals and have always done as thou wilt, whenever they wanted, to whoever they please. And since the dawn of time, the mortal people have done nothing about anything ever.

The American death warrant gets rejuvenated when every new boss comes to replace the old boss. Because the bosses all have a special covenant with a secret god that hates you.

It is time for the American productive class to wake up, wise up, and rise up to overthrow the forces of illumination enslaving it through the sorcery of usury. Complacency is not an option, because they, along with their productive endeavors, and any trace of their existence are scheduled to vanish forever. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…

Unless the American productive class rises up in rebellion, the debt will just continue to pile up upon the shoulders of their children. Productive endeavors will just continue to be exported as “efficiency gains” until their grandchildren work harder with a gun at their back for a bowl of rice a day on behalf of the well-fed Nexus. The flood of newly arrived “Americans” will just continue to muddle the viable gene pool that mRNA has yet to reach, dissolving both social cohesion and collective purpose. Our Democracy will just continue its unstoppable march of insane inclusivity until absolutely nothing of significance can be decided using logic and reason. Voting will just continue its slide into a ritualistic tragic comedy, and Hope will continue to keep everyone voting and doing nothing about anything.

Because the SOFR will just explode again. So there will have to be another pandemic so to provide the excuse to shut down the demand driven real economy again to squash the hyperinflation again. Because the fake economy will again boom from all the fake REPO money printed up and poured into the liquidity holes. And as soon as everyone forgets that pandemic, the Nexus runs again to the financial brink and the SOFR pops again. So there will be more liquidity holes to fill again, and yet another pandemic will be released to order. Lather, rinse, repeat.

The digital ID will still get announced to enforce the pandemic lockdown because we will all be in it together again. The old fake paper money will still get replaced by the new even faker programmable digital currency. Every hot day somewhere will somehow still get blamed on the trace gas carbon dioxide. The data centers will still get built to gobble up all the electricity that must then be rationed by the people on behalf of the climate crisis. Net Zero will still divert the electricity away from the people and into the data centers that run the AI driven financial economy. Smartphones and AI social credit algorithms will still act as virtual judge and jury to determine who can – and cannot - access their digital UBI. And all digital money will still come with an expiration date and no one will ever again be allowed to accumulate wealth and the autonomy it provides outside of god’s chosen few who are in on the joke.

The ultimate destroyer of an economically superfluous humanity is not an organic alien force from outer space, but an inorganic alien force from within the firmament.

Everything the American people believes will be a lie. Same as it ever was. Same as it was ever meant to be.

And it will all continue to get wrapped up and promoted by the media wizards as the inevitable march of progress that no one can do anything about. And progress is a tricky definition to pin down, for it is logically true – it is progress for them, it is progress towards the End of History finish line. The unnatural is still the natural progression of inversion, so it is technically progress. And it all must continue unabated because – equity. Because – terrorism. Because – technology. Because - it’s for the children…

Because – no one ever does anything about it.

So until the American productive class finally rises up in true uncolored gray-state revolution to destroy the institutions that have surreptitiously enslaved it and relentlessly work towards its demise, that End of History finish line just gets another day closer. Half measures ensure only a delay in the unfaltering trajectory of decline into mutually assured bankruptcy and homelessness. Concessions now just mean further concessions later, while the degeneracy goes back to partly hiding in the partial shadows, waiting for the cover of nightfall to reemerge. Deals made with those seeking a final solution to the problems presented by the American productive class are merely disguised acts of treason, negotiated to buy time and extend Hope so to allow the untreated rot in the foundation to quietly spread. The church goes on giving its blessing to every smiling betrayal, while the pulpit keeps preaching that lasting peace can only be obtained through abject defeat and utter submission by the pious faithful who must bow and unequivocally surrender before every threat conjured up and foisted upon them.

At this point, it is probably better to settle for ruling in hell than striving to serve in Heaven.

So it has come to pass that western civilization has allowed the Philosopher Kings to rule over its fiat money empire, which in turn rules as regent over the variegated fiefdoms allocated to the world. And each fiefdom is tolerated so long as it exists in fealty to that Nexus controlled central bank foisted upon it. Peace is given a chance so long as it comes at the price of inescapable debt servitude. Politics are nothing more than the devolution of usury into globally distributed individual receptibles. The tribute extracted is not only time and energy, but the collective purpose of entire peoples. Aspirations to reclaim the collective purpose still get mercilessly squashed no differently than it did with the failure to deliver the annual tribute in those barbarous days of old. And to ensure the extraction of collective purpose proceeds unhindered, all of western society’s institutions have been meticulously corrupted and carefully rendered incompetent. Everything once held up with pride and held dear has been purposely debased. No one can care anymore about anything other than the venal and trivial acquisition of money because - that first brave man must be kept down and prevented from rising up to enact the Change You Can Believe In.

The church and state are one with the sorcerers, and man must fight to escape all three simultaneously. But man inevitably maintains Hope, a belief that at least one institution remains on his side. The reality is - man cannot escape this evil trinity, because that one institution in which he still believes will ultimately deceive and crush him, so he must rise to destroy them all before the End of History destroys him.

The Killing Joke will lead to communism with American characteristics. It is the mop up operation for the coming Net Zero world.

It is only through destruction of those despoiled things once held proud and dear can the American productive class achieve its liberation. They must begin to destroy so they can again produce for their own benefit. They must bring down all false idols crashing upon feet of clay. They must end all ideals that are opposed to their mutual well-being. They must recognize everything taught them has been a lie, deliberately inculcated to domesticate and chain them to the slavery of usury. They must finally realize as a whole that they do not repay their debts in money, but rather that their debts are repaid in a loss of collective purpose, a loss of unity, as no man now will ever let Jack have a hand on his stack.

The liberated and unencumbered man must become an ideal in himself, freed of the claims that bind him to everyone everywhere but his immediate neighbor. And that ideal cannot be open to everyone. The hangers–on and late comers to the fight must be pushed aside and no place made for them in the new Closed Society. Because if liberty and justice were for all, would that not debased that too and we end up right back where we are today? Would we not arrive to the same conclusion we draw today about the reasons behind the failed American experiment and its Open Society decay?

This is what real Hope and Change looks like.

The conjuring and deceit and societal decay will never stop until it is forcefully put to an end. All logical entreaties to relief now fall on deaf ears. Nothing will change so all things must be destroyed and rebuilt as originally intended, to benefit those for whom America was originally intended. The tired huddled masses contribute nothing in a de-industrialized country other than to accelerate decay and advance of the End of History. We have reached the point where progress is demise because it is not progress for us, but instead bring forth our intentional decline and disappearance.

The trajectory will continue until the American birthright citizen figures out he must cast aside aspersions, band with his brethren, and relearn how to kill for his own benefit and reclaim his place and status on home soil.The birthright citizens must declare that the days of being ordered to fight and die on foreign soil, for ideological abstractions, as servants of central banks, for the amusement of the Philosopher Kings – those days are over.There can be no forgiveness of past sins and world wars and false gods, those who fell in the relentless march of Death through the world’s central banks can never be forgotten.There can be no mercy until liberation is complete and the End of History is over forever.And there can be no mercy afterwards, as compassion and tolerance will only serve to rekindle the destructive flames of the End of History project.

Learning to kill saved proto-humanity from extinction, and when it is relearned it too will save the American productive class from extinction.

If there are no shots fired, it’s not a revolution, it’s a collapse. So it is only through true revolution that The Killing Joke will ever end. And it will never end until that initial shot is followed by another, and then another, because - the joke is always on you until you put a permanent end to the jokers.

And you know there is no other alternative. Everyone knows there is no other alternative. Everyone just doesn’t know that everyone else knows this too.

May God once again bless America. May America once again exist for Americans. May the End of History finally be put to an end.