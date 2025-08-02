Control the food and you control the people. Control the energy and you control the continents. Control the money and you control the world. Control the world and you control the food, the people, and the money.

Control everything and your apotheosis will follow.

And then once you becomes a god, then take the food and energy away all at once and everybody dies all in it together. The gods are left with a world cleansed of human vermin. Nice and sparkling clean. And nobody will do anything about it. Because - it is the will of the god.

But it is only control over the money that matters in a world controlled by artificial intelligence operating within a purely financialized virtual economy. Money is the ultimate efficiency gain when the destruction of civilization is the end goal.

A virtual world benefiting a very few has no need to trade real stuff anymore to generate profits. Why worry and slave over profits in the real world that may or may not materialize no matter how convincing the bar graphs in the quarterly sales forecast? Such a virtual trading world only needs enough energy to transfer bytes of information between server farms to generate AI driven risk-free profits for all eternity for the chosen few. There is no longer the need for energy to smelt iron, pave roads, or ferry workers to what western factories remain as financialization cuts them down one by one.

Less real stuff gets made as virtual profits soar. The lithium ion batteries get redirected to the front line drones and autonomous combat robots sent to the front lines of Endless War to destroy what is left of the vigorous and healthy male populations whose existence threaten the flow of endless AI driven profits. And all the while the television screams how everyone has never had it better.

In a finite “public utility” electric grid serving a swelling unemployed population, the limited energy will be rationed and siphoned off to feed “productive” endeavors like data farming, Bitcoin mining, and trading platforms that can grant all the riches of the conjured world within nanoseconds. And this risk-free world of guaranteed trading profits cannot tolerate the hyperinflationary risks presented by real people who aren’t absolutely controlled all of the time. People are just unnecessary cost and intolerable risk when entered into the calculus of the purely financialized AI driven virtual trading economy.

It is one thing to exert total control over a population. It is another thing to get that population to believe that total control can be exercised over it with absolute impunity. It is something different to get a population to bow down before its self-proclaimed leaders and worship them as a god.

So those costs and risks have to be eliminated to ensure the eternal flows of virtual trading profits are 100% guaranteed - forever. There must be zero risk in this new virtual zero sum game where there is no longer a need for when every night all the men come around and lay their money down. Because in the ultimate rigged game, none of the men who come around will have any money and will be turned away at the door.

Welcome to The Climate Crisis Show. Welcome to the Anthropocene. Welcome my son, welcome to the killing machine.

So welcome back my friends to the show that never ends. We’re so glad you could attend. Come inside! Come inside!

Welcome to the Killing Joke.

And what better thing is there that a newly deified god can do with an AI driven world he fully controls than to methodically destroy it to eliminate all cost and risk to himself? Besides, it is just so much more fun to destroy a world in under 10 years than to spend one boring century after another building one from the ground up.

So the new self-proclaimed gods got busy destroying the world with their Agenda 2030 and Net Zero nonsense. And the key to destroying the world was to finally garner up those last central banks, get every nation in the world beholden to the pretender king dollar, and then fire up the hyperinflation once the AI driven virtual economy and its guaranteed profits were up and running with everyone but a Chosen few locked out of the sick joke forever.

It wasn’t the climate crisis that was going to kill everyone. The Philosopher Kings were going to kill everyone with money.

And the Philosopher Kings grew hungry and impatient for the perpetual human blood sacrifice upon an altar of anthropogenic climate change. The new gods had developed a refined taste for the burnt offerings of long pig. And they wanted their long pig and wanted to eat it out in the open now.

The Climate Crisis Show is designed to give the Philosopher Kings their Trifecta of control over humanity so they can turn around and destroy it. Only with humanity maintained under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature can the Philosopher Kings eliminate the costs and risks embodied in all those people who jeopardize the AI driven virtual trading economy in the purely financialized world. So the Philosopher Kings set their sights on absolute control over absolutely everything – everything physical, everything moral, everything mental, and everything spiritual. And with absolute control, everything that mattered could be absolutely debased.

So the Philosopher Kings set about to destroy humanity’s physical health with adulterated foods and vaccine mandates. They set about to degenerate mankind and invert it against nature while claiming they were bringing it closer to nature. They set about to drive societies insane with their endless streams of anti-social media negativity and perversion. They set about to demoralize nations so they would never realize the overwhelming numbers they possessed in relation to their oppressors. Because anything other than absolute control over absolutely everything in the purely financialized AI driven virtual trading economy would not do.

So humanity with all its cost and risk and irrational decision making that lies beyond the capabilities of the fuzzy logic algorithms can no longer be allowed to exist in a purely financialized world. Humanity is the carbon that is slated for elimination by 2030.

Control the air. Control the water. Control the soil. Control the sunshine. Control the genome. Then systematically poison each in the magical fight against anthropogenic climate change. And buy up the South Pacific islands beyond the reach of the poisons and 5g bandwidths and hordes of confused and starving unemployed people.

Because once everything everywhere is contaminated with an inescapable pollution, the Philosopher Kings can finally gain control over the numbers of people. Because billions of people cannot be maintained in perpetual balance with a world that has been poisoned on all fronts. Logistic limit must be achieved by 2030 and from there population collapse can ensue. And it is only with population collapse and its disintegrating supply chains in a world that is mutually dependent upon trading real stuff can the final solutions contained within the End of History be presented to what remains of the world’s people and once the big beautiful EULA is signed, humanity’s numbers will never again increase.

And almost all of those who do manage to come in to the future will be the product of this careful breeding. They will be a race of undifferentiated physically deformed slaves whose sole purpose will be to serve the fickle and violent tastes of those progeny Chosen to be in on the joke.

Control all thought. Control all emotion. Control all beliefs. Control all perception. Then systematically reduce each to a mere handful. Further reduce that handful until there is not one spontaneous thought, authentic emotion, lasting belief, or true perception remaining to the individual. Humanity gets reduced to a domesticated animal state where it cannot comprehend the millions of death occurring all around them in the climate crisis slaughterhouse. All of humanity’s behaviors and actions become predictable because they are all scripted and prompted by external stimuli emanating from the AI driven, government mandated, anti-social media algorithms. So the imperfect fuzzy logic is no longer needed, complexity within the AI control grid is significantly reduced, and another efficiency gain gets ticked off on a behavioral conditioning key performance indicator.

With absolute control humanity is entirely reactive and devoid of foresight, guided solely by the autonomous programming. And once the Philosopher Kings achieve control over everything, they are unfettered to abuse humanity’s remnants because humanity will no longer possess a soul. With a vastly depopulated humanity, where hundreds of millions – neigh, billions – have disappeared - there are fewer left to resist. Those who remain can no longer comprehend resistance because it has been eliminated from their genome. Resistance becomes the ultimate sin against humanity’s human gods.

The critical step in eliminating all resistance is to send all the fighting fit men of spirit to their graves in the trenches of the Endless War. Heroes they will be called, until there are no more ranks from which to draw new heroes. And a world without heroes is a world without Hope. With Hope vanquished, the Philosopher Kings can then deal with the Nexus accordingly as its utility expires, and then do with the hapless survivors scattered about as they please. Then the Philosopher Kings can reign as true illuminated sovereigns, devoid of empathy, compassion, and sentiment. They can finally and openly do as thou wilt just as thou pleases. They can determine logic and reason, no matter how illogical and unreasonable their dictates. They can complete the Great Inversion of everything where all that is unnatural becomes natural, and all that is natural becomes abomination. They can ascend to the ranks of gods to establish the Golden Age of Lucifer, and accomplish in mere decades what the mighty Pharaohs could only imagine over centuries.

At the End of History there is no more need for The Killing Joke because the reign of death, misery, deprivation, and abject depravity becomes the natural way of the new inverted world. No one is left who can remember that things were not always as they are. No one remains who has not been told ten thousand times that things have always been as they are and have never been better. Evil goes into artificial intelligence autopilot. So many have died that the continuity with history is severed. Those who manage to come in to the future pray to the gods of illumination who reply that things as they are indeed just and righteous. Humanity’s instinct to fight and survive have been bred out of it with mRNA genome upgrades combined with the religion of Mother Earth and her delicate and fragile climate that superfluous humans throw out of balance. And Mother Earth demands balance, so the old ways of the disciples of Moloch return to exercise their craft and humanity calls them medical doctors. The neoconservatives, the new Nexus, the facilitators and enforcers - all are irrelevant and no longer needed as their work is done. Thank you for your service is the new kiss of death. Even The Joker himself must be retired as the joke on humanity now just writes itself.

Everyone is invited to the End of History. But there is a very steep admission fee .

So the new Nexus got to work conjuring the American Dream into the power of nightmares. Everything one did led to humanity’s inescapable and imminent demise. Drive to work and the oceans flood the coastal cities. Barbeque some hamburgers and kill the crops. Eat red meat and the planet boils. One’s very existence became the culpable deaths of everyone. The Philosopher Kings had to conjure up a mass climate insanity to get the people to fill the theater of the absurd. Humanity had to pay a heavy toll to make the nightmares go away. And that toll was the programmable Carbon Dollar with its digital ID.

The 666 on the right overseeing all the senseless bloodshed should be the dead giveaway.

But the global warming nightmare is just another punch line in the sick joke conjured up to force something onto a credulous America that would never accept it outside of an staged televised crisis. Global warming is the thesis put forth to finally push those remaining Americans who come unawares in to the future into the occult synthesis of the End of History. The Climate Crisis Show is a spectacular magic act no different from the others that preceded it. Each show has an objective hidden from its television viewing audience. The Apollo 11 Show gave the world a man bouncing across the moon but was really about getting those ICBMs. The Osama bin Laden Show went to air with planes crashing into buildings but was really about getting the Endless War up and running forever. The Covid-19 Show gave the world Chinese people stumbling through the streets and falling over dead on the spot but was in reality a reality TV show to stamp out global demand for stuff and dampen the hyperinflation arising out of The Mother of All Money Grabs. The wizards play the world like a violin, and the world dances to the songs they hear.

The Food of the Gods. The lucky ones are dead before they get eaten.

No matter how consensual The Science™ gets, no matter how many “experts” are bought off to sign off on to the bottom line of yet another dire climate warning, the real global warming action all happened some 11,600 years ago long before the first drops of fossil fuel were internally combusted. It was here in the waning years of the Pleistocene, at the end of the Younger Dryas, coincident with the extreme of the Milankovitch cycle, where temperatures on the earth’s northern hemisphere rose some 15 – 18 °F over a mere 200 year span. And after another 1,600 years elapsed, the real global warming had ended long before Sumer built its first ziggurat.

The hidden truth in the big joke is that for the last 10,000 years the earth has in reality been gradually cooling. But if an “expert” dissects the data the right way, he can find some oscillations in the noise that give the appearance of a menacing upward temperature “trend”. And if those data are limited, and these limited data further parsed, then statistically cleaned, the “expert” can then exclaim that the world just experienced its hottest day on record. And it is true when that record only goes back to 1880. Given that The Science™ tells us that the earth is some 4.5 billion years old, such exclamations amounts to a literary critique of a 1,000 page tome by examining the period at the end of the final sentence.

The secret ingredient behind The Science™ is that there is no science.

But global warming was a hyperbole that got packaged up, marketed out, and blamed on an “educated” America that had never read a book on historical geology. The Science™ got to work fabricating a commonality from the sparse and parsed and cleansed data linking America’s demand for stuff to the weather so to conjure up the collective guilt necessary to link the global warming thesis to its human antithesis and achieve that synthesis of an earth cleansed of most everybody at the End of History.

Americans had to be the root cause of the world’s demise in a circular logic of calls for never ending deprivation and self-immolation while the Philosopher Kings prosecuted their Endless War in the race against hyperinflation. So every hot day was conjured into climate change. Every week without rain was conjured into climate crisis. Every month with too much rain was conjured into climate chaos. Every tornado, every eroded sea cliff, every dry river bed everywhere was conjured into America’s fault.

Every year of selfish collective inaction was conjured into yet another wasted opportunity to save humanity and the world. And the world could only be saved at this point by killing America with the Green New Deal and its trillions in government subsidies funneled into the New Nexus venture capital firms. War, waste, Wall Street, and welfare had to continue unabated as America died another day in the race against hyperinflation and crossed that End of History finish line.

It’s always the warmest year “on record” somewhere when the historical geology gets ignored.

But there had to be a magic ingredient that tied the weather to necessary human activity. So despite the axiom that correlation is not causation, The Science™ turned to a leap of faith and found something that industrialized society could not avoid producing save once it was dead and decomposed. And humanity producing that something in large quantities just happened to coincide not only with the start of the sparse temperature data, but also with the beginning of the Second Industrial Revolution. So voilà! The Science™ had the consensus it was paid to formulate and their consensus conveniently fit the noise in the sparse and parsed and cleansed data.

And once the scattered climate simulations were creatively history matched in lockstep, global warming was “found” to be entirely due to industrialized man’s production of the trace gas carbon dioxide. Forget about the sun and its variable radiation output. Forget about the Van Allen belt and its current weakening. Forget about the Milankovitch cycles. Forget about Operation Fishbowl and its coincidence with the start of warming across the sparse data. Forget about that only nighttime temperatures are rising within the sea of heat absorbing concrete surrounding the measurement instrumentation.

Forget that the temperature measurement instruments and methods have varied over the sparse data. There is no escaping the emission of carbon dioxide in an industrialized society, so humanity cannot escape blame for the global warming and planetary destruction of its own selfish creation.

The Science™ had humanity cornered. And it had specifically painted the United States into a specially designed inescapable corner. All the American people had to do now to destroy themselves was to trust The Science™ just one last time. The Science™ that had served the Philosopher Kings well during The Covid-19 Show had found a great big “gotcha” with which to bludgeon America into compliance with its own demise through an accelerated and systematic deindustrialization. To save the planet, one had to trust The Science™ and its sparse and parsed and cleansed data fed into its manipulated climate models. The esteemed academics of The Science™ had formed the consensus that nothing short of the Green New Deal would save humanity from itself. And to comply with their Net Zero demands America had to be transformed into a country that not only made absolutely nothing of substance, but was thereafter incapable of making anything anymore except Endless War and mounting debts – forever, until any recollection of an America vanished at the End of History.

The Green New Deal would turn America, the greatest productive power that the world has ever produced, into mere essence, a facsimile of itself that existed only as a pure and abstract template in the realm of thought. But the real America, the America of substance that existed on the ground, would disintegrate into chaos and violence as its citizens clung to Hope and their pure and perfect abstract template of what they conceived America to still be. And that pure and perfect template – that too would vanish at the End of History, never to be reconstructed ensuring the permanent rule of the Philosopher Kings.

Never mind that both global temperature and carbon dioxide levels are near historic lows.

So when the book is closed on American industrialization, and absolutely nothing gets produced anymore, and everyone is dependent upon the conjuring for their very lives, those people sitting around staring at their smartphones, with their bellies growling as they await their next digital UBI installment - when the chips are down, these civilized people, they’ll eat each other.

And that is the whole purpose of The Climate Crisis Show – it is the final spell that lures America to destroy itself as its non-productive inhabitants scramble to garner unto themselves the dwindling supply of stuff for which they feel entitled to possess. And the sooner America produces nothing, and the more expensive that growing supply of nothing gets, the faster the chips go down and these civilized people start eating each other. Throw in an extra 200 million uncivilized new “Americans” and their hungry expectant bellies pouring across the open American borders, throngs of hopeful people with their eyes fixated on the free stuff but their hearts having no connection to America or its history, and it all devolves quickly into conflagration when the expected stuff never materializes.

It is at that point where all those paragraphs contained within the USA Patriot Act (2001) are fully activated against what little remains of the America’s productive class. One day the productive class are making stuff and watching football games, the next day they are environmental criminals, procedural felons, reporting malefactors, equity offenders, and spewers of illegal hate – all new brands of crime minted to fill up the FEMA camps and ensure there is no demand for anything and hyperinflation is held at bay. As the economic chaos rises and the camps fill up, nothing gets produced except those things needed to prosecute Endless War.

Because all those camps and their impenetrable perimeter fencing were built for a reason. There could never have been that many terrorists. The camps were built for the day that would eventually arrive. The day when the hyperinflation came. The camps stand ready from sea to shining sea to collect up the remnants of the American productive class to ensure that when the hyperinflationary chips are down, America makes absolutely nothing. The camps were built for the day after, when demand for everything is infinite but supply for anything is zero. The camps get filled up to ensure that Endless War and its AI driven profits for a Chosen few continue in its march towards a noble Net Zero and its nice and sparkling clean End of History where those Chosen few rule as false gods over the financialized world.

But then, Net Zero is just the mask of communism, placed in front of the façade of Zionism, behind which hides the End of History. And within these lies lie the eternal permanent reign of the divine Philosopher Kings ruling over the Chosen in the Golden Age of Lucifer.

And there lies the occult semantic joke behind the Net Zero indeterminacy – net zero what, exactly? It is a net zero productivity giving rise to net zero Hope leading to net zero people who are left that possess the spirit to fight against the climate hyperbole mad spell. Everything gets destroyed efficiently with Net Zero. Everything implodes cheaply and uniformly with Net Zero. The hyperinflation is held at bay for a little bit longer with Net Zero as the demand side destruction progresses. Endless War gets prosecuted unabated as Net Zero allocates and consumes all remaining resources to its destructive cause. The dominoes fall in synchronicity with Net Zero never to be placed upright again. Net Zero devours everything and everybody and puts everybody and everything all in it together. Net Zero is the equitable and inclusive distribution of the destruction of everything save one thing – the power and control over humanity held tightly by the Philosopher Kings. Net Zero gets the Philosopher Kings their highest return on investment when everyone is compelled by the wizardry to willingly destroy themselves and each other.

Net Zero is the highest return on investment when that investment metric is power. Net Zero is what comes as the Endless War garners up its last central bank and the finance of the entire world is held hostage within the grabbing hands of a very few. The Climate Crisis Show is the whipping boy that gets blamed when those very few who control the fake fiat monies of the world implode those monies all at once. Everything gets blamed on the climate, the people beg for solutions, and the only solution on offer is the Net Zero final solution.

The Philosopher Kings had invested the previous 250 years assiduously driving man off its productive agricultural land and into the barren cities. They corralled up man, domesticate him, and deprived him of productive self-sufficiency. Thus was the process whereby modern “man” was transformed into “mankind” – a servile animal trained to operate machinery. This migration from farm to city was the true alienation from the means of production. Man heard this Siren song, left the uncertainty of his harvest, and fell into the certainty of the ubiquitous rentier and creditor. Man moved to the cities and became mankind, and mankind entered a new state of bondage with its mass dependence upon the magic of conjured money to obtain things that man no longer created as an individual.

So at its core, usury is socialism, that vehicle whereby an independent and uncooperative free man is corralled into cities, lost to the masses, and becomes a docile and obedient dependent mankind. And it is here whereby a dependent mankind becomes socialist, and socialism requires usury to create a society whereby the individual contributes only partially to value creation. Nothing gets created now without collective effort, without a collective society in existence. So when both the money and society are degenerated, nothing can be produced because all an individual contributes is a step in the partial creation of stuff. Thus, socialism is a necessary prerequisite to the End of History as the End of History requires societal collapse to be achieved. And it is only through this total interconnected dependence of a docile and obedient mankind can society be effectively collapsed.

Once this socialist mankind became alienated from its means of production, money was conjured up so the newly minted mankind could obtain the necessities of life from the barren cities. And so the usurer-wizard was born to provide conjure money to create the socialism which maintained mankind’s dependency and alienation. Money became the all-consuming intermediary of everything, as mankind now no longer set out to make those things it needed, but instead went out in a single-minded search of money so to acquire those things it needed. The needed thing gave way to the intermediary. And when this search for money became all-consuming for the urban mankind, the usurer-wizards became all-powerful over mankind.

But the majority of mankind was unproductive. And if conjured money usury was to exist, it needed socialism. And if the usurer-wizard was to become all-powerful, it needed everyone in the cities, dependent and all in it together. But the usurer-wizard needed the aggregate real losses in this socialist society to be borne by somebody other than themselves. So the losses were borne in conjured money, which was in itself worthless so there were in reality no losses at all. The great magic trick was getting these false losses to reside within the mind of a socialist mankind, to exist within the obligations that stuck in the heads of the productive and honest so to keep them producing and supporting the unproductive. Real things were never lost, they were created and merely transferred to the wizard-usurer lien holders.

These obligations residing within the mind were the methods by which the usurer garnered up the real things unto himself without expending any labor himself. To keep the socialism going and prevent true revolution, fake occupations had to be created and well-remunerated. Welfare was created to provide the means of existence to those who were truly incapable of providing for themselves. To convince the productive they must bear the burden of this welfare, human rights were invented. And regularly scheduled wars had to be prosecuted to clear out many of the nations of their young, fighting fit patriotic men who presented an existential threat to the socialist-usury basis of society.

These losses – which are losses of only worthless chits of paper - would not be borne by the usurer, but rather sucked from productive labor in the socialist society. Thus all systemic power has been the evolution of this condition whereby the aggregate losses of a socialist society are borne solely by the labor of its productive members. The productive are trapped between communism / revolution on the left, and oligarchy / conservatism on the right as neither right nor left will disavow conjured money and the socialism required to keep its magic spell going. All ideology is depend upon the transfer of productivity gains from the productive to the unproductive. It is the great inversion of everything that should hold true in a state of nature.

So a fledgling Nexus had grown and flourished that had used this conjured money to gain supply control over those things mankind now produced collectively yet no longer possessed. Free men everywhere were in reality slaves who did not possess that which they produced, most occupations produced nothing in a socialist society, and life itself was doled out not by the early spring rains upon the planted fecund fields, but by installment plans accruing interest.

But a small productive class was crucial to the Philosopher Kings in these formative years of industrialization, where the power of supply was supplanted by the power of money conjured up by financial magicians so to acquire control over those who created that supply. There was no escaping credit if one aspired to produce stuff, and there had to be a shining example of what fealty to the creditors could achieve in material terms. The bulk of mankind had to be kept laboring away for mere chits of paper exchanged to cover interest payments. But there had to be Hope that one’s pointless labors could someday lead to some great reward in terms of more and better stuff. And it was this productive class that created the new things for which mankind aspired to acquire and it was these new things that kept Hope going in a world growing devoid of religion and social purpose. And a Hope that kept going kept credit creation growing. The more credit grew, the further mankind was pushed into dependence upon it as prices outran wages, and where the things of least value to have transformed into the things of most value to acquire.

But that day would eventually arrive when the inflation became so onerous that wages could never keep up. It was here at inflation’s point of no return – the transition into hyperinflation – where the wage laborers lose Hope for that better tomorrow of more and more stuff. They down tools in droves, and concede that their mad race to “prosperity” is forever lost. And this is when the whole edifice built up over those 250 years breaks – when the center cannot hold, and things fall apart. When Hope for a better tomorrow vanishes and the old spell dissolves, and millions of Americans must be replaced with tens of millions of newly minted “Americans” ready to embrace the vacuous Hope of acquiring more and more stuff. But the baseline for the new “Americans” are lower, so it is easier and cheaper and more cost effective to kindle and keep this Hope alive just long enough to push the whole rotten thing across the End of History finish line.

Thus a new form of Hope is desperately needed with its brand new spell if the Philosopher Kings are ever going to gain absolute power and total control over all mankind. So the old spell of Hope cast over the individual for a better tomorrow is being replace with the new Hope for the collective survival of humanity with its starring role in The Climate Crisis Show. And in order for humanity to survive, the individual and his millennial old ways must perish.

Industrialization and its conjured fiat money had served the Philosopher Kings well. But both had reached their use-by date on August 15th, 1971 as they had begun to elevate too many average Americans out of their work-slavery condition. Nationalism, religious morality, unity of culture, and great destructive wars of ideals - the raison d’être of American society had always fallen into line to unknowingly serve the wizardry of finance. But what took these Philosopher Kings 250 years to create, they would dismantle over the next 50 years in nothing short of a recreation of the Eastern Mediterranean Bronze Age collapse. A wholly dependent socialist mankind would not survive the shock to the supply chain and everything will get blamed on carbon dioxide. Mankind will have to die and resurrect as mere servile toys of the Philosopher Kings in order to be “saved” from carbon dioxide. There was even a lofty academic name created for this collective suicide – anthropogenic climate change. Who could ever argue with terms one could not understand? One must trust The Science™ one is told, over and over again ad nauseam until one no longer feels ill.

Mankind had become the greatest threat to humanity. Net Zero would permanently “solve” its dilemma.

But why would the Philosopher Kings destroy the great bulk of humanity? Because it could. That is the greatest power in the world, the ability to both create and destroy. It is the Will to Power. One cannot prove oneself all powerful unless one can create, then destroy that creation, only to then create again from the ashes left behind. To become gods one must be both the architect and the demolition crew.

It is not a flag of celebration, but is instead an erection of conquest over the humanity of mankind. It is the only symbol of Hope allowed in the new Net Zero world disorder.

That is The Killing Joke. Its punch line is most of mankind not only dies, but so too does its spirit. When the spirit is driven out of man, he reverts back to an animal. And the End of History will assure he remains an animal forever.

But in the meantime, The Climate Crisis Show continues. Because the future is now.