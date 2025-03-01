But now, it was big time show time in America. Again. Because - it’s always show time in America. And it was time for yet another brand new season premiere extravaganza. It was time to begin those preposterous life and death reality TV struggles where every American was invited get in on the fun, get all in it together, and get into the live-action script that just wrote itself.

Those life and death reality TV struggles couldn’t wait any longer after the Old Nexus played the REPO stupid game and didn’t give the money back. So America’s stupid prize couldn’t wait any longer. But this particular production was something different. It would truly be the greatest show on earth because it was both Truth and Consequences all rolled into one big pharmacopeia Prisoner’s Dilemma. This really big show would be a masterpiece of dramatic presentation unfolding in real time before a befuddled and frightened American television viewing audience. That fright and befuddlement would compel this audience by the tens of millions to seek out the Consequences before the show finally revealed its terrifying Truth. But unbeknownst to its audience, these life and death reality TV struggles were not a series of spontaneous and unscripted event. Ultimately, the whole extravagant production, like all those culture forming productions preceding it, was yet another necessary outcome of that fateful day on August 15th, 1971 that had been long in the pre-production phase.

The era of money for nothing and checks for free for the uninitiated was coming to a close. The magical fiat kingdom could not sustain the enchantment much longer. The Economic Science™ had grown old and was tired of putting an academic polish on all the financial fraud. The rich had been partying like it was 1999 for 20 years straight, and it was time for those wealthy bit players to tell their celebrity friends to get off the yachts and send the DJs home. The center would no longer hold, things would begin to fall apart, and the falcon was lost forever.

So in the waning months of 2019, the battle lines were drawn up between an America that would progress towards its unraveling and force that financial and societal collapse, and another America that would fight to conserve the underlying root causes of its inescapable financial and societal collapse. But America had been carefully positioned into the classic competing dichotomy of a heads I win, tails you lose final outcome where the only winner in this winner-take-all coin flip was the End of History.

The Economic Science™ knew this day would arrive and there was nothing it could do to stop it save the discovery and application of some new kind of social-economic science. The golden age of dreams was coming to an end and the golden shower of hyperinflation was upon the world. The black cycle of nightmares had to be revealed. If America could not lead the world into the End of History, then there could be no more America. And there would be no more America when there were no more Americans. And when there were no more Americans the undisputed winner would be the End of History.

So to prepare for these life and death reality TV struggles and pave the way for the Mother of All Money Grabs, a thought experiment was conducted and published in 2017 by The Johns Hopkins University that outlined the flow of propaganda required to terrorize the American people into relinquishing both their civil liberties and their “Public Health” to the whims of the military-pharmacopeia complex. The SPARS Pandemic 2025 – 2028: A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators was that initial probe outlining in detail how a Crushing Democracy could wield a Tyranny of the 51% to weaponize a “Public Health” system against its own citizens. So with these outlines disseminated, the starter’s pistol for that black cycle of nightmares was fired on October 18th, 2019 when Event 201 commenced in New York City. And by incredible coincidence, this happened to be the very same day when opening ceremonies officially kicked-off the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hosted Event 201 billed as a “high-level pandemic exercise illustrating areas where public / private partnerships are necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences”. They did not define whose large scale economic and social consequences this exercise strove to diminish. The Military World Games hosted 9,308 potential vectors from around the world who would mingle, compete, and return home to over 140 participating countries scattered about the globe. The United States team came in 35th overall with not one gold medal earned, placing behind the likes of athletic powerhouses Namibia and Mongolia.

The 7th CISM Military World Games came and went without much notice in America. It turns out that America had sent its “B Team”, and this “B” subset in a CBRNE team makes for a terrible athletics team. But this “B Team” is very good at its primary function. It is that special type of plumber for a special kind of mission.

The occult black cycle of nightmares was officially reveled to the initiated during the summer of 2012 from its point of origin in the City of London Corporation.

The payment had come due for the Chinese pig to pony up for its spot at the World Trade Organization feeding trough. China’s conjured “Economic Miracle” had officially ground to a halt. Its labor costs were rising, the quality of its outputs was terminally subpar, the Great Firewall beta test was complete, and the Philosopher Kings had little further use for it as a western de-industrialization tool. The Chinese had quit buying US Treasury bonds as far back as 2011 and there were no more Belgian Tricks hiding up the sleeves of The Economic Science™. All the fake GDP data in the world couldn’t fatten the arrogant Chinese pig any further, so it was time to send the pig to the abattoir of domestic prosperity.

Wuhan was chosen as a special city with an extra-special place to play an extra-ordinary role in the global financial mop up operation following the Mother of All Money Grabs. Wuhan served as the epicenter of the Chinese national passenger rail network. Every day up to 120 trains disembarked its platforms heading to all parts of the country. Trains pulling dozens of carriages packed with hundreds of stinking Chinese who, to a man, had no compunction against coughing and sneezing directly into the faces of his fellow comrades.

Wuhan’s special place was commissioned back in 2014 when, under the Sino-French Cooperation Agreement on Emerging Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control, the French government’s Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie provided much of the funding for China’s first BSL-4 research facility. And before this BSL-4 facility had caught its first infected bat in a deep dark cave, it had developed deep dark ties to both the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas, as well as Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory. The Galveston lab had performed much of America’s seminal mRNA / vRNA gene therapy animal research, concluding that such research under no circumstance should ever be conducted upon human beings. The CNML employed a small army of CCP spies across Canada posing as post-graduate research fellows willing and ready to fulfill their patriotic duty, to steal anything labeled as “technology” and ascend the competitive ranks of the Chinese Communist Party.

The game of Chinese Whispers when played with money.

The Chinese cannot create, they can only steal and imitate and the Wuhan BSL-4 laboratory would have just sat there after commissioning, like a ghost laboratory in a desert ghost city, had it not been “seeded” with something to do. To get the Wuhan BSL-4 to play its extra-ordinary role, it had to get doing the type of research where all accusing fingers eventually pointed to it. So beginning in 2014, the US Department of Health and Human Services initiated a three-year moratorium on federally funded viral gain of function research performed on American Homeland soil. That moratorium temporarily suspended a long running bioweapons research program at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland. But a purposeful oversight was inserted into that moratorium whereby it neglected to prohibit federal funding for outsourced viral gain of function research. So Nexus NGOs operating under 501(c)(3)s and American universities played the money-bag intermediaries needed to effect an end-around to the viral gain of function moratorium. Millions of American tax dollars were funneled to the Wuhan BSL-4 during this moratorium and the viral gain of function research got up and running there in earnest.

But the Chinese at Wuhan lab were not making sufficient gain of function progress on their own at an aptitude to warrant a world changing event. They were not competently playing their role of brilliant virologists as scripted. So the natural incentive to steal that progress and ascend the ranks of the CCP were laid before them like a platter of tasty irresistible moon cakes. Despite years of ongoing thievery, on July 4th of 2019 that small army of CCP spies at the CNML’s Manitoba BSL-4 facility were suddenly and publically run off by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a highly visible media spectacle. Just before the SOFR spike. Right before Event 201. Fresh in the television viewing audience collective hive-mind. And just before the coming life and death reality TV struggles went to air.

By August of 2019 the final elements of the reality TV script were in place.The Department of Defense had a solid claim to plausible deniability and a hapless culprit to point the finger at.And the Chinese had no idea that their WTO admission fee had come due and were about to be caught flat footed. They could not point back at their accuser because their fingers had all been ensnared within the Chinese finger trap handed to them by the NIH and USAID.

And while the Chinese finger trap was being set, there was a long line of strategic “vaccine” patents preceding those life and death reality TV struggles. One could go on and on praising the medico-technological wonders resulting from this tireless and selfless effort. Altruistic science performed by those whose sole purpose was the safe and effective prophylaxis of humanity from its invisible sub-microscopic enemies. Magnanimous wonders quietly piled high as one scientist after another bestowed them upon the world. But alas, these wonders could perform no benefit to humanity while the backlogged FDA licensing process dragged on and on and on. Wonders of science like lipid nanoparticle encapsulation, S-protein binders, Luciferase®, L-lysine grafted graphene oxide, IgG4 antibodies inclusions, self-assembling nanobots, and a whole new array of application for the polymerase chain reaction technology. It was a watershed for health that put the old fashioned squalene and thimerosal to shame. A Renaissance of creation all at once flooding the medical science world. It was nothing short of a benevolent movement where the entirety of a profession joined together in service for a united outcome. What had been taking place for years, deep in the white coat recesses of laboratories around the world, was about to give birth to the wildest allopathic dreams that a Crushing Democracy immersed within a black cycle of nightmares could ever imagine.

That fusion of Crushing Democracy to the black cycle of nightmares was that discovery and application of a new kind of social-economic science that The Economic Science™ was incapable of ever conjuring. Thus an abomination conceived by a parentage of two quackeries was birthed into the world and christened by its new malevolent priesthood as The Science™.

FINALLY - synthetic modified ribonucleic acid .

These new priests of The Science™ and the New Nexus corporations and 501(c)(3)s that they served could not go into public practice plying their dark arts under the liability framework existing in the United States just after the black cycle of nightmares went operational. So in December of 2016 during the waning days of the Magical Mulatto’s reign, and just before the arrival of the Orange Ringmaster, Congress for no reason in particular decided to pass the 21st Century Cures Act. This act, with its special Sec. 3024, eliminated informed consent during the clinical testing of new medical wonders on the condition said wonders were deemed of minimal risk to their unknowing recipients. No definition of “minimal” was given, no measure of “risk” was stated, and new meaning was given to the term “blind testing”. The liability avoiding legal trick was in place just in case a “public health” emergency should suddenly appear out of nowhere. The social sciences had successfully been melded with the economic sciences and both were absolved of their combined outcomes, regardless of intent.

So since the early days of 2017, any new “cure” emanating from a research branch within The Science™ now only need be deemed “safe and effective” by an oversight branch within that said same The Science™ and the whole affair gets legally shielded from those not uncommon instances arising where the “cures” in practice contradict the results of the clinical testing after hundreds of millions of doses have been already purchased. Because the “cures” are always deemed “safe and effective” once clinical data are handed to a team of statisticians in some other branch of The Science™ where they are “analyzed” into concluding what the data really meant to say. So in the “hypothetical” case where a “cure” is put forth for a “novel” disease like a SPARS coronavirus, and the “cure” is an experimental gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine that gets deemed “safe and effective” by a Nexus government agency beholden to a paymaster priest residing within The Science™, and that “cure” is administered as a military operation delivered at warp speed under an Emergency Use Authorization, no one can be held responsible for whatever the negative outcomes. And when the social sciences are merged with the economic sciences, the negative outcomes can only be intentional.

The entire exculpatory legal edifice had been built, and the black cycle of nightmares were ready to move from the planning stages into delivery. But what if the occult language of Sec. 3024 eliminated informed consent regarding the real economic disease that was being “cured” at the expense of the hundreds of millions of infected vectors?

What was so amazing about The Science™ was its incredible prescience, unparalleled in over a hundred years of allopathic medicine. It had reached the level of sophistication where it could not only predict the emergence of a deadly disease that did not yet exist, but The Science™ already knew the names of these non-existent deadly diseases that had yet to be named because they did not yet exist.

The bid solicitation and tender process for sub-award 19-6192 would have taken months before final award and public disclosure. Try as they might, they couldn’t tie up all of the loose ends.

But there were a few loose ends to tie up before those life and death reality TV struggles went to air.

There were the loose ends of Barry Sherman and his wife Honey who together owned the Canadian generic drug manufacturer Apotex. The illuminated Canadian bankers had been good to Barry and Honey, and their lives were full of fiat money rewards and privilege until December 15th, 2017 when they were found murdered together in their posh Toronto home – an extremely rare instance of a billionaire double murder that refuses to be solved. But the state always spares no expense to bring the murderers of the rich and the assassins of high ranking officials to justice, unless those murders and assassinations are prosecuted on behalf of the Philosopher Kings.Barry and Honey’s murder tied up the Apotex capital expenditure decision making process while the company’s ownership determination dragged on in probate court.Capital expenditure decisions like putting a spare hundred million looneys to work ramping up production and distribution of cheap, safe, and effective anti-viral disease fighting drugs – these decisions were left in the hands of a single miserly probate judge until September, 2022.By incredible coincidence, Apotex just happened to be North America’s largest producer and distributor of medicinal hydroxychloroquine. And by further coincidence, production and distribution of that hydroxychloroquine were never ramped up during probate as the life and death reality TV struggles unfolded.

Some other unstable loose ends were cultivated too early and had to be dealt with accordingly. Never mind the overt 666.

Then there was the messy loose end of Kary Mullis. He was America’s most vocal and respected nemesis of the NIH and could not be bought off at any price. He had exposed AIDS for the medical fraud it was. He shared the 1993 Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing the technology behind the polymerase chain reaction. And he pulled no punches in his criticism of the NIH, its twisted objectives, and its corrupt leadership, especially when it came to using PCR technology to “diagnose” viral infections. But by incredible coincidence everything got worked out before the life and death reality TV struggles went to air when a healthy Kary died suddenly on August 7th, 2019 – just before the SOFR spike - of a mysterious upper respiratory infection having symptoms identical to those of the “hypothetical” SPARS coronavirus and foreshadowed by sub-award 19-6192. With Kary out of the way, there was no one with his credibility and incorruptibility left to criticize the consistent flagrant use of the reverse transcriptase PCR test to “diagnose” viral infections at cycle thresholds of 27 and higher. With Kary gone, the television talking heads were left unfettered to play their role and shriek and scream every night about the swelling “positive” test tally of false positives sweeping the nation.

But then disease diagnosis wasn’t the primary objective for the RT-PCR test - getting the vector into the host was. When the B Team returned home from Wuhan they could provide the initial releases throughout select cities and that would fill the hospital beds with the weak and elderly consumption units. The CDC protocols could then kick in and initiate the rising tally of the dead. The rising tally of the dead would generate a fear that, encouraged by anti-social media, would quickly infect the whole of American society. That endemic infection would drive the healthy to queue up and beg for their test like it was a life-or-death reality TV outcome. The technically ridiculous RT-PCR cycle thresholds would ensure an ever growing tally of the infected, which would propel even more of the healthy and asymptomatic to queue up for their inevitable false positives. And when enough of these false positives piled up, and there was no escaping them on the anti-social media, America would find itself caught in the grips of a “pandemic”. So, it was not an infection of the physical body that would afflict America and the developed world, but rather an infection of the mind.

They weren’t quite dead yet, but the elderly soon would be once they were brought out to the hospitals, signed away consent to the doctors, and the treatment protocols were enacted.

The Science™ needed a Plan B since the Chinese couldn’t develop a pathogen quickly enough, on their own, at the necessary lethality to unclog that global financial plumbing after the SOFR spike. So The Science™ stepped up to help fill the kill gap.

In 2015, the CDC for no reason whatsoever just up and figured they’d change the definition of a vaccination from the “injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent disease”, to “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease”. So in effect, a vaccine defined itself in an absurd medical tautology. In the old medicine of yesterday’s Old Nexus, medical research required an actual specimen of a real infectious organism so to kill or weaken it before putting it into a vaccine. But in todays’ progressive modern world of The Science™, the emergence of a deadly disease that does not yet exist can be predicted by sudden spikes in the SOFR. And with the alteration of that specific phrase a killed or weakened infectious organism into the tautology of a vaccine, whatever the CDC says is a vaccine was from 2015 henceforth, a “vaccine”. There was no longer the need to kill or weaken an infectious organism that existed when The Science™ could predict the emergence of a new disease. It could therefore tailor its mRNA gene therapies to “produce immunity” in humans where in all hitherto instances with mRNA animal testing the technique induced a fatal pathology.

But when the Philosopher Kings view the lives of billions as a disease upon their realm, the semantics of vaccination lead one to conclude that The Science™ had finally found the cure for human life itself.

Then there was the NIAID sponsored Remdesivir clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo from November of 2018 to August of 2019. The trial was undertaken to evaluate Remdesivir’s effectiveness at treating Ebola infections, a disease that mysteriously appears in Africa from time to time and is immediately followed by an outbreak of big pharma clinical trials searching for a cure. Remdesivir didn’t work, it killed its recipients at a lethality equal to Ebola itself, but it killed by other means. Remdesivir suppresses production of aldosterone from the adrenal cortex. Aldosterone is a vital hormone that regulates the salt and water balance within the body. A prolonged lack of aldosterone over a prescribed course of Remdesivir leads to the accumulation of water in bodily soft tissues, causing a general widespread edema. When there is eventually too much water in the lung tissues, it manifests symptoms of respiratory distress similar to that caused by the named but yet to exist disease foreshadowed by sub-award 19-6192. As the Remdesivir does its work, the patient’s protests and cries for help are muted with heavy sedation from drugs like Midazolam, and to ensure their “cures”, the patients are intubated until they slowly drown and provide another statistic for the initial tally of the dead who died from the “disease” and not the protocols.

They knew. But they needed an incentive to get the “cure” administered and keep it getting administered no matter how many times it “cured” the patient.

Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, we can lower that [world population] by about ten to fifteen percent.

So the Nexus .gov division came up with a mortal volume rebate program that would rival the actions of Pol Pot himself. Hospitals got paid $13,000 for every Medicare admission “diagnosed” with a positive RT-PCR test, and they received an additional $39,000 to sedate, intubate, and enact the Remdesivir protocols. So a human life did now have a value and it was on sale at only $52,000. And the volume rebate program was a shining example of efficiency. Only those enrolled in Medicare got the special “cures”. Elderly patients who presented suffering flu symptoms were given a course of Remdesivir and sent home, no need to take up beds that only reimbursed at day rates while waiting for the aldosterone to peter out. Then the elderly returned, like moths every night at the evening streetlights, because the urge to live was strong, life was short, and there was still so much television remaining to be seen. By now they were advanced in respiratory distress, so they were admitted and given the RT-PCR test that predictably returned its false positive after running at a 40 cycle threshold. Edema and real pneumonia were ignored, family was shut out because it was a “communicable disease”, and the money rolled in as the elderly, one by one, alone behind panes of glass partition, gurgled their final labored breaths.

And once enough of those Remdesivir protocols were enacted, 4 out of 5 doctors agreed that it was time to go buy a new lake house.

But would there be no more effective means of spreading an infection than to infect the method of obtaining a sample of that infection, with the infection itself?

Somehow the front line “heroes” found time to party like it was 1999 in the midst of a global pandemic. Or maybe the hospitals were empty and they were just plain bored?

The nasopharyngeal specimen collection guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - not kidding, they really are called that – the sampling guidance was as radical a change in decades-long standard specimen collection as was the sedate, intubate, and eliminate protocol developed by the NIH and implemented by those highly motivated 4 out of 5 doctors. This was the same NIH that knew full well that the Remdesivir kill rate was equal to that of an Ebola infection. The same NIH that knew full well that endotracheal intubation was never performed unless a patient presented with an obstructed airway. The same NIH that played Chinese Whispers with millions of American tax dollars to seed the Wuhan BSL-4 research facility with the infection itself. The same NIH that claims joint ownership over the mRNA-1273 “vaccine” that the CDC recommended and was “fast-tracked” under an Emergency Use Authorization by their New Nexus cohorts in the Food and Drug Administration. The same NIH that, from the onset of the black cycle of nightmares, to this point had given over $13 million to a World Health Organization that is vested with declaring a “global pandemic” that is “treated” with a “vaccine” that, by an incredible coincidence, is co-owned by the NIH and its leadership team.

Trust The Science™.

And then there was the final piece. It was time to fire up China Telecom’s diatomic oxygen exciting 60 GHz 5g network strategically placed across the entirety of Wuhan. Just in time for the conclusion of the 7th CISM Military World Games, and one month after Event 201 wrapped-up, the Wuhan 5g went operational. Within a few days, the first rumors began to trickle into the western world from sloppily translated hanzi text messages that a mass uncontrolled mysterious sickness was sweeping across Wuhan. Anti-social media videos soon followed of desperate crowds of panicked Chinese at local hospitals swarming over one another seeking unknown treatments for an uncharted disease. And a few days after that, more videos emerged, but this time they featured hazmat crews removing the presumed dead from the streets of Wuhan. And the Princess Cruise Lines was about to launch its Medallion Class ships Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, and Ruby Princess newly outfitted with this same 60 GHz 5g network, ready to go operational once all three ships were fully booked with the elderly and their pre-existing conditions.

America had somehow made it through forty-eight years of fiat money madness to this 2019 Thanksgiving holiday. And unbeknownst to almost everyone, it would not only be their last normal holiday - it would be their final normal day as an American.

Thanks to all that fiat money, a very small group of those Americans would feast upon an assortment of wild turkey, grouse, pheasant, and exquisite cured ham in a prodigious spread that would please the likes of Bacchus himself. These lucky few epicureans would raise libations from a selection of the finest 40 year cognacs, to laud the conjured cornucopia of their fiat money blessings bestowed upon them.

Many Americans would eat turkey and sides with a glass of last year’s red table wine and pray to God that their meager luck held out a bit longer.

More Americans would charge the turkey and fixings to their credit card and pretend the American Dream was still alive and well. They would drink heavily from a selection of 8-year pinot noirs and pray to God that their credit lines held out a bit longer.

Many Americans would get their turkey an’ fixin’s from EBT manna credits, only to complain on a full stomach that the niggardly productive class had yet again denied them their 40-year cognacs to complement the mac and cheese side dish.

Many Americans just ate chicken and drank Pabst Blue Ribbon, maybe had some pumpkin pie with Cool Whip as a special treat, as they somberly pondered upon where and why the American Dream derailed for them. They were beyond either anger or thankfulness, existing in a void within the American Dream’s unfulfilled expectation.

And a vast swelling number of others could not find a halal turkey, refused to eat turkey out of religious piety, and went to the taqueria mistakenly looking for turkey where none existed. Their frustrations were destined to become the Thanksgiving of the future that few were destined come in to, let alone celebrate.

But then there was that loose coalition of scores of disaffected Americans, tenuously held together by their hatreds fomented over the Nexus controlled anti-social media. A substrate given a free platform to express not only their rejection of Thanksgiving, but their absolute repudiation of everything American, with an exceptional malice held towards anyone fitting the red-blooded Americans stereotype – the one stereotype among dozens the Nexus would never dissolve. To these ranks of the hyper-political dissatisfied and perpetually offended, Thanksgiving was nothing short of an obnoxious celebration of imperialist colonial genocide, an abhorrent observance of racist white supremacy, and a commemoration forced upon them by an oppressive cis-gendered ableist patriarchy. Their alienated souls were filled with nothing but neo-Marxist slogans and deconstructive piss and vinegar, and their acrimony mounted with every passing Thanksgiving. They had been promised a “fundamentally transformed” America and they would not bide their time much longer.

And then The Covid-19 Show went to air.