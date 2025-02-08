Starting on that day Nixon closed the US Treasury’s gold window, America had been fastidiously fashioned into a golden calf to be sucked dry of honor and virtue. Once drained of its citizens’ remaining loyalty, America would be chopped up and sold off piece by piece until there was nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that the Philosopher Kings had created and now controlled absolutely through their dominance over the fiat money, the media, and the easily bought and blackmailed levers of power. That is what the Philosopher Kings do to the countries that they hate, to the countries that refuse to be their slaves. They destroy them slowly at first, and then suddenly all at once.

And then that suddenly, all at once, suddenly arrived.The life and death reality TV struggles went to air in May of 2020 when a violent felon became famous for more than 15 minutes after he was filmed dying of a fentanyl overdose while being arrested for passing counterfeit fiat money at a Minneapolis inner city grocery store.No one noticed the refined sense of irony that the old television production crew could still muster.

Come and see the violence inherent in the system.

It was a fitting denouement for a golden calf that over the previous forty eight years had conjured up trillions in pure fiat and force fed that counterfeit, under the constant and pervasive fear of nuclear annihilation, to the nations and people of the world. But now the American monetary Behemoth, a bank with a standing army, was going down and it was all because of events transpiring from a single counterfeit $20 fiat note.

The CIA playbook color revolution had washed ashore on American Homeland soil. And its color was black. There were already televisions hanging from walls everywhere and everyone already had a smartphone or Obamaphone. The anti-social media MKUltra algorithms had reached a refined stage of sophistication. So all that was needed was the leading 501(c)(3) community activist front organization in that American color revolution – Black Lives Matter.

Beta testing for the pre-Homeland’s color revolution had been conducted way back in 1992 using the opportunity presented by one Rodney King and a highly edited video of his well-deserved beating at the hands of his police oppressors. But back then there was no anti-social media to spread the non-stop outrage to every aggrieved corner of the gang infested American ghetto network festering within every urban center. The CIA had done a good job cultivating the thug life and spreading its networks so to sell the crack cocaine that funded the foreign black ops but they hadn’t yet cracked the digital technology mix of communications and psychology needed to unleash sheer pandemonium. The requisite drugs needed to rewire the subconscious and alter the collective social reality were still relatively hard to come by and used only on a recreational basis. And an improving yet maturing MKUltra still had to be administered in a controlled laboratory environment on an individual basis by a dedicated team of technicians.

The American Catch-22: administer the beatings and America erupts into violence, but stop the beatings and America erupts into violence. So the logical solution was a Crushing Democracy that got ahead of the violence by administering its own violence.

Once the LA Riots® were unleashed, the initial calls for justice devolved into a thirst for vengeance just as they had been programmed over several months via the old fashioned televisions broadcasting a dramatic show trial and its predetermined outrage inspiring outcome. But that thirst was confined to a radius circumscribing Los Angeles where only the immediately agitated could view the non-stop local 24/7 television broadcasts and hear those unceasing calls to local anarchy. The United States was not yet ready for overthrow from within as it was not socially and technologically ripe for the monumental undertaking it would require.

The LA Riots® beta test dissipated quickly into carnival atmosphere looting as that thirst for vengeance got quenched and people got bored with watching poor Rodney get beaten on the televisions again and again and again. The metaphorical and physical fires died down as another Mother’s Day approached with nothing left in the supermarket except a charred hull, let alone a frozen pizza in the formerly reliable ghetto cornucopia freezer section. Back then the AFDC checks still arrived by mail, house by house, one mailbox at a time, and the diffused random violence made it too dangerous for the mailmen to complete their routes. The waning televised calls for justice eventually got drowned out by grumbling bellies and finally petered out into a black versus Korean limited scope race war over groceries. Eventually, we all just got along again but proof of concept had been successfully demonstrated. Americans could, given a programmed reality combined with an external stimulus, turn on one another literally overnight and release the ignoble savages within.

The Philosopher Kings just needed to figure out how to keep the participants angry and fed throughout their mission and the destruction would effectively spread beyond the hardened ghettos and barrios into the softer well to do inner beltway underbellies. Once that happened, the country would tear itself to pieces, one major city at a time, and then everybody wouldn’t get along anymore.

The limited race war finale to those LA Riots® confirmed that the guns had to be confiscated as a prerequisite to the commencement of the End of History. There were still segments remaining in America that had the means to join together and fight back and any small victory they achieved could spread Hope among the suburban fence-sitters that a fight could be won. But in a Crushing Democracy, all Hope must reside within the benevolent savior state and its deceitful promises whereby the beatings and abuse might end if - and only if - the people go along to get along within an increasingly abusive, humiliating, and absurd socioeconomic environment. The people are left to Hope that something will Change, provided they submit to the latest erosion of their rights and socioeconomic degradations to their humanity. In the end, nothing ever changes so the state must conjure up a new round of Hope by increasing the frequency and severity of the beatings and socioeconomic degradations so it can issue forth its new promises of Change. And the control cycle continues until the singularity event unfolds - the End of History manifests - and the golden calf is so abused and demoralized it willingly goes to the blood stained alter because at this point America cannot comprehend that it is being sacrificed.

The productive class had to be disarmed and pacified before the misfits, miscreants, and criminals were all let loose at once upon in the televised American ouverture to herald forth the beginning of the End of History.

Australia’s 1996 gun confiscation beta test mandate had gone above and beyond expectations. It set both the gold standard and modus operandi for the playbook to disarm the western world’s overly emotional and gullible citizenry. That production down under only took one massacre by a man with no prior weapons training, and no one noticed how the “killer” with no prior weapons training managed to hold dozens of trained police officers at bay for hours on end with precision gunfire and seemingly unlimited ammunition, let alone survive the ordeal unscathed. And everyone ignored the numerous eyewitness accounts of multiple gunmen. But when all the innocent deaths were combined with a guilt saturated nationwide saturation media campaign, Australia’s entire productive class held their heads in shame. It was the fault of the guns that all those people were dead. Thus, it was ultimately the fault of the true blue Aussies for owning those guns in the first place. Everyone was dead because of those gun owning true blue Aussies. So the shameful true blue Aussies lined up by the thousands and submissively handed over the only things standing between them and a future where their Governor Generals could order them into the road trains bound for the outback detention centers.

The world’s most effective gun confiscator since Adolph Hitler.

Australia had paid a steep price for being all in it together. Now only the better class of criminals in Her Majesty’s government had the guns. And the Philosopher Kings surmised America would pay that steep price too to make the televisions stop calling them murderers by association.

But something had to be done first to get the American people to line up and willingly hand over their guns.

The connection had been successfully established between gun ownership and the occasional deaths of innocent people at the hands of a parade of psychotic patsies. There was never a connection with a mental health system failure. There was never a connection to SSRIs and the pharmaceutical industry that gorged America on these prescriptive mental time bombs. There was never a situation where the workplace victims had been asking for it all along. There was never a connection between the deadly events and the failure of all those futile signs clearly demarcating the gun free perimeter zone for the assailant. The eyewitness accounts of multiple gunmen were always ignored. Those who owned guns were responsible for the presence of guns, and the presence of guns was responsible for the deaths of innocent people. So by circular reasoning, gun owners were responsible for every gun murder, and society had a moral obligation to deal with its murderers via guilt through association.

Western societies everywhere were being compelled to do something.

The Philosopher Kings just needed to figure out how to keep the contestants in the life and death reality TV struggles angry and morally indignant throughout their mission and the pacification of the productive class would effectively spread beyond the well to do soft inner beltways and into the tougher and more obdurate outer suburbs. Once that happened, the country would surrender one major city at a time before it began tearing itself to pieces after those inner city people had decided they didn’t want to go along to get along anymore.

So secret beta testing for the Homeland’s forced gun confiscation was conducted back in August of 2005 in New Orleans using the opportunity and confusion provided by hurricane Katrina’s aftermath as the justifiable pretext. Under color of law, the city’s police chief issued a “public health” emergency and ordered the city police to join with Louisiana national guardsmen who went door to door taking guns at gunpoint away from their owners. Law abiding civilians who had stayed behind to protect their homes were threatened and robbed not by roving street gangs, but by methodical militarized police meticulously working block by block, house by house.

After a few days, everyone was “publicly healthy”, the guns were gone, and everyone was all in it together. No one fought back. The beta test was successful as the law abiding citizenry were left isolated, defenseless and disarmed. The guns were never returned and the police and National Guard perpetrators suffered no repercussions. They were only following orders and the televisions hailed them as heroes.

New Orleans became a Constitution-Free Zone beta test after hurricane Katrina rolled through.

The government response to hurricane Katrina was such an egregious attempt to protect its control structure while forsaking the citizenry that it led to inclusion of the Vitter Amendment into the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act (2007). That amendment stopped future overt physical gun confiscations using natural disasters as their cover, but it did not prohibit gun confiscation given other pretexts. So after 2007 American gun confiscation efforts were redirected away from blunt unvarnished seizures and towards establishing the connection between the productive class who owned and registered the guns – not the criminals who stole them - with those innocent people who met their fates at the barrel of a gun. So a well-funded, efficiently coordinated, and highly visible media project began to get the productive class, like their Australian brethren, to hang their heads in shame and willingly hand over the only things standing between them and a future of box cars bound for the FEMA camps that are totally not prisons.

So the enforcer class got to work making sure lots of innocent people got killed with “assault weapons” and their deaths got splashed all over the televisions. Even the AR in AR-15 got rebranded from ArmaLite into “Assault Rifle”. Public shame became modus operandi for the American gun confiscation project and it closely followed the successful Australian script. An MKUltra graduate and psychopathic loner on extreme doses of SSRIs legally buys an “assault rifle” along with “high capacity” magazines and goes on a random killing spree in some arbitrary Anytown. All those dead people become the fault of those bitter individuals who cling to their guns and religion and antipathy to those who aren’t like them. Lather - rinse - repeat – until the cumulative death toll is achieved whereby a razor thin majority of the American people (most who don’t own guns) can no longer take the drama and cry out in unison to be made defenseless against the odds of death that are lower than those for being killed while riding a bicycle. Because that is how a Tyranny of the 51% works and it can only work under a Crushing Democracy that runs between the oscillations of Hope and fear constantly emanating from every media conceivable format.

To get that Tyranny of the 51% trampling all over the 2nd Amendment, in July of 2012 the enforcers sent an MKUltra graduate on an Operation Gladio mission to arbitrarily kill people at a random movie theater but that didn’t move the implacable American television viewing audience. The next month they sent out another graduate to specifically kill south Asian people at a religious temple but the racist angle didn’t work either. The American people did not cry out in unison to be saved despite their televisions screaming at them to be saved.

So the enforcers called in the conjurers from the old television production crew to stage a simulated elementary school shooting. They broadcasted it live As Seen on TV!, so America was left to believe that over two dozen children and adults had been targeted with a 100% kill ratio by another lone male gunman with no social media history. And that very day the definition of a shooting “survivor” was changed from someone who had been shot but didn’t die, to someone who hadn’t been shot but was somewhere in the general vicinity of the shooting. That semantic change enabled the swelling ranks of opportunistic crisis actors to hit the media circuit and gave cover for the money laundered into the newly incorporated 501(c)(3)s gun control “advocacies” waiting in the wings after every stage event. Some dark money was used to produce the endless stream of television talk shows showcasing the individual brave tales of sheltering in place and running away. More dark money filled the pockets of the performers stuck for the rest of their lives in their inescapable Gilligan-like roles. The remaining dark money went towards pre-production costs for the next episode of Mass Shooting and soon became a self-sustaining sub-element of the entertainment industry.

Gun confiscation and constitutional abnegation was now “for the children”. What sort of societal monster could possibly go against something that was for the protection of children? And no one even noticed the timestamps on those social media memorial pages to the martyred teachers uploaded three days before the premiere of Mass Shooting. America would henceforth be disarmed one red flag bench ruling at a time.

Mass Shooting broadcast 24/7 and 365 over every channel almost worked. But the bitter clingers kept bitterly clinging despite all the shootings, all the time. And the enforcers wouldn’t give up no matter how bitterly the bitter clingers clung. So they sent another MKUltra graduate to kill a bunch of old black people sitting quietly in a church and then another graduate mowed down some students on a college campus. They imported jihadist patsies and staged an episode of Mass Shooting at the building where one of their own 501(c)(3)s was headquartered. They called upon diversity and the will of Allah to kill four score and ten at a degenerate nightclub. They blamed one Mass Shooting episode on guns themselves, where fifty one country music fans died as a tactical diversion from a failed assassination attempt on a Saudi royal who was busy ignoring Sharia law and gambling not so incognito as he thought he was.

They killed more churchgoers. They returned to the “for the children” programming format and killed more high school students but that episode almost failed when the television viewing audience noticed when the police showed up to serve and protect they got stood down. They killed at a synagogue, gunned down more country music fans at another night club, shot Mexican weekend shoppers in an American border city, and murdered more gays frolicking at another degenerate night club. The Operation Gladio cumulative death toll rose ever higher and the media piled on the shame, yet the gun clingers would not release their clutches.

They couldn’t get the productive class to willingly hand over their guns. The heartless clingers would have to be taken down one by one on the long road to national disarmament and full spectrum pacification.

Back in 1999, the state of Connecticut ushered forth a lawfare campaign against its residents to confiscate one gun at a time under the guise of protecting the vulnerable who refused to arm up and protect themselves and thus remain forever vulnerable. The lawfare was built upon the premise that this vulnerable population gives government its excuse to tyrannize those who refuse to remain vulnerable. The Connecticut laws had sat quiet, used only in exceptional and legitimate cases, until Mass Shooting went to air yet failed to generate the 51% needed to trigger justifiable tyranny under Crushing Democracy. So this single state’s semi-dormant legislation grew to become a nationally coordinated crusade under an umbrella of billionaire funded 501(c)(3)s aimed at taking the guns away. New red flag laws proliferated at city, county, and state levels, each triggered after a new episode of Mass Shooting went to air. They could not let a good crisis go to waste, and eventually nineteen states enacted “red flag laws”. That which shall not be infringed was now regularly infringed and trampled upon with lower court impunity.

In the Book of Law, everyone is guilty somewhere.

Most everyone by now had forgotten that the Second Amendment did not grant the American people its right to bear arms. It instead forbade the American government from nullifying this fundamental right of the people to protect itself against their government. But that’s what Crushing Democracy does. It denies the American people those things they should freely exercise and transforms them into “privileges” that can be granted or withheld. Reward and punishment gets meted out to gain concessions from the people in the quest for the End of History. The Constitution gets bargained away until there is nothing left of it and the people have lost everything that they started out with.

That is what happens when a society values the acquisition of stuff over and above everything else. That is what happens when all you care about is money because it allows the better class of criminal to emerge and thrive.

Each new red flag law begins with noble pretense but then, through legal fiddling and absurd mission creep, purposely devolves into its primary intentions – constitutional abnegation, involuntary gun confiscation, and the emasculation of men. Once enacted, all that a government authority needs to take the guns away, one solitary man at a time, is an anonymous allegation of an unconfirmed threat or the mere “feelings” of a diffusive peril. A judge signs the order, the local SWAT team kicks into autopilot, the militarized police break down the front and back doors at 4:00 am, and the guns vanish forever into a systemic nightmare that only a Franz Kafka could imagine. Lather – rinse – repeat. And before one can take stock of the situation, a sizeable portion of polite society’s guns are gone forever and the numbers steadily grow of those who are disenfranchised and can never again legally possess a firearm. Resistance to government abuse of any kind is crushed, the police become a protection racket, and The Battle of Athens is never repeated. That is how Crushing Democracy works. It provides the legitimacy by enabling the people to select the means of its own subjugation.

The ultimate objective is to make America a Constitution-Free Zone from sea to shining sea.

And then there are the 5250 holds.

Originally contained within the California Welfare and Institutions (CIW) Code, enacted by the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act (1967), and signed into state law by Governor Ronald Reagan, these holds gave police legal authority to confiscate guns from anyone involuntarily held, for any reason, at a mental institution. Then twenty-six years later along came the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (1993) signed into federal law as a result of the CIA’s persuasion of President Ronald Reagan to get with the endless debt and Endless War programs. That federal law created the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) so to keep the “criminal element” of society from buying those guns they just would have stolen anyways. But then later in a “You got your chocolate in my peanut butter, no you got your peanut butter in my chocolate” moment of state and federal regulatory epiphany, along came the 2007 Virginia Tech episode of Mass Shooting at that sprawling target rich gun-free safe space. The federal government had to be seen doing something for the children, and it couldn’t let a good crisis go to waste.

So the ATF adopted Section 5000 of California’s old CIW code into NICS in order to deny gun ownership to the tens of thousands of Afghan and Iraq War combat veterans returning home who faced difficulty in the transition from kill zones to polite society. And nearly every person admitted into a “mental health facility” for their initial 72 hour “assessment” who had health insurance coverage - and thus a payment guarantee – automatically got the extended 14 day bonus stay. That extra stay triggers the 5250 submission to not only NICS, but also to local police to get out and bust down the doors to collect up the guns. So the rolls of the productive class – i.e., the people with health insurance – who get barred from ever possessing or buying a gun swells with every passing year, often for the “crime” of having a really bad week and posting something impulsive and stupid on that anti-social media that sees you when you’re sleeping, and knows when you’re awake.

Then there are the plethora of other traditional disenfranchisement methods. Got a dishonorable discharge from any military branch, for any reason, and you get a lifetime gun possession ban. Guilty of felony speeding, shoving the old lady in a domestic argument even if she deserved it, or got caught smoking marijuana in your youth? You can thank the Gun Control Act of 1968 for your lifetime gun possession ban. Loan a gun to someone who did not tell you they had a lifetime gun possession ban? You get charged with a felony and are now subject to the same lifetime gun possession ban. Got a restraining order against you for any reason, real or imagined or for an outright lie? Say goodbye to your guns - forever.

The enforcer class figured out that if all the alpha males were somehow legally declared insane or convicted of minor felonies or procedural oversights, then they could confiscate the guns one discrete person at a time. With this slow walk to mass disarmament, the civilized law abiding beta people would never noticed that their society’s pacification had spread from the neo-liberal beltways into the center-right suburbs. The trick was to kill the 2nd Amendment with a thousand cuts on a million men.There would still remain a constitutionally guaranteed legal framework for owning guns, but a shadow regulatory enforcement was always active and ready in the background to swoop in and take the guns away. Once these civilized people living within their well-manicured gun-free zones could no longer defend themselves, they would be ripe for surrender when the urban hordes were called up into action after they had finished tearing the inner cities to pieces and were hungry for soft and rich targets in the outlying safe spaces.

Oh for chrissakes, shuddup about your 4 th Amendment!

The enforcer class needed a disenfranchised and divide America that could and would not defend its self or each other when the martial law came lumbering down the street to mop up those bitter clingers who refused to submit to the End of History. Block by block, house by house, room by room, closet by closet - they would come for the guns and root them out one by one as the 51% watched from bay windows hidden behind slightly parted curtains.

So three months before the big school shooting As Seen on TV! the martial law beta test took place in Boston during that city’s annual marathon. In what was broadcast as a kind of live action life or death Hare and Hounds, the crisis actors, private security, militarized police, and foreign patsies were positioned, directed, and paraded across the nation’s television screens. It was not so much a test of how effectively the hounds captured the hare, but more of a determination of how effectively the hounds terrified the civilized people into submission and compliance with this Constitution destroying exercise.

Through the combined results of the incessant media gun guilt campaigns and the various second amendment disenfranchisement schemes, the enforcer class set out to create an America where the only people who could legally buy and possess a gun were the types of people who would never buy and possess a gun. And when nobody possessed a gun, there would be no one to stand in the way of the American color revolution needed to usher forth the martial law that marked the beginning of the End of History.

But the sands of time were running out on the financial hourglass. The systemic stress from all the squandering on Endless War, government waste, Wall Street bailouts, and exponentially growing welfare handouts was getting harder for The Economic Science™ to contain. Successive monetary abominations came and went without triggering the hyperinflation - TARP, UBI 1.0, QE1, QE1 Extension, QE2, Operation Twist, and QE3. Hyperinflation could only be postponed with each gargantuan debt issuance so long as the Chinese and Japanese held up to their ends of the bargain and bought up these gargantuan amounts of US Treasury bonds issued. So long as there was a simulated demand for US Treasury commercial paper the conjuring class could enjoy free money like manna from heaven while the productive class could only chase the glimpse of rainbows shining through the golden showers of debt obligations raining down upon them.

The conjuring rich just kept partying like it was 1999. And they had plenty of reasons to keep partying as interest rates were kept near zero for seven consecutive years.

However, the greatest conjuring of “wealth” the world had ever seen could last only so long as the Ashkenazi wizardry held fast. And it was a powerful wizardry indeed as it had successfully conjured up free money for the rich going on seven uninterrupted years after The Economic Science™ launched their Great Recession. And hubris flowed just as freely as did the free money, the moral hazard became enshrined policy dogma, and the conjuring class reveled in their endless Roman holiday created just for them at the expense of the coming hyperinflation to be borne by the productive class.

And during those seven profligate years, the United States was conjured into a nation where actions had no consequence, desire became expectation, and avarice had no bound. What had been sold as a City upon the Hill calling forth honest souls seeking opportunity and liberty now beckoned the likes of the fraudster, the grifter, the embezzler, the pimp, and the beggar. Those who built their empires upon promises laced with words of honey were showered with free money and public adulation. The confidence men not only became wealthy, but became celebrity, examples held high to all honest mugs showing how the dual paths of greed and lies were the quickest and surest avenues to “success” and privilege. And those who grabbed the most for themselves rose to the ranks of a Croesus while the rest of the nation fell ill from the sickness of perpetual free money for the very few chosen ones.

But the sicker the nation became, the more easily the conjurers grabbed everything unto themselves. And the more free money they received, the more money they had at their disposal to grow the power of their spell. They put much of that free money to work lobbying the nation’s installed “leadership” for more war, more waste, more Wall Street, and more welfare. And the nation’s “leadership” listened. The ensuing state and federal budgets every year ensured that more debt was created so to generate more inflation that fueled more asset “value” growth. That asset “value” growth was used as incremental collateral to borrow even more free money to create even more debt that generated even more inflation that fueled even more asset “value” growth providing even more incremental collateral to be used to borrow even more free money…

Ad infinitum.

Modern Monetary Theory had permanently attached a parasite to the Golden Calf that even the most radical surgery could never remove and it would eventually destroy America from within.

And the more the free money flowed unabated into the Nexus, the sicker America became. It was devolving into a desperate and incurable patient that instead of enacting a regimen of healthy diet and vigorous exercise, turned to the tonic salesman and his patent medicines for a “cure”. America yearned for a return to its bygone financial health, sought a renewal to its vitality and past glory, and desired to be made great again. But The Economic Science™ was clever to hide the nation’s ailments from its people. They prescribed a “cure” wrapped up in so much academic claptrap and never-ending propaganda that no one could ever discover that what these financial doctors had administered was in fact the disease itself expertly disguised in the quackery of Modern Monetary Theory. And there was no greater drug than the conjured belief amongst the American people that should interest rates rise even in the slightest, and should the flow of never-ending free money to the rich be constrained in the least, then economic calamity would certainly follow and engulf the nation in existential chaos.

So after The Great Recession it became that what was good for the rich was good for the nation. And following from that non sequitur, the propaganda ratcheted up a notch to scream that what was good for the nation was good for the American people. But that “good” for the American people did not logically follow because the American corporation of 1871 had by now, using those conjured near zero interest rates, been fully captured by the Nexus. Thus, what was good for the Nexus was good for the rich, and the national raison d’être got redirected and the people mobilized with one common goal – to increase the power and reach of the Nexus so to make the rich even richer.

And as long as there was still Hope, nothing really had to Change because if something actually changed, there would be no more use for Hope.

And thus America fell under the spell of its new national purpose. Moral hazard became just another anachronism, and The Economic Science™ faced no resistance as it conjured down the Effective Federal Funds Rate to as low as 6 basis points during this seven year free money run for the rich. It was here where America finally underwent the “fundamental transformation” that the Magical Mulatto had promised at the onset of The Hope and Change Show. Before 9/11, America was generally perceived as a sovereign force for independent creation and a means to an end. Ends like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness still mattered. Those ends were right there, after all, for all to see written down in immutable and indisputable black and white. But once the “War on Terror” commenced, America’s visceral workings were metamorphosed into a global tool for collective destruction and its people swept up and put to work to permanently undo the general perception that their nation – and they themselves - were that force for independent creation.

The American people had been unwittingly mobilized to prepare an end to their own autonomy and pave the way for an End of History that would put the final end to untold numbers of their lives, abolish their God given liberties, and engulf their world in the pursuit of universal equality through shared deprivation. And it was those “quaint anachronisms” from the past that were put to work against the collective psychology of the American people – those notions like “equality” and “rights” – old ingrained notions taken out of context, twisted and mutated, weaponized into moral bludgeons wielded to demoralize those whose ancestors had fought, toiled, and sacrificed to attain their rightful autonomy and pass that autonomy down through their lineage. But these rightful benefactors of ancestry would now be mercilessly harassed, regulated, denigrated, and litigated into capitulation to a point where they had no choice but accept their decline and secondary place in American society alongside the ancestral lineage of their inferior “equals” and impudent newcomers.

And those inferiors and impudents would be instilled with the glowing hubris of undeserved entitlement and soon would be set loose upon the productive class to hasten both its demoralization and demise. The autonomous productive class was being prepared for that day when “equality” reigned supreme and both liberty and the pursuit of happiness vanquished. Because the coming greatest good for the greatest number of people can only be attained when either there is very little good to go around, or there are fewer people to spread the good amongst. Only by the imposition of universal “equality” can the Philosopher King parasites truly separate themselves from the population that they are wholly dependent upon and thus set themselves truly free from any quaint notions of noblesse oblige.

And if the Philosopher Kings could abolish America’s God given rights, then the door was thrown open to abolish the “quaint anachronism” of God Himself. And once abolished, in what would America trust? America itself would dissolve away and present the Philosopher Kings their opportunity to usurp the stature of gods incarnate. Because without God then all things are permitted, and the Philosopher Kings are wholly liberated to do as thou wilt upon the people of the world because they then control the launch codes and thus hold the fate of the earth at the press of a button.

But in December of 2015, The Economic Science™ discovered a disturbing chink in the free money machinery – the Chinese had quit the US Treasury bond game. Seven years of free money came to a sudden end as over the next 48 months, the Federal Reserve System raised the EFFR in successive increments, eventually reaching 240 basis points in January of 2019. The impossible had happened, the spell was beginning to wobble, and what had been free money for the rich was now just plain old cheap money for the rich. And the rich weren’t having any of it after seven years of taxpayer financed profligacy and tangible asset accumulation. So The Economic Science™ came to the rescue and developed a new trick to ease this plight of the rich and keep the shell game going. And that new trick was christened the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Introduced to the world in April of 2018, the SOFR was invoked to override the longstanding London Interbank Offered Rate. LIBOR had been ensconced and controlled within the City of London Corporation for decades, and since August of 1971 it had been heavily manipulated to suppress interest rates on short-term US dollar denominated loans obtained by City of London criminal entities. It existed for the benefit of corporations domiciled within that medieval anachronism along the Thames. But since the 1980s, LIBOR had wiggled its way onto millions of American variable home loan and HELOC contracts as a benchmark interest rate from which actual interest rates were charged, effectively subsidizing the American home buying productive class in the wider quest for more credit creation.

But American pure fiat should be solely manipulated on Homeland soil by Ashkenazi dual citizens in the employ of The Economic Science™, all domiciled up on the American side of The Pond. Patriotism and Zionism, which since The Ronald Reagan Show had successfully melded together into the same thing, demanded that level of control.

So the SOFR was conjured up and released upon the American people to great expectations of even more wealth accumulation for the rich and it promptly broke nine months later.It spiked 69 basis points in just two business days from December 29th 2018 to January 2nd 2019 - an astounding 28% increase. Commerce froze in its tracks as global debt issuance ground to a halt. And when debt issuance grinds to a halt, the magical “wealth” creation mechanism ceases to function for the conjuring class. The Economic Science™ issued hasty and incomprehensible explanations that overflowed in lofty technical confusion and they managed to get their financial Frankenstein strapped back onto the lab table. But the permanent damage had been done where a gaping hole had been slashed into the confidence behind the wizardry. The SOFR spike was a clear and unmistakable harbinger that the spell could not hold much longer and the end of cheap money was at hand. And that meant the end was near to the means for all the wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare. And that end of means meant the privileged and rarefied existence of the conjuring class was coming to a close.

In early 2019, Poppy had begun to ponder where all the people had gone before they had all up and left. What did Poppy know then that all the people who hadn’t left yet didn’t know?

The march towards the End of History had been nearly undone by the sheer unabated avarice and abandon of the rich behind the Nexus. The rich had failed the Philosopher Kings, upending decades of assiduous and carefully crafted work, and the Nexus would pay the price for their transgressions. As punishment, a New Nexus would be conjured up from the coming ashes of the old fallen Nexus, but first the Philosopher Kings needed to create those ashes. And the neoconservatives were not ready yet to give up their crusade and stuck to their original script, clinging to what “power” had been vouchsafed to them. History’s inflection point had arrived where the falcon could not hear the falconer. Things fell apart as the old spell dissolved away. And once the center could not hold, as the ceremony of innocence was drowned, a narrow window of awakening would emerge where America could break free from both the curse of its leading role in the End of History and the mere anarchy loosed upon the world.

But to escape through that window of opportunity, America had to first break free from the witchcraft that had taken hold of it and cast off its collective stupor. Because only a few knew that their fate would soon rest upon how well they scored on their upcoming IQ Test administered by the hidden master sorcerers. Many would not pass that test and would succumb to the pulls and entreaties of their fear of being seen as standing apart and standing up to the sorcery. And almost no one would realize they were sitting a life and death examination administered by the Invigilators of Evil.

Because not everyone is coming to the future, not everyone has learned from the past, not everyone can come into the future, and not everyone that’s here is gonna last. And many of the uninitiated would not last much longer because they just sat there in front of their televisions during that May of 2019 smiling and hypnotized and oblivious to the occult message broadcast directly to them from that year’s Eurovision “performance”.

The Old Nexus had served its purpose. The great age of finance and the mass industrialization it spawned was coming to a close. A New Nexus was gestating, one that transcended finance and avoided the mistakes of history whereby power was dependent upon the consensual enslavement of a value adding productive class. This New Nexus would cut out the value adding middle man by eliminating or debasing everything held valuable by him – family, health, spirit, country, community, comradery, and even God Himself. So when there is no more value, there is no need for value adders and those superfluous who remain are left to their own devices to fight each other over who gets the flies circling the scattered piles of excrement.

The Economic Science™ this time could provide no amount of academic excuse nor fake data nor monetary fiddling to avert the hyperinflation and its imposition of the zero value world. The Philosopher Kings had sunk the plow into the furrows of their zero value world but before planting their harvest of tares, they needed fertilizer for their endeavor. And what better fertilizer than the ashes of industrial society and the productive workers who made it all function? With the demise of the Old Nexus and its army of conjurers dependent upon a value adding wage earning caste of bonded servants tied to their mortgages, there was no longer a need for all the people upon which the Old Nexus power base rested.

The coming societal structure of the new emerging world had been re-imagined. But what was a Philosopher King to do with all those superfluous people?