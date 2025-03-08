Back in the 1970s they promised us we’d all have flying cars by now but that never happened. In the 1980s they promised us they’d stare into the abyss and defeat the communist monster once and for all, only to become that monster themselves. During the 1990s they sang we’d party like it was 1999 but after 9/11 it was like God himself had Chosen only a few to have the superfluous money to keep the DJs employed. The first decade of the 2000s gave us the global war on terror that terrorized the American nation. In the 2010s they made more promises to “fundamentally transform” America but they never explained exactly what America would get transformed into. Then they up and changed direction and promised to make America great again but they never explained exactly for whom they would make it great again.

And now, here they were again on all those television screens making promises to yet again save America. Standing behind those podiums with their intimidating official seals affixed. Wagging their fingers and chastising the American people that they had better shut up, mask up, put up, and start trusting The Science™.

After decades of ethical hesitation, The Science™ boldly stepped forward, broke free of longstanding anachronistic moral hazards, did as thou wilt, and found the “cure”.

So now here America was, all in it together again. Forty-eight years of unmitigated fiat money sorcery had come to a head. Broke and more bankrupt with every passing day. After all the never ending wars, the extravagant waste, the litany of unpunished Wall Street crimes, and the thankless welfare largesse from the fat of the land, a thoroughly corrupted America now stood all in it together staring down into this brand new abyss of a SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The long preparations for the black cycle of nightmares had become manifest. The unhindered global flows of the pretender king dollar via the virtuous cycle had never been more at risk. So a desperate financial crisis required a drastic social-economic solution.

They hadn’t gone out of their way to kill too many Americans up to this point because it was so much fun working to make their Hope and dream filled lives so miserable at every dead end turn. But to unlock the true potential of misery, those American hopes and dreams had to be quashed once and for all and the bar of expectation lowered to the ground. What those hopes and dreams of the hard working American productive class really needed was a Great Reset.

But somehow during these past forty-eight years, Americans refused to get the joke. They kept picking that bar of expectation up off the ground and putting it back in place where it belonged. Quash one of their dreams and another pops up somewhere else. Throw one of their hopes to the floor and it bounces back up stronger than before. And the supreme joke of jokes, the punch line that Americans just refused to get, was that the joke was always on them. Life in America had become a mix of cognitive dissonance with a Richter experiment. The Philosopher Kings had to make this particular joke so utterly ridiculous in its scope, so crudely preposterous in its logic, and so absurdly inept in its delivery, that if one still didn’t get the punch line then one deserved exactly what was coming to him.

So the Nexus promoted one of its own carnival barkers to the position of national Ringmaster specifically to deliver this absurd punch line. The Philosopher Kings had no choice but play their Trump card before the hyperinflation kicked in, and they played it with a purpose. As those life and death reality TV struggles unfolded, their Orange Ringmaster would send in the procession of clowns, and those bumbling jesters would provide the nonsensical backdrop that made the buffoonery seem sensible. And the Orange Ringmaster’s place in history was to administer the most bigly and dangerous IQ Test ever undertaken. But that IQ Test was meticulously designed so most test subjects would fail, because a lot of people had to fail and on a bigly scale. Because, everything on those televisions was a 5th generation warfare program prosecuted by America’s very own Department of Defense. Because, the military was the only way to unclog that global financial plumbing and extend the pretender king dollar’s tottering reign. Because, the macroeconomics of depopulation depended upon mass test failure.

It would not be a difficult matter for the Orange Ringmaster to engender that mass test failure because nearly every American had been “educated” in the hallowed halls of the public school system. It was here in the schools where a young America spent year after year sitting, fidgeting, squirming, pencil tapping, staring at the wall clock anticipating its exact moment of respite, until the bell rang and the next class began and its “lesson” on how to sit still and be quiet started. And American schools were the one public place in America where at this point there were no televisions hanging from the walls because there could be no diversions from this most important of early indoctrinations.

It was in the public schools where a susceptible and vulnerable America sat through its “lessons”, isolated from competing and conflicting and distracting perspectives, where a de-education system got to work to dispel all doubts as to how things were. It was in these schools where America was conditioned to sit and pass its tests. Every syllable of indoctrinating boredom was constructed to give this future America its answers to every significant “how come?” in advance. It was an extensive and expensive training program that taught its pupils how not to think and to merely recall the answers provided. And after each young American had spent his allotted thirteen years sitting and fidgeting and squirming at those desks to prove he had absorbed his “lessons”, with pomp and ceremony he was handed his final pass mark - a diploma - as proof that, in essence, he had successfully been molded to assimilate, without question, exactly what he had been told by an array of authority figures.

Each newly minted graduate with his newly printed diploma had proven that he was ready to uncritically serve the Nexus.

The public school system is a place where not only are there no alternative answers, but is one where there are only select questions provided in advance. These schools turn young lives into a big TRUE / FALSE dichotomous Scantron choice where every test taking rule has to be followed down to the letter using only that #2 pencil. Try filling in the ellipses with a #4 pencil – automatic FAIL and no re-takes. Smudge a bit outside the ellipses or effect an impartial erasure – FAIL again. The only questions are those provided in advance, and there is only one “correct” answer to those limited number of questions. There is only one correct way to prove the “correct” answers to the authority figures. One must repeat only the answer that he has been provided. And thus the rogue sceptic is always proven wrong when every other American is repeating the “correct” answer to their limited number of questions provided to them in advance.

American education had been “fundamentally transformed” from a process of discovering many answers, into a tiresome and exhausting exercise of asking fewer questions. And “education” aspired to one day create the perfectly “educated” American who asks no questions at all because he has been given all the answers in advance. That is why over $850 billion gets squandered every year on “education” in America. It is a monumental effort to formulate those “correct” answers for those limited number of questions. It is a huge undertaking to cut and trim away at all those latent questions that should never be asked by the entirety of a society.

And so to engender that mass failure of the great IQ Test, the Orange Ringmaster only need provide America with the “correct” answer once the procession of clowns had cut and trimmed away at all those latent questions.

Thus education solves the primary dilemma of governing a mass of people through a Crushing Democracy – if government can contain the questions, then government can more easily control the answers.

So in school one is taught a “lesson” and then given a test. But in life, one is given a test that then teaches a lesson. It is this inversion of education that prevents most of America from ever learning its lessons. The inversion ensures that the joke is always on the American people because they can never escape being all in it together. But the coming great IQ Test would not leave those legions who failed much time remaining to ponder upon the lesson that life had just taught them. The joke would be squarely on them. Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock as the graphene hydroxide pulsed through their arteries in search of capillary tissues to lyse.

And it would soon pulse through nearly all of them.Two-hundred and thirty-one million Americans to be exact would fail their IQ Test.

America will never snatch the pebble away until it breaks free of its educational chains.

Wuhan was in chaos, Christmas festivities were upon America, football season was rising to a climax, and the entire developed world was about to plunge into Covid’s wake. But hidden somewhere deep within every great manufactured crisis is an even greater opportunity. The trick is that the opportunity remain an occult pursuit, never to be revealed to the uninitiated.

The public / private partnership that had honed its final preparations during Event 201 was ready to kick in and was waiting for that great opportunity to be unleashed. It stood ready to make America great again – just not in the way that the true believers had imagined, or even could imagine, because the partnership sounded so benevolent in its mission statement, advertised as just another unfortunate necessity of modern life. But lurking within its core was an awful necessity of modern fiat money, a partnership between billionaire funded NGO 501(c)(3)s, the giant Nexus corporations these billionaires directed, and a .gov division of the Nexus that had been bought and compromised to a man.

So for those very few who bothered to interpret the partnership’s true mission statement, the translation of the term “public / private partnership”, from its inverted language of public relations, into the vernacular of red blooded American English, was that the private parts get all the profits flowing out of the opportunity, and the public parts get handed the bills for the money flowing in to the “solutions” owned by the private parts.

So the “public / private” partnership is just a great big private parts shoved into the face of the public.

And those “solutions” were to unfold as yet another endless war. But this time, it was an unconventional war with an invisible enemy on Homeland soil where one first had to take the RT-PCR test, then run that test at 40+ cycles, to only then discover that they were under attack. One day one felt fine, and then the next the false positive came in and something changed inside. Suddenly, there one was – caught up in a war against logic, reason, and what remained of one’s better judgement. And when enough American’s were caught up in the invisible fight, it became a war on sanity itself.

So as 2019 drew to a close, through nearly eleven years of Crushing Democracy, America had finally mutated in to the largest wealth transfer monster that the world had ever produced. The time had arrived to unleash the full potential of that monster in the most unimaginable and horrifying way. And that American monster would only reach its apex of potential once it began to eat its own.

Ta da! The joke’s on you again.

The health and viability of a modern nation state is proportional to how many of its citizens are in on the joke. And this supreme joke of jokes, the SARS-CoV-2 “pandemic”, in one form or another, was on nearly everyone this time. And that did not bide well for the future of America. But then again not everyone was coming to the future. And in a future where almost no one is in on the joke, and there is a widening gyre between The Joker and his victims, one’s nation begins to fray, and things fall apart. But that was the whole idea of the joke from this point forward – a future that not many come to and for those who do, things fall apart anyways. It wasn’t the End of History – it was history’s end.

The hyperinflation was imminent and inevitable now. There was just no way America could ever go back. The Philosopher Kings would not get their End of History. So, there would be no more America left to create History for those Philosopher Kings to End. The only question remaining now was - would all that fun making America’s hope and dream filled lives so miserable continue? Would history amusingly grind slowly to an end as misery piled upon misery? Or, would the torment grow tedious and its boredoms get put to and end once and for all in one fell swoop with all those nuclear armed ICBMs that we were told were put in place to protect us?

But Event 201 had to immobilize everyone who was not in on the joke so the sequence of events would have their desired outcomes. The plans had to go exactly according to plan because, nobody panics when things go according to plan. Even if the plan is horrifying.

There could be no dissent, no competing perspective, and no hesitation. Everyone had to all be in this together. It was just a matter of getting together each side of the joke, but regardless of which side of the joke one was on, all sides had to be in lockstep. And that was the end product of a Crushing Democracy for that side of the joke where the joke was on them. The end product was an America where everyone willingly followed abusive commands, obediently complied with mandates issued under color of law, and mechanically conformed to all those around them who were not only following, complying, and conforming, but making an overt virtue of doing so and demanding that others do so as well. And when there was universal conformity, those years of “education” would kick in automatically and everyone would do exactly as they were told. They would all line up smiling and gladly submit to their IQ Tests. And they would walk away believing they had passed their tests. A test that was designed for every test taker to receive the ultimate failing grade.

Thus the end product of a Crushing Democracy is an America where Americans go hand in hand, laughing into the fire.

It was at this point in December of 2019 where the arithmancy made itself plain to those initiates who had been awaiting the secret cues to begin their supporting roles in the life and death reality TV struggles. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic finally emerged from November’s anti-social media rumors exactly 666 Gregorian calendar years since the Black Death claimed its final victims in 1353.

The occult arithmancy could wait not one day longer.It was time to begin The Covid-19 Show.And it would be the greatest show on earth.

For those who didn’t get the joke and sat for their IQ Test, it would be their final exam.

The Covid-19 Show had begun and its occult arithmancy retained when in the waning hours of December 31st 2019, China finally fessed up and officially reported to the World Health Organization its first forty-one cases of an unknown pneumonia. They reported that unknown pneumonia to that same World Health Organization that since 2012 had received over $13 million from the NIH. That same NIH that, using a bevy of 501(c)(3)s, had indirectly funneled millions into the Wuhan BSL-4 viral research facility. That same BSL-4 viral research facility that was performing coronavirus gain of function research with all that NIH money because that same research had been temporarily banned back on Homeland soil. That same coronavirus that, on January 20th 2020, infected its first American patient on Homeland soil in the west coast state of Washington just as the dark web had warned back in September of 2019. And it was that same coronavirus infection that the NIH just happened to co-own a bucketful of “vaccine” patents standing ready and waiting to fight a global “pandemic”. That same coronavirus infection that the World Health Organization was about to declared a global pandemic and needed billions of freshly conjured “vaccine” doses.

And every day at every hour, on the hour, the procession of clowns tirelessly explained from the televisions that The Science™ was not a monster, it was just ahead of the curve.

The wealth transfer monster was hungry and just gearing up to reach its full potential as things on the ground began to move fast. Everyone already knows about January 23rd, 2020 and how the CCP ordered Wuhan under lockdown. It is common knowledge how on January 29th, the Orange Ringmaster sent in more clowns and established the Covid-19 Inter-agency Task Force, and the next day right on cue the World Health Organization officially declared SARS-CoV-2 a Global Public Health Emergency. More clowns arrived on February 28th when the Department of Defense pulled up in its tiny car and, one after another, filed out and threw buckets of confetti at its American audience – buckets that America could have sworn were full of water – and then established the official Covid-19 Task Force. March 11th brought international travel restrictions, and the World Health Organization upgraded the circus from an emergency to an official pandemic. March 13th came and the Orange Ringmaster declare Covid-19 a national emergency on top of those other forty-two national emergencies active at the time. Then came March 15th and “15 Days to Flatten the Curve”, where the hardest part was the first 300 days of those 15 days. Then there was the Defense Production Act, a plethora of guidance issuances, task forces, and advisories et cetera, et cetera until feeding time started and the greatest wealth transfer on earth really got going.

The feeding really kicked in once the Orange Ringmaster signed off on the CARES Act.

Once the new federal appropriations got piled on top of and commingled with the trillions in REPO handouts, the real money began to flow like financial diarrhea. But it squirted out intermittently at first from the federal funding sphincter into politically well-connected underwear. March 6th passed the initial gas with $8.3 billion wasted in H.R.6074. March 18th saw another fart and $3.5 billion squandered with the Family First Act. However, on March 27th the big liquidity defecation couldn’t be held back any longer when the Orange Ringmaster signed at the bottom of the center ring act - the CARES Act – as he once again called in the clowns who, over the next forty months of a federal health emergency, threw bucket after bucket after bucket of more than $3.175 trillion in conjured fiat money confetti at the Nexus. Money to “battle” an invisible enemy on Homeland soil with one no-bid award and zero due diligence contract after another.

Not to be undone, The Economic Science™ jumped in to the discharge and added another $2.3 trillion in near-zero interest rate loans to the Nexus on top of all that previous REPO money. It was to be the greatest act of conjuring and squandering and profligacy that the world had ever witnessed. It would totally eclipse the magic trick where $2.3 trillion disappeared from the Pentagon just one day before the 9/11 false flag. And all up, $16.713 trillion got conjured up in the SOFR-Covid-19 one-two debt punch to the gut of the American productive class.

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. It all depended upon which side of the joke one stood. And all up, the Orange Ringmaster would join forces with both The Economic Science™ and The Science™ to conjure up $50,722 of new debt for every man, woman, and child in the Homeland during the SOFR-Covid-19 money printing lollapalooza. Money printing to save the world from an invisible enemy that could only be detected with an RT-PCR test ran at 40+ cycles. And to the vast majority of the befuddled and frightened American people, the real enemy remained invisible to them. They didn’t bother to stare into the abyss of their bathroom mirrors long enough to realize what and who the real enemy was. They would never realize that they were on the wrong side of the joke. And worse, despite those clowns to the left of them and jokers to the right, they would ultimately fail to understand they were stuck in the middle of all of them and their deadly joke.

America was about to devolve from merely not realizing the joke was always on it, in to not realizing that there was a never-ending running joke in the first place.

Three years of waiting for America to be made great again and all the productive class got was more unemployment. But the conjuring class got rich beyond pure imagination.

So what did each member of the American productive class get for their $50,722 joke? Well, they got told outright they were on the wrong side of the joke. May 15th saw the Orange Ringmaster announce Operation Warp Speed – a DoD led initiative - where all FDA new drug approval protocols got thrown out the window because, well science. But not just any science, this was science at warp speed, so the productive class got dragged along in the wake as science boldly went where no medical hypothesis had gone before. Then on May 20th came the first of the lockdowns for the “nonessential”. One by one, each useful productive trade, craft, service, and commercial undertaking fell under the arbitrary color of law mandates that proclaimed each as “nonessential”. And it was odd how each “nonessential” endeavor performed by individuals remained essential when said same endeavor was performed by a Nexus owned corporation. The productive class collective income quickly evaporated and longstanding reliable small to medium sized businesses folded one by one as the conjuring class were kept on the payrolls, comfortably conjuring from home during flexible working hours, in a new work-life balance innovation of non-productive time called “telecommuting”.

Next came the edicts taken directly from a 14 year old girl’s 2006 junior high school science project adopted by The Science™ and published in their Targeted Social Distancing Designs for Pandemic Influenza. The masking, the social distancing, the sheltering in place, the saying final goodbyes to sedated, intubated, and Remdesivirated grannies while helplessly ordered under penalty of arrest to say those final goodbyes behind glass partitions. The cancelled birthday parties, the non-refundable wedding venue deposits, the pre-paid vacations that were never taken. The SARS-CoV-2 “pandemic” was the force majeure of life itself for the productive class.

Then the anti-social media videos emerged of all those “essential” and fully employed nurses and orderlies dancing about through the hallways of one empty hospital after another. Dancing through and partying like it was 1999 in what was supposed to be the worst mass casualty event since that Black Death 666 years earlier.

The dancers, the scientists, the lock-downers, the lock-steppers, and all manner of undeserving were crowned “heroes” everywhere and at every turn. The deserving and fed up were beaten up and thrown into jail when they ventured out to re-open their flailing businesses. The switch to on-line and contactless “education”. The plastic partitions everywhere. The mass early release of incarcerated violent felons. The disposable masks disposed on the ground all about at all places. The signs on the floors demanding everyone keep six feet apart. The endless on-line virtue signaling. The overly aggressive and self-appointed mask police at the grocery stores. And a mutated football season without fans.

America had failed its IQ pop quiz before it had even sat for its final exam.

The book that nobody ever read during the lockdowns, the masking, and the social distancing.

16,713,000,000,000 dollars and not one factory got built to make America great again. Not one monument to higher civilization was erected to display the lasting glories of humanity for the millennia to come. Not one productive job was created with all those unlimited resources. Not one useful thing got invented with all that science. For $16,713,000,000,000 we should have had those flying cars by now. For $16,713,000,000,000 we should be taking vacations on the moon. But all we got were billions of disposable surgical masks, ventilators to go with all that Remdesivir, a deluge of cotton tipped swabs and RT-PCR test kits, and contact tracing apps. At warp speed but somehow without the di-lithium crystals. For a virus that was never sampled en vivo from a human being and isolated. Where is that virus anyways? It is like a ghost, or maybe a chimera. Oh yeah, it mutates into variants – Omicron, Delta, Alpha, slippery little devil that virus is.

Those weapons of mass destruction have got to be somewhere! [cue rich people laughing] Nope, no weapons over there. [cue rich people laughing louder while IED victims languish in the VA hospitals] Maybe under here?

So if SARS-CoV-2 was never actually sampled and isolated – and it has never been sampled and isolated en vivo to this very day - then how did The Science™ know what type of virus it was dealing with so it could invent an “operating system” at warp speed to save the world from certain death? Now, besides The Science™ being so much more incredibly intelligent than the simple pleasure-seeking bulk of society – so much more intelligent in fact, that an average person should never dare venture to question The Science™ as it will only end in embarrassment, so best to keep one’s mouth shut and just trust The Science™ - so besides its skewed distribution of intelligence, science is also magic. Or better yet, The Science™ is pharmakeia and the scientists were its pharmakis. Because at its very root, that is what SARS-CoV-2 was – it was sorcery.

Those who were not in on the joke were sent off scurrying to find pathogens of the body when they should have been seeking to identify the viruses that had been unleashed to infect the collective conscious of society’s soul. Such viruses are not discovered with en silico simulations or transmission electron microscopy, they are found on the internet, the television, the radio, in the public schools, the churches, the civic institutions, the live “entertainment” venues, and the movie theaters. And the cure for this virus of the soul did not require $16.713 trillion and a “vaccine” at warp speed - the regimen for the cure began with something as inexpensive and simple as turning off the television and putting down the smartphone.

But the answer to the original question – how did The Science™ know what type of virus it was dealing with – is that the Chinese told The Science™ what type of virus it was dealing with. Yes, that is the answer. The Chinese science had been well trained at American universities in the magic of en silico simulation, and the American science trusted the Chinese science because, well that’s how The Science™ rolls. At warp speed. So The Science™ ran with the most-probable outcome (out of thousands of probable outcomes) using less than 60 viral fragments (out of potentially trillions) to build its probabilistically derived modal outcome of this one deterministic simulated construct of a SARS-CoV-2 virus.

But as early as January of 2020 an Indian virology team didn’t quite trust The Science™ (or didn’t get the memo) and published Uncanny Similarity of Unique Inserts in the 2019-nCoV Spike Protein to HIV-1 gp 120 and Gag, declaring SARS-CoV-2 was indeed a chimera with an HIV gain of function insertion. So much for the bat soup theory, but this brazen display of scientific insolence did provide the initial opportunity for The Science™ to demonstrate the power and reach of lock-step, and the paper was soon retracted with much public humiliation heaped upon its authors.

Soon after that, Luc Montagnier of the AIDS scam assured the world that a chimera could never survive long outside of the laboratory as an abomination, and in time this abomination would mutate back into its natural ordained form, if it existed at all, so there was no need to panic as it was already too late for a vaccine and what was needed now was natural immunity. What would follow in this abomination’s path would be a mere cull of the weak and chronically infirm. But then Luc got cancelled and that $16.713 trillion gravy train kept a rollin’ all night long.

Then in May of 2020 a joint British-Norwegian team who obviously hadn’t gotten the memo either published their findings in BioVacc-19: A Candidate Vaccine for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Developed from Analysis of its General Method of Action for Infectivity, validating the Indian team’s earlier conclusion of an AIDS-Coronavirus chimera. The bat was now out of the bag, and the wagons of anti-social media censorship had to be circled immediately. Trust in trusted source information was crumbling, and they had to have this pandemic and fast. Like warp speed fast. They had to fix the global liquidity plumbing and only a global IQ Test would fit the bill after the Mother of All Money Grabs got pulled.

All dissenting opinion against The Covid-19 Show got squashed as the Nexus anti-social media division circled the wagons to ensure we were all in this together and sat still for our IQ Tests.

But where did all that money go? Enquiring minds want to know.

It didn’t go into the pockets of productive class workers and business owners. They were the first to get “non-essentialed” and fired. The SARS-CoV-2 virus was a selective infection. It was somehow inactive and harmless within the cold and impersonal profit seeking walls of a Walmart or a Home Depot. But once inside the friendly and familiar warm confines of an Al’s Bar or the field office for Jim Bob’s Oil Tools, it suddenly activated into an agent for the destruction of civilization.

Another example of this strange viral pathogenicity was found in the California movie production crews that had somehow developed their own selective herd immunity, as did the caterers that served them meals on set locations. But the restaurants right across the street from those sets remained closed as they were potential dens of humanity ending virulence. Congress and their staffers had developed this special immunity too. So did all those selfless employees at the NIH, the CDC, and everyone in the employ of the United Nations right down to the World Health Organization itself. It seemed that The Science™ everywhere was immune to its own science. So there was no reason for these people to sit for their upcoming IQ Tests as they were not only so much smarter to begin with, but there was no need to waste a perfectly good IQ Test when there were so many others out in the general unilluminated public that were much more “deserving”.

The American U6 unemployment rate hit 23% during The Covid-19 Show. That meant after adding in all TANF, SSDI, and “discouraged” workers, 50% of Americans weren’t working.

It took the birth of a nation and 244 years of struggle to build the American productive class. But it only took a 7th grade girl’s 2006 science fair exhibit to destroy, once and for all, the center that held that productive class together and kept it from falling apart. And all that money that passed between the productive class on a daily basis got diverted into the grabbing hands of the Nexus.

It was just another coincidence that thousands of Nexus executives sold huge volumes of shares right before both Event 201 and the National Health Emergency that shut down the productive class.

But it was a tale of two countries when it came to the conjuring class. The Nexus still had that $4.83 trillion squirreled away from the Mother of All Money Grabs. Money waiting to be played once the inevitable financial blood on the streets began to flow. And the Nexus didn’t have to wait long for that financial bloodletting. One day on February 18th, the NASDAQ stood at a robust 9,733 - but after the Orange Ringmaster declared the center ring event of the National Health Emergency, by March 20th the rising drama within The Covid-19 Show pummeled that index down to 6,880. The plan was going according to plan. The Nexus was illuminated and had found their greater fools to unload their shares upon in advance of the plunge. And once the margin calls poured in on those soon to be unemployed greater fools, there was no reversing the slide. Reverse REPO be damned, that greater opportunity arising out of this great manufactured crisis had presented, and it was time to get to conjuring amounts of fiat money the like the world had hitherto never imagined possible.

Now, had the Nexus just stuck that $4.83 trillion it took from the REPO into a passive index fund, it would have conjured that massive quantity of free money into an $11.27 trillion behemoth in under twenty months. Money for nothing and checks for free like the world had never witnessed. But it was the Nexus itself that issued those very same index funds, so how could a profit-seeking entity generate profits from itself in a zero sum game? How did it avoid the situation where it robbed Peter to pay Peter? That was the conundrum that the Ashkenazi genius of The Economic Science™ had to solve before the Mother of All Money Grabs could get underway. And just like both Apollo 11 and 9/11 before, America would accept the challenge, rise to the task, and devise the means by which to fool America. The solution to the conundrum was to get back to robbing Peter to pay Paul. And the grand theft would all be adsorbed and socialized through the magic of inflation.

Ta da!