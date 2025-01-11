Big time terror time show time had arrived to America. The Osama bin Laden Show was everywhere, 24/7 and 365 days a year. Morning, noon, and evening. Updated every hour, on the hour. Blasting from televisions hanging from walls in every public place. Especially from televisions in airport terminals, they had to remind everyone one last time before boarding that their airplanes might get hijacked.

On 9/11 Osama bin Laden was infamous, but by 9/12 he was inescapable.

The evil minds that plot destruction were now the sorcerers of Death’s construction and the Nexus transformed from a global crime and banking syndicate into something straight out of the Book of Revelations. The neoconservatives had promised death and hatred to mankind, and true to their poisoned minds they quickly engulfed much of the MENA region into their terrifying crusade to eradicate the emotion of terror. And because the televisions kept broadcasting and were on everywhere all the time, there was always some people, some place, at some moment that needed to be saved from terror. So the War on Terror eventually reached the point of ad absurdum where it had no choice but continue ad infinitum fighting the terror it created in its wake as it fought to eradicate terror.

And during those early days of 2002 there was nothing more terrifying than a television. That’s why there were so many of them. That’s why they were always on. That’s why they were everywhere.

So 2002’s Summer of Endless War saw 150,000 American men mobilized to Iraq for yet another round of “Freedom” because – there were oil concessions there to acquire on the cheap.Three years later saw 100,000 Americans mobilize to Afghanistan because Osama bin Laden totally didn’t die of renal failure back in December of 2001.Plus, so many Afghani hectares were still not growing any opium.

They make a desert and call that “Freedom”.

But there was no terror unleashed like when the Black Flag Band regrouped in 2004 under a joint CIA / Mossad production. And there was no greater absurdity than the Nexus hiring the enemies of usury to defeat the enemies of usury on behalf of the world’s global usury syndicate. There were still a good number of central banks not yet garnered up, so this new headline band Islamic State saw a busy schedule that would rival the persistence of the Grateful Dead. The Endless War World Tour saw bloody and senseless Islamic State performances in Iraq (2003), Pakistan (2004), Yemen I (2004), Baluchistan (2004), Iraq Civil War (2006), Somalia I (2006), African Sahel (2007), Lebanon I (2007), and Ingushetia (2007).

Six trillion dollars and 900,000 ungrateful dead later across MENA with most of the region plunged into poverty and anarchy, it still wasn’t enough for the neoconservatives. They had to get all the central banks, and they had to get them now, before the hyperinflation kicked in and western society devolved out of control rather than into the control of the End of History. And there were a good many central banks in Eastern Europe yet to be assimilated.

It was no coincidence that after the fall of the Berlin Wall that much of the initial western “foreign aid” doled out to the Eastern Bloc nations went to modernize their analog copper wire telecommunication networks. If a nation was going to enjoy the fruits of “Freedom”, it was going to have to mortgage its existence with a massive amount of post-liberation dollar denominated debt held by the Nexus. And it was going to take the latest 3G upgrades with NSA backdoors to squeeze every last Koruna, Zloty, and Lev out of the people until their nations had no choice but make a deal with the banking devils and join the European single currency project – at a steep markup.

Before that initial Summer of Endless War, most Eastern Bloc nations had already fallen to the promises of hamburgers, blue jeans, and rock ‘n roll in exchange for their central banks. That ol’ bag of magic beans trick did it every time once control over these nations’ communication networks was passed to a handful of reliable Nexus oligarchs who reaped the profits from the western public largesse so long as they kept the programming on message and never went off script. The media oligarchs provided a psychological protection racket for the Nexus where their television stations constantly reminded the people of these newly “free” nations just how great those hamburgers tasted so they had all better keep in line and go along with the new programming format or it was back to boiled cabbage for everyone.

The Endless War was more than just an occult crusade on behalf of usury.

But some of the former Soviet republics had proven difficult to turn. For those nations yet to relinquish their central banks, one random day - for no reason whatsoever - the flat screen televisions went up on all those empty walls in the public spaces. Suddenly out of nowhere there was 24/7 saturation coverage about how lousy everyone’s life of boiled cabbage was and how the western promise of hamburgers beckoned to all just for the asking. Festive scenes of street protests followed, and soon yet another glorious color revolution was in swing. Those democratically elected leaders still clinging to their nations’ nations’ VHF transmission systems and central banks had to be ousted by the democratic forces of fully programmable digital people power. So every day the colorful parades gave way to the black of nightfall and the agent provocateurs who ruled the streets with their fiery and not so peaceful protests that the televisions back on American Homeland soil never broadcast. Serbia (2000), Georgia I (2003), Georgia II (2004), Ukraine I (2004), and Kyrgyzstan (2005) all fell in swift succession to the lure of hamburgers, blue jeans, and rock ‘n roll.

For those first few years of the Endless War, it was shaping up as if the neoconservatives were truly men of their word and were going to deliver on that global central banking weave on behalf of the Philosopher Kings.

But despite the neoconservatives’ unparalleled run of success and constructive destruction, The Economic Science™ knew well that it couldn’t go on forever given the conjuring status quo. A more potent form of monetary alchemy was going to be needed in order to extend out that inevitable American bankruptcy. And as “Freedom” rang throughout the world tying up those recalcitrant loose knots in that global central banking weave, the bills at home were mounting fast and the conjuring was constrained as all that endless war devoured endless amounts of money. Time was of the essence and something different was needed this time around to keep the War Machine turning and in the fields the bodies burning, keep the televisions spewing death and hatred to mankind, and sustain a chronically unprofitable social media that existed only to poison America’s brainwashed minds.

The bar tab that can never get paid, yet somehow the drinks keep flowing.

And another big crisis demanded another big “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” solution. So in 2007 The Economic Science™ crashed the stock market again and used that as the excuse to hand out hundreds of billions in freshly conjured money to the Nexus banks and counterparty insurers just because they could get away with it. They then outsourced millions more American manufacturing jobs to the Chinese so they could buy even more of those Treasury bonds that kept the Endless War rolling along. The Federal Reserve System cut interest rates to almost zero to fund an even more vigorous and ambitious squandering on Homeland soil. And the whole thing pulled the rug out from underneath the fast money opportunity that many Americans had exploited in a suburban real estate market driven by an endless third world immigration into the major cities that finally drove out the last of the white flight holdouts.

Thus the Summers of Endless War passed into the Great Recession. The die was cast that until America’s inevitable bankruptcy, the banks would never lose money and the nation would henceforth create nothing but debt, war, and a kaleidoscope of frivolous amusements required to spellbind the American into ignoring altogether the debt and war and social decay growing ad infinitum with every newly declared enemy of “Freedom”.

It all had to be crashed because the dollar denominated price of real and useful stuff like oil and gold and wheat began to exhibit true price discovery after the Federal Reserve System really cranked up the Treasury bond issuance starting in 2003.If the world was going to exist within a conjured realm, then the genie of true price discovery had to be kept bottled up forever. The price of useful stuff had to be suppressed at all costs.And that was the real risk to the End of History – the hyperinflation from the unmitigated squandering would kick in before all the world’s central banks were garnered up into the hands of the Philosopher Kings.If people could only afford real and useful stuff in a hyperinflation environment, there would be no money left to spend on the conjured stuff and the economic basis of the American society running on fiat money would collapse. And worse, the conjuring class would lose its supremacy over the productive class and – God forbid – have to stat actually working for their keep.

China and Japan didn’t have to send many troops to the War on Terror because they were the War on Terror’s primary financiers. They were just too busy making stuff to sell to America.

The plan that The Economic Science™ cooked up this time around was simple. The United States would destroy even more productive manufacturing capacity, sideline and impoverish even more of its productive class, and make even less useful stuff once the dust of the Great Recession settled. The world epicenter of manufacturing stuff – both useful and useless - would shift to China and the American public would henceforth send it hundreds of billions every year in US Dollar foreign exchange earnings. Japan could keep making useful stuff and selling it in the American market the same as it had since its fiat money experiment collapsed back in 1990 and put that country and its economy into a socio-economic coma. But the proviso handed down by the Philosopher Kings was that with all those foreign exchange dollars sloshing around, China and Japan would buy up the bulk of the US Treasury bonds issued and these purchases would keep the American generals gathered in their masses, just like witches at black masses.

It was sheer Ashkenazi genius – create Osama bin Laden, do 9/11, admit China into the WTO and outsource manufacturing to it. Then squash manufacturing at home, send billions in foreign exchange dollars to eastern Asia, China and Japan buy up the Treasury bonds, and endless war magically gets endless funding. Its stuff like this why they established a Nobel Prize in economics.

But wait – there’s more.

To create those foreign exchange earnings, The Economic Science™ utilized the laws of real economics to destroy the demand for useful American made stuff in order to crash the price of that useful stuff. Once short term capital stopped flowing as a result of the near collapse of Wall Street’s collaterization of everything, the production of American made useful stuff collapsed with it and China picked up the slack. But the laws of conjured economics were keep humming along at home the same as they ever were with over $700 billion in taxpayer funded TARP bailouts handed out to banks, finance service companies, GSEs, and insurers that were all made possible by those Chinese and Japanese promises to buy up the Treasury bonds.

And of the $17.4 billion out of $700 billion that supposedly went to bailout the making of useful stuff on American soil, in reality it was a stealth bailout of an inept and bankrupt union pension scheme that enabled its retirees to continue to get paid to make absolutely nothing until the day they died. It was all just money for nothin’ and checks for free. Same as it ever was since August of 1971.

And despite getting on our knees and praying, we did get fooled again.

The Virtuous Cycle was retooled in 2008 to fund infinite debt and Endless War.

The Great Recession was also cover for expanding the inevitable American bankruptcy into a global bankruptcy. To set the world on this path, the global financial crisis was summoned up and piled on top of the conjured global security crisis and both were used to justify globally coordinated interest rate reductions by those Nexus controlled central banks. Near zero interest rates for ever were needed to fill the squandering gap that wasn’t covered by those Treasury bond purchases from reliable Asian countries, and the two mechanisms combined subsidized a revitalized global squandering and rejuvenated Endless War.

And the winner of the Great Recession was – China.

So the deployments of those 170,000 young men to Iraq and Afghanistan during the Great Recession kept them from making useful stuff on American Homeland soil while the productive jobs they would have had were outsourced to the CCP’s slave labor corporation. And when the soldiers returned to the Homeland, the help wanted signs were nowhere to be found, and what factories remained had transformed into islands of se habla español. The towns across America felt bad for the returning soldiers, so they thanked them for their service and threw them a parade. Uncle Sam on stilts showed up, rhinestone cowboys on horseback did lasso tricks, old guys wearing fezzes drove around in tiny cars doing synchronized figure eights, and there was a marching band. But despite all those parades, there were still few productive jobs for the young men who returned to the Homeland.

Mission accomplished.

But a strange thing happened when all those soldiers were away fighting Endless War on behalf of usury and opium. The American people who stayed behind and felt compelled to organize parades didn’t notice it, despite the televisions blaring it over and over and louder and louder with each passing week. It was delivered so imperceptibly and repetitively and subliminally that it just sunk into the mind and lodged there. By the time the Great Recession was pulled, the United States of America was no longer the United States. It wasn’t even America anymore either. It had somehow magically transformed into The Homeland. And all it took was fear and confusion and war to turn a 231 year old established nation with entrenched ways and mores into a product relaunch with an entirely new name that nobody asked for.

And to go along with that new product name, The Homeland had a new product psychology. The Homeland would cement a new national purpose, and that purpose no longer served the citizens of the former United States of America. The former citizens of the United States of America were now subjects of The Homeland and its invisible leadership. The crises would never stop now and continuity of government was forever. And The Homeland no longer served the people. It served instead usury, Endless War, and the End of History at the expense of the people. And the Philosopher Kings had decided they didn’t need the people anymore.

Thus out of the dual manufactured global crises of security and liquidity were cemented the global prime directives of debt ad infinitum and war ad absurdum.And thus it was finally revealed to those who sought the true nature of globalism that it was the simultaneous and coordinated destruction of the world so to drag the entirety of it into the End of History.

As 2008 lurched along, The Homeland was still on edge from the shock of 9/11, exhausted and broke from the Great Recession, and its subjects began to show the early signs of mental degradation from all the accumulated hours spent in front of the televisions and anti-social media. Yet no one protested the Endless Wars. Everyone just accepted the militarized police. People went along with the TSA and the civil asset forfeiture and the random IRS shakedowns. Not a voice was raised about the growing national debt. Debt and war were everywhere and everything now.

The new psychology had worked.

And that Crushing Democracy was pressuring up and had begun to work its magic as the neoconservatives had promised the Philosopher Kings it would. They were going to actually pull off the End of History. The Homeland’s subjects were going to go along with it. The Philosopher Kings were this close to victory.

That was until…