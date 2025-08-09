So in the meantime, as The Climate Crisis Show continues, what does a pre-apotheosis Philosopher King allow all those superfluous and unnecessary Americans to do between America’s AI driven irrelevance and its socio-economic demise at the hands of the End of History?

Well, a Philosopher King allows Americans to debase themselves, degenerate the youth, and fight each other for the simple sake of a good hearty laugh. Because, when one owns and controls everything, just plain old happiness will no longer do. Once one gains total control over a people, happiness can only be gained at the expense of misery and debasement of a controlled people. So the more miserable and debased a controlled people become, the more happiness the Philosopher Kings experience.

But then there comes the day when just plain old misery and debasement can no longer generate happiness the way it used to. So, the misery and debasement of millions must be ratcheted up a notch to gain that little bit of incremental happiness for a Chosen few. And soon, what got ratcheted up gets boring too, so the misery and debasement gets dialed up again. And then yet again when that gets boring, so on and so forth – ad infinitum. Because a controlled people never fight back. They are too busy being afraid, lashing out at each other, or waiting for a savior that never intervenes. So while a controlled people cower in fright, fight each other, and wait for a savior, the Philosopher Kings garner up all the happiness to themselves, and everyone else gets only misery and debasement between the never-ending vaccine mandates in their truncated and meaningless lives.

So the Philosopher Kings allow America to devolve into what is the ultimate debased and miserable society – the society that commoditizes happiness. Life gets extracted through the destruction of beliefs, the allocation meaningless work, and the recurring vaccine mandate. Liberty is stifled through expanding taxation, regulation, and color of law. Endless War somewhere is always churning in the background. It is then left to inflation to extract what happiness remains. Because, technically Americans have life – they are indeed alive, there they are holding their smartphones absorbing propaganda. Anti-social media can always effectively propagandize about liberty. So the only element left is to debase the money to make a commoditized happiness impossible to attain for nearly everyone. When hyperinflation awakens, nobody has any money anymore, so nobody can be happy. Except for a Chosen few who control that money, print it up, and give it to themselves and pass it around to their useful Nexus lieutenants and celebrity friends.

But America wasn’t just being prepared to implode on all fronts - it was trained to play the clown upon the world stage for the entertainment benefit of the Philosopher Kings. The Philosopher Kings had acquired everything by now – they controlled the food, they controlled the energy, they controlled the money that corrupted everything. So they might as well get one great big last laugh out of all those desperate people as they withdrew the food, redirected the energy into their AI server farms, and devalued the money. Because if you own and control all the real stuff in the real world, what good is real money anymore? It was always just a medium for getting control over all the real stuff. And no one will do anything as the clowns destroy it all because the degenerative propaganda and safe and effective vaccines have begun to work so well just as the AI driven financialization of everything kicks in. America gets pushed into poverty as the super-yacht orders reach all-time highs.

But the biggest belly laugh of all comes when everything America’s generational birthright citizens hold sacred and immovable are torn down before them and smashed into a million unrecoverable pieces. Family, God, country, equality of opportunity, happiness and security and purpose in community – they all get destroyed and all at once. Smashed by the inept and vicious clowns put in charge of everything to demolish everything on behalf of the End of History. Leaving everyone who held to family, God, and country to numbly stare into the blank moral abyss before them. Everything held dear is deconstructed and torn down equally and equitably. Everyone gets included and forced into the void, all comers are welcomed to fill the abyss so nothing is dear anymore and everything loses its real value. And from the moral abyss rises twisted and abominable new mores and beliefs of such heinous and unnatural ways that the belief in anything becomes beyond redemption.

But not to worry, the Philosopher Kings have made certain the anti-social media and the “education” system are programmed to fill in this moral abyss on behalf of the progeny of the generational birthright citizenry. And that programming has a plan – completely demoralize the generational birthright citizenry to the point it just lies down and gives up and allows the flood of degeneracy and incompetency to take control over every part of everyone’s lives. Because the purpose of America now is to self-destruct and take everyone and everything down with it. It is just so much cheaper to destroy something slowly from within than with shock and awe from without.

So that abyss got filled with the vilest, most ignoble, crass, inept, and inclusive human detritus that a disintegrating society could muster. And they were celebrated beyond any society that even an ancient Atlantis might muster.

Thus the Philosopher Kings put in the clowns and placed them center stage to whip up one last big deconstructive party just before the AI got switched on and a productive mankind’s denouement began. And the clowns called in the authoritarian comediennes, placing passive-aggressive estrogen everywhere to kick off the final iteration of party like it was 1999. Everyone would have a great time or else. But this time it was a very specific type of party, one that not everyone wanted to be invited to. Because it was a party for those with specific tastes and peculiar inklings, and everyone got dared to not party all in it together. It was a party so vulgar, so obscene, and so ridiculous that it fractured American society at every weak joint and connection. It placed a degenerate societal wedge into every fissure and pounds on it until a chunk of American society broke off. And that party pounded simultaneously on hundreds of micro-fissures, breaking the whole of America into disparate chunks of rubble that could never be reconstructed into its old edifice again.

And the Philosopher Kings could only laugh all the way to their Bitcoin wallets as the AI driven guaranteed profits stood ready to pile up. America got hollowed out a bit more. The productive class had less to produce because fewer people had any money. And the western world marched itself further into Cultural Marxism and the dustbin of history.

U.S.C. Title 4, Chapter 1, §8(k): The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed, preferably by burning.

This final big party is designed to initially split America into competing camps that naturally and mutually hate one another. The first is the Camp of the Saints – generational birthright citizens who still hold belief in the old American foundational ideals. This camp is routinely plucked up in the prime of youth and disposed of somewhere far afield in the never-ending Endless War, yet they still hold fast to their beliefs in American values and mission. So Endless War gains a steady supply of recruits and a second purpose – to keep the sick party going by eliminating all risk of true revolution on Homeland soil once the true believers realize they are being systematically eliminated to make way for inept freaks and the AI virtual economy. And those generational birthright citizens who are too old to fight and die in the absurd service of Endless War? The AI driven corporate equity plug-in modules have a final solution for them. It need only issue employment termination text messages. Termination selections based not upon performance but rather anti-social media activities and race verification via third party genetic testing databases. An all-seeing AI working in concert with the hate-speech recognition algorithms embedded into smartphones. What better ways to wipe the old social and moral order of America’s productive class than through “Thank You for Your Service”?

This was not your father’s Party Like It Was 1999.

The second camp is comprised of those who hold allegiance to their degenerate predilections, ethnic minority status, non-Christian religions, sexual criminality, and dependence upon government above all other American foundational mores and values. It is granted legal protective status and allowed to do as thou wilt with impunity in full public view of the children and grandchildren of the traditionalist camp. And if these traditionalists do not bring their children and grandchildren to join the sick party, the sick party comes to them through anti-social media, Saturday morning cartoons, and the indoctrination within the public “education” system. This “progressive” camp does as it wilt all the time, and does it everywhere, daring everyone to do something about it where the American legal system stands primed ready to immediately pounce upon and severely punish anyone who dares to do anything about it.

And all the degeneracy, incompetency, passive-aggressive hated, and irrationality get rolled up into the great big Our Democracy. Sacred words once uniting and uplifting, now twisted into something destructive, demented, and demoralizing. Words in a long line of debasement like Love, Health Care, Pride, and Justice. Just like “Thank You for Your Service” – there is a finality to them now as they are spoken to your face by the freaks and misfits in charge, always accompanied by an ironic sneer or suppressed smile. A finality whereby democracy means from now on those in the traditionalist camp can do nothing about anything anymore. Thus the translation of Our Democracy into street level English is that there is no more democracy. There is no more voluntary social cohesion. America’s generational birthright citizenry will be erased from the equation that once added up to what was America at its core.

And that is the key to understanding what is happening. America is not comprised of ideals. It is comprised of people who hold to its foundational ideals and are willing to exert their power to keep them in place. The magic trick the Philosopher Kings performed was to get the people openly fighting each other over ideals while the Philosopher Kings secretly fought them all. It is simple divide and conquer where the victory is held up as moral, not as the people’s exercise of political power. Weaken the majority, enervate them to inaction, and then conquer them through perverted morality and never-ending degenerate entertainment. Then divide and conquer the twisted victors. Lather rinse repeat until society is totally atomized and arrives exhausted at the gates of the End of History, ready for the synthesis final solution.

The power does not reside within the ideals, the power is in the people who hold to them. Flesh and bone that is willing to pick up a weapon and defend each other for blood and soil. The ideals are nothing without the people, just lofty words in an old dusty book. That is why the entire history of America since after its 19th century war of secession was about driving it into irredeemable bankruptcy and into the control of the City of London Corporation to gain control over its people. And since 1871, the American people have unquestioningly provided the London bankers with cannon fodder and factory labor. America’s foundational ideals were necessary back then to justify the foreign combat deaths and millions of toiling lives chained to machines. But a fully financialized modern America with its AI driven virtual economy needs none of this now. There is no more need for foundational ideals. There are no more factories with machines to be changed to. There are fewer and fewer desks to sit at pretending to perform valuable work. The people must now be rendered powerless, and their ideals made so disgusting that neither power nor ideals ever exist again. Because the AI driven virtual economy with its guaranteed profits for a Chosen few can brook no risk if these Chosen are to ascend into gods. People and their ideals represent risk. So both must be eliminated, with just enough remaining for the sick and brutal entertainment of the Philosopher Kings.

One does not become an American just by showing up. It is something cultivated over decades contained within the collective DNA. Get rid of the DNA through mass immigration, degeneracy of Christ, drug addiction, government dependency, entertainment, adulterated food, and vaccine mandates and the Philosopher Kings get rid of We the People. Nothing remains of America afterwards to thwart the End of History after all the central banks are garnered up. All that is left standing is an amorphous legally incorporated shell that exists only as its old archetype within mass media propaganda. A shell empty of spirit and Hope from sea to shining sea comprised of outstretched grabbing brown hands that the Philosopher Kings will deal with accordingly once these multitude if hands have served their purpose.

It means that Our Democracy is working.

Our Democracy only serves up America’s demise through hyper-inclusivity and its insistence on equality of outcomes for even the newest of arrivals who possess zero ancestral skin in the American game. It has reached the point where only the exact opposite of democracy - wielded jealously in the tight grip of the productive birthright citizenry - can return America to its original intent. Birthright citizenry with its ancestral thick skin in the American game can no longer just sit by idly as another wave of newcomers - who despise the American birthright citizenry - arrive and suck what marrow remains within the bones from what used to be the fat of the land. The Philosopher Kings have directed the squandering of this surfeit that the birthright citizenry’s forefathers had fought and labored and often died to produce for their future progeny.

But before the bones are gnawed to splinters, the ranks of the Philosopher Kings must not just be overthrown. They must be wiped from the world to a man, woman, and child. They fully intend to do this very same thing to the American birthright citizenry. The vaccines, the intentional national bankruptcy, the forced social decay, and Endless War should have been proof and motivation enough to begin this purge long ago. So long as a single Philosopher King exists, anywhere at any time, one day the Siren Song of equality, equity, and tolerance gets raised again and the degeneration of fully functioning homogeneous society begins anew.

Democracy has to be jettisoned. It was never a foundation ideal to vest every single person residing within America’s borders with an equality of influence. It will be a fight to the death to jettison this inverted democracy so long as the Philosopher Kings have control over America’s conjured fiat money. There will always be democracy so long as Endless War is needed to maintain the pretender king dollar’s global reserve status. There will always be democracy so long as the printing press is key to keeping the wizards of finance in power and control over everything until there are no more wizards, no more Philosopher Kings, and no more pretender king dollar.

In the Net Zero world, death will become a socialist mankind’s highest ideal.

There will come the day when money becomes irrelevant because nobody has any. On that day, there are no young men left to slaughter in the battlefields of Endless War because only the autonomous combat robots remain to fight on for a cause no one can remember.

On the day that money dies, there will be no one left who can remember how to make anything. No one will be left who knows how to fix anything. No one can conceive of anything to be made. The last few unvaccinated men are still living who can recall how things were before The Climate Crisis Show went to air.

On that day, there are no more “historically advantaged” people. There are no more historically disadvantaged people. There are no more people with ties to race, culture, or nation. There is no more collective past accomplishment and no more shared future endeavor. There is no more history, forever.

At the End of History, no one has any relations with their fellow man. Humanity exists only as discrete entities, shuffling aimlessly about for no reason save to obey the next climate lockdown, comply with the latest vaccine mandate, or rush to redeem their digital UBI before it expires. Everyone is dependent upon their digital ID on their smartphones. Everyone’s confidant is their AI Digital Buddy assigned to their officially sanctioned social media account. Nothing is confided to real people but trivialities. Everyone who comes in to the future is physically enervated, mentally arrested, psychologically unstable, and only exists at the discretion of the AI algorithms.

Well-fed and robust enforcers keep the social order in check by hunting down and rooting out the healthy and thinking atavists. Hope is absent throughout all the lands, and the lands no longer have names. Nothingness and meaninglessness descend over everything. No one can comprehend that there is nothingness and meaninglessness. Universal ugliness reigns supreme everywhere over everything.

As the End of History approaches, all forms will dissolve and there will be nothing left of reality but the disfigured templates from which new mutated forms manifest.

It is out of this nothingness and meaninglessness and ugliness that the new universal religion arises. When meaninglessness is at its apogee, Hope at its nadir, ugliness is everywhere, and Endless War has consumed everything. It is here where the Philosopher Kings will project the holograms skyward to “reveal” the “angels” of mercy who descend upon the ravaged earth. These “angels” arrive to announce the imminent coming of the omnipotent savior, the World King. It is here, during the greatest technical production of wizardry ever conjured – and the last really big show ever needed – that the “angels” proclaim the hitherto unseen Philosopher Kings and their progeny as divine hereditary regents of the World King.

The holographic “angels” proclaim that to best fulfil the merciful and compassionate World King’s desires for humanity, all tattered remaining notions of nation and people and race and religion must submit their fealty to the new global government as per the divine commandment. And first and foremost of these divine commandments, the regal court for global government shall be domiciled in the third temple at Jerusalem. Every type of sovereignty shall dissolve, differences among men eliminated, the discrete self wholly subsumed to the collective, and what remains of individual will shall no longer exist. Because the climate crisis shall continue unabated until the world’s surface temperature returns to balance, and mankind has proven himself incapable of righting this wrong.

That is why the World King must intervene, to return the world to its natural balance. And just like Net Zero, what that natural balance really is, is never revealed. It is only when the climate is in balance shall the World King descend unto the earth to claim his realm and impart his universal peace and magnanimity unto the New Eden of the new Gaia. But in the interregnum, the Philosopher Kings are left alone to interpret just what that natural balance really is.

This “second coming” is broadcast live over official social media channels for the entire world to witness. Those who somehow managed to come in to the future all see it simultaneously. Like The Apollo 11 Show before it, the event is already ingrained deep within the collective unconsciousness. So it must be true as humanity has for generations unconsciously yearned for a rekindling of belief in something. At this point humanity will take any belief, so long as it is shared by others around it. Thus, the final everlasting spell over humanity is cast, and an ossified world is left waiting yet again for the coming of their new World King that never comes. And same as it ever was, humanity is left to wait forever and deal with the regents who rule on behalf of this king that never comes. Humanity waits while the regents dole out their brutal rule in the name of the merciful and loving unseen World King residing somewhere unseen in the heavens above.

God is my right.

So it is here the Philosopher Kings ascend to what the Pharaohs of antiquity could never aspire - possession of an omniscient AI server battery that autonomously commands the directed energy weapons fitted to the predator drones tirelessly circling overhead and ever ready to prosecute their deadly commands. At their right hand stands Righteousness, delivering immediate retributions of precise cleansing laser bursts to the apostate, the infidel, and the transgressor. The world yet again submits to this new spell cast by its ancient bloodline rulers. The Philosopher Kings rule over their world cleansed not only of unbelievers, but devoid of those capable of unbelieving. It is here where the ancient bloodline finally steps out of the shadows to be worshiped as gods as is now right and just. It is here where the Philosopher Kings can finally do as thou wilt - forever. It is here at the End of History where the new eschatology demands the permanent abolition of history. It is here where it is the same as it ever was, anew but forever and always unchanging.

Unless…