The CIA ground out a little profit for the Nexus, and the foreign governments that they overthrew tried to shut them down one desperate nation at a time.

And it was so boring.

So the Philosopher Kings had a change of heart. They didn’t want the CIA to spoil everything and figured, “Why should the neoconservatives have all the fun?” The Philosopher Kings wanted someone else to have a chance to push the world into the End of History. So they would give the American people the opportunity to plunge themselves into the End of History. Because, isn’t that what Crushing Democracy is all about? Giving the people a say in their own destruction? And when the United States finally did succumb to the End of History, its fiat money dominance over the commerce of the world would drag down the entirety of an overpopulated and nonproductive mankind with it. No single patch upon the planet would remain unscathed when the pretender king dollar fell. What an efficiency gain! One big global socioeconomic implosion everywhere, enveloping everything, and all at the same time.

Now that’s exciting.

Crushing Democracy handed the loaded gun to the American people and let them get in on the excitement.

The Hope and Change Show was winding down. The Hope had evaporated but the change remained at the bottom of the American socioeconomic barrel like a bitter salty crust. And the Philosopher Kings deferred on a new televised production because they had decided to let the American people write their own script. The American people were now the stars of their own improvised life or death reality TV struggle. The Nexus agents need only push the people apart into hate filled mutually opposed camps and the action would just create itself. Because that fundamental transformation America had been promised had removed all barriers to confrontation and stood ready to provide the spark to get the really big show on the road.

And if the American people hadn’t started fighting each other before the hyperinflation kicked it, the Nexus agent provocateurs would get the ball rolling for them. America’s productive capacity had to be totally eroded, its society had to be completely fragmented, its moral fabric had to be absolutely degenerated, and its raison d’être had to be so diffuse and nebulous that America could no longer go on as a functioning concern. Only the shell of the American corporate state could remain standing. America would experience from within that which it had imposed from without. America at its core would complete its fundamental transformation to where it could no longer produce anything and could conjure up nothing other than wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare. And at that point where it had no choice but implode, its citizens would come crawling before the Philosopher Kings begging for those solutions where no price was too high for a fix.

And it would be at that point where the American people would accept any solution and believe any promise made to them.

The Philosopher Kings had not only grown tired of the spectacle, they were tired of the need to produce the spectacle. They did not want to keep the American television production company operating. They had had their fill of pretense. The masses had been coddled and spoiled for too long. The hyperinflation was nipping at the heels of their hyper-conjured “economy”. The conjuring grew progressively less effective with every new spell. The fiat money grand charade could not go on much longer. The entirety of their fraud was oscillating into a volatility that could not be controlled much longer.

The show did not have to go on. The Philosopher Kings had had enough with the boredom of trying to patch and repair everything. They would now turn their efforts to the excitement of letting the American people destroy themselves.

But the Philosopher Kings first needed to buy some extra time to stave off the hyperinflation after the exorbitant federal budget deficits that were accumulated to produce The Osama bin Laden Show with all its graft. There was a lot of groundwork ahead to get the psycho-social environment prepared for America’s immersive life or death reality TV struggle. So for that extra time, the Philosopher Kings turned again to the magic of The Economic Science™ to flummox and bamboozle the nation into another round of enormous debt accumulation. With their artificial brilliance, a continuous stream of media accolades, and impeccable conjured credentials up to and including the Nobel Prize, the wizards of The Economic Science™ extended the spell like no monetary conjurer had before them.

But that wizardry required an uncharacteristic calm to keep the disenfranchised quiet and ensure what was left of the productive class stayed in line so to keep the conjured profits pouring into the bank accounts of the conjuring class. Too many of the productive class had made it clear they did not want to work for a freak so the upwelling of voter regret had to be squelched until it could be resurrected for the upcoming reality TV struggles. A cultural holding pattern was established that prevented the simmering social discontent from boiling over before the infrastructure was in place to facilitate America’s psychopathic and sociopathic self-immolation.

By mid-2014, what began as Reaganomics and deficit funded “growth” had eliminated most of the productive class and transferred most “wealth” into the hands of an elite conjuring class.

So after the CIA’s failed attempt to shoot down Vladimir Putin’s presidential jet, things in the American media switched quickly to a condition somewhere between not boring and unexciting. There was just enough hoopla and drama to keep the television viewing audience engaged and returning nightly for its regularly scheduled programming sessions. Terrorism was replaced more and more by sports, but it still made the occasional appearance on foreign soil when some American civil right needed to be diluted on Homeland soil. Celebrities took up even more space on the front pages of major American newspapers until an African Ebola outbreak erupted that cried out in pain for more American research money before it could strike us. A new iPhone or video game release received weeks-long coverage so to cover for the worsening humanitarian condition of the Donbass ethnic Russians at the hands of constant shelling by the CIA’s Ukrainian Nazis. Even the lame duck Magical Mulatto received somewhat unbiased neutral coverage. And so on and so forth. For an entire year, until June 2015 it was an existential sequence of one contrived diversion and amusement after another with no discernible over-arching social or political objective.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the End of History. The Chinese reneged on their World Trade Organization admission terms and quit accumulating US Treasury bonds right after the CIA’s failed assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. So how did all the squandering pay for its self through all the wars, waste, Wall Street, and welfare of the day once the War on Terror’s chief financier quit the game? That answer was left up to the wizardry of The Economic Science™.

There had already been many iterations after the Great Recession of free money put into the accounts of the conjuring class and it all fell under the scholarly fraud of Modern Monetary Theory. TARP, UBI 1.0, QE1, QE1 Extension, QE2, Operation Twist, and QE3. No matter the theory, no matter the erudition, it was all just free money handed to the rich. The Federal Reserve System had already bought up $2.5 trillion of US Treasury issuance, the 10 year US Federal Funds target rate had been FOMC’d down to a sustained 0.25%, and by June of 2014 the monetary bag of magic tricks had run out. But the US Federal government kept piling on the debt in ever increasing quantities. All levels of federal, state, and local governments just kept issuing bonds and partying like it was 1999.

1999’s Y2K crisis was nothing compared to the Federal Reserve System’s Y-Axis crisis.

So The Economic Science™ coordinated another global oil price crash. Unlike 1985’s crash devised to kick-start the Reaganomics deficit funded “growth” up the exponential curve, this latest oil price crash was politically engineered to lower the Chinese productive capacity’s operating costs and free up the additional foreign export earnings needed to restart their purchases of US Treasury bonds. The United States also made a side deal with OPEC that it would stand by and do nothing as America’s high outlay domestic oil shale industry withered away as prices declined. And the United States kept its word for once and stood by as two hundred thousand productive Americans lost their high paying oil patch jobs so China could buy more US Treasury debt.

But that ploy didn’t work. The Chinese were authoritarians and thought they could Goal Seek the behavior of 1.4 billion people to fix their financial quagmire all by themselves. They ordered their citizens to work harder and longer for no additional pay. They demanded that their comrades buy over-priced Chinese stocks. Patriotic duty was rebranded as the purchase of yet another high rise poor quality apartment in a new master-planned ghost city in the middle of the desert.

And that didn’t work either. The Feng Shui was way out of order. Their over-bought Chinese stock market consisting of companies with zero financial transparency crashed in June of 2015 and nobody wanted to move to the middle of the desert. They had conjured too much and too fast and had forgotten how to escape this financial Chinese finger trap of their own design. But to keep up appearances, the Chinese now resorted to ungarnished lies to the world and direct threats that cascaded down through the communist party chain of command like the steel balls in a pachinko machine. They even learned how to cry racism when their economic data were question by the international enquiring minds. The Cultural Revolution had thoroughly blunted their creativity and soft skills and the Chinese did not – and could not - understand the underlying social psychology behind the fine art of conjuring up “wealth” out of Hope and Avarice.

The Philosopher Kings could no longer rely upon China to bankroll their drive towards the End of History. By 2015, the Chinese Miracle had played out, the luster was gone, and their primary role as financier to The Osama bin Laden Show was over. An adoring global audience was suddenly left staring at the brick wall at the back of the Chinese theater. And it was a dangerous position to be in when one disappointed the Philosopher Kings. But China was a special globalist creation, a proving ground for all repressive and anti-human political science theory. For now, it would be spared the bloody color revolution. The Philosopher Kings had big new plans for China. It would not only play its role in the BRICS Plan B, it would soon be given the opportunity to redeem itself when cast to play a leading role in America’s upcoming life and death reality TV struggles.

The Belgian trick. Without it, China’s implied economic growth ended in 2011.

So with China no longer accumulating US Treasury debt, The Economic Science™ came up with the Belgian trick. By mid-2014, an unknown entity domiciled in Belgium had, over a short three year period, quietly amassed over $360 billion in US Treasury bond holdings. Belgium’s entire GDP for 2014 stood at $535 billion. Enquiring minds soon noticed the same strange business had arisen a year earlier where mystery buyers in Ireland and tiny Luxembourg coughed up a whopping $100 billion and $150 billion respectively for US Treasury bonds yielding 2.0% at best.

When these shenanigans became publicly evident, The Economic Science™ got to work and created the back story that they were actually Chinese US Treasury holdings domiciled overseas for some vague reasons of convenience and efficiency. The obedient financial media fell into line and “verified” the back story they were handed. And when the back story was salted with all the fake Chinese economic data coming out of the CCP, it signaled to the markets that there was a strong and continued global demand for US Treasury debt and that demand could only be the result of robust international trade. The media campaign triggered the buy side of the high frequency trading algorithms. And voila! The DJIA was conjured upward and onward and broke out of its Lost Decade. The capital gains taxes reliably flowed in again to backfill the absence of Chinese debt purchases. And the greedy dupes bought the charade and started throwing retail money in, and that retail money triggered even more high frequency buying and pushed the DJIA further upwards.

Money for nothing and checks for free had finally returned to America.

But The Economic Science™ and its esteemed PhD’s had eschewed their own lofty Modern Monetary Theory and resorted to a covert street level economic hustle. They were playing a shell game to hide The Federal Reserve System’s resumed purchase of US Treasury debt because the reality on the street was that nobody wanted it. And if nobody was buying, that put the Endless War in jeopardy. And without the Endless war, the Philosopher Kings could not get hold of that last autonomous central bank and achieve their End of History vision of world destruction. And that failure would leave them only one final solution – the nuclear armed ICBMs that everyone believed stood quietly in their silos to protect them.

By the end of 2014, The Economic Science™ had run out of road to kick the can down. So it issued more debt, bought that debt itself, domiciled it overseas, called it “growth”, and financed more road to kick the can down.

But behind the scenes there was no return to partying like it was 1999. Europe still struggled to escape its 2011 debt reckoning. The ECB was buying up huge quantities of negative rate Euro denominated debt in a mad dash to print Euros and socialize the solution and make the richer even richer. The Bank of Japan pivoted to purchasing Yen denominated debt and in a fit of desperation even issued debt so it could turn around and buy Japanese stocks. The Bank of England steeply decelerated its purchases of US debt and accelerated buying pound denominated debt. The pretender king dollar had few foreign takers and the virtuous cycle was breaking. Right when America needed the money in a crunch, the central banks of the world entered into a Bank of International Settlements coordinated Ponzi maneuver to buy up their own nations’ financial insolvency. Such BIS initiated treachery could mean only one thing – The Philosopher Kings were turning their backs on the American pretender king.

The only thing normalized by Modern Monetary Theory was fraud.

The pretender king dollar was being pushed into an interregnum. The Philosopher Kings had given up on the neoconservatives to lead the world into the End of History. That meant the Philosopher Kings had also given up on American suzerainty, and the American people would pay the price for their neoconservative failures. The Philosopher Kings would now finish the End of History project themselves.

So they put the BIS to work preparing the way for another pretender to claim the fiat money throne and unleash financial anarchy upon the world. But political anarchy had to precede the financial anarchy to provide cover for the inherent spurious nature of all fiat money systems as the illusion of integrity was the all-important secret ingredient. Because the secret ingredient to fiat money was that there was no secret ingredient. Only when America, as the receptible of the world reserve currency, was fragmented and disunited and ready for its life and death reality TV struggles could societal anarchy be activated and the world reserve currency sleight of hand accomplish the transition. It was time to let the nihilists into the game and have some of the fun. It was time to let America have some fun pushing itself into the End of History.

So in November of 2016 the Philosopher Kings allowed the American people to select him. Because every circus needs a ringmaster to direct the clowns, and the clowns are the pegs on which every circus is hung.

The old predictive programming had warned America what would befall if it ever rose up and chose Brand X.

The Orange Ringmaster’s selection accomplished one salient thing – it created so much distraction and ferocious opposing angst that nobody noticed that the American television production company had been recalled and readied for its final show. The curtains had been closed again to conceal the brick wall at the back of the theater. The scenery was put back up. The tables and chairs came out of storage and moved back into position to accommodate a final audience. The acts of the script were outlined. All that was needed was the spark that would herald the casting call to set the actors in motion playing out their roles in America’s life and death reality TV struggles.

It would be America’s final season and the old television production crew had decided to stage a comic farce as their great au revoir. They would turn America into a great joke that pushed everyone laughing hand and hand all in it together into the fires of the End of History.

The End of History was so close that the Old Nexus had no choice but to play its Trump card and initiate the battle of civilizations within Western Civilization itself.

But the neoconservatives were not let in on the joke. These true believers were left to Hope they could redeem their standing with the Philosopher Kings so they doubled down on their perceived new mission. That new mission abruptly turned away from Mother Russia and turned inwards towards the national imperative to save the Crushing Democracy that had been so meticulously crafted and foisted upon the Homeland during The Hope and Change Show. But the neoconservative hands were tied as they had already exposed their incompetence with their failed high stakes assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. The neoconservatives could not resort to the standard playbook and dare not risk a second similar failure on domestic soil. So they were confined to dislodging The Orange Ringmaster using only character assassination, false accusation, media innuendo, outright lies, beltway subversion, and political dirty tricks that, one after another, failed and served only to rile up the productive class in defense of its hero master showman.

The neoconservatives were left to fight like girls. That didn’t work. So they tried getting girls to fight like men. That didn’t work either. Nothing worked. Nothing was supposed to work. Their role was to lose ungraciously and lose often and then throw a public fit after every loss and start the show up all over again with a new and absurd losing pretext. Lather, rinse, repeat - and every time expecting a different outcome.

And the American television viewing audience loved it. There had not been a smash hit like the Orange Ringmaster delivered since the heyday of The Osama bin Laden Show. What made it so convincing was these incompetent neoconservatives actually believed their mission was to unseat the show’s star performer at all personal costs. Their frustrations, tribulations, shamelessness, and devastating defeats played out in public with the artistic skill of an Aristophanes. They did not known their occult mission was to increase the divide among Americans and spread a ferocious opposing angst throughout society. But if they had known that, there would be nothing on the line for them. They would not have believed in what they were doing and their actions would have come across as insincere. And anything less than a Three Stooges outcome would not have produced the social climate needed to release the spark to herald that casting call for America’s life and death reality TV struggles.

Belief is a strong motivator. The neoconservatives believed they could salvage their failed race against the hyperinflation clock. The Chinese believed they could redeem their loss of face after falling short of their promised US Treasury bond purchases. The European Union believed if it did everything the Philosopher Kings told it to do, it could keep the population pacified and preserve the crumbling remnants of its old world aristocratic order. The Russians believed they had a real shot at grabbing the world currency status brass ring on that merry-go-round of international finance. And most all other lesser global players believed that if they laughed along with the joke they stood a better chance at not getting bombed into rubble.

The Philosopher Kings had positioned every major world player onto the board game of global brinkmanship. And they did that by linking all nations of the world to a common medium of exchange. The Philosopher Kings had not only become the arbiters of the greatest petty hopes and selfish aspirations the world could muster, but had attained the position whereby every power structure that mattered believed the Philosopher Kings were the almighty arbiters of everything.

The Philosopher Kings had attained the status of demigods. They had made it half-way there to the End of History.

Those global power structures were all supplicants before the Philosopher Kings who now held the semi-divine financial right to bestow monetary salvation, proclaim debt redemption, inflict interest rate punishment and grant insolvency clemency, and reward those loyal agents with all the corporate status and pecuniary glory their greedy and fixated minds could ever imagine. All it took was the conjuring up of near infinite fiat money, directing some first this way, then steering more that way, and taking from here to give to there. Fiat money always flowing, all the time, to all corners. And depending upon the ebb or flow of the fiat money tide, dreams were buoyed and kept afloat or hopes drowned and dead forever. And like the jealous and capricious gods of old, these Philosopher Kings too held the power to redraw borders, displace peoples, and smite entire nations with impunity using mere chits of printed paper.

Make America Great Again.

But the productive class believed that the Orange Ringmaster would resurrect America back into the 1950s industrial powerhouse it had once been. They did not realize America was once that industrial powerhouse because the Philosopher Kings had decided it would be so. They did not realize the Philosopher Kings had decided well before 1971 that America would no longer be a force for building and making, but instead would play the role of the great destructive conjurer standing tall in the rings of the global circus. The Orange Ringmaster’s loyal base watched their Six O’clock Evening News with earnest, pored over the 4Chan boards, and waited another two weeks for America to be made great again because they had had their fill of Crushing Democracy and would no longer work for a freak.

The American productive class had reclaimed the Hope that Crushing Democracy had been commissioned to extinguish.

Every Trojan horse needs its Trojan warrior inside.

The productive class watched and waited for the swamp to be drained. They watched and waited for somebody to go to jail. They watched and waited as the ball and chain of the Affordable Care Act remained firmly attached. They watched and waited for industrial invigoration as a few sentences on that NAFTA treaty were rearranged. They watched and waited for fiscal prudence to return as the stick of federal deficits was held before them from which dangled a tax cut carrot. They watched and waited as the old ground wars were suspended to prepare the fight for the new wars in outer space because Endless War needed infinite dimensions. They watched and waited to make useful stuff again as the measurements of industrial output sputtered into statistical noise. They watched and waited as stock market record highs were conjured up and the conjuring class reaped the non-GAAP debt issue fueled buy-back hocus pocus bonanza. They watched and waited as the Orange Ringmaster had the audacity to brag to their face and brag often about how the rich got richer from all the conjuring under his tenure.

Same as it ever was.

When a clown moves into the palace, he does not become king. The palace becomes a circus. The productive class had expected results because they believed the Orange Ringmaster was their king. So they sat in front of their televisions, watching and waiting in anticipation for the day that America was made great again while the non-stop Larry-Curly-Moe routine unfolded before them. They cheered with elation at every fumbled neoconservative attempt to dislodge their cherished king. They seethed as one victory after another was within their king’s grasp only to be snatched away by perfidious palace intrigue. And the conjuring class too could not resist the televised pull of the Orange Ringmaster. They watched from within the beltways and endured as their advocates were subjected to one humiliating setback after another, and they gloated when their well-placed saboteurs undermined every doomed initiative that promised to make America great again.

And neither the productive class nor their conjuring class rivals realized they had all been suckered by a carnival barker to become willing participants in a modern revival of the Saturnalicius princeps. Each camps’ diametrically opposed immovable obsession with this televised slapstick bought those agents of the Philosopher Kings the time they needed to prepare the groundwork for America’s upcoming final television season - its life and death reality TV struggles.

The American people just couldn’t stop watching television once the Orange Ringmaster made his starring appearance.

The preparation for the upcoming life and death reality TV struggles drew from a bevy of NGOs that served as a standing army of psychological soldiers, well-trained in the latest 5th generation warfare tactics. Every benevolent sounding name fronted a seditious 501(c)(3) that feasted upon an endless banquet of conjured tax free dark money used in the pre-production preparations for America’s final television season. Tax exempt “philanthropies” and “foundations” appeared everywhere, from out of nowhere, with noble mission statements and slick altruistic websites that no ethically gullible nor emotionally susceptible person could ever suspect. Each was staffed with the well paid and trusted family relations of that better class of criminal, executive managed by public figures who had tirelessly proven their vital worth to the Nexus, and boasted of their directing boards drawn from the pedigree of old money hereditary aristocracy.

And as the Orange Ringmaster bellowed across those glowing televisions, promising time and again to build the wall, the wall of conjured 501(c)(3) money had already been built to oppose everything he promised, determined to push America further down the road into the End of History. It was this emerging New Nexus that would, over the next four television seasons, attempt to fire the Orange Ringmaster for cause. That “for cause” was that he was not behind the cause of the End of History project. Because, he was going to make America great again by making the Old Nexus great again. And that would require history to continue for a while longer so this Old Nexus could grab as much money as it could and maybe some might trickle down onto what remained of the productive class in a short lived golden shower of prosperity before the hyperinflation kicked in.

And history only needed two more weeks. In two weeks it would be Biblical. Everyone needed only to sit patiently in front of their television and wait, because in two weeks America would be made great again. They have everything and all will be revealed. Timelines were drawn. When the two weeks were up, another two weeks began anew and timelines were amended. And then the waiting rolled over again, but it would still be Biblical. Two weeks. So on and so forth as America just sat there in front of their televisions waiting for America to be made great again.

While everyone was waiting another two weeks, the New Nexus was busy consolidating into an iron-fisted full-spectrum control mechanism over the American narrative that spanned across every media format under an aggressive revival of Operation Mockingbird. It coordinated a brutal censorship campaign to silence all voices refusing to parrot the mockingbird. It conjured up and nurtured dissenting voices to control the dissent. It directed the mockingbird to mock the controlled dissent it had conjured. It ordered the controlled dissent to poison the well of dissenting information. It conducted public character assassinations and banished anyone who did not sing the mockingbird’s song. It punished those who dare offer dissenting dissent. Every amplitude modulated, frequency modulated, very high frequency, ultra-high frequency, and digital electromagnetic bandwidth carried by a fiber optic, copper wire, radio wave, or microwave transmission tower was now under New Nexus command and control. Both infrastructure and content were one unholy alliance.

The American adult watching his Six O’clock Evening News would henceforth think and feel only what he was told to think and feel. And the regularly scheduled programming would gradually narrow the bandwidth of thought and feeling until there were no more thoughts, and only despair and hopelessness remaining until the End of History beckoned.

And the New Nexus released upon the youth their most advanced iteration of MKUltra. This release combined an amalgam of anti-social media, pop culture peer pressure, and pervasive drug use all wrapped up in a false sense of virtual belonging and video screen togetherness. The impressionable empty minds were programmed vie smartphones with a self-loathing Wokeness unbeknownst to their parents who sat in front of their televisions, waiting another two weeks and doing nothing. This psychological warfare on the youth demanded an addictive media immersion that, when combined with Wokeness, conjured up a never-ending stream of negative destabilizing thoughts in the absent of critical thought and manifested latent mental instabilities. And it was this stream of constant negative thought that prodded the voices within in the emotionally impulsive and diffusively aggrieved to act out their unfocused hatreds upon whomever were re-imagined into society’s great tormentor.

The New Nexus was incubating a new self-destructive religion for the youth of America. It had conjured the mechanism by which converts were absolved of all blame, and whereby all sins were piled upon the shoulders of the infidels and unbelievers. And it easily got the Old Nexus corporations on board by giving them no choice but go along to get along or the spigot of almost-free money through corporate debt issuance would dry up overnight along with those share buybacks and multi-million dollar executive bonuses.

This New Nexus conducted extensive searches to identify, cultivate, and place sociopaths, psychopaths, and miscreants into leading roles within society’s most prestigious institutions. They installed the university regents who deconstructed education into the de-education process by which one no longer questions the dogma forced upon them by a radicalized authoritarian and entrenched tenured faculty. They rigged the 15% voter turnout local elections from one end of America to the other and placed their councilmen, mayors, school boards, aldermen, sheriffs, and district attorneys into those major cities scheduled to host America’s life and death reality TV struggles. Through their NGOs they led campaigns to decriminalize crime, promote degeneracy, and eradicate history. And in close coordination with America’s greatest ally, they ran well funded honey pot blackmail operations to ensnare society’s arrogant and influential but morally weak “leadership” so to ensure that the Philosopher Kings’ directives continued unabated to fruition.

So the true purpose of the Orange Ringmaster was revealed for all to see but everyone failed to notice how Biblical it really was. The American people were just too busy complaining on anti-social media regarding what the morning newspapers had written about what everyone the night before had seen on TV. How could anyone notice with all the televised high drama interfering with their logical thought process? What everybody failed to notice was that the Orange Ringmaster was ushered forth specifically to split the Nexus and the American people into competing rival camps. The side of the Old Nexus fought to feast off the old financial graft of the Reagan Revolution for the rich, and that feast required history to continue. The side of the New Nexus melded technology with psychology and mass media with a mission to fully automate the conjuring, implant it permanently into the collective American unconsciousness, and do away with the wizards and their conjuring class in the same manner as de-industrialization had done to Joe Six Pack and his factories.

And in the spirit of the Saturnalia, the Lords of Misrule across America legislated ridiculous laws, mandated absurdity after absurdity, authorized irrational orders, decreed insanity and stupidity, and promoted abominable behaviors. Entire months were devoted to false history and debauched parades while the flag of degeneracy flew over the public institutions. Corruption was crowned as virtue, incompetence admired as genius, and ugliness as purity of form.

It was Crushing Democracy approaching its logical conclusion – a “democracy” where one had to be crazy to go along, but to go along would drive one crazy, which meant one was not crazy and therefore could not go along.

By the fall of 2019, the American television viewing audience was ready for its life and death reality TV struggles.

But that was the purpose of Crushing Democracy all along. Drive the American people to the point where they could no longer go along to get along and then dare them to no longer go along. America would soon pay for the neoconservatives’ botched delivery of the End of History and the hyperinflation was ready to manifest. So the American people would be brought to the point where they would finish the End of History project themselves and be none the wiser for it. The American people would play the starring roles in America’s life and death reality TV struggles.

And the reality was, the Orange Ringmaster was not king of the productive class – he was the Emperor of the Saturnalia passing out red hat sigillaria to the faithful while overseeing the American Feast of Fools.