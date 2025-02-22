Hyperinflation destroys fiat money’s systemic stability because it erodes the mystery of its institutional infallibility. It rushes society’s managed incremental decline to where that decline can no longer be organized, synchronized in totality, nor ignored by the people. The Economic Science™ runs out of excuses and the wizardry fades as the Six O’clock Evening News screams even louder that things have never been better. Decline and violence are the unavoidable outcomes in a spoiled and indolent society under the expectations and entitlements of magical fiat money. The pull to print more money than the value of what gets produced is just too great, and most of what gets “produced” in a society dependent upon conjuring is of no real value. And once hyperinflation sets in, printing becomes a necessity at the exact moment when no one wants to buy or hold those US Treasury bonds that underpin the wizardry.

When the spell breaks and hyperinflation ignites, societal chaos ensues from which there is no reversion to the mean because the mean was always just a temporary hallucination of conjured data under the spell of “affluence” and “prosperity”.The discord and strife that follow fiat money’s sublimation into hyperinflation can only result in the emergence of a new form of society.Either a society emerges where the producers again reign supreme and must renew their eternal fight against the sorcerers, or a society emerges where the producers are vanquished and the sorcerers’ rule is absolute. When the producers emerge victorious, their rule is tenuous because the society they produce is fluid.But when the producers are defeated, the sorcerers’ rule is solidified for centuries over a static and ossified society where all productive endeavor is harnessed for the pleasures and amusements of the omnipotent and divine Philosopher Kings.

The true unrelenting power of The Joker is that the joke is always on you.

As hyperinflation closes off all pathways to a reversion back to the mean that doesn’t exist in reality, the post-collapse battle devolves into a spiritual war to determine whether or not the emergent society is or is not placed under a new spell that carries with it a new form of fiat money. Fiat money in any new shape or novel form by default condemns the productive class to continued enslavement and again places a conjuring class as the new society’s primary beneficiary. Fiat money of any type in an emergent society preserves the societal inversion driving the western world to the point it finds itself today. Producing is hard and rife with risk. Conjuring is easy and bestows “wealth” and leisure with virtually no risk. Fiat money inverts the natural risk to reward payout structure and with that inversion the “spirit” of western society is upended. And this inversion makes western society susceptible to any and all new forms of wizardry. So the fight during that narrow window of opportunity afforded as the hyperinflation sets in then becomes the fight where the productive class ensures that the new boss they meet is not just the same old boss in a new suit preaching new slogans.

There comes a point where there are just too many non-productive people in a society that runs on conjured fiat money. Such people have depended for too long upon the largesse and superfluity that magical money undeservingly bestows upon them. The social ledger gets imbalanced and the Pareto Principle further skewed once the real economy of useful stuff becomes one of ever-declining incentive. The evaporating rewards of production eventually produce an ever declining quantity and quality of domestic output. But declining domestic output gets back-filled - for a while - with increasing amounts of ersatz imported stuff. Ever increasing imports get bought with more and more borrowed money as inflation eats away like a colony of termites at the stagnant real wage base. And that swelling amount of borrowed money becomes nothing more than a promise to print more future money via the sacred ritual of Treasury bond issuance, ensuring inflation’s termites keep chewing away at real domestic living standards. The illusion of an “economy” works - for a while - and the largesse and superfluity keep tenuously flowing unto the conjurers, until one day no one on the other side of the magic spell wants to buy those sacred US Treasury bonds and the primary dealers wake up holding the bag they were promised by the wizards they would never be left holding.

It is at this point when the primary dealers are holding the bag when the wizards must resort to a street level three-card monte to keep the sacred illusion going and the superfluity flowing unto the non-productive. The most difficult magic there is, is that street level hustle where the mark stands before the magician closely inspecting his every move. The key to pulling off the hustle is the diversion, the magician’s ability to disrupt the mark’s concentration for that fraction of a second needed to perform the sleight-of-hand. The dupe inevitably picks the wrong card, stands there confounded, his money gone forever, and he knows damn well he has been cheated. Yet the dupe enters into the twilight zone and just stands there and does nothing about being cheated. The dupe knows there is no such thing as magic, yet there it was performed right in front of him under his keen scrutiny. So the dupe puts up a weak protest, the magician tells him that those are the rules buddy so get lost, and the dupe walks away muttering and dumbfounded and poorer. The dupe is angry not at the magician for point blank cheating him, but furious at himself for taking part in the hustle and doing nothing about the outcome he knew full well was coming. And as the dupe walks away, he convinces himself that as those really were the rules that he knew full well in advance, there really is nothing he can do about his being cheated.

Thus for the street level hustle to be effective, it must be enveloped within a clearly defined set of rules for engagement. And the bigger the magic trick, the more elaborate the diversion and Kafkaesque the rules that must be employed. It is only when the complex rules of engagement are combined with the elaborate diversion will the dupe then quietly walk away blaming himself for his loss.

But this American dependence upon conjuring demands that more and more productive mugs willingly line up in front of the hustler to have their money extracted. But as more and more money is extracted and the mugs are depleted, there are fewer and fewer productive marks remaining to queue up, and that long queue must exist to keep the hustle going and the economic illusions intact. But what producer could possibly win the never ending simultaneous battles against taxation, regulation, and inflation to remain standing and producing useful stuff in a world that provides an easier and greater bounty to those who merely conjure up a facsimile of a useful stuff? So the wizards must make more promises of future commitments to pay to fulfill the swelling burden of dreams clogging up society’s digestive system. And to fulfill those accumulating promises, the sorcerers must send out the enforcers to find and queue up the skeptical marks against their will.

It is when the marks are queued up against their will and forced to stand before the hustler when they finally realize the game is not just rigged, but has always been rigged.That realization marks the point when the mark is no longer a dupe.And when the mark is no longer the dupe, the mark starts to plot how to avoid the queue and those dreams clogging up society’s digestive system can no longer come true in a fiat money world, and the magic spell breaks when dreams no longer come true and effort must be expended to acquire the necessities of life.Financial constipation is the clinical diagnosis, and society as a whole must be treated with a certain type of enema by a special kind of doctor to keep the magic spell going, the illusion of a real economy intact, and the Philosopher Kings marching towards their End of History aspirations.

The Mother of All Money Grabs was an Old Nexus trick that could only be performed once.

And the first group for whom the spell breaks is what remains of the productive class. Like a mule in its final hours of being worked to death by a depraved farmer, the mule suddenly lays down in the field and refuses to budge. It has reserved a final act of defiance for this moment and is resolved to savor its remaining hours in respite as death approaches. No amount of beating can raise the mule at this point, and the ripe crops are left to rot in the sun never to be enjoyed by the leisured and cultured magicians in the far away city. The widening gyre of society’s undifferentiated useless inputs and its specific useful outputs is where the falconer loses his falcon and things fall apart. The producers begin to slow down until the center cannot hold. And when the center cannot hold, the producers stop producing as the money keeps printing and the hyperinflation sets in.

As the fires of hyperinflation burn bright, the productive class are tempted to cry out in unison for deflation to save them. But the truth is that deflation is merely negative inflation. The wizard’s trick here is to conjure up instantaneous deflation from an all-encompassing asset price crash from which there is no escape other than the selling that perpetuates the crash further and transforms salvation into crisis. Deflation is not a savior, it is a weapon wielded to crush the mortgage holding productive class, reduce their ranks using foreclosure, and draw them under the financial control of the Nexus. This is what happened during the Great Depression when millions of “poor” yet self-sufficient farmers were forced off their lands, into the military, and when WWII was over into the industrial cities to flood the labor markets. And when they abandoned their farms en masse, it consolidated their lands on the cheap for the nascent agribusiness branch of a proto-Nexus into another control structure over a post-WWII people who could for the most part no longer feed themselves because they were too busy now working in factories.

Occasional bouts of deflation are a trick to not only keep the inflation generating mechanism in place, but to transfer what real material gains the productive class have made into the hands of the Nexus. Deflation is like the trickster god of old who waits patiently for the farmer to sow and reap his crop only to steal it in the end once it has been harvested. Only those productive people who have accumulated no debt stand any chance of surviving instantaneous deflation as their product prices crash but the mortgage payment remains unchanged. The poor are crushed utterly as the menial and itinerant jobs in which they are employed vanish. And the dependent class swells, ready to join the angry mobs in the streets of a functioning “democracy” to demand even more wealth transfer from the productive class.

Many hold the idealized Hope that deflation is an emancipator, but were that true it only frees those held in bondage by inflation into the same mechanism that then enslaves them by other means. “Freedom” becomes a matter of relative degrees and is not absolute since each newly “free” man, who once had everything provided him by his former Master, now must face inflation, taxation, and regulation all by himself as he attempts to produce in a rigged “Free Market”. Manumission via deflation exchanges one set of chains for another and the only difference in those new chains is that the elaborate magic spell of “democracy” comes as a standard fashion accessory. Deflation is that Richter Experiment where man believes he is “free” from inflation, but he is merely given a reprieve as the underlying mechanism that creates inflation remains intact, allowing time for the wizards to rebuild inflation’s engine to begin its magical workings anew.

It is because of this reprieve that man does not rebel during deflation to overthrow the system of inflation creation that enslaves him. He wants to believe he has been “freed” by Providence, gives thanks to his God, his heart swollen with hope for an auspicious future. But such a man cannot see through his enveloping fog of Hope to discover that the underlying inflation mechanism still remains operational. He cannot see through all the “democracy” that he is truly impotent to wield that “people power” to extend his reprieve because he is outnumbered by a dependent class that is incapable of heeding either logic or reason. He will never realize that he still serves the means to his eventual re-enslavement as he turns on the Six O’clock Evening News for answers to why inflation has returned and is told by the talking head that it is due to complex “market forces”. And once again he and his consumption get blamed for inflation, and again he swallows the blame and again he will never discover that the harder he works and the more he produces, the faster the inflation re-enslavement cycle repeats while all the while telling himself he is a “free” man because he lives in a “democracy”.

Deflation is not the Philosopher Kings’ preferred outcome as it derails their march towards the End of History. But deflation may be a necessary course of action in the long run if a true crisis of control emerges on those rare occasions where “democracy” actually works as advertised. In such instances the Philosopher Kings must deploy instantaneous deflation to retain their power over the inflation generating mechanism. Deflation does indeed destroy the rich and the Nexus gets weakened as asset prices crumble, the margin calls pour in, and the multiple re-hypothecations of everything are exposed. But that which gets destroyed is immaterial collateral damage and necessary if a new crop of believers are to emerge from deflation even more zealous and committed to conjuring up reflation. The magic spell of inflation simply retreats and is recast in the form of a deflation that is a great gift to the people vouchsafed by the benevolent and charitable Philosopher Kings. And this “great gift” then blinds the people - for a while - with Hope, as their home prices reflate, cheap material goods abound, and frivolous amusements return. So while the people are diverted, the Philosopher Kings gather up the fallen pieces of the Nexus – whose legal framework remains fully intact and connected - to renew their march towards the End of History via the means of ad infinitum debt issuance and Endless War.

But hyperinflation – that is the progenitor of true revolution and the point where “democracy” gets administered at the end of the barrel of a gun. Hyperinflation provides that life or death impetus for the productive class to finally down tools, retake its sovereignty by force, destroy the inflation creating mechanism, and reclaim possession over the fruits of its labor. That is why the End of History must destroy the productive class – to prevent this very moment of true democracy from ever materializing. That is why the End of History must be achieved before the hyperinflation sets in and the magic spells evaporate. That is why the Endless War will eventually wash ashore onto the United States of America because The Economic Science™ will ultimately fail to quell this hyperinflation.

It is only when hyperinflation finally prices the productive class out of producing by eliminating the profits required to sustain production will the productive class turn to producing revolution. Because by their nature, the productive class must produce something, and hyperinflation finally breaks the magic spells enveloping them. It is here where in their frantic search to keep their concerns going that they finally discover the true origins of their enslavement. It is at this point that they come to realize that their financial demise masquerades as sacred words like “democracy” and “free enterprise”. Hyperinflation exposes the lies of The Economic Science™ at that very point where no one has any money except the super-rich with their celebrity friends on their super-yachts splashed all over the ubiquitous and tone deaf tabloids. It is at that point in the supermarket checkout line where it all sinks in and the hyperinflation bullet hits the bone. It is in those supermarket checkout lines where everyone loses Hope but still has plenty of ammunition and the means to use it. It is at those supermarket checkout lines where an individual resolves to go looking for those responsible for his pending and inevitable financial collapse. And when hyperinflation creates lots of these individuals with no money and no Hope but with plenty of ammunition and the means to use it, these individuals will naturally begin to join together in their common hunt for the perpetrators.

And it can all be pushed instantaneously into deflation by the magical manipulation of the SOFR failsafe.

But “sovereignty” after deflation under the umbrella of a modern bureaucratic nation state always ends with the incremental re-enslavement of the productive class through inflation, taxation, and regulation. “Democracy” simply fills up the halls of government with conjurers who promise wealth transfer to the poor and unproductive but are really in service to the Philosopher Kings and debt creation ad infinitum. Enslavement is gradually and imperceptibly accomplished with a series of spells to build up an implacable Crushing Democracy whose mission is to muster society’s non-productive members into a Tyranny of the 51% directed squarely against the ranks of the productive class.

The lynchpin of this democratic tyranny infesting America is driven by that social segment which neither produces nor conjures, but exists as an insatiate voting block that is enabled to consume only through the largesse and superfluity extracted from the productive class. And this generationally non-productive and permanently ineducable segment of society has muddled dreams and unrealistic expectations that must be fulfilled to keep their forever disgruntled voting block satiated and the magic spell of “democracy” working. This tyranny can thus be labeled with the sacred word “egalitarian” when its sum meets the requisite 51%. This coalition encompasses the spectrum from those who do absolutely no work and produce entirely nothing of real value, to those who work very hard at conjuring up many things of absolutely no real value. The only criterion to membership is that one produce absolutely nothing of real value to society but yet systemically manages to exist off that segment of society that creates real value. Thus both the multimillionaire CEO of a highly leveraged hedge fund and the urban street gang member just released from another prison stint join together in “democracy” and form an invisible alliance aimed at sucking the economic lifeblood out of the productive class as the End of History nears.

The wizardry of fiat money eventually runs out and the final inevitable result is hyperinflation.

But this Tyranny of the 51% is of paramount value to the Philosopher Kings. It provides the motivation and reward mechanisms needed to get the Nexus to prosecute the End of History project. So long as the spell of “democracy” holds, the enslavement of the productive class is achieved to the ends of the End of History. The productive class under this spell is put to work in order to eventually destroy itself. And should the productive class get uppity, they are easily destroyed by spiking the SOFR and initiating instantaneous deflation in a world of producers swimming in debt. The entire framework of the modern corporate nation state is constructed to facilitate this benefit transfer process from productive labor to the Nexus so that the Nexus can then distribute these benefits and maintain the Crushing Democracy that imposes the Tyranny of the 51% within an inescapable cycle that can only be broken by a true revolution that overthrows the inflation generating mechanism and the benefit transfer it enables.

It is a mighty and expansive task to hide this monumental benefit theft from the productive class. It requires an army of media magicians, academic wizards, and political witches to keep this propaganda mill running and the Tyranny of the 51% a going concern. It requires a constant stream of mental imagery, emotive force, subconsciously implanted moral checks, and a bounty of illusive dream weaving to accomplish a society’s inversion of benefit. Because where the history of emancipation begins as a struggle between a productive people against an outward force vying for control over this benefit distribution, it ultimately ends when the success of that struggle sows the seeds of its own destruction, and a lazy and expectant society arises which begins to feed off itself, culminating in a final inward struggle for control over this same benefit distribution. When this inward struggle begins, the revolution has already begun. It is merely unseen and unfelt because it takes place under a spell where there is no perceptible strife and all the losses are incremental and bloodless. Thus the act of the productive class reclaiming the benefits of their labor by force is not revolutionary, but is in fact a counter-revolution against those forces fighting to destroy it and usher forth the End of History.

So the circle of modern history begins with the revolutions fought to establish enlightened Republics, but ends with the counter-revolutionary civil wars fought to overthrow illuminated democratic tyrannies and their privately owned central banks. It is difficult to comprehend this through the magic spells of patriotism because this wide circle of history has yet to close. And the truest counter-revolutionary civil war is the fight that disincorporates the modern nation state and abolishes the legal framework from which democratic tyranny arises. It is only through this disincorporation can the Nexus motivation and reward structure be dismantled, the Philosopher Kings’ levers of power rendered impotent, and the major players collected up and marched not towards the End of History, but towards the gallows to effect the end of their history.

Sovereignty within the corporate nation-state framework can never be reclaimed through the futile pomp and preposterous ceremony of a Crushing Democracy.It cannot be reclaimed through yet another round of pointless entreaty that only culminates in some modest reprieve of minor importance.Sovereignty can only be reclaimed through the directed application of raw and unmitigated violence upon the Philosopher Kings. The producers are still many, the Philosopher Kings are few, and the Nexus can always be turned for a price and put to work in a new career path.True counter-revolution only happens when the inflation generating mechanism is seized and every part of it is systematically dismantled and its schematics destroyed forever.

The financial plumbing got clogged after the SOFR spike got played. So The Economic Science™ called up a special type of plumber for a special kind of mission.

But what is sovereignty other than a claim to rights backed by force? The corporate state has no qualm exerting force as it exercises its claims to taxation, labor benefit transfer, patriotic obeisance, acquiescence to bad policy, and submission to contradictory and unnatural laws. The corporate state hides this brutality when it exercises its claims by conjuring up a magical sacrosanctity of the totality of its “laws”, most of which are designed to benefit a very few at the expense of the many. The injustice of the unnatural “laws” hides within the justice of the natural laws, and the totality becomes accepted as hallowed by the heavily indoctrinated and distracted people. The trick here becomes to couch this brutality of claims contained within the totality of “laws” as a sacred duty of enforcement “for the greater good”. Both justice and injustice alike become revered, both are mixed together and served to a people whose five senses are working overtime and cannot taste the difference between the lemon and the lime, and the highest natural laws of which there are few become subsumed to the unjust “laws” of the corporate state for which there are many. Thus the more numerous are the “laws”, the more corrupt is the corporate state. And the more corrupt the corporate state is, the more expansive are its claims over the people trapped within its framework.

And why should a sovereign corporate state with its Nexus of expanding power cede any claim of right when there is no serious threat of force wielded by the people trapped within? All state acquiescence “to the people” becomes mere televised spectacle to calm their petty indignations as they sit and watch while some trifling privilege gets vouchsafed to some perennially aggrieved group with great pomp and fanfare broadcast over the Six O’clock Evening News. So long as the people revere the totality of laws and possess the psychological block that prevents them from committing the “sin” of breaking these “laws”, they shall remain oppressed by the endless series of claims demanded upon them by the corporate state. So long as the people are indoctrinated with an unthinking and unshakeable patriotism and an inherent drive to obey all authority wearing a uniform, they can never escape the corporate plantation. They remain forever entrapped within the Byzantine and expensive and time consuming rules of engagement for redress of grievances, rules set forth by the corporate state itself designed to compel the aggrieved to give up and quit the quest before it ever begins.

And once “democracy” is captured, those who vote decide nothing and all significant claims for the redress of grievances in the absence of force are futile endeavors. So the productive class acquiesces, and the rules of engagement under “democracy” transform into a jostling between groups for minor privileges vouchsafed them by the corporate state. “Politics” becomes the struggle for labor benefit transfer, with the corporate state granting and withholding these transfers, forever shielding the Philosopher Kings from discovery. Thus the swirl and churn and to and fro of daily “politics” in a captured “democracy” becomes more and more driven by the petty grievances of a swing block consisting of the growing dependent class, and regardless of the detrimental outcomes of policy and Endless War upon the nation as a whole, the march towards the End of History proceeds unabated.

This is how the productive class found itself at the cusp of the greatest show on earth. Beaten back by force when they exhibited the slightest hint of disobedience. Beaten about by the never ending claims of the corporate state upon their labors. Beaten down to submit to the rigged outcomes of a preposterous “democracy”. And drowning in an ocean of mindless patriotism gulped down as they sit before the Six O’clock Evening News trying yet again to figure out how to keep treading water and keep their productive concerns afloat. Crushing Democracy has rendered them impotent to act within the rules of engagement no matter how just their grievances and requests for redress are.

So what other choice was the productive class left with at this point, working for freaks in the rigged game, to secure their emancipation from the corporate state other than by force? The Philosopher Kings knew the productive class had reached this inflection, emboldened by the blusterings of the Orange Ringmaster and his calls to Make America Great Again. So what the Philosopher Kings needed at this point was a great diversion not seen outside of a world war and a great destruction of consumption not seen outside of a great depression. What the Philosopher Kings needed to deal with the hyperinflation following all that REPO money conjuring was an admixture of both world war and great depression without having to resort to either. The Philosopher Kings needed a great 5th generation war fought unseen on Homeland soil aimed directly at their productive class enemies because they knew that although the productive class had had enough of working for a freak in the rigged game, they would however mostly submit and down tools for a freakish virus released upon them if enough fear and panic could be generated to blunt the inherent forces of logic and reason. And when everyone stopped working all at once, the productive herd could then be thinned through bankruptcy and demoralization and “vaccines” to the point where a counter-revolution could never gain traction because there would be nothing left for them to counter-revolutionize on behalf of.

So The Economic Science™ called up a special type of plumber for a special kind of mission.